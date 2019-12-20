Why I’ll be holding Liverpool assets through Blank Gameweek 18 and beyond

In her latest column, FPL Community’s Holly Shand reveals why she’ll be resisting the urge to cash in on premium Liverpool assets this weekend.

The hard work has been done to be prepared for Gameweek 18 but I’ve paid very little thought to what happens beyond this point for my side. I’ve clawed my way up from a rank of 1.5 million to the top 400k but fear the impact of Wildcards from those around me. How can I keep moving up?

We appear to have hit a crossroads surrounding Liverpool players. My gut feeling was to hold Sadio Mane (£12.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) but I’m seeing a lot of talk within the community on moving them on (including from fellow Pro Pundit Andy). I’m in a fortunate position of having the likes of Matt Targett (£4.4m), Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) and Martin Kelly (£4.4m) to come in for me and start in Gameweek 18, which does make the decision a little easier.

Now I do struggle with patience a little more than the average Fantasy manager, and more so when I see expensive players on my bench instead of the pitch. Having zero funds in the bank does little to help me to become more patient, while sitting on the most expensive player and most costly defender in the game. In fact, a move away from Alexander-Arnold to a budget defender could free up as much as £3.0m.

I love projections when it comes to making transfer decisions, regularly utilising the feature in the Members Area. Despite the perceived tough fixtures for Liverpool (with Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all in the schedule after the blank), Salah and Mane are still projected to be comfortably among the top ten scoring midfielders. When it comes to defenders, Alexander-Arnold is projected to be top for FPL points, with one fixture less than his nearest competition. That is very telling!

Alexander-Arnold has three returns in his last four, only hampered by rotation in Gameweek 17 and remember, Liverpool have just kept two clean sheets on the bounce.

In my thinking beyond Gameweek 18, I’d love to add Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) to my midfield. Liverpool were in a similar position of having tough fixtures last Christmas, with many managers jumping ship to Manchester City assets, but they won every single game convincingly, with Salah himself having a particularly fruitful festive period.

We can see from Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheets in the FIFA Club World Cup exactly where his priorities lie. This season is Liverpool’s best chance of winning the title in the Premier League era, nipping at Manchester United’s heels for the most titles in history.

Liverpool are not going to be taking their foot off the gas anytime soon, tough fixtures or otherwise. They’ve been labelled as bottlers too many times for Klopp to jeopardise their title chances.

They might have an eight-point lead but until they are over the line and the Premier League trophy is in their hands, I’ll be holding their assets in my FPL team and might even embrace a triple up.

Holly, the founder of FPL Community, has two top 10k finishes in five FPL seasons, is a regular guest on the FPL Show and recent addition to the Scoutcast line-up.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT