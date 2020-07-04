1898
Dugout Discussion July 4

Fernandes and Pogba both start against injury-hit Bournemouth defence

1,898 Comments
Share

Bruno Fernandes (£8.8m) and Paul Pogba (£8.3m) both start for Manchester United as Bournemouth come to Old Trafford.

The pair were subject of an injury rumour circling around some quarters of the media on Friday evening, but it would appear they came through the most recent training session unscathed.

In fact, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged line-up from the side that won comfortably at Brighton, much to the delight of Fantasy managers interested in their assets.

At a time when Manchester United options are in such high-demand, it is encouraging to know that the manager has found a settled selection. This is the first time since November 2006 that an unchanged XI has been named in three successive Premier League matches.

That means Mason Greenwood (£4.4m) is on the right-hand side of attacking midfield once more, joined there by Fernandes and Marcus Rashford (£9.1m).

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial (£8.2m) starts up-front hoping to replicate his most recent Old Trafford outing, which saw the Frenchman score a hat-trick against Bournemouth.

A further boost for Manchester United backers has emerged in the form of injuries to Chris Mepham (£4.3m) and Steve Cook (£5.0m), who was reprimanded by Eddie Howe this week for publicly criticising Bournemouth.

With Simon Francis (£4.4m) still on the sidelines, a dearth of options has forced the Bournemouth manager into some tough decisions with his defence.

Left-back Lloyd Kelly (£4.4m) has tucked into centre-back alongside Nathan Aké (£4.8m) with Diego Rico (£4.2m) earning his first start since Gameweek 26.

Elsewhere, Leicester host Crystal Palace, although that fixture has considerably less Fantasy interest.

Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) remains the most popular Fox, sat in 26.2% of teams, but has just two goals since Gameweek 19.

That statistic does not particularly bode well given that Roy Hodgson’s men have four clean sheets from their last six matches.

It is also frustrating news for the 15.1% still in possession of James Maddison (£7.4m), who does not make the matchday squad while Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) is among the substitutes for the third match in a row since the Premier League returned.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, Justin; Pérez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Cahill, Sakho, J Ward; Zaha, Riedewald, Milivojevic, McArthur; Benteke, Ayew.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Pogba, Matić; Rashford, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Rico, Aké, L Kelly, A Smith; Stanislas, L Cook, Lerma, Brooks; J King, Solanke.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,898 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Reg83
      1 min ago

      Yes bruno c will play 90 minutes. C'mon bruno my hero score 1 more or get an assist atleast.

      Open Controls
    • TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Another gameweek another disaster start despite owning triple united - the variance, the variance

      Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Rash & Martial off

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Fernandes rested next match then

        Open Controls
    • Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      All I need for my latest captain fail is Mane to be benched and then come on for a late 1pt cameo.

      Open Controls
      1. Isco Disco
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Either he starts or comes for 1 pt cameo.
        No way he’s gonna be dropped

        Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Hands up Fernandes, Greenwood and Martial owners!

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        2/3 ain't bad (have Rash instead of Martial)

        Open Controls
      2. _sidney_will
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Fernandes & Greenwood, Maguire too 🙁

        Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Martial absolutely destroying Rashford recently 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Rash looks like not fit. I am selling

        Open Controls
    • COK3Y5MURF - UJFC
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Martial (c) fail tbh

      Open Controls
      1. H-SF
        • 3 Years
        just now

        are you joking?

        Open Controls
    • Grievez
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      What's up with Martial assist?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Forget it 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Jubilanus / BSC Small Boys …
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          why?

          Open Controls
        2. Grievez
          • 8 Years
          just now

          ?

          Open Controls
      2. Bartowski
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No one's mentioned anything, what are you referring to?

        Open Controls
    • Daniel S.
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Barnes delivers for my bench 🙁

      Open Controls
    • DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Martial been taken off between 77-79 minutes in all of last five games

      Open Controls
    • davies
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Rashford or Martial?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        See below

        Open Controls
      2. Daniel S.
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Martial. Rash owner here

        Open Controls
      3. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Coin toss. Rashford on pens. Martial through the middle.

        Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Martial outscoring Rashford for the third GW running.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 8 Years
        just now

        And?

        Open Controls
    • Royal5
      • 8 Years
      just now

      King above Rash for baps. What a joke.

      Open Controls
    • Glad He Ate Her
        just now

        Bruno rested next game confirmed?

        Open Controls
      • faux_C
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Praying for Leicester to keep that cleanie.

        Open Controls
      • Greek Freak
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Benteke off, unlucky owners.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.