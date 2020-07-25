766
News July 25

Your chance to get involved in the FFS Scout Network

Want to join the Scout Network or work for Fantasy Football Scout? Now is your chance.

We have been the leading voice in all things FPL for over 12 years, working with an engaged community of fans, addicts and pioneers to create the best content. Mark Sutherns created the site as a place for Fantasy Football fans to come together to discuss tactics, make informed captain decisions and commiserate over 59th minute substitutions, a function it fulfils even today.

We were the first to create in-depth professional editorial content and share innovative tools like Fixture Tickers; the first to provide a definitive injuries and bans list and resources like set-piece takers; the first to utilise Opta stats to take analysis to the next level and the first to build a members area to allow others to play with that data themselves.

Our leagues have dominated FPL for years, many of the top players (including four of the last seven winners) were FFS members, most were users and our tools are utilised by many of the games themselves.

But we didn’t do this alone. It has always been a team game, working with and serving the wider community. Which is why, unlike most Fantasy channels, we make so much content available for free.

It’s also why we want to hear from you now if you’d like to get involved and join the Scout Network.

Building on the work we’ve done this year with the Pro Pundits program, we want to reach even wider for the 2020/21 season, with the creation of a Scout Network that supports upcoming creators to grow and monetise their social or video channels, allows tool-makers to promote their genius to a wider audience and genuinely gives opinionated Fantasy managers everywhere a better chance to be heard.

So if you have a cool tool you’d like to share with the world, a social or video channel that you’d like to work with FFS to grow and monetise, some amazing tech skills you’d like to contribute or just some great insight that you need to share, we want to hear from you!

Just fill out this simple form with some relevant info and we’ll guarantee to check it out and come back to you.

If you have more pressing questions about Scout that aren’t related to above, please use support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk and if you’d like to work for us jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 38+

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

766 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wigflex
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Have kdb and foden should i:

    A - doherty and foden to pieters and d silva -4

    B - Bruno to silva and keep foden

    Open Controls
    1. AnyLaporteinastorm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Viper
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hypothetically speaking, If TAA was to be benched, and it was confirmed before the deadline, is there anyone I should take a hit for?

    I've no playing defenders on the bench

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Robbo

      Open Controls
  3. ZTF
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Chasing 2 people. One will likely TC Sterling, the other likely to captain him (or maybe De Bruyne) on a FH.

    With no chips left who should I captain to try and counter?

    A) Dilva
    B) Salah
    C) Ings
    D) Sterling
    E) Bruno/Martial

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If chasing anyway, I'd go for Ings I guess

      Open Controls
  4. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Are confident TAA will play?

    Open Controls
    1. D.Glynn
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I'm concerned also. If early news I'll just switch to VVD

      Open Controls
    2. Super Frank8
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm confident yeah

      Open Controls
  5. Strchld
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    If both Mahrez and KdB starts, which one would you pick If money no issue?

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Neither

      Open Controls
  6. Amey
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    This mane absense in pictures is annoying. Could have got him instead of Salad if felt boring about Salah

    Open Controls
    1. The Littlest Robbo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He had a slight medical issue but is not a serious enough to make him a doubt for the Newcastle game, is what the Liverpool Echo say

      Open Controls
  7. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pope TAA Ings
    Or Martinez Aurier Auba

    Open Controls
    1. Strchld
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Strchld
      • 3 Years
      just now

      So first one.

      Open Controls
  8. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA Doherty Aurier
    Sterling Mahrez Bruno Martial Pulisic
    Rashford Jesus
    (x Nketiah x x)

    Bruno & Doherty ➡️ Salah & Pieters

    If all my players are starting I don't see a better use of 2 FTs. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  9. PattBrofield
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rashford or Bruno?

    Open Controls
  10. lazzal
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hi
    Do any of you have tips for early news Twitteraccounts to follow?

    Open Controls
  11. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start 1:

    J Rod or Bruno

    (Willian, Pulisic, Kane, Jesus, Sterling and Dilva my other attackers)

    Open Controls
  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ideas on this lot?

    Pope (McCarthy)
    Alexander-Arnold, Doherty, Alonso, Taylor (Egan)
    Sterling, David Silva, Fernandes, Martial (Foden)
    FWD: Ings, Rashford, Jiménez

    1 FT, 0.5 in bank.

    Probably looking at a hit to change an attacker.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Add Taylor to the bench.

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Martial/Bruno to mahrez?

      Open Controls
    3. Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd be tempted to hit Rash to Kane funded by Doherty if that's possible or Alonso?

      Open Controls
  13. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    How does this look guys?
    Pope
    Robbo Dawson pieters
    Salah Mane sterling dilva
    Ings jesus greenwood

    Open Controls
  14. Champions united
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Improvements to this FH team??
    martinez /3.9
    aurier pieters brad/3.9/3.8
    sterling ,kdb silva , salah, 4.1
    auba kane,green

    Open Controls
  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    just now

    How do you view Hall of fame, have to be a member to be in it?

    Open Controls
  16. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Best striker this week

    Kane
    Auba
    Vardy
    Ings?

    Open Controls

