Son and Lucas return to Spurs XI as Saka is benched for north London derby

Two clubs in contrasting form meet in the 187th north London derby this afternoon.

Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 16:30 BST.

Spurs produced a limp display on Thursday night, failing to register a single shot on target in a 0-0 draw with struggling Bournemouth.

That came a week after a poor showing at Bramall Lane, although the Lilywhites are unbeaten on home soil in three post-restart matches.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have taken 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four fixtures, conceding only one goal along the way.

Jose Mourinho has made three changes from the side which drew at the Vitality Stadium.

The pacier Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m) returns at centre-back in place of Jan Vertonghen (£5.2m), while Son Heung-min (£9.6m) and Lucas Moura (£7.0m) are recalled on the flanks in place of Erik Lamela (£5.7m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.1m).

Harry Kane (£10.9m) leads the line yet again, while Serge Aurier (£5.1m) starts once more at right-back.

There’s just the one change for Arsenal, with Bukayo Saka (£4.7m) only among the substitutes and Nicolas Pepe (£8.9m) taking his place on the right flank.

Mesut Ozil (£7.0m) is once again omitted from the matchday squad, while Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) misses out through suspension.

Son and Kane were both jettisoned by over 100,000 FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 35+.

Of all the players in today’s two matchday squads, Saka was the most transferred in, with almost 75,000 Fantasy bosses recruiting the teenager.

These sides drew 2-2 when they last met in Gameweek 4, although both clubs have changed head coaches since then.

Kane and Son both registered attacking returns in that match, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) on target for the Gunners.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Arsenal XI: Martinez, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

