Community Submissions August 10

The Curious Case of Richarlison

Richarlison is considered one of those players in the Premier League that makes you feel that he fells short each year performance wise to be considered an established or one of the best in the league. Talented, passionate, and sometimes a troublemaker. He tries to avoid the spotlight as much as possible due to the fact that he is shy and gets nervous in front of the cameras although his personality on the pitch says another story. Everton fans adore Richarlison and for a good reason. He has a work ethic that younger players can look up to, always gives 110% and above all he engages with the club’s community in many ways.

As far as FPL is concerned, Richarlison has been in your team at least once since coming to the Premier League back in 2017 back you most probably ended up transferring him out due to consecutive blanks. Let us dig into his last season stats:

He has scored 13 goals (same as last season), provided 5 assists during his 36 games as a starter for Everton. Considering that he was also booked 8 times it’s fair to say that he is not a season keeper. His xG is not impressive either with only being 9.84 which he outperformed by 3.16 while he underperformed his xA by assisting 3 times with his index being 6.67.

His heatmap shows he lies mainly on the left, his goal attempts are mainly inside the box (71 out of 90 total) with 32 shots on target. His crossing from that side is not impressive having attempted 56 crosses with only 4 being successful granting him a merely 7.1% success rate. Since coming to the Premier League has scored almost equal goals with his right and left foot (12 and 11 respectively) and has scored 7 times with his head.

The other problem with Richarlison as an FPL prospect is that he not taking any penalties or set pieces for his team while there are lot more option within that specific budget that can offer more channel points ie Willian took a number of penalties for Chelsea, especially after the restart.

So why do we keep getting Richarlison in our team? What do we keep missing about this player?

Richarlison failed to score or assist in the 3 opening fixtures against CRY (A), WAT (H) and AVL (A) which objectively are 3 weak sides, he also only played 90 minutes against CRY while he was subbed against WAT and AVL. Then he went on and score twice in a home game against Wolves which is a much better team than the previous three ending the game with 15 points. By that time your patience would have run out and probably transferred him out for another player!

During the next 7 games, he assisted 3 times (against BOU, WHU and BHA) while failed to score any goals until he scored against Southampton. Here is where it gets weird, Richarlison seems to be getting points against lesser teams with that game against Wolves being the exception to the rule, or is it?

After blanking against Norwich he then goes on to score against LEI, LIV and CHE. Is he in your team by now? Probably not, this leaves a sour taste as he seems to be scoring whenever he is out of your team making you feel that you should have held on to him a bit longer.

He scored 13 goals in 12 different matches against 9 different teams with 5 of them being in the Top 6 of the league table by the end of the season. Does this mean he is the player for the big occasions? If that’s true, then why does it seem that he gets lost against the rest of the league? As FPL managers, we chase those “easy” fixtures/schedule for our players, that’s the base for our planning.

Rumour has it that Ancelotti asked him to stay for another year while he is building a team to last and the word on the street is that Richarlison will indeed serve his last season as an Everton player. His manager sees a lot of potential in him setting him a target of 30+ goals for the upcoming season. Is that a lot to ask? It sure is. That doesn’t mean that Richarlison won’t offer us a season to remember before moves away from Everton.

  Rotation's Alter Ego
    10 hours, 10 mins ago

    Cheers Ignorant - I had so much success with him last season, but absolutely fell flat this one. I wonder if his struggles early on came from Everton struggling themselves? One of him or Siggy were pretty popular to begin with but Everton looked so flat to start with.

    The Ignorant Player
      7 hours, 27 mins ago

      he is a weird one for sure, depending on opening fixtures he might be worth a punt but I think there will be better/more attractive option around his price

  Flair
    7 hours, 30 mins ago

    He's an interesting one, however a move to the forward position lowers his viability and at 8.0 million there will be - on paper - better options. I'm very interested in DCL - at 6.5 or 7, hopefully - as Ancelotti clearly trusts him and he was doing very well before the restart. Of course he did dreadfully after but I would put that down to Everton being on the beach and having no midfield. With Everton's rich owner looking to back his world class manager, I predict DCL will be a large beneficiary of a better team. The only downside is Kean who should be more of a threat to his position next season.

    The Ignorant Player
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      a few pre season games would have cleared a lot of confusions for us FPL managers but I doubt we will see any

      ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        7 hours, 11 mins ago

        Why won't they play any pre-season games? They aren't in Europe.

        The Ignorant Player
          7 hours, 6 mins ago

          well the purpose of teams tour are travelling across other countries for promotion and marketing purposes, I don't think they are going to do that due to the Covid situation

          ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            7 hours, 3 mins ago

            They will still play pre-season games even if they are domestic.

            The Ignorant Player
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              do you think they will be televised?

  Andy_Social
    7 hours, 30 mins ago

    I see Everton as being an almighty mess, one that even such a decorated manager won't be able to make functional. So many managerial changes have resulted in a hugely bloated squad of players who are individually decent but don't cohere as a team. Thus you have weaknesses in Keeper/defence, midfield and up top. I don't think they can offload enough baggage and recruit enough of the right players to fix this in a year, and I don't see why Ancelotti would want to hang around and tarnish his reputation. I can see them floundering in lower-midtable with all their assets being overpriced in FPL terms. It's a complete swerve for me.

    The Ignorant Player
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      "...all their assets being overpriced in FPL terms..." yeah Everton always comes up with players like that season after season (sorry I posted below instead of replying)

  The Ignorant Player
    7 hours, 24 mins ago

    "...all their assets being overpriced in FPL terms..." yeah Everton always comes up with players like that season after season

  Goodbye Horses
    7 hours, 18 mins ago

    "... setting him a target of 30+ goals for the upcoming season."

    But of course.

    The Ignorant Player
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      it too much too ask??

  FPL Mentor
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    Great article Ignorant. I do like Rich as an FPL prospect. Tends to do me well when I have owned him in the past. Can be a threat and go on those streaks where he is on fire. Consistency could improve from last season. Will be interesting to see how he does this year, but would not be suprised if he hits the ground running. Ancelotti seems to have plugged a few leaks in that Everton defence, my guess is that they will offer more offensively this season now he has had time to settle and work with the team in pre-season.

    The Ignorant Player
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      thanks mate, appreciate the support

  amitmishr
    7 hours, 6 mins ago

    With Sancho off with Dortmund and Woodward sticking to 60mn valuation, safe to assume that united will buy him next year for 150mn.

    But where does Woodward go next, as a united fan, key problem areas are right wing, CDM, central defence, left back and cover for Pogba/bruno

    Coman or perisic for right wing, ndidi or gueye for CDM, keep smalling or buy koulibaly (now for around 60mn as per rumours), and grealish or James Rodriguez.

    Really struggle to understand united scouts and their role, why do we have to go after big inflated stars. Liverpool have gone on to buy astutely, why can't united. Also we don't do free deals, Willian, verthongen and others were available. We should look at how inter and Juve have got free stars

    The Ignorant Player
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      United sufferer here as well

  villaluke
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    why is he sometimes a trouble maker?

    The Ignorant Player
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      he regurarly gets into fights and gets booked

