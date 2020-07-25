Your chance to get involved in the FFS Scout Network

Want to join the Scout Network or work for Fantasy Football Scout? Now is your chance.

We have been the leading voice in all things FPL for over 12 years, working with an engaged community of fans, addicts and pioneers to create the best content. Mark Sutherns created the site as a place for Fantasy Football fans to come together to discuss tactics, make informed captain decisions and commiserate over 59th minute substitutions, a function it fulfils even today.

We were the first to create in-depth professional editorial content and share innovative tools like Fixture Tickers; the first to provide a definitive injuries and bans list and resources like set-piece takers; the first to utilise Opta stats to take analysis to the next level and the first to build a members area to allow others to play with that data themselves.

Our leagues have dominated FPL for years, many of the top players (including four of the last seven winners) were FFS members, most were users and our tools are utilised by many of the games themselves.

But we didn’t do this alone. It has always been a team game, working with and serving the wider community. Which is why, unlike most Fantasy channels, we make so much content available for free.

It’s also why we want to hear from you now if you’d like to get involved and join the Scout Network.

Building on the work we’ve done this year with the Pro Pundits program, we want to reach even wider for the 2020/21 season, with the creation of a Scout Network that supports upcoming creators to grow and monetise their social or video channels, allows tool-makers to promote their genius to a wider audience and genuinely gives opinionated Fantasy managers everywhere a better chance to be heard.

So if you have a cool tool you’d like to share with the world, a social or video channel that you’d like to work with FFS to grow and monetise, some amazing tech skills you’d like to contribute or just some great insight that you need to share, we want to hear from you!

Just fill out this simple form with some relevant info and we’ll guarantee to check it out and come back to you.

If you have more pressing questions about Scout that aren’t related to above, please use support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk and if you’d like to work for us jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

