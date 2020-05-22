35
Games May 22

In-form Chelsea make light of City test ahead of Virtual FPL weekend double-header

35 Comments
Another weekend is upon us, which means another double-header in Ragabolly’s Fantasy management game.

We look ahead to what’s in store and reflect on what happened in Thursday’s fixtures.

SCOUT NOTES

(The full results from Gameweek 22 are available via the Virtual FPL fixtures page or the game’s Twitter account.)

Chelsea firepower show
Learning from the Great and the Good 19/20 - Gameweek 18

Chelsea put four goals past Manchester City on Thursday as their excellent Virtual FPL form continued.

The Blues have won 10 of their last 12 games, scoring 31 goals in the process.

Tammy Abraham (£7.5m) hasn’t blanked in any of his last 11 appearances, while Willian (£6.9m) and Christian Pulisic (£6.9m) have registered nine and 11 attacking returns respectively from Gameweek 11 onwards.

Reece James (£5.0m) has found the net on four occasions in his last six starts, meanwhile, and now sits joint-top for goals scored among defenders in this simulated season.

James (7.6), Pulisic (7.2) and Abraham (7.2) all sit in the top ten in the vFPL form table over the last five Gameweeks, too.

While clean sheets may be hard to come by until the fixture swing in Gameweek 27 (see below), the fairly ropey clean sheet and goals conceded counts of Wolves and Spurs should provide further encouragement for owners of Chelsea’s in-form attacking assets.

CLEAN SHEET BREAKDOWN

Another Virtual FPL article and another new TopMarx table to report; does the man ever sleep?

This time the spreadsheet specialist has looked at the breakdown of clean sheets, both in terms of fixture difficulty and venue.

Just over 70% of shut-outs have arrived on home soil, which was a trend we spotted earlier in the season and seems to have remained consistent.

Thirteen of the 20 top-flight clubs have kept one clean sheet or fewer on their travels.

Well over half (58.2%) have come in the easiest (green) fixtures, with only 9.2% arriving in the tougher (red) games.

Only Liverpool have kept more than one clean sheet in a ‘red’ match this season.

Seven of Chelsea’s nine shut-outs have come in a ‘green’ fixture but the Blues don’t enjoy one of those until Gameweek 27.

Sharpen Your Blades

Based on what we have read above, ‘green’ fixtures at home represent the best chance of clean sheets.

Sheffield United have more of those remaining than any other club (five), with three of them falling in quick succession from Gameweeks 23-26.

Five of the Blades’ six clean sheets this season have indeed come on home soil.

A double-up on their backline may appeal over that period then, with the likes of George Baldock (£5.1m) offering attacking threat to supplement any potential clean sheet points.

Team up with Teemu

In just one ‘non-red/purple’ fixture has Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) blanked this season and even that was only because he missed from the penalty spot against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 19.

After the trip to Manchester United on Saturday, Norwich City’s final 16 games sees them face only three ‘red’ fixtures – a tally that only Wolves can better from Gameweeks 23-38.

The best-value forward in the game based on the ‘Pts/£/90’ metric (0.98) and the second-most-involved striker in terms of attacking involvements per 90 minutes (9.37), the Finn may well be a popular purchase from Sunday onwards.

The Nonsense Potter

Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) was one of the form midfielders heading into Gameweek 21, having recorded five attacking returns in as many appearances before that.

His first benching since Gameweek 6 duly arrived in the 0-0 draw with Southampton, with the Belgian emerging for a one-pointer in the second half.

The virtual version of Graham Potter may be as frustrating as his real-life incarnation but a goalless draw at St. Mary’s may aid Trossard’s cause, given that the Seagulls could only put together a dismal two attacks before his introduction.

LOSE EMERICK?
Aubameyang signs off for Gameweek 28 in style as Everton's front two excel

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) moved back to the top of the Virtual FPL goalscorers’ charts after a hat-trick against Watford on Thursday.

It’s been a strange few weeks for owners of the Gabon international, who has perhaps underwhelmed during what has been a generally excellent run of games (three goals and two assists in the eight Gameweeks before the latest one).

Those who held onto the premium striker were rewarded with a 17-point haul in Gameweek 21 but up next this weekend are fixtures against Burnley and Liverpool, two sides who sit in the top four for fewest goals conceded and most clean sheets recorded.

Aubameyang did score twice in the reverse fixture against the Clarets, at least, and does enjoy a more appealing match against Aston Villa next Tuesday.

VIRTUAL FPL PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

UPCOMING FIXTURES

TOP SCORERS/ASSIST-MAKERS

STATS TABLES

TopMarx’s spreadsheet that details team attacks (for and against, home and away) has been updated after Gameweek 21 and can be viewed here.

The interactive player stats spreadsheet has also been refreshed after the latest matches, meanwhile.

The stand-alone spreadsheet can be accessed via this link, with Fantasy managers able to make their own copy by selecting “File>Make a copy”.

INJURIES AND BANS

Jack O’Connell (£4.7m), Pedro (£6.8m), Marvelous Nakamba (£4.4m), Hugo Lloris (£5.3m) and Junior Stanislas (£5.9m) will all return from injury on Saturday, with Yan Valery (£4.6m), Sean Longstaff (£5.0m), Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.8m) back on Sunday.

Lewis Cook (£5.0m) and Kyle Walker (£5.7m) will also be available from Gameweek 23 onwards after serving suspensions.

McNeil, Longstaff, Troy Parrott (£4.3m), David Silva (£7.3m), Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m), Max Aarons (£4.3m) and Panagiotis Retsos (£4.5m) were the new names added to the injury list on Thursday, with their return dates listed above.

RANKINGS

Fábio Borges has extended his lead to 53 points in the overall standings and in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, with Atticus Finch leapfrogging Joe Gunbie into second place in both.

Burgerboy and Shawn Davenport both leapt into the top ten above after playing their Wildcards.

Greyhead stays at the summit of the Great and the Good league but TopMarx has overtaken elfozzie to head the Mods and Cons league.

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league by entering the code 9RV4A via the below link.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT VIRTUAL FPL LEAGUE HERE

  1. Feanor
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Bundesliga fantasy deadline is in one hour. I just made my three transfers.

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I'm in 27th (last) place in the post COVID cup league.

      Open Controls
    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Who did you bring in, if you don't mind me asking? I did mine earlier today, don't know many players outside the few big names so largely trying to base it on fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        What does your team look like? I've been playing all season I'm happy to help

        Open Controls
        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          For this week it's

          Schubert
          Hakimi Katterbach Gulde
          Sancho Havertz Nkunku Mainz
          Lewandowski Werner Holer

          Probably get Haaland in after the Bayern game. Just playing for fun really, have no knowledge of the league!

          Open Controls
          1. Goro Majima
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Sorry, should be Kainz in midfield.

            Open Controls
          2. Nice to Finally Michu
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Looks good to me. I guess you're expecting Werder to get pummeled by Freiburg which isn't a bad bet. Sancho pick is a ballsy one but could come off this week with many looking to after Bayern for him. I'm going without Haaland as well which is nerve wracking but im hoping no Haaland will turn out a differential over the next two matchdays.

            Open Controls
            1. Goro Majima
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Yeah, Werder looked pretty awful last week so hoping that continues! Sancho I just hope is fit tho I have Davies from Bayern I can sub in. Also got Jakobs on the bench. Did pretty average last week and was saved by Havertz a bit, so hoping for better! Makes the games more interesting anyhow.

              Open Controls
              1. Nice to Finally Michu
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                Yeah Havertz as star man at the end was nerve wracking but he came through. Looks like some player as a CF

                Open Controls
                1. Goro Majima
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 30 mins ago

                  I haven't seen him play much, especially CF so don't know if he's really that good or was playing a very poor side, or both.

                  Open Controls
                2. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  Havertz is a phenom.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Utd and Dallas Cowboys
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    Come Utd

                    Open Controls
              2. Nice to Finally Michu
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                This week i've got
                Schubert/Kastenmeier
                Trimmel Hakimi Kimmich Angelino Katterbach
                Guerreiro Nkunku Darida Gnabry Havertz
                Lewandowski Muller Werner

                Open Controls
                1. Goro Majima
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Must have some team value there? Would very much like your defence!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nice to Finally Michu
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    Yup i'm at 194.2, many who played from the beginning have at least 180 now
                    Hard for the players who have just joined in that sense but there is still a headache with who to bring in especially surrounding the mid-tier defenders no matter your TV
                    Had to do Mittlestadt > Trimmel this week when I saw the former was benched

                    Open Controls
                    1. Goro Majima
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      The budget is pretty generous though, especially given there seem to be several decent playing defenders going very cheap. Emphasis looks to be on attacking points though so will be putting most of the money there I think. Going to head off and watch the game now, good luck and thanks for the help!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nice to Finally Michu
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 19 mins ago

                        Absolutely and goodluck to you as well!

                        Open Controls
                    2. Feanor
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 18 mins ago

                      Benched? Jesus Christ.

                      Open Controls
      2. Feanor
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Ask away. I brought in two guys from today's game:

        Maximilian Mittelstädt (Def) Hertha BSC
        Grischa Prömel (Mid) FC Union Berlin

        And this guy

        Ramy Bensebaini (Def) Borussia M'gladbach

        Open Controls
        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Hope Bensebaini works out, I read he's a major rotation risk but don't know how true that is.

          Open Controls
          1. Feanor
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I'm sure he'll work out at good as Mittelstadt, lol.

            Open Controls
  2. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Kept hold of Auba, despite being tempted to sell him on Wednesday night.

    Capped Salah, though.

    KdB is the real problem poser at the moment. You kind of know he’s going to come back with a vengeance, but right now he’s burning a massive hole in our wallets for no return.

    I’m keeping him to give him one last chance, so if I do need to sell him if and when he blanks tomorrow night I’ll at least have 2 FTs to get his replacement with.

    Open Controls
    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      I'm not sure I can wait a week with KDB. The wildcard is tempting

      Open Controls
  3. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    For a virtual wildcard, how does this look?

    Ryan
    TAA, Alonso, Doherty
    Salah, Sané, Fernandes, Grealish
    Jiménez, Abraham, Calvert-Lewin

    Bench player: Hayden (no points for me if my defenders are out)

    Open Controls
    1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      i was thinking to get webster so did 3 brighton friendlies. they lost all 3 to average teams. dont think id get ryan. think fernandes could go after norwich too. seems to be underperforming. for me gw25 seems like the week to wc but i guess its team dependent

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply. I can actually get Pope but then Hayden will be a non-playing 4.2 midfielder. Think it might be worth it. Fernandes did well in my friendlies (one goal and one assist in two games), I am too scared to go without him.

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        I’ve had Webster but not really played him. Benched him for his 6 pointer this week.

        Think I’ll play him over the next few games, though, as Brighton have good fixtures and he might pop up with a goal.

        Open Controls
  4. Someday, Nugget!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    I've only just noticed that the stats on the vFPL can be downloaded to a spreadsheet. Nice touch, Ragabolly 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Thanks mate 🙂 The downloadable links have been the main source for TopMarx great spreadsheets.

      Open Controls
  5. BUZZBOMB
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Was planning on easing Chelsea out of my team but theyve just beaten Newcastle 10-0 in my first friendly. 3 goals Tammy and Mount, 2 goals and an assist Alonso and 3 assists Barkley... 10-0...

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Then you play the real VFPL game and Newcastle will win that one 2-1.

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
  6. TheFantasyFreÆK ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Recorded an episode with the General where both of us pick their best FPL XI's of all time:

    https://youtu.be/c0SB--OLS2Q

    Open Controls
    1. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Enjoyable, killed an hour nicely.

      Open Controls
      1. TheFantasyFreÆK ⭐
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks man! 🙂

        Open Controls

