Dugout Discussion January 10

Masuaku set for attacking midfield in Gameweek 22 opener

David Moyes has re-opened the door to an avenue once thought firmly closed.

Fantasy Premier League defender Arthur Masuaku (£4.2m) looks set for a return to the attacking midfield role he played during Moyes’ first spell as the West Ham manager.

He has been named in the same side as Aaron Cresswell (£4.7m) while attacking midfielders Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) are both on the bench.

With the Hammers preparing for two fixtures in Double Gameweek 24, all eyes will be on Masuaku tonight.

Meanwhile, there is just one change to the Sheffield United side that lost at Liverpool.

Lys Mousset (£4.8m) drops to the bench so that Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) can star alongside David McGoldrick (£5.4m) up-front.

That means key Fantasy assets such as John Lundstram (£5.1m) and Dean Henderson (£4.9m) keep their places in the starting line-up.

Sheffield United XI: D Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Zabaleta; Noble, Rice; Masuaku, Lanzini, Anderson; Haller.

327 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone else have to transfer Heaton out and went for Fabianski? FFS.

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same! Gutted 🙁

    2. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same, who are we cursing next?

      1. tisza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Allison:)

    3. LOLarov
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      why?

      1. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Heaton is out for the season. Fabianski seemed like a good replacement. Unless you knew he was going to get injured

  2. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Friday games are the worst

  3. potatoace'scott talent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Feel so sorry for fabianski

    1. Dthinger
      • 2 Years
      just now

      he looked pissed

  4. Dthinger
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    the game says Martin's flagged too.

    1. JamieNumber4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Roberto confirmed for DGW?

      1. Dthinger
        • 2 Years
        just now

        imagine if Martin goes off injured!

        1. JamieNumber4
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          And then Roberto after that!

  5. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    What happened to Fab! Gutted 🙁

    1. JamieNumber4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      He got injured

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Giving a way to Martin 4.0 DGW player

    3. Yank Revolution
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Glue factory

  6. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who's everyone's back up keeper?

    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hopefully not button

      1. Dthinger
        • 2 Years
        just now

        why?

    2. Dthinger
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Button. Does it matter?

      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes if you have to blow another transfer on a keeper next week

    3. JamieNumber4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Dave the Save

    4. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      McCarthy

    5. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Button, so gotta waste a transfer on a Goalie next week now

    6. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Martin

  7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    big lund has a shot saved 😯

    1. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No

  8. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lundstram shot blocked on the line!

    1. Dreaming of glory
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Should have scored

  9. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lundy almost

  10. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    I guess Hendo has the least number of shots saves - hopefully CSs will cover for it

  11. 1zverGGadeM
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lundy close..

  12. Ha.
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    I guess I’m getting in Ryan then

    1. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ryan, Foster and Leno top 3 in that order. Fabianski was never even in top 5 IMO.

  13. Team Cruel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lund xG

  14. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    nice block that

  15. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Fabs only 3% owned

    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      3% of 7.5 million is quite a lot of teams

    2. Dthinger
      • 2 Years
      just now

      but apparently 90% on this page

  16. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    My Lord, my Lord, why hast thou forsaken me?

  17. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    All I need to Vardy to pull his hammy in the 1st minute

    1. JamieNumber4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Not sure we should be wishing injuries on players!

    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Sound of pitch forks.

  18. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Had nothing to do with 2FTs so did Pope to Fab 😀 cracking start. Now I have to use an FT to get a keeper 😆 lovely game this

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Unlucky

  19. Athletic Nasherbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Atleast I’ve got McCarthy so I don’t have to transfer out Fabs. Great start to the WC!

  20. ZeBestee
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Happy went Ryan over Fab. Fixtures were always not easy and then this.

  21. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Lol. I bring Fabianski today literally. Is it serious ? Any chance to play next game?

  22. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    So who bought Fabulous Fabianski this week? And do you have a playing keeper on the bench?

  23. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Interesting that all of the scout guys have gone with KDB over Vardy as C. Thought most would have gone Vardy.

  24. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Gonna need a hit now to get to 3 Pool

  25. Jet5605
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I never saw the sense in getting Fab in this early for a DGW especially before a tough game away to Sheff Utd tonight.

