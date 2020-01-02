208
Dugout Discussion January 2

Lundstram returns as Klopp names a full-strength team

208 Comments
The final match of Gameweek 21 – and the last of 39 Premier League fixtures contested over the past fortnight – takes place at Anfield.

Sheffield United are the visitors to Liverpool, with kick-off on Merseyside at 20:00 GMT.

Given the no-shows from the likes of Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) and Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) on New Year’s Day, some Fantasy managers may be counting on returns of some sort from John Lundstram (£5.2m).

The good news on that front is that Fantasy Premier League’s most-owned ‘defender’ is fit to start this evening, having made a swift recovery from the twisted ankle that forced his absence at the Etihad on Sunday.

Lundstram replaces Mo Besic (£4.4m) in the Sheffield United starting XI, while David McGoldrick (£5.4m) returns to the side at the expense of Callum Robinson (£5.0m) in Chris Wilder’s only other alteration.

Jurgen Klopp has also kept changes to a minimum, with his solitary tweak seeing Naby Keita (£5.8m) replace Adam Lallana (£5.8m) in midfield.

That means there are starts for all five Liverpool players who have a double-digit ownership in FPL: Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Sadio Mane (£12.3m), Virgil van Dijk (£7.0m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m).

Salah and Mane are among the ten most-captained players in Gameweek 21, with only one of the other eight – Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) – scoring more than two points yesterday.

The reverse fixture of this match saw Liverpool defeat the Blades 1-0, with Wilder’s side one of just three teams who have not conceded more than one goal to Klopp’s troops in a league fixture this season.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Mousset, McGoldrick.

  1. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thats Salah had his fun, no chance of him scoring a 2nd.. Zero.

    
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He’s done all he needs to do, rest of gravy son!

      
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Is gravy 🙂

        
  2. HD7
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah G
    Robbo A

    Makes the discussion which three from Liverpools more difficult 😀

    Have Salah Mane TAA*

    
    1. Royal5
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Again?

      
    2. Regin
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yeah. I have mane and Robbo. Guess just stick.

      
  3. dansmusen
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Another C fail from me. Changed yet again between Salah and KDB you never guess what happen....

    
  4. baps sniffer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Should have had VC Salah, but not complainining 😉

    
  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah to go crazy tonight

    
    1. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nah, that’s it

      
  6. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Mcgoldrick close

    
  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Liverpool on the ropes since the goal.

    
  8. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    That early goal opens the game up nicely for more..

    
  9. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Robertson to Salah(vc) 🙂

    
  10. DAVESAVES
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Finally Salaaah

    
  11. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    That was one of the worst corners i ever seen

    
  12. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    just now

    TAA who.... 😉 Glad i kept my pick Robbo and didn't kneejerk after TAA's haul 😀

    
  13. CloudSky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Might be option to go for a 2nd Pool defender for that third spot and get Son instead of Mane.

    
  14. Regin
    • 2 Years
    just now

    I have more mixed feelings as a mane and Robbo owner. I was just thinking on doing Robbo to taa. Guess I'll just stick with Robbo.

    

