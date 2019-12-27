Jesus absent from City squad as Aguero gets his first league start in a month

The final match of Gameweek 19 takes place this evening, with Wolverhampton Wanderers in action against Manchester City.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 19:45 GMT.

There are no shocks from Nuno Espirito Santo, who names the same team for the fifth game running.

Indeed, over the last ten Gameweeks (including this one), Romain Saiss (£4.4m) is the only member of the starting XI who isn’t an ever-present – and even he only missed out in Gameweek 14 due to suspension.

That means that Adama Traore (£5.3m), Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) and Diogo Jota (£6.1m) again form a three-man attack for the hosts, who appear to be in their usual 3-4-3 set-up.

There is an unexpected absentee in the Manchester City squad, with Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) not involved due to illness.

In his place, Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) makes his first league start in over a month.

Aguero had been absent until last weekend with a groin injury but had a brief cameo at the Etihad as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Leicester City 3-1.

The only other change to the City starting XI sees Rodri (£5.4m) recalled, with Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) dropping to the bench.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) start again for the visitors, who face Sheffield United in less than 48 hours time.

Wolves’ Gameweek 20 fixture is at Anfield on Sunday, meanwhile.

Santo’s troops won the reverse fixture of this game 2-0, with Traore and Jimenez both registering double-digit hauls after combining for Wolves’ two goals.

De Bruyne missed that game through injury and it remains the one league fixture that City haven’t scored in this season.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Traore, Jimenez, Jota.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

