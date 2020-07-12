1282
Dugout Discussion July 12

Son and Lucas return to Spurs XI as Saka is benched for north London derby

1,282 Comments
Two clubs in contrasting form meet in the 187th north London derby this afternoon.

Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 16:30 BST.

Spurs produced a limp display on Thursday night, failing to register a single shot on target in a 0-0 draw with struggling Bournemouth.

That came a week after a poor showing at Bramall Lane, although the Lilywhites are unbeaten on home soil in three post-restart matches.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have taken 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four fixtures, conceding only one goal along the way.

Jose Mourinho has made three changes from the side which drew at the Vitality Stadium.

The pacier Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m) returns at centre-back in place of Jan Vertonghen (£5.2m), while Son Heung-min (£9.6m) and Lucas Moura (£7.0m) are recalled on the flanks in place of Erik Lamela (£5.7m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.1m).

Harry Kane (£10.9m) leads the line yet again, while Serge Aurier (£5.1m) starts once more at right-back.

There’s just the one change for Arsenal, with Bukayo Saka (£4.7m) only among the substitutes and Nicolas Pepe (£8.9m) taking his place on the right flank.

Mesut Ozil (£7.0m) is once again omitted from the matchday squad, while Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) misses out through suspension.

Son and Kane were both jettisoned by over 100,000 FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 35+.

Of all the players in today’s two matchday squads, Saka was the most transferred in, with almost 75,000 Fantasy bosses recruiting the teenager.

These sides drew 2-2 when they last met in Gameweek 4, although both clubs have changed head coaches since then.

Kane and Son both registered attacking returns in that match, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) on target for the Gunners.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Arsenal XI: Martinez, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

1,282 Comments Post a Comment
  1. OrmskirkFC
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    For those of you with Bruno and Vardy(C), what were your thoughts when deciding the armband?

    1. Aftermath
    1. Aftermath
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Lower ownership, better fixture on paper. Greater risk, greater reward in general

      2. HashAttack
    2. HashAttack
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Went the other way around ... if Vardy hauls, I hope Bruno misses the match

      I have no idea what VCs all the Bruno cappers have

      1. Reg83
      1. Reg83
          1 min ago

          Y on earth will bruno miss the match?

          3. Jet5605
    3. Jet5605
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      I see most favouring Pulisic over Willian even though the latter also in form and on pens and FKs. Any reason for that?

      1. el polako
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Pulisic seems to be involved everytime something dangerous happens in final 3rd.
        Willian lives of DFK's

        2. DandyDon
      2. DandyDon
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Willian wasn’t good last game. Pulisic bit fresher might get more minutes

        4. jimmy.floyd
    4. jimmy.floyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Jimmy to Ings?

      1. Reg83
      1. Reg83
          2 mins ago

          I would

          2. Rolls-Royce
      2. Rolls-Royce
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        1-0 Bournemouth to keep the relegation battle alive

        1. The Dance
        1. The Dance
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hope not

          3. Reg83
      3. Reg83
          22 mins ago

          Playing free hit. 9.6 itb. No Liverpool. Have Greenwood and foden

          1. DandyDon
          1. DandyDon
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Impressive, my draft I had 7 mil in the bank too but might upgrade Richarlison to Son now.

            • DandyDon
        • DandyDon
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          If only vardy had better players around him. Don’t rate Pérez or Iheanacho.

          Open Controls
        • It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          What to do next?

          Pat
          TAA AWB Doherty
          Martial Bruno KdB Son Pulisi(c)
          Jimmy Vardy

          Bench: Kiko Fernandez Nketiah

          A) Son > Antonio (everyone else in my ML has him)
          B) Son > Dilva
          C) Jimmy > Ings
          D) Jimmy > Jesus
          E) Use FH
          F) Save

          • bigdip
        • bigdip
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Need to close ML gap. (Already did TAA & Nketiah to VVD & Jesus for -4 hit)

          DDG (Martin)
          VVD, Saiss, Holgate (Kiko, Lascelles)
          Kdb, Willian, MANE, Bruno (Saka)
          Kane, Greenwood, Jesus (c)

          Big risk time. for - 8 hit, Mane to bring in one of these TC options:

          A) Sterling
          B) Pulisic
          C) Salah

          Open Controls

