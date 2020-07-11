124
Dugout Discussion July 11

Antonio starts up front for West Ham and Saint-Maximin returns to Newcastle side

124 Comments
Share

There are no big line-up surprises for the two early Gameweek 35 kick-offs this afternoon.

Michail Antonio (£6.9m) continues in the striker role for David Moyes’ West Ham.

The FPL midfielder looks set to be flanked by Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m).

Behind that trio, Mark Noble (£4.9m) returns from a minor injury to retake his spot in midfield – alongside Tomas Soucek (£4.8m) and Declan Rice (£4.7m) – as Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.2m) drops to the bench.

Daniel Farke has named an unchanged Norwich XI from the GW34 defeat to Watford.

However, Todd Cantwell (£4.5m) is fit enough for a place on the bench after completely missing that 2-1 loss with a hamstring problem.

Norwich will be relegated if they suffer defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers West Ham, while a draw and Watford avoiding a loss to Newcastle will also seal their fate.

Nigel Pearson’s team, perhaps less surprisingly, is also unchanged after an acrobatic Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) goal saw the Hornets sting the Canaries for all three points on Tuesday.

The ex-Manchester United and Arsenal forward was only behind fellow goalscorer Craig Dawson (£4.8m) for transfers in of Watford assets ahead of this morning’s deadline.

After a 5-0 drubbing away to Manchester City, Steve Bruce has reverted to a more familiar looking 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 formation with Fabian Schar (£5.0m) expected to take up a central midfield role again.

There is a return to action for both Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m), who were both absent for that Etihad hammering.

Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) starts up front, with Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) set to play beside or behind the striker.

Both Gayle and Almiron were substitutes in Gameweek 34, with Javier Manquillo‘s (£4.3m) replacement of DeAndre Yedlin (£4.4m) at right-back making it five changes in total for the Magpies.

Norwich XI: Krul; Lewis, Klose, Godfrey, Aarons; Tettey, Vrancic; O Hernandez, Stiepermann, Buendia; Pukki.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Creswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks; Soucek, Noble, Rice; Fornals, Antonio, Bowen.

Watford XI: Foster; Masina, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenia; Hughes, Capoue; Welbeck, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Rose, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo; Ritchie, Schar, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Almiron, Gayle.

124 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    West Ham evens to win this game. Got to be a good bet surely?

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Houldsworth Hatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      You'd think so but it's also the type of game they love to lose.

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah done them in my acca, there were very unlucky not to score v Burnley

      Open Controls
    4. yakirh
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pretty safe, go for it

      Open Controls
    5. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Why not?

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Nevermind me, thought they were facing Newcastle

        Open Controls
    6. MikeyMitz @EPLFantasyGuru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not for me. This weekend I expect some surprises. I have my money in Bournemouth and Southampton (I know...) and I’ve steered clear of this mornings games. I reckon Norwich fight for their lives and manage a draw. Watford Newcastle similar scenario but I like the over. Gotta remember tired legs and minds are kicking in and Norwich won’t want their last stand to be against West Ham..

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Ah well, too late, have already placed the bet now 😆

        Open Controls
  2. Brooksy86
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Opening Pep quote on the last article was amazing...

    Open Controls
  3. Rolls-Royce
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Let's go, Craig Dawson!

    Open Controls
    1. Brooksy86
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Rochdale's finest

      Open Controls
      1. Bury94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        As someone who works in Rochdale, that's not a big achievement

        Open Controls
        1. Brooksy86
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Born and raised in the mighty dale... Use to play cricket against Craig and his brother. Both lovely lads.

          As for the rest of us... Enough said.

          Open Controls
  4. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Shelvey again overlooked in the article. Another haul incoming

    Open Controls
    1. Avon calling
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      He is the bald man's bald man.

      Open Controls
    2. Brooksy86
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Another?

      Open Controls
  5. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Was set on Antonio all week. Today changed my mind and went Willian instead. Lets see...

    Open Controls
    1. Brooksy86
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think that's the right call

      Open Controls
  6. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Feel absolutely gutted. Accidently captained Martial.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      There are no accidents.

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Good captain choice I reckon

      Open Controls
    3. ManUnitedComeBack
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      You know some people have intentionally captained Martial right?

      Open Controls
      1. Lucy2019
          just now

          Amateurs.

          Open Controls
      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Elaborate

        Open Controls
        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Phone died and couldn't make it to a pc in time.

          Open Controls
          1. Luton_Fan
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Blessing. My rival forgot to do his team last gw and left cap on salah

            Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        Season in tatters fudgy.. rookie mistake from a veteran

        Open Controls
      4. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Season over

        Open Controls
      5. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        "accidentally"

        Open Controls
      6. Lucy2019
          19 mins ago

          Martial owners stunned when Ighalo starts.

          Open Controls
          1. Rolls-Royce
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            0.001% chances of happening

            Open Controls
            1. Hakim Ziyech
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Don’t listen to that simp. She knows nothing about football

              Open Controls
        • Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          Gutted?

          For what..!

          Open Controls
        • Luton_Fan
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Who would u have captained?

          Open Controls
        • Avon calling
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          I'm accidentally ranked 750k

          Open Controls
          1. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Hahahahaha

            Open Controls
      7. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Didnt go for Vardy myself but all this talk about him being rested is ridiculous .
        Rodgers will not bench his best attacker whilst figjting for top 4 finish, some people here just like to stir sh**t.

        Open Controls
        1. ManUnitedComeBack
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          Especially considering Man City's ban could be lifted

          Open Controls
        2. beric
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          Theres only one * in sh*t

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Thank you for this valuable lesson, everyday is a school day.

            Open Controls
        3. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          True. This site isn’t the best place to be Sat morning.

          Open Controls
        4. Leo10
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          It makes me wonder how often players aren't pictured in training but we never know because no one looks it up. Probably more common than we think. Nothing to worry about.

          Open Controls
        5. Klaren
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          1- Vardy trained yesterday.
          2- Anyone who claims he will be rested is clueless. They have 5 days rest time and he is the most important player in a club who is chasing top 4.

          Open Controls
        6. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          just now

          The issue was not him being rested.

          It was that he wasn't in the training pics and therefore it was *possible* he was injured.

          That was cleared up before the deadline by some ITKs and it was stated that Vardy is fit to play.

          Open Controls
      8. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Trent is going to be rested today isn’t he

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Hope not

          Open Controls
          1. Bubz
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            I feel it in my bones

            Open Controls
        2. Luton_Fan
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          I think so. But im usially wrong

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            18 mins ago

            The irony...

            Open Controls
        3. Rolls-Royce
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          He is due one. I bloody hope so.

          Open Controls
        4. Another Hoops
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Well I suppose now that you've said it, it must be true.

          Open Controls
        5. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          Possibly, could be benched or hauled off early

          Open Controls
        6. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          With Arsenal and Chelsea up next, I think so, but genuinely couldn’t find an alternative defender worth a hit.

          Open Controls
          1. Corgzzzz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            This

            Open Controls
        7. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Expecting same , but no way can bench him

          Open Controls
        8. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          I hope not

          Open Controls
        9. Brooksy86
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Naaaaah

          Open Controls
        10. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Probably, still started him, probably only 1 point difference anyway.

          Open Controls
        11. Tempestic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          I reckon he'll start but come off with 25 mins to go

          Open Controls
      9. JohnRoss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Updated

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel S.
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Thanks.

          Let's set the bus team

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Before you go and check Mark's team? 😯

            Open Controls
      10. Super Jack Grealish
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Need some help, can’t keep up with all the deadlines lately so, any idea what to do with this lot?

        Ederson, 3.9
        TAA, Doherty, AWB, Holgate, Taylor
        Salah, KDB, Bruno, Pulisic, Foden
        Jiménez, Ings, Greenwood

        2FT 0.4ITB

        Open Controls
      11. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Omg. I captained Antonio.
        Thought I had it on Vardy.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Mega-haul loading...

          Open Controls
        2. Lucy2019
            14 mins ago

            Lucky escape

            Open Controls
          • Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Damn Antonio blank now

            Open Controls
          • Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/11/the-complete-guide-to-scouts-tips-and-advice-for-fpl-gameweek-35/?hc_page=26&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22077351

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              lol

              Open Controls
        3. AC Yew
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          ML rival keeps copying my moves. Keeps playing exactly the same moves the week after me. Ugh so annoying

          Open Controls
          1. Another Hoops
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            If he's ahead of you it makes sense tbf.

            Open Controls
            1. AC Yew
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Frustating hes been doing this since the restart

              Open Controls
          2. ninja
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Make sure you keep 2 fts for the last week and put in 2 differentials, possibly captain one

            Open Controls
            1. AC Yew
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Frustating hes been doing this since the restart and as such keep losing differentials. I still got BB to play.
              Salah was my differential he hasnt owned him all season. Suddenly he is in his team lol

              Open Controls
        4. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          #FPL #GW35+ #Captainstats #Top10k

          Fernandes 56.3%
          Salah 14.9%
          Vardy 9.2%
          Sterling 4.9%
          De Bruyne 4.8%
          Martial 4.0%
          Mané 3.7%
          Rashford 0.5%
          Greenwood 0.3%
          Jesus 0.2%

          Open Controls
          1. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Lovely

            Open Controls
          2. Daniel S.
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Bruno safe pick

            Open Controls
          3. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Got 7 :tick:

            Razz huge differential

            Open Controls
        5. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Can my ML rival somehow see my moves I’m doing?! Same damn captain and transfers every time

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            He's probably asking the same thing

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              just now

              😛

              Open Controls
          2. The Mighty Hippo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            They may be stalking you on here, so if you post your team and transfer ideas in this forum they'll know about it.

            Open Controls
            1. Hakim Ziyech
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Hahaha

              Open Controls
          3. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Newsflash: People chase patterns

            Open Controls
          4. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            If it's captain Bruno, more than half of players have done that
            And let me guess the transfers are a Jimenez out and Vardy in or something?

            Open Controls
            1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              We’ve both captained Vardy

              Open Controls
        6. seewhyaxe
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Raz capper here. GL everyone!

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel S.
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Bravo

            Open Controls
            1. seewhyaxe
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              yourself?

              Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Risky GK (C), good luck.

              Open Controls
          2. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            0/

            Open Controls
        7. Daniel S.
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Phytons still down. Can't wait to see top 10K stats

          Open Controls
        8. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          That feeling when everyone in your mini leagues has either C Bruno, Salah & Vardy.

          I own them but no one has Sterling, sh1t or bust C 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Avon calling
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Is it a good feeling?

            Open Controls
        9. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Next week: Salah (ars) > City's mid (BOU) is a crazy idea isn't it?

          Open Controls
          1. Jeremiah
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Salah usually enjoys playing against Arsenal. Could be rested today too so see how that pans out first.

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Sure after seeing the minutes today

              Open Controls
          2. Rolls-Royce
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Thinking Arteta will field a weekend line up with City's cup game in mind.

            Open Controls
          3. FOO FIGHTER
              1 min ago

              Keep Salah, get Sterling.

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                For whom is the question with 2 MUN mid Pulisic (NOR) and KDB (BOU) ... no slot left

                Open Controls
          4. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Have the school kids all left seems quiet now?

            Open Controls
          5. MAXIMIN EFFORT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Changed captaincy from Bruno to Salah last minute....what have I done

            Open Controls
            1. Avon calling
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Very little

              Open Controls
          6. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Always worrying to see that the two main threats to your EO are the two players you sold 😆

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              *threats to rank, based on EO

              Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Jimmy?

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                And Doherty!

                Open Controls
          7. FFS mini-leagues report, GW34+
            RedLightning - The Last Ten…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Chris McGowan (Queens of the South Age) has regained the lead from Mark May (frankiem) in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/12683/standings/c) (ooyz44) after playing his Bench Boost for 91 points.
            He is now 13 points ahead of Mark and has moved up to 4th in the world, but still trails world number one Joshua Bull, who scored 90 without chip assistance, by 51 points.

            The Fantasy Football Scout mini-league is still third in the table of Best FPL Leagues (based on the average scores of our top five teams), but is now only 2 points behind leaders Beat the FPL Panel.
            World number one Joshua Bull leads both the leagues that are currently above us.
            Our current top five are Chris McGowan, Mark May, Magnum Dong Carlsen, Christopher Berchoux and Mathew Brigham, all of whom are in the world top 24.
            Mathew is a newcomer to our top five and is also the new leader of our FFScout Charity Shield.

            Damjan Rupnik (rdamjan) is still top of our FFS Members mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/52809/standings/c) and has increased his lead over Tom Russell to 10 points.

            As mentioned earlier, Mathew Brigham is the new leader of our FFScout Charity Shield (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/1769535/standings/c) which started scoring in GW30+, with previous leader Ismail Hassain Rasel dropping to fifth.
            Mathew, now 24th overall, is only in his 4th FPL season, but this is by far his best.
            He has scored 468 points in the 5 game-weeks since the restart, including a Bench Boosted 125 in GW30+ and a Free Hit for 94 in GW31+.

            Gareth Butler (Clouseau) is still top of our FFS Mods & Cons mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/539/standings/c) and has extended his lead over Neale Rigg (Skonto Rigga) to 17 points.

            Rok Krasna is still top of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/975/standings/c) (m0tq9y), but is now only 11 points ahead of Adam Warner (Bury94).
            He played his Wildcard in GW34+, only scoring 63 and slipping to 69th overall, but he is
            also still top of PDM's Top 1k ANY season mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/8147/standings/c) (eenjyz).

            Dave Dolman is still top of my January to July League (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/977/standings/c) (aafkpq), which started scoring in GW21, but is now only one point ahead of Danny Mallon (Pep Pig).
            Dave has risen from 1,026,029th in GW20 to his current rank of 24,340th.

            Ria Breeze is still top of The Last Ten (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/1749876/standings/c) (p4unsq), which started scoring in GW29, with a 6 point lead over Steve Brown.
            Ria has 522 points from the 6 game-weeks, including a Bench Boosted 134 in GW30+, a Wildcard for 97 in GW31+, and 85 when Triple Captaining Mane in GW33+.

            Former winner Wild Rover is through to the last eight of the FFS Cup after beating Moore Rovers 86-81 in round 6, and will play Manisaspor in the quarter-final.
            Powell and Manisaspor are the highest ranked managers left in the competition, both currently in the top 2k.

            The top two in League 1 of the FFS Head-to-Head leagues (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/head-to-head-leagues/), Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) and Simon Vazquez lost to Aleksander Vage Nilsen and Emerson Ciccarello respectively in GW34+, but Craig retains his one point lead over Simon at the top of this League.
            Abdullah Tamin also lost in GW34+, 45-64 to Carlos Cruz in League 8 Division 1, but he is still the highest scoring manager in our Head-to-Head Leagues, with 87 points out of a possible 102.

            Holly Shand (FF Community) was the highest scoring Pro Pundit in GW34+ with 96 points from her Bench Boost.
            Lateriser12 is still the highest ranked Pro Pundit, now up to 244th.

            Open Controls
            1. Avon calling
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              I'm coming 17th in my 32 person league. Hulk this pls for everybody's awareness.

              Open Controls
          8. HD7
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            FH 36

            Shall we start the discussion 😀

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              still waiting for 38 but 36 looks great too. william and pulisic for a start

              Open Controls
            2. George Agdgdgwngo
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Lol. Just posted below. 36 or 38?

              Open Controls
          9. George Agdgdgwngo
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            15 points separates top 3 in my ML.

            Both my opponents have used their FH this week.

            Best time to use mine?

            Gw 36 to get chelsea coverage (none at the minute)

            Gw 38 to pick differentials

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
                just now

                GW36 triple CHE and City

                Open Controls
                1. George Agdgdgwngo
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Already have 3 city

                  Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
                1 min ago

                Which team would you rather have

                A
                Martinez
                TAA Dunk Doherty
                Salah Sterling Martial Dilva Fernandes
                Auba Ings

                Or

                B
                Martinez
                TAA Dunk Doherty
                Salah Mane Sterling Dilva Fernandes
                Ings Greenwood

                Open Controls
                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  for 36 only ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. George Agdgdgwngo
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Depends on teams this weekend

                    Open Controls
                2. FOO FIGHTER
                    just now

                    Sorry Boly instead of Doherty in team A

                    Open Controls
                3. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  jimmy to ings

                  or

                  salah to a city mid (only have kdb)

                  thanks a lot and gl

                  Open Controls
                4. George Agdgdgwngo
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Both my opponents have captained Vardy. I don’t even own him.

                  Behind the Sofa time on Sunday

                  Open Controls
                5. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Well done to the person on the last article who guessed Bruno EO at 150%

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/11/the-complete-guide-to-scouts-tips-and-advice-for-fpl-gameweek-35/?hc_page=26&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22077400

                  It's 151.73%

                  (I did say it'd be higher... only just!)

                  Open Controls
                6. Pep Roulette
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Come on Antonio! Please haul!

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.