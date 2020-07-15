Key Liverpool assets in place as Aubameyang sits on Arsenal bench

Liverpool’s key assets are all set to face a much-rotated Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Sadio Mané (£12.2m) both retain their places from the draw with Burnley, each one boasting a vested interest in the Golden Boot race.

Their exploits on Wednesday evening could be pivotal to the outcome of Gameweek 36+ considering that their backing inside the top 10,000 FPL managers took a dip for the midweek round of action.

We know that many Free Hit managers overlooked the pair in favour of Chelsea and Manchester City counterparts, although those two clubs have largely struggled to completely fulfil their promise against Norwich and Bournemouth respectively.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) start a match together for the first time since Gameweek 33+ with Neco Williams (£4.0m) back on the Liverpool bench.

Those invested in the Liverpool full-backs, or either of the centre-halves, will be pleased to see who is sitting on the Arsenal one.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) has lost his place this evening, named among the substitutes for the first time since the Premier League restarted.

In the striker’s place, Mikel Arteta has named Reiss Nelson (£ and Nicolas Pépé (£8.9m) either side of Alexandre Lacazette (£9.2m) in the front-three.

Arsenal XI: Martínez; Tierney, Holding, D Luiz, Cédric; Xhaka, Torreira, Saka; Nelson, Lacazette, Pépé.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

