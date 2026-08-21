Brentford v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 22 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRENTFORD
TOTTENHAM
PRE-SEASON FORM
|Jul 15 | Brentford 3-2 Wimbledon (h) | Morgan (Nunes assist), Anthony (Damsgaard assist), Damsgaard (Ouattara assist)
|Aug 1 | Brentford 0-1 Watford (h)
|Aug 8 | Rennes 1-2 Brentford (a) | Meghoma (Nunes assist), Furo (Nunes assist)
|Aug 8 | Rennes 2-4 Brentford (a) | Thiago (Jensen assist), Pinnock (Janelt assist), Ouattara (Wilson assist), Wilson (Anthony assist)
|Aug 15 | Brentford 7-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (h) | Schade (Collins assist), Sangare, Thiago (Schade assist), Ouattara (Kayode assist), Lewis-Potter (Schade assist), Thiago (Jensen assist), Schade (Thiago assist)
|Jul 22 | Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers (h) | Fernandes
|Jul 26 | Auckland FC 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur (a) | Scarlett (Solomon assist), Richarlison (Tel assist)
|Jul 29 | Sydney FC 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (a) | Tel (Solomon assist)
|Aug 1 | Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Chelsea (n) | Tonali (Solomon assist), Richarlison (Donley assist)
|Aug 8 | Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Getafe (h) | Gallagher
|Aug 15 | Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 1899 Hoffenheim (h) | Richarlison (Robertson assist), Moore (Tel assist), Moore (Tel assist)
|Aug 16 | Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 1899 Hoffenheim (h) | Davies (Fernandes assist), Williams-Barnett (Sarr assist)
Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.
- READ MORE: Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker
- READ MORE: 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names
- READ MORE: The ultimate 2026/27 chip strategy guide
There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.