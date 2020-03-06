1212
Spot the Differential March 6

Differential Sarr can sustain electric form ahead of Blank Gameweek 31 fixture

1,212 Comments
The Spot the Differentials article is on a roll with five of our last six selections providing instant returns, including four double-digit hauls.

Last time out, our tips Michail Antonio (£6.9m) and Diogo Jota (£6.3m) registered 11 and 12 points respectively and delivered for those managers willing to think outside of the box.

This time, we focus on three midfield picks, all of whom have ownership of 5% or less, who we like the look of for Gameweek 29.

Ismaïla Sarr

  • FPL Ownership: 1.9%
  • Price: £6.3m
  • GW29-33 fixtures: cry | LEI | bur | SOU | che

Ismaïla Sarr (£6.3m) is back on the FPL radar after Watford’s 3-0 win over Liverpool, yet surprisingly sits in just 1.9% of squads.

Making his first start since recovering from a hamstring injury last weekend, the Senegal winger played a part in each of Watford’s three goals, but realistically could have had more, drawing a save from Alisson (£6.2m) and curling a shot wide late on.

It’s now eight attacking returns in nine appearances for Sarr under Nigel Pearson, which has earnt him an impressive 57 FPL points under the new head coach.

Over that same period, amongst midfielders, only Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Dele Alli (£8.3m) have been afforded more big chances, despite Sarr playing just 675 minutes.

His partnership with Kiko Femenía (4.2m) could also add another dimension to Watford’s attacking play, with the Spaniard offering more quality in the final third than previous right-back options Adrian Mariappa (£4.2m) and Craig Dawson (4.8m).

The 22-year-old will hope to continue his form when Watford take on Crystal Palace on Saturday, whilst it’s also worth noting the Hornets have a guaranteed Gameweek 31 fixture against Burnley to follow.

If Sarr can remain fit for the rest of the season, then Watford have a real chance of Premier League survival, whilst FPL managers have the opportunity to purchase a potentially explosive, kindly priced differential.

Miguel Almirón

  • FPL Ownership: 0.7%
  • Price: £5.8m
  • GW29-33 fixtures: sou | SHU | – | bou | WHU

For the majority of the season, Miguel Almirón (£5.8m) has struggled on the right side of a 5-4-1 set-up.

However, Steve Bruce’s decision to switch to a 4-2-3-1 in Gameweek 28 has seen Almirón take up a central role, as a no 10 – a position he thrived in for Atalanta United in MLS.

In his new role, the Paraguay international impressed against Burnley last weekend. He was Newcastle’s most advanced player, taking three shots in the box and creating four chances, whilst he had more final third touches than any of his teammates.

Despite failing to score, the system change had a positive impact on the Magpies’ attack, who looked more of a threat, mustering 21 attempts on goal. With better finishing, they could have pulled off a decent win against the Clarets.

But it was on Tuesday night the attack finally clicked, as they ran out 3-2 winners over West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup, with Almirón showing excellent composure to score two goals.

Following that haul, Almirón is now the Magpies’ top scorer this season with six goals, which have all been scored since 21st December.

Newcastle remain in a relatively comfortable league position and are only two points behind their opponents on Saturday, Southampton. Only three teams have given up more than the Saints’ six big chances over the last two Gameweeks, whilst they have often struggled against direct teams this season. With Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) looking to run the channels, it should give Almirón plenty of space through the middle, and an opportunity to build on his previous good form.

Phil Foden

  • FPL Ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £5.1m
  • GW29-33 fixtures: mun + ARS| BUR | – | LIV | sou

At Wembley on Sunday, Phil Foden (£5.1m) delivered a man of the match performance as Manchester City beat Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final.

Playing as a winger coming in off the right, Foden was at the centre of everything, assisting Sergio Agüero’s (£11.9m) opener whilst almost scoring himself. He had a pass completion rate of 92%, had five shots, and now has two goals and seven assists in his last 10 starts.

Those performances suggest Foden is ready to start more often, and with David Silva (£7.3m) departing in the summer, it would certainly make sense.

The interesting news for FPL managers, is following City’s FA Cup fifth round win at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola suggested Foden will play in this weekend’s Manchester derby. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll start, but with Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) a doubt for the game with a shoulder problem, and Silva having played the full 90 minutes midweek, his chances look quite high.

As for City, it’s been an impressive period following wins against Leicester City, Real Madrid and Aston Villa, and with two matches this Gameweek it looks sensible to invest in at least one of their attacking assets.

Foden is still learning, although he has already shown he is ready to shine when called upon, and could be an effective budget differential for Gameweek 29.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 29

1,212 Comments
  1. Pickle juice
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Repost Choose 1 :

    A. Jota and sarr (-4)
    B. Traroe and vardy (no hit)
    C. Saka and auba

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. masyuris
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Broken record but depends on FH31 etc. Yes to A or C if you are not FHing

      Open Controls
  2. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    So Traore is fit and available.

    At what time in the Brighton game does the dislocation happen?

    More importantly, hold or ditch?

    Open Controls
  3. Vovhund
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    A little help here please:

    A) Firmino + Trossard to Auba + Saka (bench) (-4)
    B) Firmino + Trossard to Auba + Cantwell (bench) (-4)
    C) Safe FT
    D) Something else...

    Planning on FH31, 0,9m in bank.

    Current team:
    Pope
    Soy, TAA, Egan, Bertrand, Webster
    Salah, KDB, Barnes, Martial, Trossard
    Firmino, Ings, Jimenez

    Open Controls
  4. Manani
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    madison > Sarr?
    or save FT and wait till next week

    Open Controls
  5. Iggy pop
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sticking to original plan and playing Ings and Vardy and no Arsenal. still expect a decent score this GW

    Open Controls
  6. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    I’ve got Saka and honestly don’t know if I want to play him ahead of any of my other front seven. Would you start him ahead of Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Its close but yes

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Arteta pretty much confirmed that Tierny wont play the next two and there is no one else now with Kola out

      Open Controls
      1. JustPark
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Phew~ Thought Kierney passed fit to play.

        Open Controls
        1. JustPark
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          *T

          Open Controls
        2. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Read comments.
          Arteta now starting to think when to involve with the squad..

          Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      2 mins ago

      Saka x 2 vs Sarr Palace defence.

      Open Controls
  7. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    I like how sm dont bother to make transfer and sm FH for these doubles.
    Could go either way.
    Big swings on here possible

    Open Controls
  8. DAVESAVES
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Vardy -> Auba for free?
    If that means FH 31?
    Don’t know if I’m giving him the armband tho..

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I dont think it should mean fh. You can turn auba to anyone for -4 come gw31 by which time he should have Vardy by more than 4 and then its got nothing to do with fh or no.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Unless he uses his FT to swap a non playing 31 to a playing 31 and not on Auba

        Open Controls
  9. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Another go. Forgive me.

    Ryan
    TAA Stephens Robbo
    Salah (v) KDB Barnes Bruno
    Auba (c) Ings Jimi
    Button Soy Holgate Dendo
    0.1itb 0ft

    1. Anything need changing?
    2. Would you switch Robbo to Doherty/Alonso if he's rested and we get news? I don't expect it now Alisson is out.

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Look great mate !

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Barton and Friends
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ryan never looks great

        Open Controls
    2. Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jota over Ings? Doherty over Robbo since Allison is out.

      Open Controls
      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        For -4?

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doc if (and only if) Robbo out - otherwise looks decent apart from the obvious

      Open Controls
  10. ElliotJHP
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    FPL is alive with all of the options on the table, feels good

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah loving it again been so bored for ages

      Open Controls
  11. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mixed responses to this so far. Which do you think is best? Some of my comments below each.

    A. Lunds >> Doherty
    (Sets up better for 31 and can possibly save FH, gets rid of Lund and gives me a good differential).

    B. Vardy >> Aubameyang(C)
    (Makes FH31 more likely, drops Vardy before Villa home but he is out of form, gives me the best Captain this GW with a double).

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A - play the long game

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      just now

      One of these two combos basically;

      A. Vardy+Doherty+Salah(C)
      B. Auba(C)+Aurier+Salah

      Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    2 mins ago

    With Alisson out, reckon Klopp is going to tweak things now.

    If you own both Mane and Salah, get ready for a bloodbath.

    Open Controls
    1. ONGO GABLOGIAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      don't see how they're linked... explain?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        just now

        Adrian is not that good.

        Open Controls
      2. Kloppcorn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Could play very attacking with the defence weakened, play you score 2 we score 4

        Open Controls
  13. Mortal.Swinbat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) KDB & Ings > Sarr & Aubameyang -4
    B) Richarlison & Ings > Saka & Aubameyang -4
    C) bank transfer

    Team is

    Henderson
    TAA, VVD, Stevens
    Salah, KDB, B.Fernandes, Richarlison
    Jiminez, Jota, Ings

    I don’t really want to sell any of that team, but Aub has me worried

    Open Controls
  14. ONGO GABLOGIAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Okay last post before I pretend to work.

    Good to go for this week?

    McCarthy
    TAA, Doherty, Stevens
    Salah, KDB, Pepe (VC), Traore
    Auba (C), Jimenez, DCL

    Button, Hayden, Taylor, Williams.

    Open Controls
  15. the vanisher
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Following the pressers, how many minutes we think Traore and KdB wil get?

    Open Controls
    1. ONGO GABLOGIAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      traore 30-70
      kdb 120-140

      Open Controls
  16. pol
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one:

    A- Soy (AVL)
    B- Boly (BHA)
    C- Barnes (AVL)
    D- Traore (BHA)

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  17. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Do we think Pool keep a CS this week with Allison injured?

    Tempted by Gomez > Doherty (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      just now

      Doherty could get attacking returns so yes

      Open Controls
  18. Kloppcorn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    For the blank gameweek 31 should I either:
    a)double wolves defence with Boly and haller/Deeney
    b)double wolves attack Jota and defender below 5.4
    P.S Please don't say get Doherty because I can’t get him without ruining team structure

    Open Controls
  19. Goonsquad245
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    If we get early news Mane is benched

    A) sell him and Ings for auba and Sarr -4, with a plan to likely reverse it in 31 via Auba to Jota and Traore to Mane. So another -4 likely for -8 in total over the few weeks (or I don’t buy Mane back)

    B) hold and play Stephens ahead of Mane

    Thanks!

    Hendo
    TAA Egan Pereira
    Salah Mane KDB Traore
    DCL Jimenez Ings

    Pope Stephens Lascelles Cantwell

    Open Controls
  20. Bobby_Baggio
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Afternoon all. Have 1FT and 0 ITB, all chips too. Does Cantwell > Saka look like a good move his week? Will likely FH gw31. Thanks.

    Foster
    Rico - TAA - Saiss - Soy
    Salah - Cantwell - Martial - Traore
    Vardy - Ings

    (McGovern) Cathcart - Auba - KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Ignore my lineup it's from last week

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.