Dugout Discussion January 29

Mane-less Liverpool face West Ham in final Double Gameweek 24 fixture

Double Gameweek 24 finally comes to a conclusion this evening as West Ham United and Liverpool meet at the London Stadium.

Kick-off in the capital is at 19:45 GMT.

There were over 625,000 Triple Captain chips deployed in Gameweek 24, 43.2% of which were used on Sadio Mane (£12.3m).

The Senegal international lasted all of 32 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Thursday and he is, as expected, missing from the Liverpool squad this evening, with some doubt over his involvement against Southampton in Gameweek 25.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) starts for Jurgen Klopp’s side tonight, however, with the Egyptian the second-most-popular option for the Gameweek 24 captaincy among the Fantasy Premier League community.

Just over a third of those who used their Triple Captain chip in this round of fixtures entrusted Salah with the responsibility.

With Mane absent, Salah and Roberto Firmino (£9.6m) are joined in a front three by Divock Origi (£5.2m) for this evening’s encounter in east London.

The Reds are otherwise unchanged from last Thursday’s win at Molineux.

Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) and Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) were the only Liverpool players not to blank in that late victory over Wolves.

West Ham assets were much less-fancied for Double Gameweek 24 and, bar Sebastien Haller (£7.0m) and Mark Noble (£5.0m), there was little joy to be had for those backing the Hammers’ players in their 4-1 defeat to Leicester City last week.

David Moyes has made two changes to his team from that punishing loss at the King Power Stadium, with teenager Jeremy Ngakia (£4.0m) making his Premier League debut at the expense of Pablo Zabaleta (£4.2m).

Lukasz Fabianski (£4.9m), who had returned to training in the last couple of days, is fit to enough to feature, with Darren Randolph (£4.5m) dropping to the bench.

Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) was a doubt for this match with a knee injury but has recovered in time to start.

Michail Antonio (£6.9m), who made a big impact against Leicester when thrown on at half-time, is not even among the substitutes.

Fantasy managers may also have one eye on events at the Etihad this evening, with the two Manchester clubs in action in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

City, 3-1 up from the first leg, are hot favourites to progress and an aggregate win for Pep Guardiola’s side would see their Gameweek 28 clash with Arsenal rearranged.

Sergio Aguero (£12.0m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Anthony Martial (£7.9m) are among the well-owned FPL assets who start tonight, with the full team news below.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Ngakia, Rice, Noble, Masuaku, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Haller.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Salah, Firmino.

Manchester City XI: Bravo, Walker, Rodrigo, Otamendi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial.

  1. Mo Salah No Mane
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    GET TF IN SALAH
    GET THEEEE F IN SALAH!!

    That TC goal and assist was a plus 200k in rank already.
    WOW!

    Open Controls
  2. Jekori
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Really feel for Mané (TC). If rashford didn't get injured i would have just gotten in robbo as a 3rd pool player. Instead i downgraded Rash to get Salah (TC). To show i'm not always lucky: I went out of LMS and cup by 1 point because my KdB (C) only got me 2 points with a yellow. Week after he got 19 to rub some salt in my wounds. It's all about how you recover lads!

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      just now

      It's partly about how you recover.

      It's mostly about getting it right first time.

      Open Controls
    2. acesingh
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ditto .... Rashford injury led me to get Salah over Robbo and change TC from Mane to Salah... that’s luck!!!

      Open Controls
  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Salah knocking me out of the cup unless Bobby scores

    Open Controls
  4. Differentiator
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Peppa Pig Guardiola reaches for his water after that Sterling miss

    Open Controls
  5. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Beautiful green arrow...beautiful. Make it even greener Mo

    Open Controls
  6. footyjuana
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Greedy for some MO MO

    Open Controls
  7. Alnair
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    A Liverpool CS is worth 7 pts to me, do I want it to stand?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  8. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mmm, that triple captain Trent right now. Please stay as is

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Goal would be awesome

      Open Controls
  9. Tomerick
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Where’s my Trent goal? I thought it was guaranteed.

    Open Controls
    1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Ask Mane

      Open Controls
  10. Oggle22
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Do we think Salah complete ls the 90mins?

    Open Controls
  11. Am sorry to say again it�…
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Currently on 80 points... but Jack Stephens & Traore on bench

    Open Controls
  12. Feanor
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    As a Mane TC, are these Salah points helping or hurting my rank?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Help if you own

      Open Controls
    2. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      What do you think ?

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I think I don't know how many in the top 10K TC Salah.

        Open Controls
    3. Taking the Mkhitaryan
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      10 years a member and you dont know?

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Lol, we haven't had the triple captaincy for 10 years.

        I'm ranked 673 now, so we'll see where I am after tonight.

        Open Controls
      2. Game Over
        • 3 Years
        just now

        it's a wind up

        Open Controls
    4. Game Over
      • 3 Years
      just now

      ha!

      Open Controls
  13. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Don't think Salah has it in him to get a brace now

    Open Controls
    1. Mo Salah No Mane
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Brace imminent

      Open Controls
  14. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Rest Trent now Klopp !!!

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • 7 Years
      just now

      After he assists Bobby

      Open Controls
  15. laGan1n1
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    119 pts 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Noice!

      Open Controls
    2. acesingh
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wow

      Open Controls
  16. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    100 points live score baby 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Noice

      Open Controls
  17. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah assist or goal needed to hit ton 😀 cmon grab soomething..

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      just now

      thiiiiiiiiiis

      Open Controls
  18. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    All double Pool defenders owners over 100 points?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Most seem to be near 100 based on the comments here

      Open Controls
    2. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      just now

      only those with Trent and Robbo/VVD

      Open Controls
    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not even close

      Open Controls
  19. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wow, might break 100 points!

    Open Controls
  20. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Oh wow, Salah TC will more than half my rank. Started the gameweek at 872k, now projected to be 400k as it stands.

    Open Controls
  21. Mo Salah No Mane
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Need Haller to score now
    Means Salah stays on the field

    Open Controls
    1. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'll take that

      Open Controls
  22. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    100 points yay

    Open Controls
  23. JohnRoss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    A clean sheet and max BAPs worth a whopping 12 points to Salah TCs
    hashtagmathematics

    Open Controls
  24. Limbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Knew this place would be a salah fest - haha.

    Comon Mo!

    Open Controls
  25. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Feel bad for Camzy, was Salah tc all last week gave great reason why he was best choice then switched to Mane at the last min. Ouch.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Why do you feel sorry?

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Switched despite knowing Salah was best?

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      You feel sorry for someone bigging up Wesley and Pepe being in their team?

      Open Controls
  26. sthelenslad92
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Current team:
    Ryan
    TAA - Lascelles - Cathcart
    Salah - KDB - Grealish - Fleck
    Vardy - DCL - Ings
    (Button, Mane, Lundstram, Holgate)

    1) Hold
    2) Mane & Vardy > Sterling & Aubameyang

    Open Controls
  27. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    West ham look like scoring

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      They won't tho will they

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I don't know maybe

        Open Controls
  28. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Origi you selfish little aaaaaa

    Open Controls
  29. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah TC not that much of a success tbh...

    Open Controls
    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      It feels like it. If he get's 3 baps it's a win imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Jeez, a bit silly to say when you know a lot of people went Mane TC this GW

      Open Controls
    3. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      It is for me coz I never had a TC points and I've played since before chips

      Open Controls
  30. Royal5
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Selfish Origi

    Open Controls

