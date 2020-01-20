Pundits Playoff – Double Vision

After a weekend of high drama and missed opportunities; and maybe even the occasional rage transfer, there’s barely a chance to draw breath before we head into our first double Gameweek.

It was a disappointing week for perennial leaders The Keane 15, who did not have the gonads to match up to A Whole Lawro B*llocks, and were squeezed out by 596-560 for a 12-3 loss. That allowed “15” Musketeers to close the gap by carving up Holly’s Hamsters 13-2. Nirvana Scott Talent were literally dancing on ice after delivering a 15-0 whitewash to Back to Square Owen, and they also took the plaudits for being this weeks’ high scorers. BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC will count themselves unlucky, losing 12-3 to WhenTheOwenGetsTough with a points total (610) that would have beaten most teams; but it does show that you can’t win anything with kids. In another tight match, Brazil Nuts hoovered up most of the bonus points but it was Unbelievable Jeff FC who emerged as 10-5 winners. In the battle for ownership of the basement, it was Blame it on Rio who emerged as top-scrubbers with a 12-3 victory over Slaven’s Ball-itch.

The Period 3 front runners are Nirvana Scott Talent, “15” Musketeers, A Whole Lawro B*llocks, Unbelievable Jeff FC and; even more unbelievably, Blame it on Rio, who all have 100%. In the overall table The Keane 15 still lead the way, but they have the Gallic aroma of 15” Musketeers breathing down their neck.

Before you know it we’re into Matchweek 14, with midweek fixtures (watch out for the early start) and our first double Gameweek. This is what we have to look forward to:

Back to Square Owen vs WhenTheOwenGetsTough

A Whole Lawro B*llocks vs BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC

Holly’s Hamsters vs Nirvana Scott Talent

Unbelievable Jeff FC vs The Keane 15

Slaven’s Ball-itch vs “15” Musketeers

Blame it on Rio vs Brazil Nuts

The battle of the Owens might be the main feature on BT Sport, but most eyes will be on whether The Keane 15 can see off Unbelievable Jeff FC, who still have aspirations to the throne. Meanwhile, “15” Musketeers will be looking to score heavily against Slaven’s Ball-Itch; and Holly’s Hamsters will hoping that the attraction of Nirvana Scott Talent will end their mid-season droop. Blame it on Rio will be targeting their third successive win, but will have to overcome their Brazil Nuts allergy. And finally, we can only pray that BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC being hosted by A Whole Lawro B*llocks doesn’t lead to a Public Inquiry.

Good luck all.

MW14 DEADLINE FOR TEAM NOMINATIONS IS 5.30PM ON TUESDAY 21 JANUARY.

Scoring on match days will be shown here.

Finally, as it likely that some Managers will be wielding their Triple Captain or Bench Boost Chips in this Gameweek – please remember that, for the purposes of this tournament, scores will be adjusted down when these chips are used to keep things fair. Please make sure that you team mates are aware of this. To be clear, this is how the adjustments will be made: