Masuaku set for attacking midfield in Gameweek 22 opener

David Moyes has re-opened the door to an avenue once thought firmly closed.

Fantasy Premier League defender Arthur Masuaku (£4.2m) looks set for a return to the attacking midfield role he played during Moyes’ first spell as the West Ham manager.

He has been named in the same side as Aaron Cresswell (£4.7m) while attacking midfielders Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) are both on the bench.

With the Hammers preparing for two fixtures in Double Gameweek 24, all eyes will be on Masuaku tonight.

Meanwhile, there is just one change to the Sheffield United side that lost at Liverpool.

Lys Mousset (£4.8m) drops to the bench so that Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) can star alongside David McGoldrick (£5.4m) up-front.

That means key Fantasy assets such as John Lundstram (£5.1m) and Dean Henderson (£4.9m) keep their places in the starting line-up.

Sheffield United XI: D Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Zabaleta; Noble, Rice; Masuaku, Lanzini, Anderson; Haller.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT