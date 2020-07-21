Mahrez and Silva on Gameweek 38 radar after benching at Watford

The final pieces of this season’s ‘Pep Roulette’ puzzle are falling into place thanks to Manchester City’s latest line-up.

The Citizens boss has left Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) and David Silva (£7.4m) on the bench for the Gameweek 37+ trip to Watford, heightening their chances of a Gameweek 38+ outing against Norwich.

For now, owners of the other big names will be much happier with the Tuesday evening team sheet.

It features Raheem Sterling (£11.9m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.6m) either side of Gabriel Jesus (£9.9m) in the front-three, consigning Phil Foden (£5.5m) to a central midfield role.

The Englishman is joined there by Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) and Rodrigo (£5.3m).

Joao Cancelo (£5.1m) and Kyle Walker (£5.6m) are the full-backs with Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) and Eric Garcia (£4.5m) handed the centre-back berths.

There is next to no remaining Fantasy interest in the Watford side, with the possible exception of ever-present goalkeeper Ben Foster (£4.9m) or Kiko Femenía (£4.2m) who is, tonight, deployed at left-back.

In their first match without recently sacked manager Nigel Pearson, the Hornets have gone with a 4-3-3 shape featuring Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) and Ismaïla Sarr (£5.9m) either side of Troy Deeney (£6.2m).

Watford XI: Foster; Femenía, Dawson, Kabasele, Mariappa; Hughes, Doucouré, Cleverley; Pereyra, Deeney, Sarr.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Garcia, Walker; De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Foden; B Silva, Jesus, Sterling.

