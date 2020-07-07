574
Metrics July 7

De Bruyne set to dictate Gameweek 34+ for FPL’s top 10k managers

574 Comments
Share

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) is set to hold massive sway over the outcome of Gameweek 34+.

The Belgian has been captained by a whopping 65.5% of the top 10,000 FPL managers ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with Newcastle United.

It has been some time since a player enjoyed such a large majority in the scrap for the armband, which has made for effective ownership inside the top 10k of 161.6%.

By comparison, Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) has received backing from just 19.9% of the top 10k for the midweek trip to Aston Villa.

The Portuguese international still enjoys effective ownership at this level of 112.7% but those who have handed him the armband will be sincerely hoping De Bruyne somehow underperforms, given how many have captained him instead.

As Fernandes and De Bruyne are the two players with over 100% effective ownership in the top 10k this week, those who went outside of the pair for captaincy will be feeling the nerves in Gameweek 34+.

After Fernandes, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) is the third-most-popular captain option among this season’s best managers, backed by just 3.9% of them.

For all of Bournemouth’s poor defending since the restart, just 2.5% have decided to captain Harry Kane (£11.0m), and 2.3% went for Anthony Martial (£8.3m) ahead of the trip to Villa Park.

In fact, both Kane and Spurs colleague Son Heung-min (£9.8m) act as differentials for Gameweek 34+ as neither player comes into the round owned by more than a quarter of managers in the top 10k.

The South Korean is the more popular of the two, owned by 24.1%, while Kane sits on just 16.3%. Potentially exciting for those who have decided to play the fixture, as well as ominous for those not convinced by Spurs’ form.

As you can see from the table above, neither player was able to break into the loose template among the top 10k.

The most notable new faces are the budget options, namely Mason Greenwood (£4.6m) and Phil Foden (£5.4m).

The Manchester United forward’s brace was enough for him to form the perfect replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m), who is still goalless since the Premier League restart.

Interestingly, Foden breaks into the template at the expense of Christian Pulisic (£7.2m), but not because the American dropped in ownership.

Before rewarding his owners in the Gameweek 34+ trip to Crystal Palace, Pulisic’s backing in the top 10k rose by 1.2 percentage points.

Foden’s support rose by a larger margin, resulting in 29.3% ownership in the top 10k for the upcoming meeting with Newcastle – although out of the two, Pulisic marginally edges effective ownership (28.3% to 28.2%) on account of receiving more attention for the captain’s armband.

Martial continues to turn the screw on his ownership, each week adding another steady increase, this time at the expense of Salah.

The Frenchman has risen from 42.2% top 10k ownership to 51% while Salah has dropped from 58.6% to 46.3%.

By comparison, there has been very little change in defence, as can be expected with the Gameweeks running out for Fantasy managers.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s (£5.5m) one-pointer against Bournemouth has cost him roughly 5% ownership in the top 10k, with Serge Aurier (£5.0m) overtaking him as the fifth-most-popular defender.

The best Fantasy managers of 2019/20 have been somewhat sparing with their chips in Gameweek 34+.

Just 2% of them deployed their Wildcard for the midweek round, although it was the most popular chip played before Tuesday’s deadline.

It means that 6.3% of managers in the top 10k are saving the second Wildcard for use between now and Gameweek 38+, although they only have four more opportunities before the end of the campaign.

The Wildcard template for Gameweek 34+ is not hugely different from the overall squad picture in the top 10k.

The midfield five remain the same, with some slight ownership differences, while Emiliano Martínez (£4.3m) is, not surprisingly, preferred to David Button (£3.9m) as the back-up goalkeeper.

Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) was included by 30% of Gameweek 34+ Wildcarders although he immediately disappointed as Chelsea conceded twice at Crystal Palace.

Of particular interest is the choice of forwards, especially as that position has proved hard to be excited by recently. 

Greenwood was an overwhelming favourite of these Wildcarders, with Raúl Jiménez (£8.3m) doing just enough to stay in 53% of new-look squads. With little else of great options, it is Danny Ings (£7.3m) who proved to be the third-most-popular forward among Gameweek 34+ Wildcarders in the top 10k.

A smattering of the top 10k managers Free Hitted for Gameweek 34+, although still only 1.4% of them.

It means that the majority of those operating at this level, just over 56%, are waiting for the perfect time to play the temporary Wildcard, perhaps with Gameweek 38+ in mind.

As for those who pulled the trigger on it for the midweek action, there was a heavy focus on Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs.

Kane and Son both feature in the Free Hit template, as do De Bruyne, Fernandes, Foden and Greenwood.

Statistics taken from LiveFPL.net

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

574 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Bottomed

    If Salah gets rested this week and Martial and Mahrez both play 90min, is the following worth it?

    Martial & Mahrez —> Willian & Salah(c) (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No way

      Open Controls
    2. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No for me.

      Open Controls
  2. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    DCL going to survive drop?

    Open Controls
  3. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Lol, just noticed Nketiah got a red card. 😆 Means my -8 has high chance of paying off!

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      As long as Salah doesn't explode (he's not likely to) that hit is paying off easily.

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
          just now

          He's not?

          Open Controls
    2. wildnothing
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      What would you do with this? 2 ft 2.0 itb.

      Patricio Martinez
      Doherty TAA Maguire Ritchie Aurier
      Son Fernandes Willian Pulisic Saka
      Kane Rashford Jimenez

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Son > KDB
        Kane > Vardy

        Open Controls
    3. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Which one:

      1. Rashford Henderson >> Vardy Martinez (-4)
      2. Jimenez Mahrez >> Vardy Pulisic (-4)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        2

        Open Controls
    4. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Average 11. Much higher than I thought.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        How many players, 14 from 2.

        Open Controls
      2. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        4 from 1 basically.

        Auba owner that took a hit.

        Open Controls
      3. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Vardy's still highly owned I guess.

        Open Controls
        1. Pipermaru
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Oh and Auba.

          Open Controls
      4. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Plenty of Auba, Saka, Vardy owners

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Vardy Sarr

          Open Controls
      5. Boberella
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Lots of Willian & Pulisic owners too

        Open Controls
    5. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Punt on defender

      A. Cresswell
      B. Van Ahnholt
      C. Mendy
      D. Walker
      E. Someone else

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Digne??

        Open Controls
        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Just 0.1 shy of affording him which is annoying tbf.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Ah that’s proper annoying when that happens!! Haha

            Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Someone low ownership

        Open Controls
    6. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Just a quick heads up again before the City match tomorrow.

      Kdb(c) never hauls when I captain him. So my fellow cappers do not be surprised when he blanks

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Never had s haul from him

        Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Literally everyone capped him

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Literally? 😀

          Open Controls
        2. Scott Talent
          • 4 Years
          just now

          "Literally" everyone didn't.

          Open Controls
      4. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’ll take an assist if mahrez hauls

        Open Controls
    7. Hits from the Bong
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Jimenez to Vardy is tempting but I’m £0.4m short, who else should go?

      A. AWB (frees up slot for Martial next week)
      B. Fernandez to 4.1
      C. Salah to Sterling (better fixtures)

      Pope
      TAA Doherty AWB
      Salah KDB Son Bruno Foden
      Ings Greenwood

      Martin Jimenez Fernandez Simpson

      Open Controls
    8. Goooo Rickie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      Looking to roll this week... Anyone think Kane to Vardy is worth a transfer or just roll?

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Vardy 2 good fixtures coming up. Would you captain him?
        Roll if unsure

        Open Controls
      2. Boberella
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Spurs/Kane look rubbish
        Vardy has BOU next
        Well worth it IMO

        Open Controls
    9. michaelington
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Best defender for rest of the season? Money isn’t a problem

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Digne

        Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
          12 mins ago

          Mendy /Laporte

          Open Controls
        • Boberella
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Mendy the fun pick

          Open Controls
      3. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Antonio or Pulisic?

        Liking Antonio atm especially with them fixtures but very unsure.

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Antonio could be a good punt. I'm thinking the same.
          Maybe Willian over Pulisic though? Its paid off so far for me last few weeks

          Open Controls
          1. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Sheffield ain’t easy and he could definitely be rested vs Norwich!

            Truly unsure

            Open Controls
            1. The Dance
              • 8 Years
              just now

              no chance of that happening imo

              Open Controls
      4. Boberella
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        GTG for next week?
        Not sure of which FWD to bench from Greenwood/Jimi, but thinking Foden may get rested away anyway.

        Patricio
        TAA | Doherty | Aurier
        Mane | Bruno | Foden | KDB | Willian
        Vardy | Greenwood

        Bench: Jimi | Lascelles | Targett

        Anything worth a hit?
        1.6m ITB
        Foden -> Antonio is affordable as a punt
        Not too bothered about sorting Targett or Lascelles yet

        Open Controls
      5. Macam Dave
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Any villa fan oran in the know, know what's latest with Reina v Nyland? I've got pope Reina combo and wondering if Reina now likely to play. Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Reina should start again on Thursday.

          Open Controls
      6. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Bournemouth will be behind them soon, so I'm thinking of moving Son.

        Son > ...
        1) Martial (already have Bruno, Greenwood)
        2) Mahrez (have KDB)
        3) Willian (have Pulisic)
        4) Keep

        Open Controls
        1. Totti
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          3

          Open Controls
      7. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lining the livefpl template rating tool.

        Changed my rating frm 75 to 67% and climbed 18k with getting Vardy in.

        Open Controls
        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Loving *

          Open Controls
        2. Totti
          • 3 Years
          just now

          sorry don't understand what is the live fpl ?

          Open Controls
      8. Totti
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        till now i don't know that i took the right decision or i was hasty

        son rashford calvert -> KDB greenwood kane (-4)

        and i put the armband on kane 🙂

        am i bonkers? 😀

        Open Controls
      9. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hey fam! Which one looks better?

        DDG
        TAA Stevens Saiss
        Salah Sterling KDB Bruno Foden
        Jimenez Greenwood

        Nyland Egan Lascelles Nketiah

        A. Salah & Nketiah to Antonio & Vardy. Bench Foden and switch to 3-4-3.

        B. Foden & Stevens to Antonio & Creswell. Stick to 3-5-2.

        Open Controls
        1. Totti
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers Totti

            Open Controls
      10. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        1. Willian
        2. Pulisic

        Best option until completion of the season?

        Open Controls
        1. Totti
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          willian for me

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            This

            Open Controls
      11. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        If KDB has an EO of 150% how many teams am I gaining on with KDB(c)?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.