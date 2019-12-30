47
Scout Notes December 30

Wilder provides Lundstram injury news as De Bruyne’s superb season continues

47 Comments
Share

We finish our round-up of Gameweek 20’s matches with a look at how both Manchester clubs got on.

Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United

  • Goals: Sergio Aguero (£11.7m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m)
  • Assists: De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m)
  • Bonus: De Bruyne x3, Aguero x2, Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) x1

John Lundstram (£5.2m) missed his first Premier League match of the season as Sheffield United’s unbeaten away record came to an end at the Etihad.

In a Gameweek in which the Fantasy Premier League defender’s owners perhaps needed him most, with rotation kicking in elsewhere, Lundstram failed a late fitness test on a twisted ankle and wasn’t involved in Manchester.

Around 80,000 FPL managers have instantly shipped him out but the injury doesn’t sound too serious, with Chris Wilder saying after Sunday’s game:

We’re disappointed that John wasn’t available, he turned his ankle. He made it possibly a little bit worse than it would have been if he had come off against Watford. We’ll just assess him and give him every opportunity.

If the match at the Etihad was anything to go by, Sheffield United will, as they did in Gameweek 7, make life difficult for Liverpool on Thursday.

The Blades have defended stoutly all season and produced another solid defensive showing this weekend, restricting Pep Guardiola’s side to few clear-cut opportunities.

Ten of City’s 16 shots came from outside the box, with the reigning champions getting little change out of a side that was previously unbeaten away from home in 2019/20.

Indeed, it took a moment of controversy for the hosts to break the deadlock: referee Chris Kavanagh getting in the way of John Fleck (£4.9m) and the subsequent loss of possession resulting in Sergio Aguero‘s (£11.7m) 51st-minute opener.

Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£10.5m) game-clinching breakaway goal with ten minutes to go came only as a result of the Blades throwing bodies forward and in truth, the visitors had the better chances.

Lys Mousset (£4.9m) and John Egan (£4.5m) both nodded off-target from six yards out, while substitute Billy Sharp (£5.6m) saw a late header hit the post and roll along the goal-line.

Mousset also finished poorly when racing clear of the City defence in the first half and had a goal chalked off for a marginal offside call after VAR intervention.

Fleck – who provided the pass for Mousset’s disallowed goal – was exceptional and, although few will be transferring him in ahead of a tricky run of games for the Blades, the budget midfielder is a bench fodder option worthy of consideration for the fixture swing in Gameweek 25.

Wilder said of his side’s display after the game:

We believe that it could have been different. My team were excellent against fantastic players and a world-class manager.

The way we played out of possession was good. As always when you play the big teams when the chances come around you have to take them. And we haven’t.

The first goal was a game-changer. I’m not saying we would have gone on to win it. We felt comfortable, the shape of the team was good out of possession.

City, by contrast, were ponderous at times, perhaps no surprise given that they had lost to Wolves less than 48 hours earlier.

While rotation at the back saw Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) and teenage centre-half Eric Garcia (£4.5m) brought in to the side, the same front six players who started at Molineux kept their places in Gameweek 20, and there was a lack of energy from Guardiola’s side throughout.

Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m) had a couple of efforts superbly blocked by Egan but Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) was ineffectual and Aguero almost anonymous before he popped up with the game’s opening goal.

As usual, it was De Bruyne who dragged City through the game, with the Belgian teeing up Aguero for his goal and then sealing the victory late on with a well-taken effort on the counter-attack.

This was De Bruyne’s sixth double-digit haul of the campaign and he now trails Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) only by five points at the top of the FPL standings.

The Belgian was one of a number of City players who looked shattered towards the end of the game but Fantasy managers will be hoping that the FA Cup third-round tie against Port Vale, rather than the Gameweek 21 match against Everton, will be a perfect time for De Bruyne to be handed a well-earned breather following his exertions over Christmas.

Reflecting on the match, Guardiola said:

Today was an incredibly tough game. For the opponent, for the fact we played again after less than 48 hours against one of the most physical teams in the Premier League. Big compliments to my team, again.

I understand why Sheffield United are in the position they are in the table and have lost one game away so far. In the first half, we had problems but in the second we were much better.

In these types of games, if the first goal was not offside, it would have been very difficult to beat them.

While David Silva (£7.4m) and John Stones (£5.3m) remained sidelined through injury, Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) returned from illness on the bench.

Members Analysis

Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

  • Goals: Anthony Martial (£7.9m), Marcus Rashford (£9.1m)
  • Assists: Andreas Pereira (£4.9m), Daniel James (£6.1m)
  • Bonus: Rashford x3, Harry Maguire (£5.2m) x2, Victor Lindelof (£5.2m) x1

Paul Pogba (£8.4m) was absent as Manchester United defeated Burnley to register their first Premier League clean sheet since Gameweek 5.

The France international had featured as a substitute in United’s two previous matches but failed to make the matchday squad at Turf Moor, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying the midfielder “didn’t feel right”.

Speaking first to MUTV ahead of kick-off, Solskjaer said:

Paul has played in two games now and been out for a while. We didn’t feel it was right to bring him today.

Asked again about the Frenchman after the game, the United boss added:

He had 45 minutes [v Newcastle] but he’s been out for a while and he didn’t feel right. He reacted to that one so we’ll just have to take our time and get him ready for next time. When you’ve been out for such a while, it’s always going to take time to be 100 per cent. He just needed another day probably of recovery.

While Pogba’s prognosis appears to be fairly positive, United looked to have lost Scott McTominay (£5.1m) to injury for several weeks.

Solskjaer said of the Scotland international after full-time:

I wouldn’t expect Scott to be back within a few weeks, no. Not the next couple of weeks, I don’t think we’ll see him. So it’ll be more than that. But he’s always proved before that give him three weeks and he’s back in two. I don’t know, if it’s three or four weeks. It might be something like this, but we’ve just got to find a way through it.

United were scarcely troubled in the absence of their two influential midfielders, with Burnley’s only shot on target being a Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) piledriver from distance that David de Gea (£5.4m) palmed away.

At the other end, United were a bit more threatening.

We have made a lot of the Red Devils’ struggles against the Premier League also-rans this season and their dominance of the ball on Saturday evening didn’t really translate into a glut of chances, with Solskjaer’s troops having just six shots in the box (only half a dozen clubs had fewer in Gameweek 20).

Indeed, it was an error from Charlie Taylor (£4.2m) that led to United’s opener, with Andreas Pereira (£4.9m) dispossessing the Burnley left-back and supplying Anthony Martial (£7.9m) with the chance to break the deadlock.

While it wasn’t vintage football from Solskjaer’s troops, Martial and Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) underscored their Fantasy appeal with a goal apiece.

A blank beckoned for Rashford until injury time, with the England international latching onto a Daniel James (£6.1m) pass to race clear of the Burnley defence and clinch all three points for the visitors.

Encouragingly for owners of United’s two goalscorers, there were further chances beyond that.

Rashford tested Nick Pope (£4.7m) with one of his trademark free-kicks and struck the post from open play shortly after that, while Martial had a 33rd-minute effort hacked off the line and was close to converting a dangerous whipped ball from Brandon Williams (£4.0m) on the left flank.

Martial also had a second-half effort chalked off for a push on James Tarkowski (£5.1m) and dallied when presented with a one-on-one chance in the final ten minutes.

Rashford has been a consistent threat ever since his move back to the left wing in Gameweek 10 (eight goals and three assists since then) but it’s fair to say Martial has blown hot and cold, with his displays veering from the very dangerous (Norwich away) to the uninterested (Everton at home).

The feast-or-famine nature of his game will be offputting to some FPL bosses but the out-of-position midfielder, available for £1.2m cheaper than Rashford, is still worthy of attention, especially considering that no player in his Fantasy position has as many goals (four) over the last five Gameweeks.

With trips to Arsenal and Liverpool to come in the next three Gameweeks, we Fantasy managers will likely not be getting too carried away by United’s first shut-out since September.

Williams’ positive performance at left-back was worthy of note, however, particularly as Luke Shaw (£5.4m) has been far from convincing of late; it remains to be seen how much game-time Solskjaer affords the teenage full-back in the second half of the season, with competition stiff in that position.

Ashley Barnes (£6.2m) returned to the starting XI after his Boxing Day breather but he and Chris Wood (£6.2m) got little change out of the United defence, with the Clarets’ main opportunities coming from elsewhere – Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) flashing a shot wide and substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m) whipping a free-kick just over as the hosts exerted a little more pressure in the second half.

Reflecting on the game, Dyche said:

In the first half, they had a good foothold in the game, without opening us up too much, and I was quite pleased with that aspect of it. It’s hard to contain these sides, as a starting point, but we looked to build into the game and the mistake changed the feel.

In the second half, I was super pleased. The reaction as good and we took the game on. We needed that goal, obviously, to see what that could then generate but we couldn’t get that breakthrough.

We did ask questions and mixed our play better and the mentality was good, as was the level of fitness.

An appealing New Year’s Day fixture against out-of-form Aston Villa follows next for Burnley but there are stiffer tests beyond that, with Chelsea, Leicester, United (again) and Arsenal to follow.

Nick Pope (£4.7m) may be relying mostly on save points in Gameweeks 22-25, then, but his owners will be pleased just to see him on the pitch, with the Burnley custodian having recovered from an apparent ankle injury to see out the game at Turf Moor.

Members Analysis

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

47 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best move guys?

    A. Rich >> Martial
    B. Grealish >> Traore
    C. Save & reassess with 2FTs

    Pope
    TAA • Soy • Aurier
    Salah • Mané • Richarli • KDB • Grealish
    Vardy • Maupay
    (McGov. Greeny. Rico. Lundy)

    Open Controls
    1. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      C. Looks good.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      B is popular

      Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      just now

      All good options but maybe C and re assess with 2

      Open Controls
  2. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hendo-Button
    Robbo-Lundy-Soy-Targett-Rico
    Salah-KDB-Maddison-Traore-DDer
    Vardy-Rashy-Ingsy

    Already did Grealish->Traore, have another FT, 2.4 ITB. Do I:

    A) Roll FT
    B) Lundy->TAA (Double Pool D)
    C) Your best suggestion?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Slitherene
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Kane -> Aguero, for free?

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  4. fplfansss
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    GTG

    Pope
    TAA, Soyuncu, Kelly
    Mane, KDB, Alli, Grealish
    Ings, Vardy, Rashford

    Bench: Button, Cantwell, Rico, Lund

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      just now

      All good. Vardy c?

      Open Controls
  5. Lord of Ings
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Captain kdb or Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Kane better chance of starting

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Kev rested for Port Vale?

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          No doubt, at the same time pep won’t want to break his best asset

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Can he afford to go without him vs Carlo’s bounce?

            Assuming there’s still on Dilva.

            Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Kane

      Open Controls
  6. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any suggestions here? Can’t get TAA in without a serious downgrade.

    Gazza

    Soyuncu / lundstram / targett

    Mane / KDB / grealish / alli

    Aguero / Vardy (c) / rashford

    Button / Kelly / Rico / dendonker

    1Ft, 0.2 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. JohnBlack
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Aguero>Jimenez

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Mmm he’s a big differential in my league. Only just brought Him in too!

        Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Alli to Traore.

      Open Controls
    3. zotter
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I would just wait until the double to get Trent now. He may even get a rest v sheff utd

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah I think I’ll probably wait and maybe roll the transfer this week

        Open Controls
  7. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    9 mins ago

    Best rotation defender?
    A) Holgate
    B) Webster

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Holgate

      Open Controls
  8. HellasLEAF
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Have Vardy (like most everyone), Rash and Tammy.

    Quesion is, swap Tammy to Jimi or Ings or Rash to Jimi or Ings and use funds to upgrade 4th D, 5th mid, maybe even Hendo in net up upgrade Button to someone that starts...

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Probably just keep them 3 for the next 2, then reassess.

      Save an FT instead of looking for a reason to use it, in case of next week emergencies, is ideal this time of year.

      Open Controls
  9. Salt'N'Pepe
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    2FT unsure what to do:

    Ryan
    Aurier TAA Kelly
    Martial Grealish Alli KDB
    Jiminez Kane Rashford

    Button Dunk Mount Lundstram

    0.8m itb

    Open Controls
  10. sebidani1990
    7 mins ago

    Is this team GTG fellas?

    Pope
    TAA Soyuncu Aurier
    KDB Mane Maddison Alli Traore
    Vardy Rashford

    Button Ayew Rico Lundstram

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah all good.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yup

      Open Controls
  11. liboo
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any suggestion for a mid from westham?

    Open Controls
    1. sebidani1990
      5 mins ago

      Fornals

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wouldn’t be jumping on straight away, we’ll know more come GW23.

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This definitely

        Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Snodgrass might be an option.

      Open Controls
  12. mattyrobinson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone know if there are any xG type stats that include disallowed goals and offsides etc?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      You mean VAR'd goals ? 😉

      Open Controls
  13. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Looking forward to another GW of restings, benchings and gallivanting emotional rollercoasters. Bring it on!!

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      It wasn't as bad as it looked
      Maybe GW 21 has something special for us 😀

      Open Controls
    2. zotter
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Tbh it was mainly Leicester. Rest was fairly minor in terms of the big teams

      Open Controls
  14. Amey
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    How do we rate Fabianski from here on ??
    Last GW for Pope in my team.
    Can get Anyone Below 5.1m

    Open Controls
  15. Tonym
    2 mins ago

    How do we rate the following transfer for a -4?

    Ali and targett

    To

    Taa and Traore and 0.3

    Open Controls
  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    How long is Gomez nailed for ? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Preforming so probably his spot, baring injury.

      Like Matip & Lovren before him.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  17. Cahill
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Evening chaps,

    Don’t fancy the Pool defensive double up and struggling to fit Salah & Mane. Is Tammy -> Firmino a viable option in 3 gameweeks or is he a waste?

    Open Controls
  18. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Martial or Maddison?

    (Got both Rashford and Vardy)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.