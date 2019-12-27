2552
Dugout Discussion December 27

Jesus absent from City squad as Aguero gets his first league start in a month

2,552 Comments
The final match of Gameweek 19 takes place this evening, with Wolverhampton Wanderers in action against Manchester City.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 19:45 GMT.

There are no shocks from Nuno Espirito Santo, who names the same team for the fifth game running.

Indeed, over the last ten Gameweeks (including this one), Romain Saiss (£4.4m) is the only member of the starting XI who isn’t an ever-present – and even he only missed out in Gameweek 14 due to suspension.

That means that Adama Traore (£5.3m), Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) and Diogo Jota (£6.1m) again form a three-man attack for the hosts, who appear to be in their usual 3-4-3 set-up.

There is an unexpected absentee in the Manchester City squad, with Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) not involved due to illness.

In his place, Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) makes his first league start in over a month.

Aguero had been absent until last weekend with a groin injury but had a brief cameo at the Etihad as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Leicester City 3-1.

The only other change to the City starting XI sees Rodri (£5.4m) recalled, with Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) dropping to the bench.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) start again for the visitors, who face Sheffield United in less than 48 hours time.

Wolves’ Gameweek 20 fixture is at Anfield on Sunday, meanwhile.

Santo’s troops won the reverse fixture of this game 2-0, with Traore and Jimenez both registering double-digit hauls after combining for Wolves’ two goals.

De Bruyne missed that game through injury and it remains the one league fixture that City haven’t scored in this season.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Traore, Jimenez, Jota.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

  1. sentz05
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    What do you think of this WC?

    Ramsdale Button
    TAA Soyuncu Lundstram Aurier Holgate
    Madison Salah KDB Martial Dendoncker
    Ings Vardy Jiminez

    
    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like it very much. Is Holgate nailed?

      
      1. sentz05
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        yes

        
    2. Neo-Viper
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      benching headache with those defence.
      also someone else for Martial.
      Ings super tough next 4-6 Gameweek.

      
      1. sentz05
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree on Martial nut who?

        
  2. in sane in de bruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    GTG?
    Alli -> Martial worth a hit?

    Gazzaniga
    TAA Digne Soy Rico
    Salah Sterling KDB Alli*
    Vardy Ings

    (Cantwell Lord Mousset) 0.2 ITB

    
    1. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Not for a hit. You have Cantwell coming in if Alli no show and he's decent.

      
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeah, just fear there are more players at risk of rotation. Don't want the SHU guys to come in.

        
        1. Karhumies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Put Mousset 2nd on bench if you think Lundstram will get a negative score due to goals conceded, then.

          Mousset to Maupay would be a solid move, but you are short on cash.

          
          1. in sane in de bruyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Thanks for the effort. Just seeing 1pointers in both of them.

            
            1. Karhumies
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              You would need a 5+ pointer to offset -4 and the 1 pointer, though. 6+ pointer if -4 and 2.

              Alli is not long term injured, so the -4 would be buying you an extra transfer and some cash at the cost of some next GW points. So if you plan to upgrade Mousset next GW with the extra money and extra transfer, there is some sense in the -4 plan.

              
  3. nerd_is_the_werd
    26 mins ago

    Salah or Mane to be rested against Wolves - or neither?!?

    
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Salah will start, Mané might be rested

      
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Salah starts but Mané is 50/50

      
    3. nerd_is_the_werd
      6 mins ago

      I guess this is because Salah was taken off around 60 minutes..

      
      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yep

        
  4. davies
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    These moves worth a -4?

    Alli > Martial
    Rashford > Greenwood
    Cantwell > Salah (c)

    
    1. Liber
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would do them, just to captain Salah. Martial will start and Ali likely wont. So depending how good is your bench.

      
    2. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      No. Greenwood is too young to play full 90min regularly.

      
      1. davies
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        He’ll be benched

        
        1. Karhumies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Your bench will come to play regularly the next few GWs thanks to rotation and injuries.

          
  5. Liber
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    I need to bench one of the 8 below..

    Grealish (wat) | Pogba (bur) | KDB (SHU) | Mane (WOL) | Moura (nor),
    Ings (CRY) | Vardy (whu) | Abraham (ars)

    Abraham?

    
    1. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Why have you done this to yourself!

      I guess it has to be Abraham, only other ‘bold’ option would be Vardy given Rodgers comments on rotation / fixture congestion

      
      1. Liber
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I just don't like Den 2 point donkers 🙂

        
    2. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Went with Abraham myself

      
  6. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Given likelihood of Vardy and Jimenez rests, worth doing the JimiIngs hokey-cokey? Chances are Maupay will be only striker

    
    1. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I 'm on Vardy, Salah vice. Either could start, either could be rested. Who knows? Jimi and KdB just as likely too.

      
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Salah and KDB taken off early, so I think they'll both start.

        
  7. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    14 points tonight starting from 12k, could be threatening the elite by tomorrow! And with a wildcard unused!

    
    1. villa_til_i_die
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nice one, would have been me to, if I hadn’t benched jimi!

      
      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Shame. Alli(c) became Vardy, via Abraham!

        
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      just now

      The 2nd wildcard is active after the coming gameweek right?

      
  8. The Stretford End
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Pukki to ings?.

    
  9. TaiwanHC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    On WC. Is it too risky going without any Leicester defence?

    
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No. Who will you get instead?

      
  10. Here Comes The Son ★
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bravo
    TAA, Webster, Fernandez
    Salah, Mane, Eriksen, Perez, Pogba
    Aguero, Maupay

    I know I'll be talked out of using my free hit.... but assume the person you're talking to is a pile of smashed piss biscuits. What changes would you make to the above team? Bearing in mind I'm obviously including lots of differentials to try and get an edge. Cheers boyos.

    
    1. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pogba could be CDM role, Mane could be benched for rotation.

      No KDB, no Vardy is either incredibly brave or incredibly stupid.

      Sidibe, Kiko Femenia, Bertrand I would consider.

      
    2. Emp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Eriksen lol

      
    3. Trophé Mourinho
      1 min ago

      Foster, Deulofeu, Martial and KDB in

      
  11. FPL FREAK
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bench one:

    1. Lundstram vs Man city (away)
    2. Kelly vs Southampton (away)
    3. Rico vs Brighton (away)

    
    1. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      1 can not expect CS

      
    2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      3

      
    3. antis0cial
      • 3 Years
      just now

      1

      
  12. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is Jiménez needed on a WC?

    
  13. Neo-Viper
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    // RMWCT //

    Ramsdale Button
    Taa Soy Lundstram Rico Kiko
    KDB Madds Mane Grealish Dendo
    Vardy Kane Jimmy

    
    1. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Upgrade Dendo to Gosling/Cantwell/Traore if you can afford it

      
      1. Neo-Viper
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Can't afford Cantwell without making Kiko to Simpson.

        worth it?

        
        1. Karhumies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Nah. Rather have 5 DEF who play regularly so you can rotate them than an 8th attacker.

          
  14. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Captain Kane or Salah this week?

    My heads gone....

    
    1. Neo-Viper
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mo

      
  15. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Is Jimenez big rotation risk vs Liverpool ?
    Sterling will be benched i think definitely right ?

    
    1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Hard to second guess it all really.. Both could be rotated. Both could start.

      
  16. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Sterling vs Salah:

    City: SHEFFIELD, EVERTON, villa, CRYSTAL PALACE
    Liverpool: WOLVES, SHEFFIELD, spurs, UNITED

    Who will score more points over these 4 fixtures?

    
    1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Got Kane (C) if that matters to you

      
    2. Neo-Viper
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah

      
    3. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Im selling Sterling for Salah just because i think he wont start vs Sheffield, and Salah has DGW

      
  17. SheBangsTheDrums
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Everything in right order with this mob?

    Gazz
    TAA Kelly Rico
    Salah (c) Mane KDB Grealish
    Vardy Jimmy Ings

    Button Simpson Lundstram Dendonker

    
  18. BEEZUS
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which 2 out of
    A) Maddison
    B) Pogba
    C) Alli

    
    1. Neo-Viper
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      AB

      
  19. Infected by ebolasie
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which 3 Pool players would you triple up on? (maybe not now but from GW 24 onwards)

    
    1. Neo-Viper
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      TAA
      Salah
      Mane
      VVD
      Firmino
      Robbo

      in that order

      
  20. Better Call Raul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Up to 16k overall rank!

    2ft 0.5itb

    Henderson*
    TAA-Soy-Lunds
    Alli*-Maddison-KdB-Mane
    Vardy-Abraham*-Jimenez

    Button-Cantwell-Rico-Kelly

    Obviously have issues with the highlighted players but what I really want is to get Mo in there.

    Any decent routes or should I just forget about it?

    
  21. Regin
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    repost. LMS SAFET SCORE?

    

