Vardy absent as Alli overcomes injury fears for Spurs

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) is one of nine changes made by Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers for Gameweek 20.

Kasper Schmeichel (£5.4m) and Jonny Evans (£5.2m) are the only players to survive from the Liverpool match with all other starts from Gameweek 19 missing out.

Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.1m), Ben Chilwell (£5.7m), Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), James Maddison (£7.7m) and Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) are all on the bench while Vardy is absence from the match-day squad entirely.

The centre-forward misses out on the trip to West Ham because his wife Rebekah gave birth and he is spending time with them.

“Jamie Vardy’s wife had a child today, so he’s with her and congratulations to them.” – Brendan Rodgers

Not only will West Ham be boosted by facing a second-string Leicester side, but they also have encouraging news of their own as Lukasz Fabianski (£4.9m) returns in goal for the first time since Gameweek 7.

They themselves have rotated to some extent with Michail Antonio (£6.9m) and Mark Noble (£5.0m) benched in favour of Carlos Sánchez (£4.3m), and Manuel Lanzini (£6.2m).

Meanwhile, there are similar frustrations for Fantasy managers at Carrow Road where Dele Alli (£8.9m) starts for Spurs with Lucas Moura (£7.1m) named on the bench.

The Englishman was considered a doubt for Gameweek 20, triggering a slew of sales, but he has overcome his fitness concerns to start.

Furthermore, Moura was the target for some of those selling Alli and it turns out that it is him who will have to feature as a substitute instead.

Norwich have benched Todd Cantwell (£4.8m) but Teemu Pukki (£6.6m) starts up-front.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Lewis, Zimmermann, Hanley, Aarons; Tettey, Vrancic; Hernandez, Stiepermann, Buendia; Pukki.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Gazzaniga; Sessegnon, Vertonghen, Foyth, Alderweireld, Aurier; Eriksen, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso; Kane.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Masuaku; Balbuena, Diop, Fredericks; C Sánchez, Rice; Anderson, Fornals, Lanzini; Haller.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Fuchs, Evans, Morgan, Justin; Mendy, Choudhury; Pérez, Albrighton, D Gray; Iheanacho.

