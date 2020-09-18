FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 1

Welcome to the first round-up of the season.

It is still possible to enter a few of the featured mini-leagues: selected league codes are provided in this article. Simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league’ section on the FPL site.

Head-to-Head Leagues

The new Head-to-Head season is live!

Defending champion Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) got off to an inauspicious start losing to Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN), whose Gameweek 1 score of 78 puts him in a three-way tie for first with Simon Vazquez and newly-promoted Cam Black.

The highest-ranked manager in the Career Hall of Fame, Richard Clarke also began with a defeat.

Over eight thousand FPL managers have entered this year’s competition – a big increase on last season’s total of just under six thousand. Consequently the number of Leagues in the pyramid structure has increased from eight to nine.

The creator of the Head-to-Head leagues, Mark Reynolds (aka Mir) will be bringing us a more in-depth update shortly.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 2 ahead of the deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head leagues page, which will be updated with results shortly after the Gameweek ends.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-League

League code: 5u05vz

Deadline: Open all season

Our open-to-all Fantasy Football Scout mini-league has already received more entries than last season with 46,031 taking part from the off.

The early leader is Mat K-Rul on 134 points after he Triple Captained Mo Salah. Mat is seventh in the overall leaderboard. This is his sixth FPL season and he has a best previous finish of 22,539.

Fantasy Football Scout Community Members

League code: Available on Members page for anyone with an FFS login

Deadline: Open all season

The Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league is open to all who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account – paid or free.

After playing his Bench Boost in Gameweek 1 the early leader is Barry Kelly with 126 points. Barry is 70th overall. This is his fifth season, and his best previous finish of 119k came in 2018/19.

We’ll be dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways during the season, however only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) will be able to claim a prize. Also, managers must be registered one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

Last Man Standing

League code: 48n69x

Deadline: Open now until Gameweek 18*

*entrants must pass all previous safety scores to qualify

The eighth edition of TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition got underway in Gameweek 1, when the safety score was 39 points. This saw a total of 183 managers eliminated.

The threshold for elimination remains at 5% for Gameweek 2.

3,500 managers have entered the competition so far and it is possible to join up until Gameweek 18 – although you must pass all previous safety scores to qualify.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

Top 10,000 Any Season

League code: 8kcvzq

Deadline: Open all season

RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league is open to all those with a top 10,000 finish in their career history.

The early leader is Martin Cuttler on 107 points. Martin has an overall rank of 3,647. This is his tenth FPL season, and his best finish came in 2018/19 when he was 564th.

Top 1,000 Any Season

League code: 2agvvx

Deadline: Open all season

PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league is open to all those with a top 1,000 finish in their career history.

Martin also qualifies for this mini-league and is the early pacesetter.

Top 1,000 Hall of Fame

League code: mr8dyh

Deadline: Open all season

Chaballer’s Top 1k HoF mini-league is open to all those sitting in the top 1,000 of this site’s Career Hall of Fame.

Justin Spiegel hit a century to top both this mini-league and League 2 Division 2 in the Head-to-Head Leagues.

Justin is 372nd in our Hall of Fame with three top 10,000 finishes, the best of which was 1,405th in 2014/15.

FPL Champions League

Current FPL titleholder Joshua Bull is the early leader of Simon March‘s FPL Champions League. The Ipswich Town fan started his defence with a solid 81 points.

Fantasy Football Scout Mods and Cons

Chris James (aka elFozzie) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons on 89 points. Chris is 84,880th overall. This is his 11th FPL season, with a best previous finish 28,110th in 2014/15.

Fantasy Football Scout Network

The new Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league is for the Scout Network and Pro Pundits.

The front runner is Quamrul Hassan (aka FPL Poet) with 90 points. Quamrul is 72,722nd overall. This is his 12th FPL season, and he has a previous best finish of 20,833rd in 2016/17.

Multiple Top 10,000 League

League code: 8t42p6

Deadline: Open all season



RedLightning‘s new Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league is for teams with two or more end-of-season ranks in the top 10,000.

The early leader is Kyle O’Shaughnessy with 95 points. Kyle is 31,406th overall. This is his 10th FPL season, Kyle has two top 10k finishes, the best of which was 3,227th in 2014/15.

FPL Vets League

Skooldaze‘s new FPL Vets League is for all those old hands who started playing FPL before or at the start of the 2006/07 season.

The early leader is Ajay Supeda with 92 points. Ajay is 51,597th overall. Ajay has four top 10,000 finishes, the best of which was 443rd in 2006/7.

The Great and The Good

League code: jxisbl

Deadline: 11:00 UK time – 19 September 2020

Eligibility: Open to all

Entry to Greyhead‘s The Great and The Good mini-league closes after the Gameweek 2 deadline.

The winner, in Greyhead’s own words, has guaranteed entry into next season’s The Great and The Good. A chance for minor fame, no fortune and to compete with some of the more prominent FPL managers as I chart your process, make fun of your transfers and captain choices.

Greyhead is also recruiting for The Great and The Good Community Team:

I just need twelve victims/volunteers who I will pit against The Great and The Good in a couple of special articles during the international breaks and FA Cup weekends. In exchange you will get bragging rights, if you beat them, and a chance to showcase your FPL talents to the wider world. – Greyhead

If you would like to take part please leave a comment in this Hot Topic.

Future Plans

Given the increase in featured mini-leagues, RedLightning and myself plan to take a slightly different approach this season: RedLightning will put out a Hot Topic shortly after the Gameweek ends giving each mini-league a mention, followed by my round-up article that will go into a bit more detail on selected mini-leagues and competitions.

The major mini-leagues and competitions will continue to be covered regularly, with a ‘rotating subs’ policy for some of the smaller ones.

If you have any questions, please ask them in the comments section below or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

And, as always, thank you very much to RedLightning for his contribution to this article.