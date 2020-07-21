73
Dugout Discussion July 21

Mahrez and Silva on Gameweek 38 radar after benching at Watford

73 Comments
Share

The final pieces of this season’s ‘Pep Roulette’ puzzle are falling into place thanks to Manchester City’s latest line-up.

The Citizens boss has left Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) and David Silva (£7.4m) on the bench for the Gameweek 37+ trip to Watford, heightening their chances of a Gameweek 38+ outing against Norwich.

For now, owners of the other big names will be much happier with the Tuesday evening team sheet.

It features Raheem Sterling (£11.9m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.6m) either side of Gabriel Jesus (£9.9m) in the front-three, consigning Phil Foden (£5.5m) to a central midfield role.

The Englishman is joined there by Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) and Rodrigo (£5.3m).

Joao Cancelo (£5.1m) and Kyle Walker (£5.6m) are the full-backs with Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) and Eric Garcia (£4.5m) handed the centre-back berths.

There is next to no remaining Fantasy interest in the Watford side, with the possible exception of ever-present goalkeeper Ben Foster (£4.9m) or Kiko Femenía (£4.2m) who is, tonight, deployed at left-back.

In their first match without recently sacked manager Nigel Pearson, the Hornets have gone with a 4-3-3 shape featuring Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) and Ismaïla Sarr (£5.9m) either side of Troy Deeney (£6.2m).

Watford XI: Foster; Femenía, Dawson, Kabasele, Mariappa; Hughes, Doucouré, Cleverley; Pereyra, Deeney, Sarr.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Garcia, Walker; De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Foden; B Silva, Jesus, Sterling.

73 Comments
  1. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Dilva TC 38 looking good.

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Subbed on 21 mins

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
      2. DAZZ
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Nonsense.

        Open Controls
        1. Berbs
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It was a joke

          Open Controls
    2. Prisoner B5160-8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pushing your luck a bit.

      Open Controls
    3. Marmalade Forest
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      GW38 FH is Mahrez and Dilva (C) locked in. Might just go for those two and 4 from Pool/United and Auba

      Open Controls
  2. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sterling (c), Foden and Jesus in the first match of the day... Come on City... Can’t believe I have their entire front line...

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Should be plenty points today.

      Open Controls
      1. sunnyh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        ban 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Foden midfield and bernardo on the wing

      Open Controls
  3. sunnyh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Dilva please come on need you for my BB points

    Open Controls
  4. EL tridente
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Keep Mahrez for GW 38

    Open Controls
  5. Goat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which is a better upgrade for GW38+?
    A) Foden -> Mahrez
    B) Jimenez -> Auba

    Cheers all.

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mahrez looks the best bet.

      Open Controls
    2. LE CHARO
        2 mins ago

        The one where you remove the player who is likely not to start

        Open Controls
    3. Pieters 4 Wood
        8 mins ago

        Jesus not on my team, but wouldn't mind him to score 1 and play 59 min in order to ensure the start in 38+

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Why not 60?

          Open Controls
          1. Pieters 4 Wood
              1 min ago

              to get 1p less for my rivals?

              Open Controls
              1. Zim0
                • 1 Year
                just now

                On i didn't read the not. Sorry. My bad

                Open Controls
                1. Zim0
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Oh*

                  Open Controls
              2. fusen
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Just hope for a legitimate goal ruled offside and then subbed.

                No points but he'd still be in form

                Open Controls
          2. The Dance
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            yeah

            Open Controls
        2. Rinseboy
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Mahrez or Dilva for 38. Let's get this decided now!

          What are everyone's arguments for either?

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Get both

            Open Controls
          2. sunnyh
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Get both

            Open Controls
          3. Rinseboy
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Got Sterling Jesus and Foden currently. Only wanna lose Foden

            Open Controls
          4. Kung Fu Football
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Will decide after this evenings fixture on Mahrez but Dilva for me is a shoe in anyway as long as fit.

            Open Controls
          5. The King Wilson return
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            It's dilva on free kicks and pens

            Open Controls
          6. Little Red Lacazette
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Both the two of them.

            Open Controls
        3. Bossworld
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Right, so I've got KDB, and Foden is on the bench behind Greenwood.

          One ML rival has Sterling, the other Jesus.

          I've got Jesus and Sterling both to score, both to have 2 shots on target. Anything else I should bet on (other than Sterling to register 3 assists which isn't a betting thing)

          Open Controls
        4. Long ago I drew a walrus
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          So the article above states that Bernardo is in the front 3 and Foden in the midfield 3 - where's this info from? Do teamsheets come with a formation or something?

          Open Controls
        5. screamer73
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Vardy+KDB to Kane+Dilva for a hit? Have Mahrez.

          Yay or Nay?

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Go for it

            Open Controls
        6. Pep Roulette
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Is this too bad?

          Bruno, Jesus, Pulisic, DDG to Dilva, Mahrez, Kane & Martinez for -12? 😛

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Gives me this team

            Martinez
            TAA Egan Bardsley
            Salah Sterling Mahrez Dilva(C) Antonio
            Kane Wood

            Open Controls
          2. SomewhatPleasing
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah go for it. I need all the help I can get.

            Open Controls
          3. Long ago I drew a walrus
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            I've seen you ask about -8 or -12 almost every week, do you actually go through with any of them? Genuinely curious, because that's a huge amount of hits if so 😛

            Open Controls
            1. Pep Roulette
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Hahaha I haven't. Have gone for -4 in the last two weeks.

              Open Controls
              1. Pep Roulette
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Last 3 weeks 😛

                But they worked out nicely!

                Open Controls
              2. Long ago I drew a walrus
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Yeah I think I'm on 4 weeks of hits in a row now, maybe 5. All -4s with one -8. Not calculated exactly but probably on about net -30 from those

                Open Controls
            2. The Dance
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              needs approval before doing it 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Pep Roulette
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yeah and after seeing all the reaction I stop myself from doing it! 😛

                Open Controls
          4. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Seems pointless. Chances of making a loss seem better than a profit or even breaking even.

            Open Controls
          5. Rinseboy
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Losing Jesus is madness

            Open Controls
          6. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Okay not doing it! 😛

            Cheers everyone!

            Open Controls
        7. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Top 100K Ownership

          Kdb 50%
          Sterling 20%
          Mahrez 10%
          Jesus 8%
          Dilva 7%
          Foden 6%

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thank you mate
            Hopefully Raz stays quite & Mahrez hauls from bench now 😀

            Open Controls
        8. Team Cruel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Pep is a beautiful man

          Open Controls
          1. The Dance
            • 8 Years
            just now

            really isn't

            Open Controls
        9. Bubz
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Anyone else with the holy trinity of Sterling - Jesus - KDB?

          Could be a massive score on the cards here

          Open Controls
          1. Bossworld
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            2-2-3.

            Open Controls
            1. Bossworld
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Or alternatively, Sterling subbed at half time, 1, Jesus plays the full 90 for 2 points, and KDB misses a penalty for 0 (2 appearance, 1 CS, -3 missed pen).

              (I appreciate none of this will happen).

              Open Controls
          2. The Dance
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            thats's the trinity?

            Open Controls
            1. Bubz
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              The three best City assets yes

              Open Controls
              1. The Dance
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                not really

                Open Controls
                1. Bubz
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Umm ok, they are miles ahead of all the other City players in points but... ok

                  Open Controls
            2. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
          3. SomewhatPleasing
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Foden for Sterling here

            Open Controls
          4. The Road to Turfdom
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            I have the pleasure of Mahrez and D. Silva lol

            Open Controls
          5. Rinseboy
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            I have Sterling Jesus and Foden and expecting a combined score of 10 based on my season since restart

            Open Controls
          6. Kane Lane
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            hoping KDB

            Open Controls
        10. SAY MY NAME
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          So Foden to Silva for a hit went well 😀

          Open Controls
        11. Kane Lane
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Will KDB start next week or should ship him out for DSilva/Mahrez

          Open Controls
        12. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          (posted in wrong article)

          People are worrying too much about City players for gw38. 5 days of rest between gw37 and 38 unlike previous gameweeks. In addition, there is no FAC games to worry about. City will go out with a bang to honour Dilva. Sterling, Jesus and KDB will most likely all play. As for Mahrez/Foden/Bilva I am not quite as confident. If Pep decides to rotate it will be to avoid injuries. In that case all players but Dilva is a rotation risk.

          Open Controls
          1. Rinseboy
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            So which one is it? Go out with a bang or rotate to avoid injuries?

            Open Controls
            1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Go out with a bang. Maintain good form. My point is the minutes being played tonight is irrelevant. Could have stated that more clearly

              Open Controls
        13. I hate Moreno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Backed Foden, Jesus and Sterling hattricks and 2+ goals. Gonna be rich.

          Open Controls
        14. PLerix
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          For next week:
          A) Pieters, TAA, Tarkowski
          B) Pieters, Long, D. Silva (-4)

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • 1 Year
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
          2. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
            • 3 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        15. jason_ni
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm screwed tonight, as a non captaining Sterling owner... that's my lot.

          Open Controls
        16. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Would KDB + Foden to Mahrez + Dilva for free be crazy?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.