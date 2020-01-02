Lundstram returns as Klopp names a full-strength team

The final match of Gameweek 21 – and the last of 39 Premier League fixtures contested over the past fortnight – takes place at Anfield.

Sheffield United are the visitors to Liverpool, with kick-off on Merseyside at 20:00 GMT.

Given the no-shows from the likes of Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) and Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) on New Year’s Day, some Fantasy managers may be counting on returns of some sort from John Lundstram (£5.2m).

The good news on that front is that Fantasy Premier League’s most-owned ‘defender’ is fit to start this evening, having made a swift recovery from the twisted ankle that forced his absence at the Etihad on Sunday.

Lundstram replaces Mo Besic (£4.4m) in the Sheffield United starting XI, while David McGoldrick (£5.4m) returns to the side at the expense of Callum Robinson (£5.0m) in Chris Wilder’s only other alteration.

Jurgen Klopp has also kept changes to a minimum, with his solitary tweak seeing Naby Keita (£5.8m) replace Adam Lallana (£5.8m) in midfield.

That means there are starts for all five Liverpool players who have a double-digit ownership in FPL: Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Sadio Mane (£12.3m), Virgil van Dijk (£7.0m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m).

Salah and Mane are among the ten most-captained players in Gameweek 21, with only one of the other eight – Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) – scoring more than two points yesterday.

The reverse fixture of this match saw Liverpool defeat the Blades 1-0, with Wilder’s side one of just three teams who have not conceded more than one goal to Klopp’s troops in a league fixture this season.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Mousset, McGoldrick.

