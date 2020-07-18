1395
Top 10k managers set for chip extravaganza in Gameweek 38+

Just under a third of Fantasy Premier League managers inside the top 10k are preparing to use their Free Hit chip on the final day of the season.

With 2.6% of them deploying it for Gameweek 37+, that brings the total usage of that chip at this level to 68.9% with one round left to go.

That means 31.1% are saving the Free Hit for Gameweek 38+, a sizeable number and certainly enough for significant change to take place in the top 10k on the final day of the campaign.

Meanwhile, an additional 2.2% of managers at this level will be lining up with a completely brand new squad on Sunday, considering that’s how many of them are yet to play their second Wildcard.

As well as a large number of top 10k line-ups expected to fluctuate between the final two Gameweeks of the season, there will be a noteworthy number of Triple Captains in play.

2.5% of them used the enhanced armband for Gameweek 37+, bringing the total for the season to 91.7%. Therefore, 830 managers from the top 10k are likely to be heading into the final day of the campaign with their skipper armed with a Triple Captain chip.

What all of those numbers boil down to is that 54.3% of top 10k managers have no exhausted their chip supply for the 2019/20 season.

It means that 45.7% of them will have the ability to deploy one on the final day of the season.

As already mentioned, this is a significant portion of the top 10k managers, which could lead to plenty of rank changes in the upper echelon.

Bringing things back to Gameweek 37+, it is the Manchester United attack that will determine the narrative of this season’s penultimate round of action.

Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) has amassed the highest level of support ahead of West Ham’s visit to Old Trafford, 35.8% of the top 10k managers handing him the armband.

The Portuguese international has now broken the 100-points mark after just 12 games in a Manchester United shirt, which is probably why the top 10k see him as the more reliable option.

However, those who have backed Anthony Martial (£8.5m) can feel relatively secure going into Gameweek 37+ too. The Frenchman has delivered in every home match since the Premier League restart, averaging 16 points per game in that time. The fact that just over 30% of the top 10k made the same decision to captain him, they are somewhat protected in that respect too.

Fernandes and Martial are the only two players to boast more than 100% effective ownership at this level for Gameweek 37+, on 131.9% and 100.8% respectively.

Despite proving unfortunate to blank in his last two outings, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) has only convinced 7.6% of the top 10k to back him for the captaincy.

However, those who felt confident enough to do so will probably enjoy how few managers handed Salah the armband. Considering how poor Chelsea’s defence has looked on the eye recently, there does appear to be an opportunity for the Egyptian’s backers to make up real ground if he delivers the big haul he has been promising in recent weeks.

Martial’s increasing popularity in the top 10k can be spotted by his showing in the Free Hit squads at this level.

The Frenchman was chosen by 95.1% of such managers, more than Fernandes (91.3%) and more than any other player in any other position.

The Free Hitters were big fans of Manchester United, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) and Marcus Rashford (£8.9m) both making it into this matrix of most popular assets chosen on them.

They were clearly put off by Manchester City’s awkward FA Cup schedule though. Despite a favourable trip to Watford, Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) is the only Citizen to be given serious consideration by the top 10k Free Hitters this week.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.8m) has suffered a similar fate in the overall ownership at this level.

He was the third-most-popular forward in the top 10k for Gameweek 36+ but has dropped out after the latest deadline.

Replacing him in the template is Raúl Jiménez (£8.1m). The Wolves forward netted against Burnley and faces a Crystal Palace defence that has conceded 15 goals since the Premier League returned.

Outside of that switch, there has not been a tremendous amount of fluctuation in the template between the two most recent Gameweeks, perhaps suggesting that some top 10k managers are holding a free transfer ahead of the final round of the season.

In midfield, Christian Pulisic (£7.4m) has dropped from 50.5% to 32.9% ownership at this level, leapfrogged by Salah, although the Egyptian only rose from 43.12% ownership to 43.2%.

The only other relatively major change is in defence, where Serge Aurier (£5.1m) has replaced Wan-Bissaka in the top-five, the right-back perhaps suffering as managers try to realign how they are tripled-up on Manchester United assets.

Stats taken from LiveFPL.net

1,395 Comments
  1. Polka Wakey O'Dot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Nothing changes for Arsenal. Nobody doubts they have the talent apart from the Arsenal fans who constantly under mine the team.

    Shades of the last time they won the FA cup coming up when within a matter of days of winning it the fans turned on the team yet again with the old “Wenger out” lark.

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      I recall them winning 2-0 at City a few years back, that turned the corner apparently.

      Open Controls
    2. Make Wood Green Again
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Commentary on Arsenal in general is pretty extreme. A few weeks ago they needed a complete team overhaul just to stay relevant in the top 6 race.

      Now they're just some depth (and Auba being persuaded to stay) away from being contenders.

      Open Controls
    3. Lucy2019
      11 mins ago

      They are the worst fans in the PL. They are a complete shambles and actually embarrassing.

      Open Controls
    4. Garlana
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Having no fans at stadiums has been the best thing to happen for this teams confidence.. nobody to get on their back.

      Open Controls
  2. Clever Cloggins Mrs Goggins
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    So after this game, who do you reckon is primed to start for City in 37 and 38?

    Dilva to get rested against Watford then start final game?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Dilva is 38 regardless.

      KDB, Sterling and Mahrez could start both.

      Open Controls
    2. Vazza
      14 mins ago

      Ederson is the only guaranteed starter and the rest only Pep knows..

      Open Controls
    3. redsallstars
      14 mins ago

      Yeah dilva likely to miss watford game or benched. Foden prob start next one, jesus benched with possibly mahrez. Think KDB and sterling start both games

      Open Controls
    4. Prisoner B5160-8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Whether he starts GW38 or not, still other options.

      Open Controls
    5. Young Lingard
      12 mins ago

      Starts
      Kdb 37/38
      Sterling 37
      Gjesus 37/38
      Dilva 38
      Mahrez 38
      Foden 37
      Bilva 37

      The defence has two units it seems so the other four will play 37 then rotate

      I’ll actually be amazed if I nail this

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think sterling starts 38 and a Jesus benched

        Open Controls
    6. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      After that performance, who knows.

      Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Can I compete with the FH-ters with this GW38 team? Hits galore needed?

    Pope (McCarthy)
    TAA Saiss Tierny/Digne/VVD* (Egan Aurier)
    Salah KDB Bruno Martial DSilva [C]
    Jesus Greenwood (Nketiah)

    * Final free transfer TBC

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      I think worst thing you can do is take multiple hits

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Yeah but the itchiness

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          It's a lottery basically with SGW

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            True

            Open Controls
    2. Whiskerz
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Has 7 of the players id like on a FH.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Not bad then thx

        Open Controls
    3. Make Wood Green Again
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      This looks like a good team. The only true advantage free hitters have is people taking lots of hits for the final week. I bet lots of teams can score really well without taking any hits (or even making any transfers).

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks chap! Will hold tight bar injuries ...

        Open Controls
    4. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Yes, it looks strong. I'd play Aurier over Saiss if Aurier is going to be available.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Good shout will consider, thx

        Open Controls
  4. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anyone know Salah (c) % in top 10k? (other than article)

    My gut says hes gonna haul..

    Did Pulisic ➡️ Salah this morning.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      12 mins ago

      I capped him and probably will do the same vs NEW.

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Same

        Open Controls
    2. Al Moon Yeah
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Why do you feel Salah will haul v chelsea? I mean Chelsea been woeful defensively but you look at the scoreline against big teams, they usually don't concede more than two goals and it's very tightly contested. add the fact that Liverpool playing without pressure and Henderson are struggling. I mean, they couldn't score more than once v burnley... Burnley at home. They usually beat them 3-1 or 4-1. Salah will get you a return but doubt it'll be a huge one.

      Open Controls
  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Half-glad I'm not FH-ing GW38. Would have such a headache!

    Open Controls
    1. Lucy2019
      3 mins ago

      That is it. Keep telling yourself it is a negative. Positive mental attitude....

      Open Controls
  6. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    2FTs and TC in gw38
    1) Vardy, Pulisic > Jesus, Antonio
    2) [same] + Doh > Ings, Sterling, 3.9 (-4)
    3) [same] + Doh > Auba, Dilva, Egan maybe (-4)
    3) [same] + Trent > Auba, Dilva, Tark (-4)

    Pope, Martin
    Trent, Doh, Saiss, Aurier, Holgate
    Salah, KDB, Pulisic, Bruno, Douglas Luiz
    Vardy, Greenwood, Jimenez

    Open Controls
  7. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Playing my WC for 38+, Greenwood is about to drop and I’ll lose value with him, am I best off transferring out to a placeholder so I don’t lose the 0.1 ?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. RLew
      6 mins ago

      Only if you're certain you're not going to want him for GW38

      Open Controls
    3. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends on whether you want to keep him and made value on him.

      Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      My first off the bench on FH

      Open Controls
    5. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Better 8th attacker?

      Also curious about need for mega funds in 38.

      Open Controls
  8. shaunyjames
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Why is it every time there is 1 or 2 fixtures on day 1 of a game week is the highest scoring team from Egypt with Pieters or that weeks Pieters triple captain?

    Open Controls
    1. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      they probably make teams captaining every burnley player over all different accounts

      Open Controls
      1. shaunyjames
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Is it some in joke or competition or something? I clicked the link and said to myself guarantee someone triple C old Erik and had 3 Norwich

        Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Something about Egyptians and seeing yourself top.

      Open Controls
    3. Young Lingard
      just now

      There’s probably spread betting over the first fixture of the weekend between a select league
      Usually you’ll find it’s the first week they have entered fpl due to rank

      Open Controls
  9. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone else fancy Wolves to get a result against Chelsea?

    Chelsea far from their best, and struggled against Sheffields back 3, similar to Wolves who just have better players

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      We also demolished them 2 - 5 away from home. That was a while ago, though...

      Could see us matching their formation with a 343.

      Open Controls
  10. FOO FIGHTER
    4 mins ago

    For GW38

    Patricio
    TAA Dunk Doherty
    Salah Sterling Dilva Martial Fernandes
    Auba Greenwood

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Looks nice

      Open Controls
  11. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who is your number 1 must have for GW38?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      3 mins ago

      I want Auba, see above. Jesus to Auba FT makes sense right?

      Open Controls
      1. AYLD28
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Wait to see if Jesus starts in 37.

        I have Sterling, KDB and Jesus. If Jesus is benched and the other two start, one of them will make way for Aubam via Greenwood for me

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          just now

          Jesus is pants.

          Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dilva if he misses 37

      Open Controls
    3. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Auba

      Open Controls
  12. BOATIES FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    I want Dilva for 38 but I'm not willing to take hits for it so leaves me Mane Bruno KDB or Son to Dilva? I'm leaning Bruno at the moment...

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Agree, could be tight that Leicester game. Mane a differential.

      Open Controls
  13. GREEN IS GOOD
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    The number of RMFHTs on here is going to be insane.

    Can someone just publish the template and sticky it?

    Open Controls

