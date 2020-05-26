HG Sportswear shirt design final is now live

The final of Hope and Glory Sportwear’s shirt competition has begun.

We recently asked you to vote on your favourite designs from the last four, with the semi-finals coming to a conclusion last week.

We have now whittled 16 submissions down to just two, and it’s time for you to decide the winner.

This victorious competitor will be treated to a real version of their kit, produced by HG Sportswear.

As promised, the semi-finalists were rewarded with graphic designs of their submissions, which you can view below.

As you can see from above, the final pits these two kits against each other:

Legomaniac XI v AFC Columbia

The vote has already begun on our Twitter account, and will run until lunch-time tomorrow.

Make sure you get over there and pick your favourite.

Follow HG Sportswear on Twitter HERE.