362
Pro Pundit Teams December 20

Why I’ll be holding Liverpool assets through Blank Gameweek 18 and beyond

362 Comments
Share

In her latest column, FPL Community’s Holly Shand reveals why she’ll be resisting the urge to cash in on premium Liverpool assets this weekend.

The hard work has been done to be prepared for Gameweek 18 but I’ve paid very little thought to what happens beyond this point for my side. I’ve clawed my way up from a rank of 1.5 million to the top 400k but fear the impact of Wildcards from those around me. How can I keep moving up?

We appear to have hit a crossroads surrounding Liverpool players. My gut feeling was to hold Sadio Mane (£12.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) but I’m seeing a lot of talk within the community on moving them on (including from fellow Pro Pundit Andy). I’m in a fortunate position of having the likes of Matt Targett (£4.4m), Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) and Martin Kelly (£4.4m) to come in for me and start in Gameweek 18, which does make the decision a little easier.

Now I do struggle with patience a little more than the average Fantasy manager, and more so when I see expensive players on my bench instead of the pitch. Having zero funds in the bank does little to help me to become more patient, while sitting on the most expensive player and most costly defender in the game. In fact, a move away from Alexander-Arnold to a budget defender could free up as much as £3.0m.

I love projections when it comes to making transfer decisions, regularly utilising the feature in the Members Area. Despite the perceived tough fixtures for Liverpool (with Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all in the schedule after the blank), Salah and Mane are still projected to be comfortably among the top ten scoring midfielders. When it comes to defenders, Alexander-Arnold is projected to be top for FPL points, with one fixture less than his nearest competition. That is very telling! 

Alexander-Arnold has three returns in his last four, only hampered by rotation in Gameweek 17 and remember, Liverpool have just kept two clean sheets on the bounce.

In my thinking beyond Gameweek 18, I’d love to add Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) to my midfield. Liverpool were in a similar position of having tough fixtures last Christmas, with many managers jumping ship to Manchester City assets, but they won every single game convincingly, with Salah himself having a particularly fruitful festive period.

We can see from Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheets in the FIFA Club World Cup exactly where his priorities lie. This season is Liverpool’s best chance of winning the title in the Premier League era, nipping at Manchester United’s heels for the most titles in history.

Liverpool are not going to be taking their foot off the gas anytime soon, tough fixtures or otherwise. They’ve been labelled as bottlers too many times for Klopp to jeopardise their title chances.

They might have an eight-point lead but until they are over the line and the Premier League trophy is in their hands, I’ll be holding their assets in my FPL team and might even embrace a triple up.

Holly, the founder of FPL Community, has two top 10k finishes in five FPL seasons, is a regular guest on the FPL Show and recent addition to the Scoutcast line-up.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

362 Comments Post a Comment
  1. El Fenomeno R9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Keep switching Rash and KDB for (C)...

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Surely you have better options. Rash will blank, KDB wont haul against a strong Leicester defence.

      Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
        14 mins ago

        KDB of those 2, but as that old guy said, who else you got?

        Open Controls
        1. El Fenomeno R9
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Son,Martial,Richa,Tammy

          Open Controls
          1. Trophé Mourinho
              just now

              son

              Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Confused by the comments above. Those look like two of the best options this week to me. I don't see what makes any of the Spurs boys more appealing.

          Open Controls
          1. Trophé Mourinho
              4 mins ago

              son is scoring @ home

              Open Controls
            • Woy_is_back
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Would rather captain Rich and Son against leaky defences. Watford and Leicester will park the bus and counter.

              Open Controls
            • El Fenomeno R9
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Same feeling,think Kante will drop deep to cover Son

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Agreed. Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic easily capable of winning the midfield battle against the likes of Dier, Winks and Sissoko.

                Open Controls
          2. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Then go Son

            Open Controls
          3. fr3d
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Would you even be considering Rashford if he wasn’t top in the poll on here?

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              He's top of the poll for a reason. Playing against the team at the bottom of the league.

              Open Controls
              1. Trophé Mourinho
                  4 mins ago

                  that league form is like 8 managers ago

                  Open Controls
                • Woy_is_back
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  See you after the certain blank by trashford

                  Open Controls
                  1. I Member
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Would love that, I don't own him.

                    Open Controls
                • fr3d
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Which is the worst possible fixture for Man Utd. Herd mentality

                  Open Controls
                  1. I Member
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Liverpool scored two counter attacking goals against Watford literally a week ago. Exactly what United thrive at.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Woy_is_back
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    ^this

                    Open Controls
              2. El Fenomeno R9
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                Yes he was first option,not interested in pool results

                Open Controls
                1. KDB4PREZ
                    just now

                    Watford tried to press pool high and Cathcart said on SSN today that was the plan with the new manager so maybe there’s more chance of counters than expected

                    Open Controls
            2. FDMS All Starz
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              Captain who?

              A) Sterling
              B) Kdb
              C) Son
              D) Allli
              E) Jimenez

              Open Controls
              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                Alli

                Open Controls
              2. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                8 mins ago

                One of the middle three

                Open Controls
              3. iL PiStOlErO
                  7 mins ago

                  C

                  Open Controls
                • Longlatini
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  C

                  Open Controls
              4. DeadStar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                16 mins ago

                Evening everyone. Seen a lot of people holding the likes of Mane and TAA. Surely it's worth a bit of a gamble (-4/-8 hit) to try and earn some decent points in the next game week or two. I'm currently playing Dendoncker ahead of Mane so I'm considering a switch to Sterling or Grealish (already own KDB, Son & Alli). Thoughts? If you're holding Mane who are you playing in his place this week?

                Open Controls
                1. Woy_is_back
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  I sold Mané cause Salah is back on form. Just going TAA and Salah after blank

                  Open Controls
                  1. DeadStar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Do you own Salah now? Or buying him after blank?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Woy_is_back
                      • 2 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Buying after

                      Open Controls
                      1. DeadStar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Cool I'm considering this also. Just seen your team link. Looks like you're having a great season! Who did you bring in for Mane out of interest?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Woy_is_back
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          Grealish, can´t pass up on those 3 upcoming fixtures. Hopefully he doesn´t get booked tomorrow 😀

                          Open Controls
                2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I’m in a similar situation and have been considering Mane to Sterling for a -4.

                  But I’ve decided I’m going to avoid the hit and just hope Connolly plays.... Boring, but I’m rubbish with hits and I tend to always get a red arrow when I take a hit.

                  Open Controls
              5. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                Why don’t the pro pundit articles provide the reader with their FPL ID so that we can look them up?

                Open Controls
                1. Woy_is_back
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  cause if they have a bad rank, they lose credibility 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    True!

                    Jokes aside, it seems completely ridiculous that we are provided pro pundit articles but we aren’t able to look into the pedigree that has classes them as a pro pundit.

                    Some of the pro pundit articles I found really interesting and would of liked to have known more about the pundits moves this season etc. Can’t do that without an FPL ID.

                    This should be hulked!

                    Open Controls
              6. Drogba Legend
                • 2 Years
                14 mins ago

                What to do here? Thinking of taking a hit and dropping the likes of Tammy/Pulisic, TAA, Ings, Cantwell..

                Pope
                Aurier - Lundy - Rico
                KDB- Son - Pulisic - Cantwell
                Vardy - Ings - Tammy

                Button - Soy - TAA* - Mane*

                A) Pulisic & Cantwell > Grealish & James (-4)
                B) Tammy & Pulisic > Rashford and Grealish (-4)
                C) Tammy and TAA > Kane and 4.5 defender (-4)
                D) Pulisic > Grealish for free
                E) something else

                Thinking B or D?

                Open Controls
                1. iL PiStOlErO
                    2 mins ago

                    A or D.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Drogba Legend
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                2. KGFC
                  • 3 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Is Baines expected to start tomorrow?

                  Open Controls
                  1. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I believe very likely

                    Open Controls
                    1. KGFC
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Thanks!

                      Open Controls
                3. OptimusBlack
                  • 6 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  On WC
                  Best GW to get ?
                  A-Guita
                  B- Ramsdale
                  C- Hendo
                  D- other one
                  My Defenders
                  Rico - Kelly - Doherty - Lund-Targett

                  Open Controls
                  1. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Guaita or Ryan

                    Open Controls
                  2. Peter Ouch
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    5 mins ago

                    A.

                    Open Controls
                  3. iL PiStOlErO
                      4 mins ago

                      The GW where you get the most points.

                      And C or Ryan.

                      Open Controls
                    • jonnybhoy
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      B fixtures are soo good

                      Open Controls
                  4. Peter Ouch
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    13 mins ago

                    No kdb here and I won't get him soon.

                    Games vs Leicester and wolves, team that struggle against and the 2 games at home in less than 48 hours which I doubt if he'll play full 90.

                    That's my gamble for Christmas

                    Open Controls
                  5. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Captain -

                    A Rashford
                    B Alli

                    Open Controls
                    1. Peter Ouch
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      11 mins ago

                      S

                      Open Controls
                      1. Peter Ouch
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        3 mins ago

                        Sorry
                        A

                        Open Controls
                        1. dunas_dog
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Done that myself - easy to do !

                          Open Controls
                          1. Peter Ouch
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Haha
                            Rashford mate Rashford!

                            Open Controls
                      2. dunas_dog
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        ?? Assume you hit S but should have been A

                        Open Controls
                    2. iL PiStOlErO
                        11 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      • Woy_is_back
                        • 2 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Alli

                        Open Controls
                      • Nuno
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        a

                        Open Controls
                    3. rozzo
                      • 6 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Grealish or Ings as 7th attacker?

                      Open Controls
                      1. iL PiStOlErO
                          10 mins ago

                          Grill

                          Open Controls
                        • Woy_is_back
                          • 2 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Play both, bench Tammy

                          Open Controls
                          1. LǝgleSs e|even
                            • 3 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            this, see below

                            Open Controls
                          2. Mino Raiola
                            • 3 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            lol why would u? tammy got 11 goals already this season and its not like spurs have found this mysterious bus under Mourinho yet, soooo

                            Open Controls
                            1. Woy_is_back
                              • 2 Years
                              just now

                              I don´t rate him. He doesn´t have big game mentality. He´s a lukaku when they need a drogba

                              Open Controls
                      2. Trondero
                        • 5 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Cpt?
                        A: Jimenez
                        B: KBD
                        C: Alli

                        Open Controls
                        1. iL PiStOlErO
                            6 mins ago

                            B

                            Open Controls
                          • Mino Raiola
                            • 3 Years
                            1 min ago

                            b

                            Open Controls
                          • J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            A

                            Open Controls
                        2. LǝgleSs e|even
                          • 3 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Thinking of benching Tammy and playing Jota instead..

                          Open Controls
                          1. Woy_is_back
                            • 2 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            Do it. Abe only scores against crap teams.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Mino Raiola
                            • 3 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            no go for Tammy! Big chance for a goal!

                            Open Controls
                          3. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            You have to play jota! How are you even in this position?

                            I’ve bought Jota this week and am captaining him...

                            Open Controls
                            1. LǝgleSs e|even
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Wow ! Thanks Jay!

                              Open Controls
                        3. Mino Raiola
                          • 3 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          A) TAA, Cantwell, Mount => Grealish, Richarlison, Dunk (-4)

                          B) Mount => Grealish

                          C) Mane, Cantwell => Richarlison, Grealish

                          Open Controls
                        4. Mr_Barbs
                          • 2 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          A) Mount > Grealish
                          B) Mount > Martial (have rashford)
                          C) Mount & TAA > KDB & 4.6 def (-4)
                          D) Save

                          Pope
                          Aurier, Lundstram, Kelly
                          Son, Maddison, Mount, Cantwell
                          Mousset, Vardy, Rashford

                          Button, Soy, Mane, TAA

                          Open Controls
                          1. Mino Raiola
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            C9 as i would not like to go without city during xmas

                            Open Controls
                        5. Five Season Wonder
                          • 5 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Should I start Tammy or Cantwell?

                          Open Controls
                          1. iL PiStOlErO
                              just now

                              Tammy ofcourse

                              Open Controls
                          2. Better Call Raul
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            9 mins ago

                            Alli (c) OR 48k here we go

                            Open Controls
                            1. fish&chips
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              Alli (c) OR 2k.... let's hope he'll be helping us both climb higher into the stratosphere

                              Open Controls
                          3. Nuno
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            Play Dendoncker or Charlie Taylor?

                            Open Controls
                          4. HaffNanner
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            Which combo for the next 6?

                            A. Trent, Maddison, KDB
                            B. Kelly, Mane, KDB

                            Open Controls
                            1. iL PiStOlErO
                                2 mins ago

                                B

                                Open Controls
                              • Longlatini
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                just now

                                B

                                Open Controls
                              • Mino Raiola
                                • 3 Years
                                just now

                                b

                                Open Controls
                            2. LǝgleSs e|even
                              • 3 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              I reckon Magnus Carlsen swapped Mane for KDB..

                              Open Controls
                            3. ...al - Come out to the coa…
                              • 10 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Vardy or Son cap guys. Who’s your man?

                              Open Controls
                              1. LǝgleSs e|even
                                • 3 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                Son/Alli

                                Open Controls
                                1. Futbol Heritage
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  just now

                                  Son/Alli

                                  Open Controls
                              2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Son.

                                Vardy is trash vs the top 4 since Rodgers joined.

                                Open Controls
                            4. kysersosa
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Who to captain? Hardest arm band pick this year so far?

                              A) Vardy
                              B) son
                              C) Rashford
                              D) Ings
                              E) KDB

                              Open Controls
                              1. how now brown cow
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                C

                                Open Controls
                              2. LǝgleSs e|even
                                • 3 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                B

                                Open Controls
                              3. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                D

                                Open Controls
                            5. Hernandez Lynam
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Start Henderson or Pope? Playing Lundstram too if it makes a difference

                              Open Controls
                              1. KGFC
                                • 3 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                Hendo

                                Open Controls
                              2. Woy_is_back
                                • 2 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                pope

                                Open Controls
                              3. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                Flip a coin...

                                Open Controls
                            6. JWilson3
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Start 2 out of:
                              1) Cantwell (WOL)
                              2) Rico (BUR)
                              3) Targett (SOU)

                              Open Controls
                              1. KGFC
                                • 3 Years
                                just now

                                1,2

                                Open Controls
                              2. Woy_is_back
                                • 2 Years
                                just now

                                23

                                Open Controls
                            7. Woy_is_back
                              • 2 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              C on Jimenez, Ings or Grealish?

                              Open Controls
                              1. LǝgleSs e|even
                                • 3 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                G

                                Open Controls
                              2. I Member
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                just now

                                Jimmy

                                Open Controls
                            8. Pete Price The Lizard
                              • 3 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Sorry I onoet it's pretty much the same repeated question on here but who to captain this GW?

                              A) Jesus
                              B) KdB
                              C) Richarlison
                              D) Vardy

                              Open Controls
                              1. Pete Price The Lizard
                                • 3 Years
                                just now

                                Know*

                                Open Controls
                            9. Futbol Heritage
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Is there a case to sell Jamie Vardy this week?

                              Rodgers has comments to the effect of Vardy cant play all games of the Holiday schedule.
                              https://twitter.com/FPLHints/status/1208157656264908800

                              He could potentially play
                              mci LIV and a rest in an upcoming easier game (whu new)

                              Thats probably a lot of reading into considering this is the most owned and in form player in FPL, but wanted to see if anyone is considering selling Vardy

                              Open Controls
                              1. Camzy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                Madness. They have no one who could do a job in his absence.

                                Open Controls
                            10. Camzy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              1 min ago

                              KDB is my captain. Very unlikely to change it now either. At home in his best position, rested vs Leicesters lack of rest.

                              Open Controls
                            11. LǝgleSs e|even
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Alli Son Martial Grealish
                              Jota Vardy

                              Gtg without KDB?

                              Open Controls
                            12. Blue Gaffer
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              Grealish or James?

                              Open Controls
                            13. Blue Gaffer
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              Aub to Rashford yes or no?

                              Open Controls

                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.