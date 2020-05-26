31
Tournaments May 26

HG Sportswear shirt design final is now live

31 Comments
The final of Hope and Glory Sportwear’s shirt competition has begun.

We recently asked you to vote on your favourite designs from the last four, with the semi-finals coming to a conclusion last week.

We have now whittled 16 submissions down to just two, and it’s time for you to decide the winner.

This victorious competitor will be treated to a real version of their kit, produced by HG Sportswear.

As promised, the semi-finalists were rewarded with graphic designs of their submissions, which you can view below.

As you can see from above, the final pits these two kits against each other:

  • Legomaniac XI v AFC Columbia

The vote has already begun on our Twitter account, and will run until lunch-time tomorrow.

Make sure you get over there and pick your favourite.

Follow HG Sportswear on Twitter HERE.

  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 30 mins ago

    Go Mo!

    Captained Salah in VFPL.

    All the best, everyone playing.

    
  2. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 24 mins ago

    Palace Defence turns into pumpkin shocker!

    
  3. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 21 mins ago

    My two favorite shirts from last round in the final (had not paid attention until then) - nice!

    
  4. Legomané
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 15 mins ago

    Hope you like the kit 🙂 thank you for any votes - greatly appreciated!!

    Click on the link below for the story behind my design - Cheers 🙂

    https://twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1265243085631520768?s=20

    
  5. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 14 mins ago

    5 minutes to change your stars

    
    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 hours, 56 mins ago

      Only just managed it - app was going very slowly!

      
  6. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 11 mins ago

    Cmon Salah.

    
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 59 mins ago

      Yay!

      Except now he’s out for 2 weeks. 🙁

      
  7. Feanor
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 8 mins ago

    Can't believe they didn't look at that shoulder block for a penalty.

    
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 2 mins ago

      I think they did

      
  8. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 4 mins ago

    No Salah...

    
  9. BNMC
    7 hours, 48 mins ago

    50 from 5 so far, got my big City hitters left and a couple cheeky differentials.

    
  10. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 38 mins ago

    Isnt this shirt contest about who is the most popular in the FPL circles ?

    
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      A competition to see who can tweet to the most followers.

      Exactly what FFS want though. Their site being promoted.

      
      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 23 mins ago

        Ah yes. Sneaky.

        Whats odds can i get on the FFS mod winning? @balders. , mr bookie. Where art thou ??

        
    2. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      Staff should have been excluded as is always the case in competitions

      
      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 4 mins ago

        You would think so wouldn't ya. If they thought about it they could have got 4 of the well known fpl twitter accounts all going against each other. Would have broken twitter and probably fairer as they all have same exposure

        
      2. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 20 mins ago

        I believe staff are excluded.*

        *thinly veiled political reference.

        
    3. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Can't see any other explanation for that yellow thing being in the final.

      
      1. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        maybe they ticked the wrong box after being blinded by it

        
      2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 32 mins ago

        😆 😆

        Just needs " please RMT " on the back

        
      3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Oh its taken the lead, not long aftet being posted here. Where are you Bookie Balders, ffs .

        
      4. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        The selection wasnt great. It seemed like no one took part.

        
    4. Van La Parranormal
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      The black one with the thin white lines looks like a Pipedream Ceramix No.6 vibrator...

      
      1. Scott Talent
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        That's some specialist knowledge.

        
  11. BNMC
    7 hours, 38 mins ago

    OMG Sterling
    Should have gone for Aguero though...

    
  12. Rhinos
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    Totally different vibe in vfpl with no price changes, makes this Salah injury easy to negotiate. Unsure whether I prefer price changes, they definitely add more strategy to the game but on the other hand it's great to be able to just concentrate on fixtures

    
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Agreed, it's a refreshing change. I think I would personally prefer price changes with a transparent formula. I hate stressing over a price increase/drop that isn't certain to happen.

      
  13. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    That rainbow kit was surely designed with Gay pride in mind. No objection to that at all, just saying

    
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yeah, in right sleeve in particular. Very football party
      South American vibe. I preferred the classic look of the other jersey before semi final but it's kinda safe in comparison. Plus no barbers means I have a Legoman haircut so just voted for Legomane's. Fair play to both of them.

      Open Controls

