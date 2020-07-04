Pulisic and Willian the Fantasy focus as Lampard benches Alonso

All eyes will be on Christian Pulisic (£7.1m) and Willian (£7.1m) as Chelsea host Watford this evening.
The American has been the subject of much transfer activity in the build-up to Gameweek 33+ after scoring at least seven points in each of his three appearances post-lockdown.
That has earned him 180,000+ new owners for this round, as Watford come to Stamford Bridge.
Even more Fantasy managers took an interest in the penalty-taking Willian, whose pair of double-digit hauls in Gameweeks 31+ and 32+ convinced 188,000+ to sign him up for Gameweek 33+.
Outside of the attacking midfielders, investment in Chelsea’s starting XI is rather scant by comparison, with the more fashionable options finding themselves on the bench.
Mason Mount (£6.2m) does still shoulder the responsibility of 16.2% managers worldwide and starts against Watford, but the 15.6% owned Tammy Abraham (£7.5m) is named among the substitutes alongside Marcos Alonso (£6.2m).
Those who witnessed Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham last time out will not be too surprised to see the left-back lose his place as he was largely responsible for the winning goal.
Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m) moves over to take his place for Gameweek 33+, allowing Frank Lampard to reintroduce Reece James (£4.9m) into the Blues’ starting line-up.
Hardly anyone stands out for Fantasy purposes in the Watford side.
Ben Foster (£4.9m) remains their most popular asset but is still only owned by 3.7% of managers worldwide.
Second-most-fashionable Craig Cathcart (£4.3m) doesn’t even make the starting XI, benched for the second away match in a row.
Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, R James; Mount, Kanté, Barkley; Pulisic, Giroud, Willian.
Watford XI: Foster; Femenía, Dawson, Kabasele, Mariappa; Chalobah, Capoue; Hughes, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.
I'll be forced to get Willian since he has something to play for.