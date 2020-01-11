Vardy back for Leicester as Southampton visit King Power Stadium

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) is set to make his first Premier League appearance of 2020 after being named in the Leicester line-up to face Southampton.

He comes into Gameweek 22 heavily backed for the captaincy, both among the top 10,000 Fantasy managers and our own community.

Not only has Vardy been in exceptional form when starting this season but today is also his first outing since becoming a father again and it’s his birthday too.

Brendan Rodgers has made some changes to his Leicester side with the injured Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) missing out, replaced by Hamza Choudhury (£4.3m), and Youri Tielemans (£6.3m) consigned to the bench by Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) returning to the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, opponents Southampton line-up largely as predicted in our Team News tab, Danny Ings (£6.7m) leading the attack in a week where plenty of owners left him on the bench.

The all-important Fantasy assets start for Manchester United with Anthony Martial (£7.9m) up-front and Marcus Rashford (£9.2m) on the flanks.

They are also boosted by Harry Maguire (£5.2m) coming through his recent injury problems and the fact that Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) is absent for Norwich, replaced by Adam Idah (£4.4m).

Chelsea shape-up in a 4-3-3 system with Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) coming in for the injured Christian Pulisic (£7.0m) on the left flank of attack.

Meanwhile, Fikayo Tomori (£4.7m) misses out for the second match in a row, this time on the bench with Kurt Zouma (£4.7m). Antonio Rüdiger (£6.0m) and Andreas Christensen (£4.9m) are the chosen centre-back pairing.

Sean Dyche has made a rare deviation from his favoured 4-4-2 formation as Burnley prepare to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, lining the Clarets up in a 4-5-1.

Chris Wood (£6.2m) leads the attack with Aaron Lennon (£4.7m) and Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) providing the width from midfield.

Matt Lowton (£4.2m) makes his first start since Gameweek 16, coming in for the benched Phil Bardsley (£4.3m).

Wolves are another team lined-up how we predicted, with Pedro Neto (£5.0m) and Adama Traoré (£5.7m) either side of Raùl Jiménez (£7.5m).

Carlo Ancelotti looks to have gone with a 4-4-2 formation for his fourth Premier League match in charge of Everton with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) joined up-front by Richarlison (£8.1m).

Bernard (£6.4m) and Theo Walcott (£6.2m) look to be providing the width in midfield which may lead to less advanced roles for Lucas Digne (£5.7m) and Djibril Sidibé (£5.4m).

Brighton hand a first start of the season to Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£5.8m), who starts on the flanks of attack, joined by Neal Maupay (£5.8m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) in a front-three.

Line-ups in Full

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger, R James; Mount, Jorginho, Barkley; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian.

Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, C Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Hendrick; Wood.

Everton XI: Pickford; Sidibé, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Webster, Duffy, Dunk; Montoya, Pröpper, Stephens, Bernardo; Jahanbakhsh, Maupay, Trossard.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Choudhury; Barnes, Maddison, Praet, Pérez; Vardy.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Cédric, J Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Redmond; Long, Ings.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; A Pereira, Mata, Rashford; Martial.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram; Tettey, Vrancic; Buendía, McLean, Cantwell; Idah.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Dendoncker, Coady, Saïss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traoré, Jiménez, Neto.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Dummett, Fernández, Clark; Hayden, S Longstaff, M Longstaff, Willems; Almirón, Gayle; Joelinton.

