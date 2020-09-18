399
Spot the Differential September 18

Sterling’s away form and low ownership can do real FPL damage

After a slow start for last week’s trio of differentials, we’re back ahead of Gameweek 2 on the lookout for the next low-owned bandwagon.

Several intriguing differential options emerged over the opening weekend. 

The likes of Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m), Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Jack Harrison (£5.5m) all impressed, but this week we’re turning to assets at Manchester City, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Raheem Sterling

  • FPL ownership: 4.6%
  • Price: £11.5m
  • GW2-6 fixtures: wol | LEI | lee | ARS | whu 

It feels strange to include a player like Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) in this section of our coverage, but the numbers don’t lie.

Despite registering an FPL score of 204 points in 2019/20, the England international comes into Gameweek 2 currently sitting in just 4.6% of squads. Let that sink in.

During Project Restart, Sterling led the way for goals (nine), which included a hat-trick at Brighton and Hove Albion, and expected goals (xG) per90 amongst midfielders, while his 10 big chances was only bettered by Michail Antonio (£6.5m). Five of his nine double-digit hauls arrived following the resumption, which ensured he outscored teammate Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) by 86 FPL points to 73. In comparison, his Belgian colleague is now in 30.9% of squads.

Ahead of a run of four away matches in their opening six fixtures, it’s also worth flagging Man City’s, and specifically Sterling’s form on the road last season. The Citizens scored 45 goals, which is six more than second placed Chelsea, and 12 more than Liverpool in third. Sterling also thrived on his travels – 70% of his league goals arrived during away games, while his 26 big chances in such matches was comfortably more than any other player. 

Man City’s season begins at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, as they attempt to reclaim the Premier League title, before games against Leicester and Leeds United. Despite some tricky looking match-ups during that run, Sterling’s attacking output is up there with the best, and early investors could be rewarded with some huge differential hauls.

Ryan Fraser

  • FPL ownership: 1.0%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW2-6 fixtures: BHA | tot | BUR | MUN | wol 

Ryan Fraser (£6.0m) didn’t enjoy the best of seasons on the South Coast last year. An underwhelming campaign saw him finish the season with a solitary goal, but I think it’s worth trying to understand why he struggled, while also casting our minds back to the season before last when Fraser was one of the most creative players in the league.

Last season’s issues aren’t easy to sum up. Back in January, he admitted “I didn’t play for the team” during the early part of the season, no doubt distracted by transfer speculation linking him with a move away. He also failed to play any part in Project Restart having declined a short-term contract extension.

Despite this, his expected assists (xA) per90 was still comfortably above that of any Bournemouth team-mate.

Now settled into a new, more positive environment, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will be hoping he can get return to the levels set in 2018/19, when he scored seven goals and provided 14 assists.

Encouragingly, and despite not playing much since March, Fraser made an instant impact on his debut on Wednesday night, when he scored the winning goal against Blackburn Rovers that helped send his team through to the next round of the Carabao Cup. 58 minutes were banked, and it’s now a question of when he’ll make his Premier League debut. This week might come too soon, so this is a move which does carry some risk, but he’s certainly in contention.

On Sunday, the Magpies entertain Brighton, full of confidence having beaten West Ham United in their opener. Their setup looked more balanced, we saw improvements at both ends, while in Callum Wilson (£6.5m) they finally have a fit forward who is capable of running in behind.

Fraser is an exciting footballer, who will be a genuine threat for Newcastle once up to speed, and could be a nice pick-up for those on the lookout for a midfield differential.

Timothy Castagne

FPL ownership: 4.0%

Price: £5.5m

GW2-6 fixtures: BUR | mci | WHU | AVL | ars 

Timothy Castagne (£5.5m) showed some serious promise in his side’s 3-0 win at West Bromwich Albion in Gameweek 1.

The versatile full-back headed in Leicester City’s opener in a man of the match performance which saw him supply of all of the Foxes’ width down their right-side, and combine well with Spanish forward Ayoze Pérez (£6.5m).

Given they were without first-teamers Jonny Evans (£5.5m) and Ricardo Pereira (£6.0m), plus the recently departed Ben Chilwell (£5.5m), the Foxes’ defensive performance at the Hawthorns should be applauded, as they restricted West Brom to just three shots in the box, and an expected goal (xG) tally of 0.42.

Interestingly for FPL managers, Castagne has since suggested his full-back on the opposite flank, James Justin (£4.5m), was told not to advance so often to ensure there was enough defensive cover to allow him to join the attack at every opportunity. If that specific instruction from Brendan Rodgers were to continue, it would certainly make the Belgian a more enticing prospect, despite his £5.5m price tag.

Leicester’s fixtures between now and Gameweek 5 offers promise, with three home games against Burnley, West Ham and Aston Villa in the next four, while they also embark on a nice run from Gameweek 10 – 13.

Regardless of which side he’s deployed on, Castagne will be a threat whenever he goes forward, and owned by just 4.0% of squads, could help propel his owners up the FPL ranks.

  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Séamus Coleman just a poor man's Digne? Or is Keane a better bet at the same price.
    Tempted to ditch Davies.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sorry for niche top post

      Open Controls
      1. Dirtymeercat666
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Keane for me @ that price range

        Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Davies is a transfer waiting to happen. Prefer the Wolves defence over Everton, but if you are set on Everton, I would say Keane the better option.

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Keane > Digne but also Saiss and James > Keane

      Open Controls
    4. Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Keane for me, major threat from set pieces. Although if James starts again versus Liverpool, he's your 5.0 man.

      Open Controls
    5. The Senate
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      go for Wolves/Shaw/James rather than Everton def IMO

      Open Controls
    6. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Thanks all, back to the drawing board I guess.

      Open Controls
  2. Hart-ake
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Pickford the pick of the keepers 5 mil or below going forward?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks like it for next few, but 5 mill funny price for keeper overall.

      Open Controls
      1. Hart-ake
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I don't mind it, especially as the 4.5m selections is kind of horrible imo.

        Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Guaita

      Open Controls
      1. Hart-ake
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Maybe, but wouldn't him for the next three.

        Open Controls
    3. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I think Pickford is a trap

      Open Controls
      1. Hart-ake
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I am not convinced on him as a keeper, but got to think Everton keep a few clean sheets over those upcoming fixtures. So much more solid now as a team.

        Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ryan & McCarthy rotate like a dream 😉

      Open Controls
  3. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    I don't think home/away will have as much influence this season without fans, as proven by the data post-lockdown. This could have an interesting impact on players who do better in those environments (Salah at home, Sterling away traditionally). I think Sterling's form more often coincides with when Jesus starts up front over Aguero, so while Serg is out I will be all over Sterling as a captaincy option, especially with ownership that low.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Good points. Thought Kun was supposed to be close though.

      Open Controls
      1. Bullet Eder
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Barely working with a ball, from what I understand. Won't be ready for Wolves anyway.

        Open Controls
  4. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Folks who are on wildcard, what's your KDB plan? would you rather get him in GW3 or sacrifice Salah for this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Flaming Flamingo
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      My plan is not to get him

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sterling?

        Open Controls
        1. Flaming Flamingo
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Nope. No City for the foreseeable

          Open Controls
          1. Society
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Last season MC 4 goals vs Leicester 1 ..... and that's only 10 days away.

            Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mo looked so sharp last week and, you know, Kepa.

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm hopping premiums for captaincy options from next GW so will bring him in if I see him as best option.

      Open Controls
    4. Leonard hatred
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Went Salah + KDB. Skipping Fernandez in favour of Martial and no Auba (shock!).

      Long term i want the first two in my team, and don't want to risk not being able to get them in later.

      Risky, but going with my gut rather than my head. Am gambling on moyes fielding 10 defenders and Auba being a bandwagon trap this week.

      Open Controls
    5. Bruno BaNani
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wait and see how they look on monday, and then swap out Auba for KdB or Sterling.

      Open Controls
  5. twisterteo
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Justin Egan TAA
    Bruno Salah Auba ASM
    Werner Mitro Adams

    I have a massive FOMO on Martial, Digne and KDB this gameweek...shall I do a -4 do get one of them in?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls
  6. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Can't see Bamford or Willian double rising so gonna sell them and lock in the WC, GTG?

    Martinez
    Digne Saiss Justin
    Auba(c) Bruno Rodriguez Grealish
    Martial Jimenez Richarlison

    Steele R.James Bissouma Mitchell 0ITB

    Will bring in a Pool defender in a few weeks once they look a bit tighter.

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Oh that is a sexy team.... Really like it. Obvious lack of TAA, but if you can make it work in a few weeks, then thumbs up!

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think I'm playing James over Saiss this week. But probably not much in it.
      Good to go, lock it in

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I see Wolves as having a greater chance of clean sheet vs City (despite what the bookies say) and Saiss has more goal threat from set pieces than Jams has from open play.

        Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      They were tight but unlucky to concede 3.
      Like overall team

      Open Controls
    4. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Like it.

      Open Controls
    5. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      prefer DCL over richarlison, gives you funds to upgrade bruno>KDB/sterling if needed or digne>robertson for example

      Open Controls
  7. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    How many are planning on playing the WC ahead of GW3? Also, would you be looking to squeeze in all three of Salah, KDB/Raz, and Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Goodison Gladiators
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Greenwood and Rodriguez at 7.5 each tempt me. Is Bruno worth 3m more? Not sure.

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m probably going United-less on WCGW3

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        *shocked Pikachu face*

        Open Controls
  8. Goodison Gladiators
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Is it worth benching Mitro this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Leonard hatred
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      if he's ever going to score, it'll be this week surely?

      Open Controls
      1. Goodison Gladiators
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Worried he will be benched !

        Open Controls
        1. Bruno BaNani
          • 8 Years
          just now

          No. He’s essential for them, and an integral part of their play, so probably won’t be benched again for a while.

          Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  9. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Villa fans, who will play back up to Martinez? Nyland or Steer?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Don’t need to be a villain to tell you it’s steer

      Open Controls
      1. Bullet Eder
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I thought so too, but based on what? Nyland started against Burton in the cup with Steer on the bench.

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Just trust me ok

          Open Controls
    2. Bruno BaNani
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nyland played the cup, so will presume he continues in goal. But actually think they will start with Martinez.

      Open Controls
  10. gooner_112233445566
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    what to do this week...

    a) save ft
    b) mount out for j rodriguez with ft
    c) mount and werner out for bruno and dcl -4
    d) mount and werner out for kdb and mitro -4

    Open Controls
  11. davies
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    In order to save 0.1, would you do Vinagre > Saiss (-4) this week instead of next week?

    Alternative is to play Mitchell (mun) and take the hit next week regardless...

    Open Controls
    1. Flaming Flamingo
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd wait, anything can happen and Saiss isn't a priority this week

      Open Controls
      1. davies
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes but would be for a hit next week regardless and can avoid playing Mitchell this week

        Open Controls
        1. Flaming Flamingo
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I'd still wait. Bringing in a defender playing City for a hit is never the right move

          Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I would do that transfer yeah

      Open Controls
    3. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      No point this week

      Open Controls
    4. Hart-ake
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Not worth it, you might as well just play Mitchell. Would do it for another defender with a good fixture potentially.

      Open Controls
  12. Kasper the ghost keeper
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench one
    A) Taylor
    B) Saiss
    C) KWP

    Open Controls
  13. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    A. Robertson and Fernandes

    B. TAA and Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  14. Wild Rover
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    How fit is Bale? Has he even played football recently?

    Open Controls
    1. Flaming Flamingo
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      He played for Wales in the international break, but came off at half-time...

      Open Controls
    2. Bubbles1985
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Internationals- yes

      Open Controls
    3. Bubbles1985
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      And plenty of golf.

      Open Controls
    4. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Played for Wales, not sure if that counts. Can't possibly be worse than Moura at least.

      Open Controls
    5. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Plays most games for Wales. He'll need time to readapt to the PL tho. Avoid for now.

      Open Controls
    6. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      He should take some time to get used to PL again I think. Good addition to PL though

      Open Controls
    7. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Reports I’ve read suggests he makes his debut in GW5 (WHU)

      Open Controls
    8. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Been playing a lot of holes so will be aerobically up to it

      Open Controls
  15. Bubbles1985
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Alli to Willian?

    Seems as though Alli is frozen out but was hoping to hold and make 2ft next gw to allow Auba to Sterling.

    Open Controls
  16. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you make these changes on WC?
    KDB, Martial(C) -> Auba(C), Jimenez
    And KDB -> Auba GW3

    Martinez
    Digne James Justin Ayling
    Salah KDB(/Auba) Bruno Hamez
    Martial(/Jimenez DCL

    (Steer Saiss Bissouma Brewster)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      *Auba -> KDB GW3

      Open Controls
  17. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    How good were Leicester last week? Chances of a Burnley clean sheet?

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Very slim I'd say. They're missing both Mee and Tarkwoski.

      Open Controls
    2. Kasper the ghost keeper
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      2 penalties, Vardy with no open play shot. I have Taylor but not sure he starts. Toss up between him and Saiss

      Open Controls
    3. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Vardy says 0%

      Open Controls
    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      19%, pushes back glasses

      Open Controls
  18. 03farmboy
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Holding or lamptey?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Lamptey

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Lamptey is an exciting prospect, so him

      Open Controls
    3. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Lamptey

      Open Controls
  19. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Greenwood to play according to presser?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      “Yeah, he’s part of the group. With the testing and COVID protocols, he trained by himself for a little while and as soon as possible he’s a big part of this group, this is where we feels at home, not comfortable, we challenge him, got people looking after him, had a plan with him throughout the season and it worked really well. He needed a rest. I look at the interview he did for the FA and he’s talking about looking at this season when it’s over and it’s first day of new season, he’s an 18-year-old kid who needs managing.”

      Open Controls
  20. Link
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Save a transfer or move on JWP? Liking the look of Trossard...

    McArthy
    Trent - James - Doherty (Saiss - Michell)
    Auba - Salah - Barnes - JWP - Bissouma
    Werner - Jimenez (Davis)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.