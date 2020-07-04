619
Dugout Discussion July 4

Pulisic and Willian the Fantasy focus as Lampard benches Alonso

619 Comments
Share

All eyes will be on Christian Pulisic (£7.1m) and Willian (£7.1m) as Chelsea host Watford this evening.

The American has been the subject of much transfer activity in the build-up to Gameweek 33+ after scoring at least seven points in each of his three appearances post-lockdown.

That has earned him 180,000+ new owners for this round, as Watford come to Stamford Bridge.

Even more Fantasy managers took an interest in the penalty-taking Willian, whose pair of double-digit hauls in Gameweeks 31+ and 32+ convinced 188,000+ to sign him up for Gameweek 33+.

Outside of the attacking midfielders, investment in Chelsea’s starting XI is rather scant by comparison, with the more fashionable options finding themselves on the bench.

Mason Mount (£6.2m) does still shoulder the responsibility of 16.2% managers worldwide and starts against Watford, but the 15.6% owned Tammy Abraham (£7.5m) is named among the substitutes alongside Marcos Alonso (£6.2m).

Those who witnessed Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham last time out will not be too surprised to see the left-back lose his place as he was largely responsible for the winning goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m) moves over to take his place for Gameweek 33+, allowing Frank Lampard to reintroduce Reece James (£4.9m) into the Blues’ starting line-up.

Hardly anyone stands out for Fantasy purposes in the Watford side.

Ben Foster (£4.9m) remains their most popular asset but is still only owned by 3.7% of managers worldwide.

Second-most-fashionable Craig Cathcart (£4.3m) doesn’t even make the starting XI, benched for the second away match in a row.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, R James; Mount, Kanté, Barkley; Pulisic, Giroud, Willian.

Watford XI: Foster; Femenía, Dawson, Kabasele, Mariappa; Chalobah, Capoue; Hughes, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

619 Comments Post a Comment
  1. 6ix9ine #1 on billboard
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    I'll be forced to get Willian since he has something to play for.

    Open Controls
  2. FALSE PROFIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Pulisic is a Hazard clone.

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hazard occasionally scored points by means other than just getting knocked over.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Would be good if they didn’t class fouls as assists next season.

        Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        You'll eat these words next season for sure, Pulisic will outscore hazard easily goals wise if you exclude penalties

        Open Controls
      3. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Not in his early Days, before he grew a backside.

        Open Controls
    2. Syd.
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Doesn't have a big arse

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        😛
        Syd I'm getting Kane.
        Vice © vs Bournemouth

        Open Controls
      2. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        See above

        Open Controls
    3. Ole Trafford
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nah Hazard took the pens

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not in his early days

        Open Controls
    4. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hazard is better but there is something in it!

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Only 20 years old.

        Open Controls
  3. Gabhini Gupini
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Willian yesss. Got him in instead of Pulli because of penalties and set piece.

    Open Controls
    1. The Dance
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      ok

      Open Controls
  4. KGFC
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Watford can you pls gift Chelsea two more goals coz Willian can't score from open play... Thanks! From a Willian owner on a FH 🙂

    Open Controls
  5. Sancidino
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Watford goal would be nice

    Open Controls
    1. The Dance
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Would not!

      Open Controls
    2. Scott Talent
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why's that ? Can't think of many who have Chelsea defence.

      Open Controls
      1. Sancidino
        • 3 Years
        just now

        More than watford attackers for sure

        Open Controls
  6. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    What are the chances one of Salah, Foden or De Bruyne don’t feature? Got Saka first on my bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Foden or KdB have a decent chance of being benched.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 11 Years
        just now

        KDB 90 minutes rest i guess

        Open Controls
    2. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      33% each

      Open Controls
    3. Skloppy Kops
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      KdB most likely

      Open Controls
    4. KGFC
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Think KDB would be but won't be surprised if he comes on for some time

      Open Controls
    5. Homer21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm similar with Greenwood on my bench!

      Open Controls
  7. ZimZalabim
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Pulisic is an American Zaha

    Open Controls
  8. Ha.
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    William, eurgh.

    Open Controls
  9. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Pulisic’s agility is off the charts. Slippery.

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      I tried to tell folks about him before the season began, but they weren't havin' it.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Well thats a good thing considering he was shite for the first 10 weeks

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Think you need to check your facts here, he was on limited minutes and was still returning points at the start. Once in the side he was on fire, then had a blip/injury/fitness issues

          Open Controls
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        I watched him play Reading in a pre-season friendly. Didn’t realise how small he was. Stood out though.

        Open Controls
  10. Atletico Junior
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    A. Sarr (NORWICH)
    B. Pulisic (cry)
    C. Willian (cry)

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bench a

      Open Controls
  11. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hazard’s spirit has basically been split & reincarnated into both Pulisic & Willian

    Pulisic wins the penalties & Willian takes them

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Remember hazards first year, lost possession quite a bit, dove a bit, but just ran at defenders relentlessly. Pulisic has the same skill set, needs to really focus on rounding off his game like Eden did

      Open Controls
  12. Harvey Spector
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    FH going well. All players have given a return including Giroud and Lamptey.

    Open Controls
    1. The Dance
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Gratz! I'm doing pretty well this week also. 52 with 6 to go! 🙂

      Open Controls
  13. RECKLESS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    I am so surprised that I dint consider Wiilian over Pulisic even with 3 double digit scores in last 3...Pulsiic on Eye test and better player? But that doesnt matter in fpl points :/

    Open Controls
    1. Sancidino
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Same... But Willian has tricked me a few times over the last couple of years, never managed to get more than 7/8 goals in a season. He's not keeping this up, that's for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. RECKLESS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Maybe that played on my mind...Plus Pulisic more exciting and fun choice...Guess enjoyment played its part in the decision

        Open Controls
    2. RECKLESS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Willian is even Bap magnet! Damn how I missed all that

      Open Controls
    3. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hes just a pen merchant rn but tbf it does look like pulisic will keep winning him those pens

      Open Controls
      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Alright that sounds overly critical, I just mean thats where all his points are coming from really

        Open Controls
    4. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep the eye test it the problem here
      But Pulisic is also a good option, dont worry!

      Open Controls
  14. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Is this worth -4?

    DDG, Saka, Jiminez

    To

    KDB, Greenwood, Henderson/Pope

    Open Controls
    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      If KdB gets a rest vs Southampton then yes.

      Open Controls
  15. Shark Team
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Giroud proves that Tammy Abraham wasn't doing something special

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      just now

      Target man tap in Tammy

      Open Controls
  16. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    If it came out later that Nigel Pearson has 3 dead footballers buried in his back garden, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Hahaha

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      LOL

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hahahaha

      Open Controls
    4. KGFC
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thats very Twisted!

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        He scares the living bejesus out of me!!

        Open Controls
    5. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      HAHA!

      Open Controls
    6. Giggs Boson.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      😆

      Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Rash > Greenwood too sideways?

    Pope,
    Trent, Aurier, Boly
    Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Martial
    Jimmy, Rashford, Vardy

    McCarthy, Sarr, Taylor, Holgate

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      No, I will do it week after next, think what you can do with the money

      Open Controls
    2. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not at all. I did that one plus Jimmy out for Kane for a hit.
      Sometimes i cant resist making early transfers when price rises are involved.
      Especially when I'm drinking beer 😀

      Open Controls
  18. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Sterling & Salah both play tomorrow? Who would you ship out?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      The one with least points

      Open Controls
    2. AzzaroMax99
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why wouldn't they?
      Sterling, too expensive.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Both couød get rested surely. Nothing to play for. Salah poor form as well.

        Open Controls
        1. The Dance
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          How on earth does salah have poor form?

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Probably the corona break. Happened to plenty.

            Open Controls
            1. Pep Roulette
              • 2 Years
              just now

              He is in good form. Probably one of the best in Pool rn.

              Open Controls
    3. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sterling out of those two

      Open Controls
    4. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Cheers everyone

      Open Controls
  19. Syd.
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    If any of Villa, Bournemouth, Watford could manage a victory it might be enough to keep them in the PL

    On current form Watford look the more likely given their fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Love Watford May next 3

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gg autocorrect

        Love Watfords next 3 matches

        Open Controls
        1. Syd.
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yeah they certainly have some decent fixtures especially compared to Villa / Bournemouth.

          Open Controls
  20. Royal5
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Post corona two worst players to own: Mount & Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Alonso

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 8 Years
        just now

        True. Almost went him over Doherty.

        Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mount to Foden this week

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Maybe. Or Martial.

        Open Controls
    3. Syd.
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota for sure and probably Alonso

      Open Controls
  21. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Has there been a worse pick than Alonso... Of course now that the murdering POS doesn't play they keep a cs too

    Open Controls
    1. gers23
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Put Maguire in this week

      Open Controls
  22. in sane in de bruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    6 + 5 for Fernandes in 9 games in his first season. Incredible!
    Wonder what his price will be next season? Straight in if he's 11.0 or under.

    Open Controls
    1. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      10.5

      Open Controls
      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        and KDB 11.5? 12?

        Open Controls
        1. in sane in de bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          KDB 12

          Open Controls
  23. Says
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Prove the doubters wrong.
    All the douters.
    Every single one of them.
    Then prove them all wrong again, just to be sure.
    Check for any doubter that was hiding in the corner.
    Ensure you did not omit any doubters

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ok, thanks for the pep talk

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        haha this

        Open Controls
  24. Sancidino
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Giroud is one of the most underrated players on the league (not fantasy wise). Has a really good first touch and plays for the team and not for himself. Kind of reminds me of Benzema.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      He’s more Healey than Benzema!

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        *Heskey

        Open Controls
        1. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Harsh on giroud. Giroud is slow but got very much ox every thing else

          Open Controls
    2. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ten days from now Chelsea open GW36 vs NOR. Some early Rockstar news could see me punt on Giroud alongside Pulassist.

      Open Controls
  25. FALSE PROFIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Willian Pulisic Giroud
    Bruno Martial Greenwood
    Jimi Doherty
    Salah Mane TAA VVD
    Mahrez KDB Sterling Foden
    Son Kane
    Auba
    Template forwards

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      That’s too many

      Open Controls
    2. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      VVD a well known template forward

      Giroud so template its insane man, everyone own him!

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        My bad about VVD.
        Giroud should be if he got the chance to play.
        Don't see him being dropped now.
        Mids love playing with him and managers don't listen

        Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Those are names

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        What I was trying to say is there is no template side atm.

        Open Controls
  26. Bookkeeper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just a Puli goal required.

    Open Controls
    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Coming soon

      Open Controls
    2. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      plz

      Open Controls
    3. Kane Lane
      • 5 Years
      just now

      come on

      Open Controls
  27. EWH2020
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Point predictions?

    Pope
    Baldock
    Salah
    Mahrez
    Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      2
      7
      8
      11
      7

      Open Controls
    2. Ha.
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      3
      6
      6
      46
      21

      Open Controls
    3. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      86 (just pope things)
      7
      21
      5
      2

      Open Controls
  28. Danstoke82
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    These moves yay or nay?

    Rashford + DCL > Kane + Greenwood.

    If I do it will allow me to do Hayden + Son > Mahrez + Foden week after

    Open Controls
  29. Trophé Mourinho
    1 min ago

    Whens the next season start, is it dealeyd at all? And whats happenign with the transfer window?

    Open Controls
  30. Kane Lane
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    What's the odds for KDB to be rested I have Greenwood first sub knew should played him ahead of Jimz went with the crowd scared of rank drop :/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.