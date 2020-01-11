2342
Dugout Discussion January 11

Vardy back for Leicester as Southampton visit King Power Stadium

2,342 Comments
Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) is set to make his first Premier League appearance of 2020 after being named in the Leicester line-up to face Southampton.

He comes into Gameweek 22 heavily backed for the captaincy, both among the top 10,000 Fantasy managers and our own community.

Not only has Vardy been in exceptional form when starting this season but today is also his first outing since becoming a father again and it’s his birthday too.

Brendan Rodgers has made some changes to his Leicester side with the injured Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) missing out, replaced by Hamza Choudhury (£4.3m), and Youri Tielemans (£6.3m) consigned to the bench by Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) returning to the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, opponents Southampton line-up largely as predicted in our Team News tab, Danny Ings (£6.7m) leading the attack in a week where plenty of owners left him on the bench.

The all-important Fantasy assets start for Manchester United with Anthony Martial (£7.9m) up-front and Marcus Rashford (£9.2m) on the flanks.

They are also boosted by Harry Maguire (£5.2m) coming through his recent injury problems and the fact that Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) is absent for Norwich, replaced by Adam Idah (£4.4m).

Chelsea shape-up in a 4-3-3 system with Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) coming in for the injured Christian Pulisic (£7.0m) on the left flank of attack.

Meanwhile, Fikayo Tomori (£4.7m) misses out for the second match in a row, this time on the bench with Kurt Zouma (£4.7m). Antonio Rüdiger (£6.0m) and Andreas Christensen (£4.9m) are the chosen centre-back pairing.

Sean Dyche has made a rare deviation from his favoured 4-4-2 formation as Burnley prepare to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, lining the Clarets up in a 4-5-1.

Chris Wood (£6.2m) leads the attack with Aaron Lennon (£4.7m) and Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) providing the width from midfield.

Matt Lowton (£4.2m) makes his first start since Gameweek 16, coming in for the benched Phil Bardsley (£4.3m).

Wolves are another team lined-up how we predicted, with Pedro Neto (£5.0m) and Adama Traoré (£5.7m) either side of Raùl Jiménez (£7.5m).

Carlo Ancelotti looks to have gone with a 4-4-2 formation for his fourth Premier League match in charge of Everton with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) joined up-front by Richarlison (£8.1m).

Bernard (£6.4m) and Theo Walcott (£6.2m) look to be providing the width in midfield which may lead to less advanced roles for Lucas Digne (£5.7m) and Djibril Sidibé (£5.4m).

Brighton hand a first start of the season to Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£5.8m), who starts on the flanks of attack, joined by Neal Maupay (£5.8m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) in a front-three.

Line-ups in Full

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger, R James; Mount, Jorginho, Barkley; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian.

Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, C Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Hendrick; Wood.

Everton XI: Pickford; Sidibé, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Webster, Duffy, Dunk; Montoya, Pröpper, Stephens, Bernardo; Jahanbakhsh, Maupay, Trossard.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Choudhury; Barnes, Maddison, Praet, Pérez; Vardy.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Cédric, J Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Redmond; Long, Ings.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; A Pereira, Mata, Rashford; Martial.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram; Tettey, Vrancic; Buendía, McLean, Cantwell; Idah.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Dendoncker, Coady, Saïss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traoré, Jiménez, Neto.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Dummett, Fernández, Clark; Hayden, S Longstaff, M Longstaff, Willems; Almirón, Gayle; Joelinton.

  1. MaticMVP
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Chilwell has been such a disappointment since I brought him in. Only transfer in I regret whole season, so far.

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      He gave some returns early on but has tailed off.

      You’re doing well if that’s your only regrettable transfer! I’ve brought in Aurier. Twice.

      1. MaticMVP
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Off.. That's really regrettable.

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Your timing was off, that’s all. He’s a good pick at 5.3m which he was at, at one point.

    2. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yep same was hoping for atleast an assist or something...

  2. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    The prospect of watching Liverpool with both Mané and Salah feels kinda next level bliss

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Taa Robbo Mane © here.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Robbo vs Aurier is a frightening prospect as a non owner.

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Yep
          Mane © Because of Aurier factor tbh. Let's see how it goes

    2. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      (C)salah mane trent here

  3. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Salah haul and Mane blanks please.

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      12 points from both

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Will be happy with this if Pool keep a CS

  4. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    was planning
    Rash and Taylor to
    TAA and DCL.

    1. bialk
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Do it.

  5. Skalla
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    First time this season without Liverpool or Spurs, should be fun to watch (not really 🙂 )

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      No Liverpool?

      How is that possible?

      1. Skalla
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        I benched TAA for this week...

        1. CostaCoffee
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Why

    2. Make Arsenal Great Again
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      :rofl:

  6. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Jimi to Ings or Rashford to Ings?

    1. Elfozzie 42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Was Rashford pulled off with an injury? Seemed an odd time to sub him on a hat-trick otherwise.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yeah.
        Definitely need to wait on him

      2. Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Don't think it was because of injury but I am willing to do it any way

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Raul

    3. Rustin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      In swapping Jimi for him

  7. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Best use of ft...
    A. Kelly to Holgate/Stephens
    B. Martial to Dilva (mid sub 8m)
    C. Jimenez to Ings

    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Note: could also sell maupay but feels silly with the nice fixtures

  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Crazy that Rashford has had 200 appearances for Manchester United already.

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      22 only

    2. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      If he stays a 1 club man then Giggs appearance record that seemed insurmountable at the time could well be under threat.

      1. Skalla
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        How many apps did Rooney have at 22?

        Open Controls
        1. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          At 22 his apps just passed the number of strands of hair on his head.

        2. Rash
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Around 186 I think

    3. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      He was absolute quality today.. so involved and not just in the sense that he was taking pot shots from everywhere

  9. OneMan
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Chillwell & Cantwell To TAA and Hayden ?

    Hayden only bench fodder

  10. Ole Trafford
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Sorry for the long post with option do you prefer?

    Route 1:

    Gw23 Rashford to Ings.
    Gw24 Maddison to Manè.
    Keep Grealish and 1 extra ft left. No hits.

    Route 2:

    Gw23 Rashford to Ings.
    Gw24 Henderson to McCarthy and Grealish to Manè.
    Keep Maddison. No hits.
    (Digne downgrade instead of Henderson an option also)

    Route 3:

    Gw23 Rashford to Ings

    Gw24 Henderson to McCarthy, Digne to Stephens, Cantwell to Manè.
    Keep both Maddison and Grealish. -4 hit involved.

    Which do you like best?

  11. BNMC
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Jimenez to Ings right now?

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        After the Liverpool game. Don’t want to jinx my Liverpool triple up

      2. patricktaynz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        agree Jiminez out but i'm not sure about going into Ings now

        Anyone else thinks Jiminez needs to go??? and who to bring him in?

    • Lord of Ings
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Jannmat + rashford to taa and ings for -4
      OR
      jannmat + Jimenez to taa and DCL for -4
      Which looks better guys?

    • Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Newcastle with 13th injured player. Impressive

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Keeping Willian for Another GW myself.

    • The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Seriously thinking of going Liverpool double defence now in order to keep Maddison and Rashford.

      Doing Soyuncu,Jimenez >> Robertson,Ings for free. Would be TAA,Robertson and Salah with Vardy,Rashford,Ings up front.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        🙂

      2. Bam Bam Bigelow
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        thinking exactly same unless Salah plays amazingly

      3. Zilla
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Same, will decide after tonight

      4. Sailboats
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Same here. Alli and Rico/Kelly >> Grealish and Robbo

        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Those look good.

      5. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Looks good to me

    • Nightf0x
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Ryan (rams)
      Soy lund taa (sidibe simpson)
      Madds tarore kdb mane (martial)
      Maupay dcl vardy

      Which?

      A) maupay/dcl -4 to ings, gw24 martial madds/traore -4 out to salah & mid.
      B) traore -4 to grelish/sarr/moura, gw24 martial mads -4 to salah & mid.
      C) none, gw24 martial rams -4 to salah mcarthy/4.0 gk

    • Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Best mid 5.7?

    • Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Tanganga goal line block!

    • Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Alli almost scores a disallowed goal!

