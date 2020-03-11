Man City v Arsenal postponed as ‘precaution’ amid coronavirus fears

Double Gameweek 29 is officially off. That’s because Arsenal’s rearranged trip to Manchester City has been postponed amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

The news comes after it was revealed on Tuesday that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis had recent contracted COVID-19.

As the Greek side were at the Emirates Stadium for a Europa League match less than two weeks ago, it has now emerged that several Arsenal squad members met Marinakis.

These players, who have not been named, are now self-isolating at home for the remainder of the 14-day period after the meeting.

Arsenal announced the news in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“The medical advice we have received puts the risk of (these players) developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact. As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight’s match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed. The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff – who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match – will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.” – Arsenal statement

The postponement of Wednesday night’s match means that Arsenal v Man City will need a new date once again.

It also means that Gameweek 29 has now concluded so anyone who had Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) in their starting line-up will see their first substitutes come in.

It also means those who took a hit for Arsenal players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) or Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m) will have to make do with the blanks they registered against West Ham.

As things stand, Arsenal’s trip to Brighton in Gameweek 30 is still going ahead, as the self-isolating players can return to training on Friday.

“Everyone at Arsenal Football Club wishes Mr Marinakis a swift recovery and we look forward to the players and staff returning to work on Friday in preparation for our match at Brighton.” – Arsenal statement

