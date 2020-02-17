261
Fixtures February 17

Which Gameweeks could be affected by the Champions League and Europa League

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League recommence this week following a two-month break.

As we have learned the hard way in the past, that could have a knock-on effect for Fantasy managers regarding squad rotation in the top flight.

Seven Premier League sides are still involved in European competition, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in particular, facing a busy time of it.

While Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur only face a two-legged, last-16 Champions League tie between now and the international break, the trio of clubs still involved in the Europa League will face four Thursday night games over the same period.

Six of these seven teams (Wolves being the exception) are still involved in the FA Cup, too, while City have a League Cup final to come in less than a fortnight’s time.

Should United progress to the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and Europa League, for instance, they will likely be in action twice a week, every week, from now until the end of 2019/20 (barring the international break).

With that in mind, we thought it was worth a look at the fixture schedule for Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves over the next month.

The picture obviously gets more clouded from Gameweek 31 onwards, with blanks and doubles still to be determined, so we’ll stop in earnest at that point and revisit the article during the international break when we’ll hopefully know a little bit more about postponements and rearranged matches.

MANCHESTER CITY

Wednesday 19 February: Gameweek 26 – West Ham United (h)
Saturday 22 February: Gameweek 27 – Leicester City (a)
Wednesday 26 February: Champions League last 16 – Real Madrid (a)
Sunday 1 March: EFL Cup finalAston Villa (n)
Wednesday 4 March: FA Cup fifth round – Sheffield Wednesday (a)
Sunday 8 March: Gameweek 29 – Manchester United (a)
Saturday 14 March: Gameweek 30 – Burnley (h)
Tuesday 17 March: Champions League last 16 – Real Madrid (h)
Saturday 21 March: Gameweek 31 – Chelsea (a)*

*possible blank due to clash with FA Cup quarter-finals

City could well be in action twice a week until the international break if the Premier League opts to crowbar in an extra fixture for Pep Guardiola’s side in Gameweek 29. That is still a hypothetical scenario at this stage, however, and would depend on results in Europe and in the FA Cup.

With the league title gone and a place in the top four (which, of course, may not necessarily translate into Champions League qualification for next season) looking fairly assured, the Gameweek 30 clash with Burnley could see some key players rested, as the second leg of City’s tie against Real Madrid follows just 75 hours after that game.

This week’s league matches against West Ham and Leicester may also see a degree of rotation (what’s new there, many of you will ask) but Guardiola’s previous comments about City’s players needing “rhythm” before next Wednesday’s trip to the Bernabeu are at least heartening.

LIVERPOOL

Tuesday 18 February: Champions League last 16 – Atletico Madrid (a)
Monday 24 February: Gameweek 27 – West Ham United (h)
Saturday 29 February: Gameweek 28 – Watford (a)
Tuesday 3 March: FA Cup fifth round – Chelsea (a)
Saturday 7 March: Gameweek 29 – Bournemouth (h)
Wednesday 11 March: Champions League last 16 – Atletico Madrid (h)
Monday 16 March: Gameweek 30 – Everton (a)
Saturday 21 March: Gameweek 31 – Crystal Palace (h)*

*possible blank due to clash with FA Cup quarter-finals

As if they need any assistance on their procession to the Premier League title, Liverpool’s schedule is arguably the most favourable out of the seven clubs in European action.

The Reds have six days to recover from their exertions in Madrid before they take on West Ham in the top flight in Gameweek 27, which ought to diminish any risk of fatigue-led rotation.

Similarly, the second leg of their Champions League tie with Atletico falls four days after the visit of Bournemouth and a generous five days before they take on Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Klopp kept rotation in the league to an absolute minimum around the Champions League group stage and, although his side has since built up a huge lead domestically, the carrots of an unbeaten 2019/20 and a triple-figure points tally will hopefully see our key Liverpool assets avoid more than the odd breather between now and May.

Given his previous for naming youthful sides in the third and fourth round of the FA Cup, it’ll be interesting to see how Klopp approaches the fifth round tie against Chelsea in terms of team selection, with that game falling in between Gameweeks 28 and 29.

CHELSEA

Monday 17 February: Gameweek 26 – Manchester United (h)
Saturday 22 February: Gameweek 27 – Tottenham Hotspur (h)
Tuesday 25 February: Champions League last 16 – Bayern Munich (h)
Saturday 29 February: Gameweek 28 – Bournemouth (a)
Tuesday 3 March: FA Cup fifth round – Liverpool (h)
Sunday 8 March: Gameweek 29 – Everton (h)
Saturday 14 March: Gameweek 30 – Aston Villa (a)
Wednesday 18 March: Champions League last 16 – Bayern Munich (a)
Saturday 21 March: Gameweek 31 – Manchester City (h)*

*possible blank due to clash with FA Cup quarter-finals

Given the importance of the Gameweek 27 clash with Spurs to the race for a top four place, it’s difficult to see Frank Lampard approaching that match with minute management in mind even though a Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern follows just three days later.

Lampard’s “favourites” – Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m), Willian (£7.1m) and Tammy Abraham (£7.7m), for example – generally started every league and Champions League game when the group stages were on anyway, so the Chelsea boss doesn’t seem to have any qualms about his first-team regulars racking up game-time in busy periods.

A Double Gameweek 29 has been mooted in some quarters but that would hinge on both Chelsea and Manchester City’s progression to the FA Cup quarter-finals and a swift rearrangement of their Gameweek 31 clash, not to mention other factors like Arsenal’s elimination from the Europa League (the Gunners also have an outstanding fixture against City to be rearranged).

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Wednesday 19 February: Champions League last 16 – RB Leipzig (h)
Saturday 22 February: Gameweek 27 – Chelsea (a)
Sunday 1 March: Gameweek 28 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)
Wednesday 4 March: FA Cup fifth round – Norwich City (h)
Saturday 7 March: Gameweek 29 – Burnley (a)
Tuesday 10 March: Champions League last 16 – RB Leipzig (a)
Sunday 15 March: Gameweek 30 – Manchester United (h)
Friday 20 March: Gameweek 31 – West Ham United (h)*

*possible blank due to clash with FA Cup quarter-finals

Jose Mourinho took charge of two Spurs games in the Champions League after his appointment in November, with the likes of Son Heung-min (£10.0m), Dele Alli (£8.4m) and Harry Kane (£10.8m) starting all four league matches around those ties – although the mid-December defeat in Munich was something of a dead rubber.

The Gameweek 29 clash against Burnley falls just three days before the Lilywhites travel to Germany for their clash with RB Leipzig but, given how tight the race for fourth (maybe even fifth) is at present, it’s surely more likely that Mourinho will opt to shuffle his side (or manage minutes) in the FA Cup fifth round ahead of that trip to Turf Moor.

ARSENAL

Thursday 20 February: Europa League last 32 – Olympiakos (a)
Sunday 23 February: Gameweek 27 – Everton (h)
Thursday 27 February: Europa League last 32 – Olympiakos (h)
Monday 2 March: FA Cup fifth round – Portsmouth (a)
Saturday 7 March: Gameweek 29 – West Ham United (h)
Thursday 12 March: Europa League last 16, first leg
Saturday 14/Sunday 15 March: Gameweek 30 – Brighton and Hove Albion (a)
Thursday 19 March: Europa League last 16, second leg
Sunday 22 March: Gameweek 31 – Southampton (a)*

*possible blank due to clash with FA Cup quarter-finals

With Mikel Arteta not taking charge of Arsenal until Boxing Day, we are in the dark as to how seriously he will be taking the UEFA Europa League regarding team selection and its impact on the Premier League front.

The Gunners will, of course, have a Blank Gameweek 28, given Manchester City’s involvement in the EFL Cup final on that same weekend.

Should the north London side be eliminated from European competition at the round-of-32 stage, that would open up the possibility of their postponed match against Pep Guardiola’s troops being moved to a Double Gameweek 29 – although it’s all conjecture at this point and nothing has been, or likely will be, confirmed for some time yet.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Monday 17 February: Gameweek 26 – Chelsea (a)
Thursday 20 February: Europa League last 32 – Bruges (a)
Sunday 23 February: Gameweek 27 – Watford (h)
Thursday 27 February: Europa League last 32 – Bruges (h)
Sunday 1 March: Gameweek 28 – Everton (a)
Thursday 5 March: FA Cup fifth round – Derby County (a)
Sunday 8 March: Gameweek 29 – Manchester City (h)
Thursday 12 March: Europa League last 16, first leg
Sunday 15 March: Gameweek 30 – Tottenham Hotspur (a)
Thursday 19 March: Europa League last 16, second leg
Saturday 21/Sunday 22 March: Gameweek 31 – Sheffield United (h)*

*possible blank due to clash with FA Cup quarter-finals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority in the first half of the campaign was very much the Premier League, with second-string players frequently used on the continent.

Marcus Rashford (£8.9m), for example, started only two of United’s six Europe League group games but every Premier League fixture around those matches.

The teamsheet in Belgium on Thursday will perhaps provide us with some clues as to whether that remains the case, and there could be a point later in the season (much like Arsenal) where qualification for next season’s Champions League is more realistic by winning this year’s Europa League than it is by finishing fourth.

As we mentioned in the introduction, United’s schedule has the potential to be the busiest of all seven clubs featured in this piece, should they go deep into the Europa League and FA Cup.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Thursday 20 February: Europa League last 32 – Espanyol (h)
Sunday 23 February: Gameweek 27 – Norwich City (h)
Thursday 27 February: Europa League last 32 – Espanyol (a)
Sunday 1 March: Gameweek 28 – Tottenham Hotspur (a)
Saturday 7 March: Gameweek 29 – Brighton and Hove Albion (h)
Thursday 12 March: Europa League last 16, first leg
Sunday 15 March: Gameweek 30 – West Ham United (a)
Thursday 19 March: Europa League last 16, second leg
Saturday 21/Sunday 22 March: Gameweek 31 – Bournemouth (h)

Nuno Espirito Santo rang the changes in the first quarter of the campaign as Wolves juggled the Premier League and Europa League but, from Gameweeks 10-19, the West Midlands club’s starting XI was the most settled in the division despite their involvement on the continent, with only one change (an enforced one, at that) being made over that period.

The hope from an owners’ perspective is that Santo adopts that latter approach when the knockout stage recommences this Thursday, and an early elimination from the FA Cup (thus giving Wolves a breather in between Gameweeks 28 and 29) is certainly advantageous from that perspective.

Happily for those of us who own Raul Jimenez (£7.7m), the Mexican striker started every single league match either side of a Europa League group stage game.

261 Comments
  1. Rashford FC
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    What are people’s strategies like on here for the blanks?

    A. Biting the bullet and keeping players with blanks?
    B. Point hits
    C. Free Hit chip

    Open Controls
    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I wasted my free hit long ago (it seemed like a good idea at the time), so I'll be riding out the main blank with they key assets and not much else.

      In previous blanks, scoring opportunity has been low and generally one player (hello Josh King) is make or break.

      Open Controls
      1. Rashford FC
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Very true about them being low scoring game weeks. I’ll be able to field 7 players at the most.

        May just go with that and hope triple Liverpool pull me through the week.

        Free Hit seems best for the Man City gameweek

        Open Controls
    2. Young Lingard
      7 mins ago

      Wishing that Chelsea knock Liverpool out of the cup to have a chance of fielding for GW 31

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      GW28: Only have KDB & Stevens, so holding.
      GW31: Probably FH (my rank is too poor to risk bringing in trash!)

      May not be the FH usage like in GW34ish like others had planned - but I still have my Wildcard to play.

      Open Controls
      1. Rashford FC
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I’ve got Stevens Eagan KDB Grealish and Auba all blanking 🙁

        In your situation holding makes a lot of sense. I’m leaning towards FH GW31 though, much more of an upside

        Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      FH 31.
      WC in 32 or 33.
      Bench boost in 34 or 37.

      That's it.

      Open Controls
      1. Rashford FC
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Aye. FH 31 seems to be the consensus.

        Good plan in place there my friend!

        Open Controls
    5. Alberto Tomba
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Appreciate some thoughts on the below.

    McCarthy
    TAA / VVD / Stevens
    Salah / KDB / Son / Martial / Traore
    Ings / DCL

    Button // Deeney / Pereira / Rico

    Team is basically set for next week, although one move I'd drafted was:

    Deeney/Martial > Jimenez/Barnes (-4)

    Is this a move you would make, nah? Essentially it's a hit for Jimenez (NOR) VS. as I'd potentially bench Barnes (MCI) over the likes of Son (CHE) and DCL (ARS).

    Saving a FT could work?

    Open Controls
  3. Le Bluff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Does anyone have GW 31 in the backs of their minds at the moment?

    Only 2 confirmed fixtures going ahead:
    - WOLVES v BOURNEMOUTH
    - BURNLEY v WATFORD

    A lot riding on the Chelsea v Liverpool cup tie, for obvious reasons. But also the West Brom v Newcastle cup tie (Newcastle v Villa would go ahead if West Brom beat Newcastle).

    Personally, I would love it if both Chelsea and West Brom won. That would mean all Liverpool assets, Grealish and Lascelles would have a fixture. And may prevent the need for a Free Hit. Throw in well-owned assets like Traore and Jimenez and you're getting close to an XI.

    Gut feeling says Chelsea will knock Liverpool out as I expect Liverpool to play a 'weaker' line-up, and I also fancy West Brom (who are at home) to beat Newcastle.

    Which all leads to the idea that playing the Free Hit chip in GW 31 may not be entirely necessary if you can field 8/9 players which includes a Liverpool triple-up.

    What are other people's thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      3 mins ago

      My answer is simple:
      If LIV blank, I will FH.
      If LIV don't blank, I won't FH.

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Why? Does it actually matter?

        Open Controls
    2. Young Lingard
      3 mins ago

      I can on theory field a team if Chelsea do everyone a favour
      But what if we all plan for this and the league is wrapped up
      Imagine a Klopp rotation in that week lol
      But basically love that idea to save a chip

      Open Controls
    3. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Remember that a 3rd game is certain.

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Going to try to navigate with FTs. Then WC after we know about the remaining fixtures. Saving FH likely for DGW

      Open Controls
  4. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thoughts? Suggestions?

    McCarthy McGovern
    TAA Soyuncu Fernandez Stevens Rico
    Salah Mané KDB Barnes Dendoncker
    Vardy DCL Ings

    0 FT, 1.4 ITB

    Open Controls
  5. The Big Fella
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    I want to get rid of Maddison, Maupay and Lundstrum. Any suggestions about who to bring in for any of them and which I should prioritise in getting rid of first?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      FWD: Jimenez (Assuming you have Ings)
      MID: Barnes(?)
      DEF: Stephens, Boly, Soyuncu/Evans

      Open Controls
  6. BNMC
    5 mins ago

    Saints v Villa next week - more like Ings v Grealish. I own both and feel quite good about it.

    Open Controls
    1. Rashford FC
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Score draw. Brace each

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Can see them both getting returns.

      Open Controls
  7. Alberto Tomba
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    2 full weeks since the watchlist was updated. - much more important than some of the many fairly mediocre articles in this period where not a lot of games are occurring.

    Sort it out FFS

    Open Controls
  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    FWD: Jimenez (Assuming you have Ings)
    MID: Barnes(?)
    DEF: Stephens, Boly, Soyuncu/Evans

    Open Controls
  9. 4-4-2
    just now

    Is Firmino+DCL to Jimenez+Ings worth a -4?

    Open Controls

