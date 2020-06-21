233
Dugout Discussion June 21

Salah and Gomez benched as unfit Robertson misses out on Merseyside derby

233 Comments


The penultimate match of Double Gameweek 30+ is the 236th Merseyside derby, with Liverpool aiming to move within one win – or a Manchester City defeat – of the Premier League title.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 19:00 BST.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) failed to make Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI in the reverse fixture in December and is among the substitutes again this evening, along with Joe Gomez (£5.3m).

Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) misses out completely, meanwhile, with the Reds’ boss saying ahead of kick-off:

Some players couldn’t train in the last week – they trained, but not with the team – like Mo and Robbo, but yesterday they were in training and both looked really good. That’s why Mo is in the squad, Robbo not yet but on Wednesday [he will be] again.

For Robbo, it was better to have a proper session today and then be in for Wednesday, and for Mo it is the right thing to do it like this.

James Milner (£5.3m) starts at left-back in Robertson’s absence, while Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) and Sadio Mane (£12.5m) are joined by Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) in the front three.

Joel Matip (£5.2m) partners Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) at the heart of the defence, while Alisson (£6.2m) returns from injury and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) starts again at right-back.

The team news for the blue half of Merseyside is also intriguing, with teenage forward Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) handed a start down the left flank and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m) benched for the first time in the league under Carlo Ancelotti.

Richarlison (£8.3m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m) start up front as usual, however, for the injury-hit Toffees.

Calvert-Lewin was among the top four most-sold players of Gameweek 30+, while Salah suffered more transfers out than any other FPL midfielder.

Not one Liverpool or Everton asset was among the top 30 most-bought players of this current Gameweek.

Mane’s joint-highest FPL score of the season (15 points) came in the reverse fixture, which ended 5-2 to the Reds.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Gordon, Gomes, Davies, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Minamino, Mane, Firmino.

Double Gameweek 30+ FPL Lessons Learned

233 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Saiss, Cantwell (Fodder), Abraham

    Or

    Alonso, Pulisic, Greenwood (Fodder)

    Open Controls
    1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Why Abraham?

      Open Controls
  2. zon
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Which option would you choose to complete WC side with

    A) Nketiah + Mount (Mount insecurity of starts - and attacking returns?)
    B) Jota + Saka (double-up with Jimenez)
    C) Pukki + Saka (Norwich are soon done - motivation issues?)

    Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Salah now a captaincy risk v palace?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      just now

      not sure to be honest

      Open Controls
  4. SoShy
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Sadio bit excited there

    Open Controls
  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    People still with BB. When do you plan to use it?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      No idea, might take a -8 and use it this GW. Got Egan to lose for a start.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ah, no WC left like myself?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yep, team is pretty template to the new WC at least.

          Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      As soon as possible but still unsure

      Open Controls
  6. KGFC
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Pogba or Bruno for next week? Can get only one...

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
        just now

        Lol

        Open Controls
      • beric
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I prefer bruno by quite some distance

        Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      That noise in the background will be triggering some people's PTSD

      Open Controls
      1. SH@KTIMAAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        How is that sound coming?

        Open Controls
      2. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        It is annoying though.

        Open Controls
      3. Fred54
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Police helicopter?

        Open Controls
      4. jungle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Super annoying. Sounds like a plane...

        Open Controls
      5. SH@KTIMAAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I meant by the audience sound

        Open Controls
        1. SH@KTIMAAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          From where is it coming

          Open Controls
          1. Fred54
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Sky Sports create an audio feed with live crowd noise that is meant to reproduce a live crowd.

            An over the top sound board.

            Open Controls
      6. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Mute tv and listen to radio. Superior commentating too

        Open Controls
    3. Krupinho
        19 mins ago

        WC team for GW31+ onwards, gtg?

        Maybe Tammy needs to for after not starting today

        Pope
        TAA Lascelles Doherty
        Salah KDB Fernandes Armstrong
        Rashford Abraham Jimenez

        Button Saka Massina Cahill

        Open Controls
        1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Abraham -> DCL and upgrade Amstrong imo

          Open Controls
      • Harvey Spector
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Bruno or Martial?

        Martial has better stats.

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Bruno

          Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Might need to check the stats again.

          Open Controls
        3. 007 [RoboKlopp]
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Bruno

          Open Controls
      • Louis Van Gaalstones
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        How did Alonso look today?

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Didn't do a great deal

          Open Controls
      • Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Anyone else that plays fpl but doesn´t watch the games?

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          casuals

          Open Controls
          1. HuttonDressedasLahm
            • 10 Years
            just now

            How dare you! 🙂

            Open Controls
        2. bosungeorge
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Encourages me to watch games I wouldn't bother with otherwise!!! Like Aston Villa v Sheffield United.... 🙂

          Open Controls
        3. Amey
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Only if they are boring games. I'm not going to miss out this one though 🙂

          Open Controls
        4. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          I rarely do. Don’t get the time. Match of the Day 2/3 weeks

          Open Controls
        5. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 mins ago

          Just spurs games

          ‘I need to watch 5 hours of football per weekend because fpl’ didn’t go down that well

          Open Controls
      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        What to do with Salah guys ?

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Weep

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Will probably get him on WC regardless. Easy to downgrade

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              Mane ?

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Possibly Amey thanks

                Open Controls
            2. beric
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              Im probably gunna go mane instead now

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Thanks Beric

                Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Nothing.

          Open Controls
        3. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thanks all. Mane probably the safest option .

          Open Controls
        4. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Captain him v Palace

          Open Controls
      • Bubz
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Which would you prefer?

        A. Rashford + Saka
        B. Martial + Nketiah

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          A for me bubs

          Open Controls
        2. 007 [RoboKlopp]
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • diesel001
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        One way to evaluate BB this GW is take your lowest scoring GK and your three lowest scoring outfield players that leave a valid formation (i.e. you can't pick three defenders or three forwards).

        If you are scoring 10 or more points with them you have done well.

        Why 10 pts? Because BB is usually deployed in a DGW with maximum DGW players. This GW you could only get 12 DGW players so had to play 3 SGW players.

        So minimum you would expect is 3 x SGW appearance points and 1 x DGW appearance points. = (3 x 2 x 1) + (1 x 2 x 2) = 10 pts

        Open Controls
        1. No Totti No Party
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Well, with or without DGW, 16 points is the minimum i expect always..

          Open Controls
        2. Super Saints
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          15 points with Leno Egan McGinn Abraham

          Open Controls
        3. Super Saints
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Apologies Grealish scored less than McGinn so 14 points

          Open Controls
        4. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Disagree I have had 27 & 40 on the bench this season SGW, 10 is easy to achieve on DGW?

          Open Controls
          1. diesel001
            • 3 Years
            just now

            My bench scored heavily, but that is because I put SGW players on there. That is why I said take your 3 lowest scoring outfield players and lowest scoring GK as a base starting point. It basically sets the floor for you to compare with.

            You may have the odd SGW where your bench score is huge, but what is your average over the season? If you are beating your average bench score this season then that is another good pointer of a good BB IMO.

            Open Controls
        5. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          15 points using that system (Leno 6, Egan 3, Grealish 4, Fleck 2), but I still think my BB score is 25 because I would have played those four players over my actual bench (Leno, Targett, Lescelles, Saka) if I didn't use BB.

          Open Controls
      • Super Saints
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Oooooo by downgrading Pope to Martinez I can get the below WC team!?

        Martinez
        TAA Doherty Azpi
        Mane KDB Son Fernandes
        Jimenez Ings DCL
        3.9 Lascelles 4.3 3.9

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nice team

          Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Martinez every GW = yuck

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I agree but rest of team may make up for it? Gonna start with Pope and AWB or Aurier then transfer to Martinez Azpi if all goes well as Azpi won't start next GW anyway.

            Open Controls
        3. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Pretty awesome

          Open Controls
      • Royal5
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Fabinho has been terrible

        Open Controls
      • beric
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ings, Son, aurier

        Or

        Rashford, Sarr, Alonso

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          RSA

          Open Controls
        2. Super Saints
          • 3 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
        3. beric
          • 8 Years
          just now

          1 all, im struggling with this one. Probably gunna ask again later

          Open Controls
      • Inspector Norse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        I'm stuck, best D + F combo @ 11.1m tops? Or other input (on WC) please.

        Rest of team is:

        Pope (+3.9)
        Doherty, TAA, Lascelles, 3.9
        Mane, KDB, Son, Fernandes, Traore
        Jimi, Rashford

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      • The_Fish
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’m not watching this game, but as it’s at Goodison I assume the crowd noise is just boos?

        Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Come on Salah!!!

        Open Controls
        1. TOPCAT1960
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          very obviously a joke lol

          My first post for 3 months

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            or a Salah owner hoping he comes onto the pitch.

            Open Controls
      • LOLarov
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Wouldnt overthink Salah not startin, Kloop has 5 subs prob going to rotate all the front guys and run Everton into the ground.

        Wouldnt Fancy Salah for last 25 mins if I was EVE defender.

        He is also there top scorer and a starter just a system tweak I reckon and back starting next week... just my thoughts

        Open Controls
      • Greko82
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        2 questions:

        A) Is triple Man Utd offence an overkill?

        B) Is Kane worth it?

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          A. Yes
          B. No

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            This,

            Open Controls
        2. Royal5
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes and no

          Open Controls
        3. Greko82
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Pretty conclusive..

          Open Controls
      • 007 [RoboKlopp]
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        On WC, A or B?
        A. Lundy, Lascelles
        B. Saiss, Robinson

        Other def: TAA, Doh, Maguire/AWB
        Will play 442

        Open Controls
      • Releasebreaks
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Who to sell for Aurier ??

        A - Gomez
        B - Egan

        Open Controls
        1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • Kushal
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        How’s this WC team?

        Patricio
        TAA - Maguire - Doherty
        Mane-Bruno-Kdb-Alli
        Rashford-Jiminez-Dcl

        Button-Kiko-Ward-Hayden

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Nice. Kiko nailed ? Nice enabler

          Open Controls
          1. Kushal
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Kiko will be on bench mostly.. might use ward sometimes as palace tend to keep cs

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Consider Taylor as well he rotates well with Kiko I think. Gl

              Open Controls
              1. Kushal
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Will take a look at Burnley tomorrow then decide

                Open Controls
      • ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Quick poll, on WC...

        A) Tammy
        B) DCL

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          I mean, look at the next fixture for a start.

          Open Controls
        2. beric
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          B, Tammy has played 29 minutes in the last 5 GW, so clearly isn't first choice any more.

          Open Controls
        4. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          B 100%

          Open Controls
        5. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Tammy plays City. DCL - Norwich.

          Open Controls
        6. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Going by the season, A to outscore B

          Open Controls
        7. 007 [RoboKlopp]
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • Mini Mahouse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Should I downgrade Son/Rashy to get a stronger 5th midfielder or 3rd striker, or just go with this v strong first 11?

        Pope
        TAA Doherty Magure Lascelles
        Son Mane KDB Fernandes
        Rashy Jimenez

        (Button - Taylor Nketiah Guendouzi)

        Open Controls
      • KGFC
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Comn EVE wipe off that Pool CS!

        Open Controls
        1. Cpt Crunch Scott talent
          • 6 Years
          just now

          TAA can do it

          Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        How's the team looking for GW31+? Roll the transfer?

        Does Traore have a higher points ceiling coming on from the bench compared to Jota starting?

        1.8itb 1ft - WC and BB left
        Pope
        TAA Lascelles Saiss
        Salah Mane KDB Fernandes
        DCL Ings Jota
        (Ryan Traore Stephens Williams)

        Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Liverpool game on Sky One if anyone didn’t know

        Open Controls

