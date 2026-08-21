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Everton v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

21 August 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Everton and Crystal Palace.

The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 22 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

EVERTON

CRYSTAL PALACE

PRE-SEASON FORM

Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.

There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.

Jul 18 | Dundee 0-4 Everton (a) | Beto (Dewsbury-Hall assist), Barry, Foster, McNeil (Alcaraz assist)
Jul 25 | Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Everton (a)
Jul 28 | Stoke City 1-0 Everton (a)
Aug 1 | Hamburg 1-2 Everton (a) | Rohl (Barry assist), own-goal (Graham assist)
Aug 8 | Stuttgart 3-1 Everton (a) | Barry pen
Aug 12 | Everton 3-1 Newcastle United (n) | Barry (Armstrong assist), Ndiaye pen (Dewsbury-Hall assist), George (Armstrong assist)
Aug 15 | Everton 1-1 Lille (h) | Ndiaye pen (Dewsbury-Hall assist)

Jul 18 | Crystal Palace 5-1 Swindon Town (h) | Nketiah, Nketiah (Esse assist), Franca (Canvot assist), Franca pen (Drake-Thomas assist), Franca
Jul 25 | Bromley 3-0 Crystal Palace (a)
Jul 28 | Crystal Palace 0-3 Lens (n)
Jul 28 | Crystal Palace 0-0 Famalicao (n)
Jul 31 | Crystal Palace 3-1 Al-Ula (n) | Devenny (Cardines assist), Nketiah (Cardines assist), Canvot (Jemide assist)
Aug 7 | Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace (n) | Sarr (Richards assist), Franca (Mingueza assist)
Aug 15 | Freiburg 3-0 Crystal Palace (a)
FPL Stats Centre

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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