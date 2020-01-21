FPL Double Gameweek 24 team news and injury updates

We have heard from 18 Premier League managers ahead of Double Gameweek 24.

Unfortunately for FPL managers, one of the two head coaches who have yet to deliver their pre-match press conferences is Jurgen Klopp.

We likely won’t get any official information from the Liverpool camp ahead of the Tuesday night deadline, with the Reds not in action until Thursday evening and Klopp expected to speak to the media tomorrow.

All we have heard so far is that Xherdan Shaqiri is hoping to shake off a calf injury to be involved, while Dejan Lovren (muscle) had previously been pencilled in for a return to full training this week.

James Milner (muscle) and Naby Keita (groin) are thought to be further behind in the recoveries.

Like Klopp, Nuno Espirito Santo will speak to journalists on Wednesday ahead of the Thursday night clash at Molineux.

Diogo Jota (dead leg) was expected to be back running this week, although Ruben Vinagre is definitely out with a hamstring injury.

West Ham United are the other team to enjoy two fixtures in Gameweek 24 and David Moyes brought us news on Tuesday of his side’s injury latest, revealing that Felipe Anderson (back) and Andriy Yarmolenko (thigh) remain out.

Michail Antonio (hamstring) is getting closer to fitness, however.

Moyes said:

Felipe’s got a problem with his back from the landing which he had in the game [against Sheffield United], which looks as if it’s going to keep him out for a while. A while looks like probably four weeks, we think. Michail Antonio’s getting closer to fitness. He’s been training with us now so he’s getting a little bit closer. Yarmolenko we still think’s probably the best part of three weeks away at the moment.

There was no real update on Lukasz Fabianski (hip), who had been ruled out for “a couple of weeks” last Monday.

Leicester City were handed a big boost on Wednesday with the news that Wilfred Ndidi (knee) has made a miraculous recovery and has a “great chance” of featuring against the Hammers at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers added that Hamza Choudhury and Ben Chilwell were both left out of the squad against Burnley after turning up late to a training session but are now available for selection.

Pep Guardiola didn’t provide us with anything concrete on Aymeric Laporte (match fitness), saying of the centre-half:

He’s getting better, every day he is getting better. I don’t know. I have an idea but I still have to think today, this afternoon, tonight. We’ll see.

Guardiola has two other new concerns at the back, revealing issues for John Stones (leg) and Benjamin Mendy (muscle):

John [Stones] had a problem in the leg for the last action. Mendy has a little bit muscular fatigue from the last game. I have to speak with the doctors after this press conference. The others are OK.

Richarlison (knee) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (groin) have both failed to recover from the minor injuries that forced their non-involvement at the weekend, while Alex Iwobi (hamstring) won’t be risked against Newcastle United this evening.

Carlo Ancelotti said yesterday:

Richarlison has trained today but he still has pain and so is not available tomorrow. Iwobi is doing well but we don’t want to take a risk for the game tomorrow. Sigurdsson is out.

Speaking of Michael Keane (neck) and then his options at centre-half, the Everton boss added:

Michael Keane, he trained today, was not so comfortable. He will be in the squad and we will decide tomorrow. I have confidence in all three [centre-halves]. We have to improve in building up quickly, Holgate also has to improve there, like Yerry Mina, but defensively they were good.

There was also some positive words from Ancelotti on Dominic Calvert-Lewin:

Dominic is doing really well, he has to keep going. He is showing good quality in this moment, his feeling in this period is really good. He works really hard. I think he has to be focused more on not moving too much outside the box. He has to stay inside the box, close to the box, because there he is really dangerous.

Steve Bruce confirmed on Tuesday that Jetro Willems (ACL) and Paul Dummett (tendon) have both been ruled out for the rest of the season.

DeAndre Yedlin (knee), Dwight Gayle (hamstring), Javier Manquillo (hamstring), Yoshinori Muto (hip) and Ki Sung-yueng (knock) appear set to remain sidelined ahead of the trip to Everton, meanwhile.

Andy Carroll (hip) may also be unavailable, with Steve Bruce telling BBC Radio Newcastle that the match at Goodison Park will likely come too soon for the injury-prone striker.

Marcos Alonso (muscle) was passed fit by Frank Lampard on Monday, while there was also positive news from the Chelsea boss on Reece James (knee):

He’s got an injury to the back of his knee area, not as bad as it could have been. He’s in contention for tomorrow but it’s going to be a tight call so we’re going to give him another 24 hours to see if it settles down. It’s settled down pretty quickly so far. I won’t absolutely count my chickens but hopefully, he’ll be involved tomorrow. If not, for the weekend.

Arsenal said that Sokratis (illness) will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s game at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners report that Sead Kolasinac (thigh) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) are aiming to return to full training in the winter break period, while Calum Chambers (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are longer-term absentees.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still suspended.

Roy Hodgson revealed that Max Meyer has recovered from an ankle injury and confirmed that Crystal Palace didn’t pick up any fresh injuries in Gameweek 23.

The Eagles are up against Southampton on Tuesday and the Saints may be without Jan Bednarek (Achilles).

Ralph Hasenhuttl said of his ever-present defender:

He has a little bit of a problem with his Achilles and I think no, so far.

The Southampton boss hinted at changes at Selhurst Park, saying:

It’s three games in a week, we must pay attention. This is the last time that the schedule is that busy. Until now we were lucky with injuries and I hope it stays like this. Maybe this is the last game where we rotate a little bit because of the fact that we play two days after the last game.

As Fantasy managers will already be aware, Marcus Rashford will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a stress fracture to his back.

Speaking of the England striker on Tuesday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

He won’t be fit for this game, that’s for sure. He will be out for a while, he’ll get the time he needs to recover. He’s not had that injury before, no. Last time we played Burnley, he felt it the first time. We managed him as well as we could. And then suddenly, this was a new injury. So he didn’t have any injuries before then, no.

Mason Greenwood was namechecked by his manager as a potential beneficiary of Rashford’s absence, with Solksjaer saying:

Of course, Mason is going to get more chances now. Juan [Mata] will have to step up again [too].

Media reports suggest that Victor Lindelöf abruptly left Manchester United’s training ground this morning, meanwhile, with illness cited as the reason.

Sean Dyche confirmed that Ashley Barnes‘ hernia surgery was successful but the striker remains sidelined for now.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has a chance of featuring against Manchester United tomorrow after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Dean Smith didn’t provide any injury news in his pre-match press conference but new signing Mbwana Samatta won’t feature on Tuesday night having not been signed in time to feature against Watford.

The Hornets will be without Ismaila Sarr (muscle) for that fixture, with Nigel Pearson explaining:

As far as Ismaila is concerned, we are still waiting to see what the extent of it is. So, really, I can’t give you anything more than that apart from he’s not going to be available for tomorrow’s game. After tomorrow’s game, then this next weekend is FA Cup weekend, so hopefully we’ll have him available again for the next Premier League game against Everton. But who knows, we don’t know at this moment in time.

Sebastien Prodl (knee), Daryl Janmaat (knee), Will Hughes (hip), Tom Cleverley (heel) and Kiko Femenia (hamstring) appear set to miss out but Danny Welbeck (hamstring) could very well feature, with Pearson saying:

Danny Welbeck is getting closer and closer and I think that he, out of all of them, would be the one that will be nearest to being ready for selection. You’ll have to wait and see [whether he’ll feature in GW24]. Kiko [Femenia] is still making progress but we’ll see how he goes. Tom Cleverley is back out on the grass, which is good. Both Prodl and Janmaat are still not at the stage where we can start speculating when they’ll be rejoining the group.

Graham Potter reported that everyone apart from Dan Burn (shoulder) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) is available for the trip to Bournemouth.

The Cherries will be without the suspended Steve Cook, while Chris Mepham (knee), Charlie Daniels (knee), David Brooks (ankle), Jack Stacey (hamstring), Josh King (hamstring), Jordon Ibe (hamstring), Junior Stanislas (calf) and Arnaut Danjuma (foot) are all injured.

Eddie Howe said on Monday that he would assess Lloyd Kelly‘s match-fitness ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

Chris Wilder revealed that he has a clean bill of health for the visit of Manchester City, aside from David McGoldrick (foot).

The Blades boss said of the Irish striker:

We will assess today. He’s had over the weekend to recover so we will make that decision today.

Wilder was also asked about Mo Besic‘s chances of starting, which could potentially impact on John Lundstram‘s game-time:

Yeah, pushing. I’m going to have a look at the team. I always question if I’ve picked the right team. We’ll always look at that and look at the fixture coming up. Obviously going forward, as well, on performances and shapes and what gives us the best opportunity on getting a result against Man City. There’s always some difficult decisions.

In their medical bulletin issued on Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed that Tanguy Ndombele (hip) has returned to training and that Danny Rose (back) is available.

Ben Davies (ankle), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) remain out, while Hugo Lloris (elbow) continues to build up his match-fitness.

On Ndombele, Mourinho said:

He’s ready, he’s not ready for 90 mins. He will be involved, he will be selected, I’m not telling you to start or come later, but no injury, completely free. Just a question of condition and mentality to be ready, but he’s back tomorrow.

Norwich City also have issues heading into their match against Spurs, with Emiliano Buendia (quad), Ben Godfrey (suspended), Mario Vrancic (chin) and Ralf Fährmann (knee) all sidelined.

More detailed information and predicted line-ups can be found in the Team News tab.

