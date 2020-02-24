Mané returns to Liverpool front-three as Moyes starts Ngakia at right-back

Jurgen Klopp has named a routine Liverpool side to face West Ham in the final match of Gameweek 27.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) comes into the Monday night encounter as the most-captained player and starts in his traditional berth on the right flank of the Reds’ front-three.

He is joined in the strike force by Roberto Firmino (£9.7m) and Sadio Mané (£12.3m), who returns to the team for a first league start since the first match of Double Gameweek 24.

The Senegalese international may enjoy his evening against West Ham as David Moyes has taken the bold move of starting young defender Jeremy Ngakia (£4.0m) at right-back instead of the more experienced Pablo Zabaleta (£4.2m).

His performance will be of particular interest to Fantasy managers as the task of marking Mané is a big one. A poor night could mean big things for the £12.3m man, but if Ngakia impresses enough to hold onto his place, he could become an interesting asset considering his £4.0m price.

Another interesting decision sees Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) left on the bench alongside Manuel Lanzini (£6.2m), Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) to enable a front-three of attacking midfielders.

Moyes has opted to play Michail Antonio (£6.9m) through the middle of the strike-force, flanked by Felipe Anderson (£6.6m) and Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m).

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keita, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop; Ngakia; Rice, Noble, Soucek; Antonio, Anderson, Snodgrass.

