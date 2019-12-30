The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The draws for the fifth round of the FFS Members Cup and the sixth round of the FFS Cup have taken place following the completion of Gameweek 19.

As planned, we skipped Gameweek 20 due to the swift turnaround between the two sets of fixtures.

We’re down to the final 32 Fantasy managers in both tournaments after the Boxing Day games.

FFS CUP

The results from the fifth round of the open-to-all 2019/20 FFS Cup are available by clicking here.

The sixth round draw in full can be accessed here.

Our highest-ranked manager in round five (more of whom below) made it through to the round of 32.

Teddy Brewski, still chasing a cup double, beat Jeanz 70-39 in Gameweek 19 and will next face robharr.

Our only all-top 10k clash in Gameweek 20 sees beetlejuice take on Mataatti, who saw off another manager inside the top 10,000, Bury94, in round five.

Two of our three remaining site users who lie outside the top 150k, Coquelino and A Team Has No Name, meet each other in round six.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The scores from the fourth round of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup are available by clicking here.

The fifth round draw in full can be accessed here.

Our highest-ranked entrant left in either competition is now up to a remarkable 14th in the world.

frankiem, who first entered the top 1k four months ago, saw off sandgrounder 66-64 in Gameweek 19 and will meet Emm7980 in the fifth round.

ActorJeff, who has an overall rank of 630th, also progressed and will next play OlivierGiroudsHair.

A further seven managers in the round-of-32 draw are also in the top 10k after Gameweek 20.

One of those, the aforementioned TeddyBrewski, will face moderator TorresMagic in the first Gameweek of 2020.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

R ound 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Round 7 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 14

Round 1 – Gameweek 16

Round 2 – Gameweek 17

Round 3 – Gameweek 18

Round 4 – Gameweek 19

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

