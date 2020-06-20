766
Dugout Discussion June 20

Brooks returns as Bournemouth host Palace in late kick-off

766 Comments
Saturday evening’s late game is all about differentials as Bournemouth host Crystal Palace.

It marks a first Premier League start of the season for David Brooks (£6.2m) who has missed all of the campaign thus far following a long-term injury in the summer of 2019.

Owned by 0.1% of Fantasy managers worldwide, there is already intrigue in whether or not the Welsh international can be a hidden gem once again after he produced a 123-point season in 2019/20.

The rest of the Bournemouth team is similarly devoid of Fantasy investment, Diego Rico (£4.2m) the joint-most popular asset on 8.1% ownership, although the left-back finds himself on the bench.

Jack Simpson (£3.9m) is in the same proportion of squads but is absent from the matchday squad entirely.

Outside of that, 3.7% will be hoping Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) can keep a clean sheet and 4.6% are still sitting on Callum Wilson (£7.4m).

Meanwhile, the absence of the 19%-owned Martin Kelly (£4.1m) reduces the interest in Crystal Palace assets considerably.

However, there will be keen eyes on Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) and Wilfried Zaha (£6.7m), sat in 8.8% and 9% of squads respectively.

Bournemouth XI (4-4-2): Ramsdale; A Smith, Aké, S Cook, Stacey; Brooks, Lerma, L Cook, H Wilson; J King, C Wilson.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Cahill, Dann, J Ward; Zaha, Milivojevic, Kouyaté, McArthur; Benteke, Ayew.

  1. Luka - Man Like Serbia
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Ward clean sheet lovely (pity about the nonsense YC) solid performance from the lads.

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ward only got 5 points though

  2. GloryManUnited
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Who’s the one striker you’d want for less than 8.5 the rest of the way?

    1. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Jimi

    2. TomSaints
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Ings (maybe Abraham based on game tomorrow)

  3. Giggs Boson.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    10th clean sheet of the season for Palace, just 2 behind Liverpool.

  4. Silecro
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Guaita cs, I will take that.

  5. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    95 pts with 11 players left. What's your score?

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      99 with same left

    2. TomSaints
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      99 9 to play

      Open Controls
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      74 with 8

      Open Controls
      1. GloryManUnited
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        Kun (C) likely to turn the GW in its head though.

        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Fingers firmly crossed

    4. beric
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Jesus, i have 86 with 7 left

    5. Shuko
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      110 with 10 left

    6. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      110 with 9 left.

    7. Freddiebell
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      90 with 8 to play

    8. Maddocio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      115 with 9 left, i think i owe FPL Rockstar a pint

    9. The Red Devil
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      99 with 10 to play
      Think kdb vs Aguero in city's match will be a big factor

    10. Teahupo'o
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      90 with 7, (K)un to play

      1. KipperRSA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        121 on bench boost with 7 to go inc KDB (C)

        1. The Red Devil
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Your fpl link on your profile tells a different story

          1. KipperRSA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            because I never update it, try now

            1. The Red Devil
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Nice differentials, no Aubameyang or Aguero, went well

              1. KipperRSA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Indeed, worried with no Aguero as had him a large part of the season but just don't rate Aubameyang. Chasing in money league so needed a few differentials 🙂

    11. Traction Engine Foot
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      96 with 9 to go. Pretty happy with that considering I captained Aguero!

    12. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      93 with 10 including captain

    13. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      106 with 10 left.

  6. Luka - Man Like Serbia
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    97 with 7 to play

  7. Teahupo'o
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best option?

    Pope
    TAA Doherty Stephens
    Salah Mane Bruno Sarr
    Auba Jimenez Ings

    (Button, Cantwell Williams Tanganga)
    1FT 0.5ITB

    A) Auba ➡ Vardy/Rashford
    B) Auba Sarr ➡ Vardy Martial -4
    C) Auba Sarr ➡ Vardy/Rashford Bergwjin -4
    D) Fix bench def

  8. In a Rush
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this 442 wild card draft please?

    Pope
    Taa Aurier Digne Doherty
    Salah kdb son Fernandes
    Dcl Jimenez

    Martin Lascelles Saka Nketiah

  9. Me Spurs
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Cahill or ward worth having over lascelles??

  10. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Doherty and PVA over TAA and 4.x has worked So far

  11. Powell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    124 with nine to play. Can’t believe it.

  12. Tomas Brolin ate all Depays
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Please help with my WC. 0.0 itb

    Martinez
    TAA Doherty Egan
    KDB Salah Son Fernandes
    Jimenez CLewin Ings

    Button Kiki Lascelles Saka

  13. Pickle juice
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which combo ??

    (A) guendozi, son and rashford

    Or

    (B) martial, alli and dcl

    In the (A) option i would probably play an extra defender saiss over guendozi

    Cheers

  14. Malkmus
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Evening all. How’s this wc team looking? 0.1 itb

    Pope (Martin)
    TTA - Docherty- Lascelles (Robinson - Masina)
    Kdb - Salah (c) - Alli - Bruno (Guendouzi)
    Rashford- Jimi- Abraham

    Cheers

    1. Pickle juice
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Great team .........whats the team.value.....i cant get anwhere near that team

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Like it you've got me considering Alli now.

  15. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Justin or Soy ?

  16. Pickle juice
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Already have bruno .......who else from utd would you have

    A. Rashford
    B.martial
    C.pogba

    Cheers

  17. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    A) Kane, Barnes, DCL
    B) Son, Rashford, Ayew (can bench if Pool)
    C) Alli, Rashford, DCL

