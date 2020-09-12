The Fantasy Flutter: Bore draw at Bramall Lane?

We combine Fantasy football with a flutter in our weekly betting feature, which, like the Premier League itself, returns following a seven-week break.

There is always a great deal of uncertainty on the cusp of a new campaign. Will new signings bed in straight away or struggle to adjust? How will the promoted sides fare? Can any team break the stranglehold of the top two?

The imponderables make second-guessing difficult but we live in eternal hope that the data in our Premium Members Area can narrow the odds in our favour – both in FPL and beyond.

So we’re turning to the vast array of player and team statistics available on our site and that old unquantifiable, gut instinct, to again inspire a small bet or two ahead of the upcoming matches.

The odds featured in this piece are all provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365.

But please always remember with gambling: when the fun stops, stop.

BORE DRAW AT BRAMALL LANE?

Wolverhampton Wanderers head north to face Sheffield United on Monday evening in the penultimate match of Gameweek 1.

These were two of the best defensive teams in the division last season, ranking fifth and fourth respectively for fewest goals conceded.

Only three clubs kept more clean sheets than the pair (13 each).

Wolves especially were in stingy mood towards the back-end of the campaign, registering clean sheets in nine of their last 14 matches – a period that coincided with the influential Willy Boly’s return from injury.

Were it not for John Egan’s 93rd-minute winner, the last meeting between these two clubs in July would have ended goalless.

A 0-0 stalemate is 11/2 with bet365 this time but if you’re a new and eligible customer and fancy a 1-1 (11/2) or a repeat of the Blades’ 1-0 victory two months ago (7/1), then bet365 will refund your stake through their Bore Draw Money Back offer if both sides draw a blank.

Bore Draw Money Back Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365. Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

AUBAMEYANG AT HOME AT THE COTTAGE

Tipping up the man who has scored 22 goals in each of the last two seasons is hardly maverick stuff but it would be remiss not to mention Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when is about to come up against a side he registered five attacking returns against in 118 minutes of football in 2018/19.

This is a different Fulham side to the one that flopped so badly in their last Premier League campaign, of course – although some things haven’t changed.

Right-back is a position that looks suspect and the Cottagers have moved to strengthen in that area with the capture of Kenny Tete.

The Dutchman only signed on Thursday, however, so it looks like one of Denis Odoi or Cyrus Christie – the two right-backs Fulham had at their disposal in their relegation campaign – could start at the weekend.

The west London side were the second-worst team for chances conceded and crosses conceded from their right flank in 2018/19.

Aubameyang is 5/2 to score first with bet365 but if you want a bit more bang for your buck, then Eddie Nketiah – fresh from a glut of goals on international duty and given the nod to lead the line in the Community Shield – is 9/2.

A repeat of either scoreline from the two sides’ 2018/19 meetings will pay big: 4-1 Arsenal is 25/1, while 5-1 to the Gunners is 50/1.

Incidentally, Tim Ream made more passes in the Championship than any other player last season, averaging over 70 a game – he’s 5/6 to make more than 46.5 with bet365.

THE TITLE RACE – HARE BEATS TORTOISE?

Moving away from the weekend action, it’s worth a quick look at the bet365 prices for the outright winner of the Premier League.

They are as follows:

Manchester City: 4/5

Liverpool: 9/4

Chelsea: 10/1

Manchester United: 16/1

Arsenal: 33/1

Tottenham Hotspur: 50/1

bet365’s League Winner Early Payout Offer means that new and eligible customer bets are paid out early if the team you back takes a lead of 10 points or more in the league.

Liverpool had achieved this by Christmas last year and it’s feasible that the Reds could again have a decent cushion by December this time around, with Manchester City’s opening nine fixtures far from straightforward.

That’s not to disregard the other top four contenders: Manchester United may still be a signing or two short of a serious challenge but let’s not forget that they were top of the Premier League form table over their last 12 matches of 2019/20, having gone undefeated and won eight of those games.

League Winner Early Payout Offer Get your bets paid out early if the team you back takes a lead of 10 points or more in their league with bet365. Applies to bets on the To Win Outright market on selected leagues up to and including 15th October 2020. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet.

Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+. Gamble responsibly: BeGambleAware.org