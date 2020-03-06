Differential Sarr can sustain electric form ahead of Blank Gameweek 31 fixture

The Spot the Differentials article is on a roll with five of our last six selections providing instant returns, including four double-digit hauls.

Last time out, our tips Michail Antonio (£6.9m) and Diogo Jota (£6.3m) registered 11 and 12 points respectively and delivered for those managers willing to think outside of the box.

This time, we focus on three midfield picks, all of whom have ownership of 5% or less, who we like the look of for Gameweek 29.

Ismaïla Sarr

FPL Ownership: 1.9%

1.9% Price: £6.3m

£6.3m GW29-33 fixtures: cry | LEI | bur | SOU | che

Ismaïla Sarr (£6.3m) is back on the FPL radar after Watford’s 3-0 win over Liverpool, yet surprisingly sits in just 1.9% of squads.

Making his first start since recovering from a hamstring injury last weekend, the Senegal winger played a part in each of Watford’s three goals, but realistically could have had more, drawing a save from Alisson (£6.2m) and curling a shot wide late on.

It’s now eight attacking returns in nine appearances for Sarr under Nigel Pearson, which has earnt him an impressive 57 FPL points under the new head coach.

Over that same period, amongst midfielders, only Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Dele Alli (£8.3m) have been afforded more big chances, despite Sarr playing just 675 minutes.

His partnership with Kiko Femenía (4.2m) could also add another dimension to Watford’s attacking play, with the Spaniard offering more quality in the final third than previous right-back options Adrian Mariappa (£4.2m) and Craig Dawson (4.8m).

The 22-year-old will hope to continue his form when Watford take on Crystal Palace on Saturday, whilst it’s also worth noting the Hornets have a guaranteed Gameweek 31 fixture against Burnley to follow.

If Sarr can remain fit for the rest of the season, then Watford have a real chance of Premier League survival, whilst FPL managers have the opportunity to purchase a potentially explosive, kindly priced differential.

Miguel Almirón

FPL Ownership: 0.7%

0.7% Price: £5.8m

£5.8m GW29-33 fixtures: sou | SHU | – | bou | WHU

For the majority of the season, Miguel Almirón (£5.8m) has struggled on the right side of a 5-4-1 set-up.

However, Steve Bruce’s decision to switch to a 4-2-3-1 in Gameweek 28 has seen Almirón take up a central role, as a no 10 – a position he thrived in for Atalanta United in MLS.

In his new role, the Paraguay international impressed against Burnley last weekend. He was Newcastle’s most advanced player, taking three shots in the box and creating four chances, whilst he had more final third touches than any of his teammates.

Despite failing to score, the system change had a positive impact on the Magpies’ attack, who looked more of a threat, mustering 21 attempts on goal. With better finishing, they could have pulled off a decent win against the Clarets.

But it was on Tuesday night the attack finally clicked, as they ran out 3-2 winners over West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup, with Almirón showing excellent composure to score two goals.

Following that haul, Almirón is now the Magpies’ top scorer this season with six goals, which have all been scored since 21st December.

Newcastle remain in a relatively comfortable league position and are only two points behind their opponents on Saturday, Southampton. Only three teams have given up more than the Saints’ six big chances over the last two Gameweeks, whilst they have often struggled against direct teams this season. With Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) looking to run the channels, it should give Almirón plenty of space through the middle, and an opportunity to build on his previous good form.

Phil Foden

FPL Ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £5.1m

£5.1m GW29-33 fixtures: mun + ARS| BUR | – | LIV | sou

At Wembley on Sunday, Phil Foden (£5.1m) delivered a man of the match performance as Manchester City beat Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final.

Playing as a winger coming in off the right, Foden was at the centre of everything, assisting Sergio Agüero’s (£11.9m) opener whilst almost scoring himself. He had a pass completion rate of 92%, had five shots, and now has two goals and seven assists in his last 10 starts.

Those performances suggest Foden is ready to start more often, and with David Silva (£7.3m) departing in the summer, it would certainly make sense.

The interesting news for FPL managers, is following City’s FA Cup fifth round win at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola suggested Foden will play in this weekend’s Manchester derby. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll start, but with Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) a doubt for the game with a shoulder problem, and Silva having played the full 90 minutes midweek, his chances look quite high.

As for City, it’s been an impressive period following wins against Leicester City, Real Madrid and Aston Villa, and with two matches this Gameweek it looks sensible to invest in at least one of their attacking assets.

Foden is still learning, although he has already shown he is ready to shine when called upon, and could be an effective budget differential for Gameweek 29.

