Brooks returns as Bournemouth host Palace in late kick-off

Saturday evening’s late game is all about differentials as Bournemouth host Crystal Palace.
It marks a first Premier League start of the season for David Brooks (£6.2m) who has missed all of the campaign thus far following a long-term injury in the summer of 2019.
Owned by 0.1% of Fantasy managers worldwide, there is already intrigue in whether or not the Welsh international can be a hidden gem once again after he produced a 123-point season in 2019/20.
The rest of the Bournemouth team is similarly devoid of Fantasy investment, Diego Rico (£4.2m) the joint-most popular asset on 8.1% ownership, although the left-back finds himself on the bench.
Jack Simpson (£3.9m) is in the same proportion of squads but is absent from the matchday squad entirely.
Outside of that, 3.7% will be hoping Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) can keep a clean sheet and 4.6% are still sitting on Callum Wilson (£7.4m).
Meanwhile, the absence of the 19%-owned Martin Kelly (£4.1m) reduces the interest in Crystal Palace assets considerably.
However, there will be keen eyes on Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) and Wilfried Zaha (£6.7m), sat in 8.8% and 9% of squads respectively.
Bournemouth XI (4-4-2): Ramsdale; A Smith, Aké, S Cook, Stacey; Brooks, Lerma, L Cook, H Wilson; J King, C Wilson.
Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Cahill, Dann, J Ward; Zaha, Milivojevic, Kouyaté, McArthur; Benteke, Ayew.
Ward clean sheet lovely (pity about the nonsense YC) solid performance from the lads.