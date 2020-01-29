Mane-less Liverpool face West Ham in final Double Gameweek 24 fixture

Double Gameweek 24 finally comes to a conclusion this evening as West Ham United and Liverpool meet at the London Stadium.

Kick-off in the capital is at 19:45 GMT.

There were over 625,000 Triple Captain chips deployed in Gameweek 24, 43.2% of which were used on Sadio Mane (£12.3m).

The Senegal international lasted all of 32 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Thursday and he is, as expected, missing from the Liverpool squad this evening, with some doubt over his involvement against Southampton in Gameweek 25.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) starts for Jurgen Klopp’s side tonight, however, with the Egyptian the second-most-popular option for the Gameweek 24 captaincy among the Fantasy Premier League community.

Just over a third of those who used their Triple Captain chip in this round of fixtures entrusted Salah with the responsibility.

With Mane absent, Salah and Roberto Firmino (£9.6m) are joined in a front three by Divock Origi (£5.2m) for this evening’s encounter in east London.

The Reds are otherwise unchanged from last Thursday’s win at Molineux.

Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) and Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) were the only Liverpool players not to blank in that late victory over Wolves.

West Ham assets were much less-fancied for Double Gameweek 24 and, bar Sebastien Haller (£7.0m) and Mark Noble (£5.0m), there was little joy to be had for those backing the Hammers’ players in their 4-1 defeat to Leicester City last week.

David Moyes has made two changes to his team from that punishing loss at the King Power Stadium, with teenager Jeremy Ngakia (£4.0m) making his Premier League debut at the expense of Pablo Zabaleta (£4.2m).

Lukasz Fabianski (£4.9m), who had returned to training in the last couple of days, is fit to enough to feature, with Darren Randolph (£4.5m) dropping to the bench.

Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) was a doubt for this match with a knee injury but has recovered in time to start.

Michail Antonio (£6.9m), who made a big impact against Leicester when thrown on at half-time, is not even among the substitutes.

Fantasy managers may also have one eye on events at the Etihad this evening, with the two Manchester clubs in action in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

City, 3-1 up from the first leg, are hot favourites to progress and an aggregate win for Pep Guardiola’s side would see their Gameweek 28 clash with Arsenal rearranged.

Sergio Aguero (£12.0m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Anthony Martial (£7.9m) are among the well-owned FPL assets who start tonight, with the full team news below.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Ngakia, Rice, Noble, Masuaku, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Haller.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Salah, Firmino.

Manchester City XI: Bravo, Walker, Rodrigo, Otamendi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial.

