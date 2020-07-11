Antonio starts up front for West Ham and Saint-Maximin returns to Newcastle side

There are no big line-up surprises for the two early Gameweek 35 kick-offs this afternoon.

Michail Antonio (£6.9m) continues in the striker role for David Moyes’ West Ham.

The FPL midfielder looks set to be flanked by Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m).

Behind that trio, Mark Noble (£4.9m) returns from a minor injury to retake his spot in midfield – alongside Tomas Soucek (£4.8m) and Declan Rice (£4.7m) – as Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.2m) drops to the bench.

Daniel Farke has named an unchanged Norwich XI from the GW34 defeat to Watford.

However, Todd Cantwell (£4.5m) is fit enough for a place on the bench after completely missing that 2-1 loss with a hamstring problem.

Norwich will be relegated if they suffer defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers West Ham, while a draw and Watford avoiding a loss to Newcastle will also seal their fate.

Nigel Pearson’s team, perhaps less surprisingly, is also unchanged after an acrobatic Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) goal saw the Hornets sting the Canaries for all three points on Tuesday.

The ex-Manchester United and Arsenal forward was only behind fellow goalscorer Craig Dawson (£4.8m) for transfers in of Watford assets ahead of this morning’s deadline.

After a 5-0 drubbing away to Manchester City, Steve Bruce has reverted to a more familiar looking 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 formation with Fabian Schar (£5.0m) expected to take up a central midfield role again.

There is a return to action for both Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m), who were both absent for that Etihad hammering.

Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) starts up front, with Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) set to play beside or behind the striker.

Both Gayle and Almiron were substitutes in Gameweek 34, with Javier Manquillo‘s (£4.3m) replacement of DeAndre Yedlin (£4.4m) at right-back making it five changes in total for the Magpies.

Norwich XI: Krul; Lewis, Klose, Godfrey, Aarons; Tettey, Vrancic; O Hernandez, Stiepermann, Buendia; Pukki.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Creswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks; Soucek, Noble, Rice; Fornals, Antonio, Bowen.

Watford XI: Foster; Masina, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenia; Hughes, Capoue; Welbeck, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Rose, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo; Ritchie, Schar, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Almiron, Gayle.