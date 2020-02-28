560
Spot the Differential February 28

Out-of-position Antonio could thrive as West Ham’s key attacker

560 Comments
After huge success for this column in Gameweek 27, our tails are up for our Blank Gameweek 28 selections.

Last time out, all players we tipped, Shane Long (£4.6m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) and Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) all registered important hauls for their brave owners.

All of these options, at the time of writing, were owned by fewer than 5% of Fantasy Premier League managers, suggesting there is still value to be found.

Michail Antonio

  • FPL Ownership: 0.7%
  • Price: £6.9m
  • GW28-32 fixtures: SOU | ars | WOL | tot | CHE

Despite a narrow defeat on Monday night, West Ham United came close to inflicting Liverpool’s first Premier League defeat of the season and were the first team to score two goals at Anfield since Everton last year.

It was a vastly improved performance by David Moyes’ men and gives the Hammers something to build on in their battle against relegation.

In fact, post-match, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp described them as being a “proper threat”.

Setup in a 4-5-1 shape, Michail Antonio (£6.9m) led the line and impressed till tiring in the second half. Despite not getting on the scoresheet, he continually looked dangerous on the counter, using his pace to keep Liverpool’s centre-backs on their toes.

Since returning to the starting XI in Gameweek 25, Antonio has been West Ham’s most advanced player.

Over that same period, he has produced six shots in the box. That tally is four more than any other teammate, whilst it is only bettered by three FPL midfielders – Mohamed Salah (12.8m), Son Heung-min (£9.8m) and Richarlison (£8.3m).

The next set of games are crucial for the Hammers, with Saturday’s match against Southampton being billed as a ‘six-pointer’. Knowing a win will move them outside of the bottom three, Antonio looks a good differential for Gameweek 28.

Reece James

  • FPL Ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW28-32 fixtures: bou | EVE | avl | MCI | whu

Chelsea right-back Reece James (£5.0m) has burst onto the scene in 2019/20, and has quickly established himself as a key part of Frank Lampard’s exciting young team.

He has made 23 appearances in all competitions this term, contributing two goals and three assists, and has now been named in the Blues starting XI in six of the last seven Gameweeks.

His marauding displays have drawn plenty of praise in recent weeks, with Gareth Southgate reportedly eyeing him up for a place in the next England squad.

The underlying numbers show he has been one of the most attacking defenders in FPL over the last two Gameweeks. His total of four shots is only bettered by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m), whilst his three created chances demonstrate his assist potential.

Also, if we look back further to the turn of the year, we can see he’s been putting his superb delivery to good use – only five defenders have put in more crosses than him.

Chelsea have had an unpredictable season, and despite a forgettable Champions League night against Bayern Munich earlier this week, we’re tipping James to get back on track against a Bournemouth side who sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Diogo Jota

Jota shines in central role as Traore is handed second successive benching
  • FPL Ownership: 4.3%
  • Price: £6.2m
  • GW28-32 fixtures: tot | BHA | whu | BOU | avl

Diogo Jota (£6.2m) is a player who has been in our thoughts for a while now. In fact, he only narrowly missed the cut for last week’s Spot the Differential.

Since then, the 23-year-old ran the Norwich City backline ragged, and followed up his Europa League hat-trick with a brace. Those goals, alongside an assist and maximum bonus, meant he returned a huge 16-point haul for his small army of owners.

It was a hugely impressive performance by the Portuguese, who led the way for shots, shots in the box and big chances.

With 11 games to go in the Premier League, Wolves remain in the hunt for a Champions League place, and sit just two points behind Manchester United in fifth.

Rested in midweek, Jota looks set to be unleashed on Sunday, against a Tottenham Hotspur side who have struggled defensively in recent matches, conceding seven goals in their last four in all competitions.

After Spurs, the schedule couldn’t be much kinder for Wolves, who face Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Currently owned by just 4.3% of FPL managers, Jota is a man in form, and looks like a major differential for the season run-in.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/11211/history | https://fplgeneral.com/articles/elite-64-manager-profile-tom-freeman/”

560 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    A. Kun & Stevens to Vardy & Pereira for free. Play Traore.

    B. Kun, Stevens & Traore to Vardy, Boly/Saiss & Bruno(-4)

  2. fplking14
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Will Traore start?

    1. Barnabus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Possibly

    2. Gazza2000
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I don't think he will...

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Probably not. 1 point cameo, no doubt.

      I will be grateful for that from him this week, as it'd be better than nothing.

  3. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    What time can expect leaked team news ?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      1 minute before deadline.

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        No help from fplrockstar ?
        I dont have any social media accounts so relying on this place really.

  4. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Get in DCL or Vardy?

    Getting DCL allows Ings to Aubameyang next week

    1. Barnabus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would go for DCL if that's your move next week.

      1. JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        May go Jota over DCL

        1. Barnabus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I have Jota myself, thumbs up from me.

          1. JJeyy
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Stats and fixtures look great

    2. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      DCL then

  5. UnitedFan
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Play two:

    A) Saiss (tot)

    B) Dendoncker (tot)

    C) Stephens (whu)

    1. Barnabus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A + C

  6. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Since no update on city/Arsenal dgw 29 till now, can we safely assume that the double won't happen in 29?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      no

  7. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Maddison or Barnes?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Maddison

  8. zaidinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    I need your help with my transfers, I have 2 FT, no Leceister cover. Which of the two following options should I do :
    A) Auba+Mahrez -> Vardy+Barnes
    B) Kelly+Mahrez -> Pereira+Barnes

  9. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    This week is my first time not owning a Sheff U player :). Thanks Deno, served me well

  10. Hulk Smash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    DCL or Jota (own Jimenez)?

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      DCL

  11. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Your help is needed on this please

    Pick fill the gaps in this GW28 team out of the following players

    Barnes
    or
    Mount

    Stephens
    or Boly

    McCarthy

    TAA Lascelles Dunk xxxxxxxx

    Salah Mooy xxxxxxxx

    Calvert-Lewin Vardy Ings

    Henderson Traore xxxxxxxx KDB

    Any ideas would be welcomed and appreciated

    1. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Barnes and Boly

  12. fridge
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hi all, thinking I need to use my FT to get a starter in as the starred players may not start...

    Ryan
    TAA. Robbo. Soyuncu
    Salah. Maddison. Martial* Traore*
    Ings. Vardy. Greenwood*
    Button. Kelly* KDB. Egan

    A) Kelly > Boly
    B) Martial > Rich
    C) Martial > Bruno

    1. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      C has highest ceiling if Martial is out

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      C

  13. Orion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Should I drop Martial for Bruno for a hit ?

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not for a hit but for a FT instead

      1. Orion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Already did Auba to Vardy

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      yes

  14. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    GTG for this week and what would your GW 29 plans be ( was wanting to get Auba + KDB back)

    McCarthy
    Cahill TAA Boly Lascelles
    Mane Salah Bruno
    Jiminez Ings Vardy

    Bench:Henderson,B.Williams,Adama,Fleck.

  15. Pukkipartyy
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Whats the latest ?
    Is there gonna be DGW 29 ?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      No news yet, maybe later this afternoon.

      1. Pukkipartyy
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        If there is DGW is it with the teams that blanks this week?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Would be City and Arsenal most likely.

      2. Sir Edo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hi Magic!
        Any chance announcement after deadline? Really interrested in Vardy for Auba but might have to keep..

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Anything is possible.

  16. marzo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hendo to Pope for a -4 worth it we reckon? Plays 28, 31 at least.

    If no it means no playing GK- Hendo/Stekelenburg is my current gk combo.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends on 29/30. For the blanks, yes.

  17. andres
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you sell traore or mooy first?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      mooy

  18. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play Rico or dendo?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Dendo

  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Lund, Grealish and Connolly > Sais, Armstrong and Jota for -4 and TAA (c) taking the differential moves too far?

    2ft 2.8itb
    Pope
    Stephens TAA(C) Lascelles Lund*
    Grealish* salah Mane
    Vardy Ings connolly*

    Ryan traore* Rico KDB

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Looks awesome

  20. UKG
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Fleck to ? (only 5.2m to spend)

    Im holding Auba this week with form and fixtures.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Armstrong still 5.2?

    2. Cto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Dendoncker.... looking toward 31?

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Armstrong

    4. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Armstrong

  21. Cto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Anyone heard anything about digne?

    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I think he won't play

    2. Dreadful
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Would like to know this also

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No, but when he got tackled just in front of me at a match I went to last season he gave out a surprisingly loud and high-pitched moan.

  22. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Prematch preamble. Wolves lineup and Traore

    Squawka
    Predicted XI: Patricio; Boly, Saiss, Coady; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Vinagre; Traore, Jimenez, Jota.

    the 4th offiical . net
    Traore To Start, Neto On The Bench | 3-4-3 Wolves Predicted Lineup Vs Tottenham Hotspur

    premierleaguepress.com
    Wolves Predicted Line-up: Patricio, Swiss, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty, Traore, Jiminez, Jota

    whoscored.com
    Traore on the bench in 3 5 2

    FFS
    Traore on the bench

    the state zone
    Traore on the bench

    Looks like more reliable websites go without Traore in the starting lineup. I think that is bad decision by the manager however he knows better. Probably I will bench him.

    What are Traore owners doing?

    Play him?
    Bench him?
    Sell him?

    Discuss.

    1. Orion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Play

      1. Barnabus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Play, it's not worth -4 to get rid when he's 50/50 to start and could get a haul

    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Benching - getting rid of Martial instead to field a full XI

  23. lindeg
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    I have Abraham in my team, who Lampard says is injured? I only have 10 players playing in my team without him, is a -4 worth it for anyone?

    Jimenez? Jota? Anyone else? 8.1 to spend!

    Cheers!

    1. lindeg
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ings, and Vardy my other two

    2. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      just now

      does that mean Giroud starting again ... I'm looking for a 1 week punt

  24. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA Stephens Saiss Lascelles Holgate
    Salah Mane
    Vardy Ings DCL

    Button - Dendo - Grealish - KDB

    1.7 itb and Already Taken a hit. Do you think I should go for the following transfer
    1. Grealish to Bruno
    2. Grealish to Barnes

  25. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Boly or Saiss?

  26. Konstaapeli
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    https://www.eurosport.com/football/premier-league/2019-2020/no-guarantees-liverpool-would-be-crowned-champions-if-coronavirus-spreads-report_sto7685530/story.shtml

    Every cloud...

  27. GW 28 News Roundup
    Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    What we learnt in the runup to Gameweek 28…

    Liverpool

    Henderson and Milner are running again but they won’t be ready to make a return - though Milner is close.
    https://twitter.com/LynchStandard/status/1233354651325603840?s=20

    Leicester City

    Iheanacho will be available after his knock but Ndidi is touch and go – personally wouldn’t expect him to be risked. Choudhury is back from suspension and could take the anchor role.
    https://twitter.com/RobTannerLCFC/status/1232675407926898688?s=20

    Chelsea

    Pulisic, Kante and Abraham are all out injured. Loftus-Cheek will once again be in the squad. Pulisic’s injury is far worse than first feared and one that requires careful management. CHO isn’t fit to face Bournemouth.
    https://twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1233386158505316352?s=20

    Man Utd

    Martial “didn’t feel right after the training” on Wednesday, with OGS confirming “He is injured but hopefully not too bad.” Europa League so no pre-match presser.
    https://twitter.com/samuelluckhurst/status/1233331005655744512?s=20

    Tottenham

    Kane is finally starting on-field rehab who is joined on the sideline by Sissoko, Son and Sessegnon. Foyth is back available after returning to training. Kane may be available for a few more games than the previously expected 1/2 now.
    https://twitter.com/CDEccleshare/status/1233373689456087040?s=20

    Wolves

    Nuno hopes Jonny won’t be out for long after he received a strong kick but Vinagre is available to cover him. Europa League so no pre-match presser.
    https://twitter.com/TimSpiers/status/1232724859395944455?s=20

    Burnley

    Barnes is still making progress in his rehab but Wood has trained the last few days. JBG is unlikely to be in contention after multiple setbacks. Lowton is unlikely to feature.
    https://twitter.com/adjones_journo/status/1233023273895636993?s=20

    Everton

    Gomes is ready to start and closer to starting this week than he was last. Walcott is fit but Digne has been training alone and will face a late test to see if he is ready to feature.
    https://twitter.com/Adam_Jones94/status/1233387112579444737?s=20

    Southampton

    Walker-Peters is back in training and is a further option at full back for Southampton. Redmond will be out for a further month. Djenepo may miss out after his mother sadly passed away.
    https://twitter.com/Ankaman616/status/1233021826214875137?s=20

    Crystal Palace

    Sakho is back training with Schlupp about to return as well. However, Tomkins remains out.
    https://twitter.com/CPFC/status/1233382022472708096?s=20

    Newcastle

    Bruce hinted a new formation could come in as the squad had been working on it. Clark is out for the season. Carroll is out but the rest have trained, with Shelvey and Manquillo back.
    https://twitter.com/ChrisDHWaugh/status/1233323813577904128?s=20

    Brighton

    Stephens is fit and available but Potter is still deciding when the right time to give Mac Allister his debut is. Izquierdo is the only absentee.
    https://twitter.com/Brian__Owen/status/1233042198536622082?s=20

    Bournemouth

    Kelly and Danjuma are progressing quickly and could join full team training in a couple of weeks along with Mepham. Meanwhile Ake has been training this week so should be ok, with Lerma also having a few days of training after a slight back issue.
    https://twitter.com/peterrutzler/status/1233319564940894208?s=20

    West Ham

    Soucek is out and will be a “big miss”. Bowen will be assessed to see if he’s ready to start. Yarmolenko is nearing a return, he’ll be playing in a practice match. Wilshere is training on a pitch and it’s hoped he’ll play again this season.
    https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2020/february/28-february/live-blog-david-moyes-pre-southampton-press-conference

    Watford

    Sarr and Femenia each got another week of training under their belts after they had reduced / no minutes last week to not risk them. Janmaat returned to full training this week which means Watford have no injury doubts for this week. Welbeck is edging towards a start.
    https://www.watfordfc.com/teams/first-team/team-news-sarr-femenia-welbeck-updates

    Norwich

    Klose is nearing a return to team training but Byram is confirmed out for the season. Hernandez is also facing an end to his season – he’s had surgery and will miss about 8 weeks. Zimmermann is out but could return midweek.
    https://twitter.com/CGoreham/status/1233018457635147776?s=20

    Of course this being a blank gameweek some teams don’t have league press conferences, yet there’s still been some significant news for some.

    Sheffield United

    Stevens’ injury is not as bad as first feared with the Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy confirming that Wilder hopes to have him available for Gameweek 29.
    https://www.sheffieldunited.news/news/republic-of-ireland-boss-mick-mccarthy-gives-injury-update-on-enda-stevens/

    Manchester City

    Pep confirmed that Laporte was set to miss about 3 weeks to a month with a fresh hamstring injury. Sane will feature for the U23s.
    https://twitter.com/TelegraphDucker/status/1233383627922247680?s=20

  28. PocketZola
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Pope
    Taa vvd holgate soy
    Troare salah cantwell
    Ings vardy jimenez

    Subs, kdb, grealish, lund

    Grealish to maddison or roll tf?

  29. Tshelby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Who's keeping faith in Grealish?

