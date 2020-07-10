648
648 Comments
  1. Tinkermania
    3 mins ago

    All my rivals will captain Bruno. I have to go?
    a)Rash
    b)Vardy
    c) Mo
    d)Jimmy

    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      1 min ago

      I'd just cap Bruno and hope your diffs elsewhere perform

      1. SpagBol
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Why not Vardy? I transferred him in this GW and will captain

        1. Tinkermania
          just now

          Maddison and Chillwell out injured!

  2. umerlfc
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any recommended move? Or save?

    1 FT, 0.0 ITB

    Pope
    TAA AWB Saiss
    Salah KDB Bruno Mahrez Pulisic
    Jimenez Greenwood

    Fodder Aurier DCL Lascelles

    1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      save, good team

  3. JabariParkersEyelid
    3 mins ago

    Given Willian has scored his past 3 penalties would you still expect Jorginho to take them back if he starts (which seems very likely)?

    1. Dreaming of glory
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

  4. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Ings
    B) Doherty
    C) AWB
    D) Azpi

  5. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    A) Boly (EVE h)
    B) Egan (CHE h)

    and

    X) Foden (BHA a)
    Y) Jimi (EVE h)

  6. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cant decide

    A) Play Foden

    B) Play Ings

    C) Foden > Willian for a -4

    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      just now

      B probably. Definitely wouldn't take a hit.

  7. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Think this is my team for the week, saving transfer and one last chance for rash/jimmy to prove themselves before I ship them for Ingsy.

    Look good?

    hendo
    Trent Doc Lascelles*
    Salah (c) KDB fernandes mahrez
    Rashford Jimenez Greenwood

    Leno*, Egan, Holgate*, Guendouzi

  8. Sid07
    • 6 Years
    just now

    My bench is
    Lascalles guenz Simpson
    Considering possiblity of kdb and salah being benched
    1) lascalles to soync
    2) guenz to foden
    3) Jimi to vardy

  9. CC22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Jiminez & Doherty to Vardy & Aurier worth -4?

  10. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Only for gw36 Fredericks or Holgate?

