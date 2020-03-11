962
Fixtures March 11

Man City v Arsenal postponed as ‘precaution’ amid coronavirus fears

Double Gameweek 29 is officially off. That’s because Arsenal’s rearranged trip to Manchester City has been postponed amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

The news comes after it was revealed on Tuesday that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis had recent contracted COVID-19.

As the Greek side were at the Emirates Stadium for a Europa League match less than two weeks ago, it has now emerged that several Arsenal squad members met Marinakis.

These players, who have not been named, are now self-isolating at home for the remainder of the 14-day period after the meeting.

Arsenal announced the news in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“The medical advice we have received puts the risk of (these players) developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact. As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight’s match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed. The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff – who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match – will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.” – Arsenal statement

The postponement of Wednesday night’s match means that Arsenal v Man City will need a new date once again.

It also means that Gameweek 29 has now concluded so anyone who had Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) in their starting line-up will see their first substitutes come in.

It also means those who took a hit for Arsenal players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) or Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m) will have to make do with the blanks they registered against West Ham.

As things stand, Arsenal’s trip to Brighton in Gameweek 30 is still going ahead, as the self-isolating players can return to training on Friday.

“Everyone at Arsenal Football Club wishes Mr Marinakis a swift recovery and we look forward to the players and staff returning to work on Friday in preparation for our match at Brighton.” – Arsenal statement

  1. Lev Yashin
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    A cancelled game is a cancelled game whether it's due to the corona virus, a waterlogged pitch or 6ft of snow.

    Get over it people.

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Hear here

      /thread

      Open Controls
    2. Dacra
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      What about if it's due to alien invasion?

      Open Controls
      1. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Still cancelled i guess 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Just before the end of the world.

          Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        FT to ET

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          And Captain Anthony Martian

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            There's a joke about Uranus here somewhere

            Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      It’s only a few people with their knickers in a twist, calm down.

      Open Controls
    4. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Yep, so true.

      Open Controls
    5. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      The delusional will not get over it so stop baiting them 😛

      Open Controls
    6. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Agree - It could have been postponed for any number of reasons.

      Open Controls
  2. RichieW
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Would you bench anyone for Ings for this weekend? Will be swapping him for Wood next week

    Henderson
    TAA Lascelles Doherty Alonso
    Salah KDB Fernandes Maddison
    Deeney Jiminez

    Pope Ings Traore Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Make ManeMane Make ManeMane
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      He's got to be ahead of Lascelles

      Open Controls
  3. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Would you do KDB and Pepe to Fernandes and Sarr this week for a -4?

    Henderson
    Stephen's Boly TAA
    KDB Pepe Mane Salah
    Jimi Jota DCL
    Pope Taylor Mooy Fernandez

    Open Controls
  4. Wild Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    On the plus side I can now watch Liverpool tonight whereas I would have watched the Prerm game 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Pity PSG vs Dortmund is today as well. Hard to call both ties atm.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        I bet BT are loving it

        Open Controls
      2. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Empty stadion. I couldnt watch that

        Open Controls
  5. Colind88
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Good article here on double game week planning - if for example the author is correct and double gameweek 34 is limited to Everton, Norwich, Newcastle and Aston Villa then using your FH in gameweek 31 may be a better option - just saying!

    https://www.fantasyfootballgeek.co.uk/fantasy-premier-league-double-gameweeks-scenario-planning/

    Open Controls
    1. Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      34 looks a rotten selection of DGW teams but I’m hanging fire on using the FH anytime soon. Can still put 8 out in 31 assuming all games go ahead

      Open Controls
    2. dvdguy
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      If there’s going to be a GW34 at all

      Open Controls
  6. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Why Olympiakos-Wolves isnt postponed yet?

    Open Controls
    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Because their team members didnt shake hands with the infected virus dude

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Test results of players were negative

      Open Controls
  7. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    A cool and awesome 35 points with Auba, Kun, KdB and Saka not playing tonight.

    1FT. Wait till last hour Saturday for Kun out?

    Pope
    TAA Aurier Saiss
    Salah KdB Sarr Saka
    Aguero Auba Jota

    Gazzaniga Cantwell Cathcart Taylor

    Open Controls
  8. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    The worst season of all time.

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Far from it.

      Open Controls
      1. Konstaapeli
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Could be for him tho.

        Open Controls
  9. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    KDB limited minutes vs Bur?

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      He will need a good run out to get fitness up for Madrid I wouldve thought

      Open Controls
      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        But the comments from Pep...

        Open Controls
  10. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    All of you DGWer owners will be rewarded this weekend vs Burnley and Brighton. Do not fear.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Unfortunately getting rid of them

      Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Unless they FHed

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Ha, cheers! This week was so bad I was looking forward to just an appearance from Auba tonight. That’s why I’d captained him - seemingly a minimum of 4 points and playing the percentages. Alas, it was a complete blowout.

      Open Controls
  11. FOO FIGHTER
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      How many have ever sent a mail to fantasy PL and got a reply from them?

      Open Controls
      1. wulfranian
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        me

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Great 🙂

            Open Controls
        2. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          I have. A few years ago. Over some assist-gate issue. Can't remember who.

          It was given in the end.

          Open Controls
          1. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            And FPL Towers replied.

            Open Controls
        3. ALI_G
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          saying what?

          Open Controls
        4. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          If there is a FAQ (e.g a disputed assist everyone is moaning about) they prepare a standard response which they ping out to everyone who emails with basically the same question. If it is an email about a specific team having a dodgy team name or something like that, they will reply personally. If you are just emailing them nonsense, you will probably just get ignored.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              I will wait with baited breath.

              Open Controls
            • Would Ed Woodward
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Could be emailing them saying to avoid City assets.

              Open Controls
        5. 03farmboy
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Martial or Willian?

            Open Controls
          • denial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Team for next GW:

            Henderson
            TAA VDV Boly
            Salah KDB Mount Barnes
            Jiminez Ings Auba

            // McCarthy / Saka / Stephens / Lascelles

            Save transfer or get Fernandes in? Utd are going to beat Spurs.

            Open Controls
            1. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Looks good for a save if you’re navigating 31 with FTs

              Open Controls
          • PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            I’m going to step away from the game for a couple of days to clear my head after a terrible couple of weeks but in the meantime...

            What about these moves please? I’ve got 7 players for 31 but was thinking of doing FH31 and WC32. Do postponements mean all bets are off?

            A) Traore to Sarr (free and build towards 31)
            B) Traore to Mount/Barkley (free and think this week and 32 and beyond)
            C) Traore to Barnes
            D) Other

            1FT 1.0ITB
            Ryan
            TAA VVD Soyuncu
            Salah KdB Martial Traore
            Auba Jimenez Ings

            McGovern Williams Dendoncker Taylor

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
            1. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              By the way, Sarr could be any midfielder with a 31 fixture, basically shifting Traore so I can bring in Jota or a Wolves defender.

              Open Controls
            2. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Traore may start,1 point is better than none in worst case scenario.

              Open Controls
              1. PascalCygan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                Thanks, I’m concerned those one pointers are adding up past few weeks. I’ll keep an eye on Europa games

                Open Controls
            3. denial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              A looks good

              Open Controls
              1. PascalCygan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
            4. MOTHRA
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              That’s a FH imo

              Open Controls
          • Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Best 6.5m mid with a fixture in 31 to complete this lot?

            Salah mane Bruno xxxx dendo
            Auba Jimmy ings

            Open Controls
            1. Dr. Mantis Toboggan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              McNeil or Sarr

              Open Controls
              1. Disturbed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
            2. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Sarr or Antonio

              Open Controls
              1. Tingate
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Antonio is £6.9M

                Open Controls
                1. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Selective reading. For some reason I saw 7m. Cheers

                  Open Controls
            3. Konstaapeli
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Sarr or forget about 31 and go Barnes

              Open Controls
            4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Sarr

              Open Controls
            5. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Thanks all

              Open Controls
          • Paul Scoles Scores Goals
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Got to be having the unluckiest season in history. Be amazed if I even stay in top 10k at this rate

            Open Controls
            1. villa_til_i_die
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              Lol, I’d be ashamed too.

              Open Controls
              1. Paul Scoles Scores Goals
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Just can’t catch a break!!

                Open Controls
            2. Pu-li-sick (sic)
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Scholes*

              Open Controls
              1. Paul Scoles Scores Goals
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Huh?

                Open Controls
              2. Konstaapeli
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Ouch 😆

                Open Controls
            3. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Most unluckiest for me too..

              Open Controls
            4. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Top 10k and you call yourself unlucky

              Open Controls
              1. Konstaapeli
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Don't bite

                Open Controls
                1. Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Too late, I've got a nasty taste in my mouth. 😀

                  Open Controls
            5. Would Ed Woodward
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              Back to your best!

              Open Controls
              1. Paul Scoles Scores Goals
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                😉

                Open Controls
              2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                Yeh trolls are great, we should congratulate them

                Open Controls
            6. Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              The Poseidon Adventure is a good film - have you seen it?

              Open Controls
              1. Paul Scoles Scores Goals
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Too busy living it mate

                Open Controls
            7. jtreble
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              You spelled “Scholes” wrong. We don’t believe you.

              Open Controls
          • Wensink
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Prepping for GW 31 and thinking Lascelles to Cathcart on a FT. No brainer, right? Watford face Burnley in GW 31.

            Open Controls
            1. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              2 pointer swing
              Burnley are in good rhythm they will score for sure

              Open Controls
              1. Wensink
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                Charlie Taylor? My budget is 4.3m.

                Open Controls
                1. MOTHRA
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Yep

                  Open Controls
          • Pinky and De Bruyne
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Anyone thinking Tanganga is a good replacement for Rico at 4.1?
            Has a good chance of playing BGW31 and could keep a clean sheet ?

            Anyone else looking at him as their 5th ?

            Open Controls
            1. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Yeah

              Open Controls
            2. Would Ed Woodward
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Haven't they only kept 2 cleansheets since Jose took over? They look abysmal.

              Open Controls
            3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Already got him though just for filler. It will be a bonus if he plays and gets points 31.
              Ngakia at 4 is also an option while Fredericks is out

              Open Controls
              1. Pinky and De Bruyne
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Janmaat?

                Open Controls
          • K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Chances of wood scoring Vs city > chances of ings scoring Vs Norwich ???

            Open Controls
          • Sgt Frank Drebin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            What if any Arsenal player is diagnosed with Coronavirus? All Arsenal matches in the next few weeks postponed? West Ham team put into quarantine? It would be interesting times in fpl...

            Open Controls
            1. Konstaapeli
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Would get interesting for sure.

              Open Controls
          • Test Eagles
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Potential FH team for GW31

            Pope
            Alderweireld Doherty Saiss TAA
            Alli Sarr Mane Salah
            Jiménez Woods

            Thoughts?

            Open Controls
            1. Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Four at the back for a FH seems a bit odd, but doesn't mean it can't work.

              Open Controls
              1. Test Eagles
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                Struggling to find worthy midfielders. Ideally another Spurs but they’re all crocked.

                Open Controls
                1. Whats the Huth
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  You could do Jota and Jiminez. And get another defender instead of Saiss

                  Open Controls
                  1. Test Eagles
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours ago

                    Not a bad call

                    Open Controls
            2. Whats the Huth
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Double wolves defence is best. I agree. I’m FH too. And I will be doing double Wolves at the back

              Open Controls
            3. Whats the Huth
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              I don’t see the point in Sarr if you’re playing Pope

              Open Controls
              1. Klaren
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                With that logic you might as well triple up on the defences that you expect highest % chance of CS.

                It's just spreading the risk. Also with chances of save points/penalty save etc, it's not a 100% inverse correlation anyway.

                Open Controls
            4. Klaren
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              I'd get Aurier over Alderweireld.

              Open Controls
          • Whats the Huth
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            I’m hoping the Wolves game gets cancelled this weekend.
            Means I can do my Doherty to Alonso transfer without fear of a Doherty haul

            Open Controls
          • as33
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Any1 decided what to do with Grealish, r u still keeping him? Thinking to swap to Barnes(got Vardy asvel)

            Open Controls
          • Sgt Frank Drebin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Forgive me my ignorance but can't the postponed game be played later but the points added to this GW score? And the prizes for highest score in the GW given later? It could be a complication for the FPL Cup tho...

            Open Controls
            1. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Nope. A GW is finished for good when a new GW starts.

              Open Controls
              1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                But why though? In my opinion that would be much more fair solution

                Open Controls
                1. Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                  There is no problem, so a solution is not required. Postponements are just bad luck and part of FPL.

                  Open Controls
                2. The Rumour Mill
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Because its in the rules of the game

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 57 mins ago

                    So maybe the rules need to be changed...

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Rumour Mill
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 52 mins ago

                      I guess they could change it for future seasons, I imagine the game code is fixed for this season though.

                      But wouldn't it cause more issues than it solves? You mention the FPL cup but you would also have the situation where you have picked players for a match in a particular week - what if when the game is eventually played all those players don't play anyway as theyre injured, suspended, out of form etc. It would be blind luck what points you get and even less skill-determined than the game already is. No planning or preparation would be rewarded in this scenario.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 49 mins ago

                        Yeah I think it will never happen because of the reasons you mention. The current situation is also a bit unfair but I guess there won't be perfect solution to a sudden postponement of a fixture

                        Open Controls
                    2. Whats the Huth
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 50 mins ago

                      So, if it was cancelled because of a snowstorm or other reason. Would you still have the same complaint?

                      When the Man City match was postponed a few weeks back due to the weather, yes, there was a lot of grumbling - including from myself. It was accepted as bad luck and we moved on.
                      We was lucky that it got rearranged in the same week. But the team that went out was weaker as it was very soon before the Real Madrid game.

                      It’s just life and the rules of game. You need to move on

                      Open Controls
                3. Jarvish Scott Talent
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Life ain't fair Drebin. It's a topsy-turvy world, and maybe the problems of two people don't amount to a hill of beans. But this is our hill. And these are our beans.

                  Open Controls
            2. Whats the Huth
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Nope.
              All games been played this week. The double was just a bonus - it’s not happened now. It’s over

              Open Controls
            3. jtreble
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              “... Forgive me my ignorance but can't the postponed game be played later but the points added to this GW score? ...”. No.

              Open Controls
              1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                I know how it is done usually but I just wonder why is it the way it is.

                Open Controls
                1. The_Fish
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  Because games go in the gameweek they are played, not when first scheduled. There'd be no blanks and doubles this way, and it's a nightmare to plan your team around.

                  Also monthly prizes would be all over the shop.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 41 mins ago

                    On the other hand blanks and DGWs are announced way before they take place so you can plan accordingly. Here you planned for the DGW and it was announced postponed after the deadline. I mean I understand the reasoning all those rules, just wanted to maybe provoke a discussion

                    Open Controls
                2. jtreble
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  FPL Rule No. 1: No custom programming.

                  Open Controls
            4. dvdguy
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              If you don’t agree with the rules don’t play the game.

              Open Controls
          • Crystal Alice
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            I’m in the top 20k after some jammy Barnes points. I’ve still got all my chips- when is the best time to TC?

            Open Controls
            1. jtreble
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Read NOMONEY HT.

              Open Controls
            2. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Salah GW33 or perhaps someone like Vardy when Leicester play their DGW.

              Open Controls
          • tm370
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            I've got all my chips but I very much doubt I will be able to use them all.

            Exponential increases of the virus will kill off the football. I particularly don't see how the Europa league and Champions League will be concluded this season, despite UEFA's stubbornness.

            Open Controls
          • Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Is this enough for 31?

            C.Taylor, VVD, TAA, Doherty
            Salah, Traoré, Alli
            Jimenez

            Open Controls

