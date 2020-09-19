929
Scout Betting September 19

The Fantasy Flutter: Hot favourites at home in Saturday’s top-flight games

929 Comments
Share

We’re combining Fantasy football with a flutter as we take a small bet or two on the upcoming Premier League action.

Once again we’re turning to the vast array of player and team statistics available on our site to lay the groundwork for our selections, although we’ll be leaving room for our (ample) gut to inspire a pick.

After an eight-game Blank Gameweek 1, we have a full complement of fixtures to pore over this weekend with both Manchester clubs, Burnley and Aston Villa getting their 2020/21 league campaigns underway.

The odds featured in this piece are all provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365.

But please always remember with gambling: when the fun stops, stop.

BRAZILIAN TO GO NUTS?

Only Mohamed Salah had more attempts on goal than Richarlison in Gameweek 1, with the Brazilian racking up seven attempts – five of them in the box – against Spurs last Sunday.

Further encouragement can perhaps be drawn from the fact that this weekend’s opponents, West Bromwich Albion, allowed Harvey Barnes five efforts on goal in their 3-0 defeat to Leicester City.

The relevance there? Barnes, like Richarlison, occupied a wide-left position on the opening weekend.

The Everton man is 4/1 with bet365 to score first at Goodison Park this weekend and 5/4 to have over 3.5 efforts on goal – that’s half of what he managed in north London.

He is 6/1 to bag a brace, meanwhile.

SLAM DUNK

Lewis Dunk’s horror miss against Chelsea will still be haunting him but it underscored his goal threat from dead-ball situations.

No Premier League centre-half had more efforts on goal than the Brighton stopper last season.

Albion face Newcastle United this weekend, with the Magpies ranked bottom or joint-bottom for chances conceded from set plays in each of the last three seasons – including this embryonic one.

An outside bet he might be, but Dunk is 28/1 to get the first goal on Tyneside on Sunday or 12/1 to score at any time.

Both meetings between these two sides finished 0-0 last season – which brings us to bet365’s Bore Draw Money Back offer.

If you fancy a 1-0 Brighton or a Newcastle win by the same margin (both 7/1), bet365 will refund your stake if the game finishes goalless.

Bore Draw Money Back

Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365.

Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

PAYING (OUT ON) THE PENALTY

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace this weekend, with the Red Devils’ 2020/21 campaign finally getting underway after a delayed start.

The Red Devils were awarded a league-high 14 spot-kicks in the top flight in 2019/20, with a further eight arriving in the cup competitions.

It was a United-Palace one-two for penalty awards in 2018/19, meanwhile, with the Eagles top of the charts in the preceding season as well.

With a number of rapid, foul-drawing wingers and forwards on show at Old Trafford on Saturday, who would bet against another spot-kick award?

It’s 7/4 for any penalty to be given (converted or not) in the United v Palace game on Saturday, with the hosts 4/1 to score one and the Eagles 12/1 to do likewise.

HOME BANKERS?

If some of the punts above seem a bit leftfield, then an accumulator on the four Premier League teams who are at home – and odds-on favourites to win – on Saturday takes us right back into mainstream territory.

Backing Arsenal, Manchester United, Leeds United and Everton all to win returns 3.72/1 with bet365, at the time of writing.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet. 

Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+. Gamble responsibly: BeGambleAware.org

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 2

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

929 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ramsays Raw Steak
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Kdb is the safer c option?

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Next Gw.

      Open Controls
  2. Silecro
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Alli > Hames for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I did.

      Open Controls
    2. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Possible
      Ull need just 4 from james to break even
      Think ull get that

      Open Controls
  3. cjhewitt92
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    With Aguero being out for another 2 months. What are people thoughts on Jesus. Could he be better value than other city assets.

    Open Controls
    1. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      On the watchlist.
      Could be a great differential

      Open Controls
    2. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Will pick up returns yes. I still think KDB with pens is the one.

      Open Controls
    3. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Still could get benched

      Open Controls
    4. Joey Tribbiani
        5 mins ago

        All I think is KDB guaranteed pens

        Open Controls
      • Martial FC
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pep could easily play Sterling CF with Foden mahrez on either side etc. Wouldn’t bother with Jesus

        Open Controls
      • Azathoth
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sterling will play as a false 9.

        Open Controls
    5. Our Man Charlie
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Morning

      Is Richarlison in for Che Adams for a -4 mad ?
      would give a front 3 of

      Vardy Richarlison Martial

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        I think Richy will bang today.

        Open Controls
      2. KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        Could pay over next couple of weeks if not immediately. So not a bad move imo. Personally, I don't like taking hits so early in the season.

        Open Controls
        1. Our Man Charlie
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          thanks for the replies , yeah trying to reduce hits this season , that strike force will be set for a few weeks hoping to bank more transfers this season , but sure is tempting could always get DCL and that would leave 1.0 itb

          Open Controls
          1. KGFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Think Richa is better for FPL, he is greedy, likes to shoot and is playing forward too. I know many are transferring in Everton assets but I still think it's a wait and watch for me. Between Richa and DCL, think Richa may be able to justify his 1.0 higher price. BTW, 1.0 justification would mean atleast 20 points or greater.

            Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        That’s the front line I want - what’s your midfield like?

        Open Controls
    6. Sturridge Wars
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Saiss or Wan Bissaka

      Open Controls
      1. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Saiss.

        Open Controls
      2. Our Man Charlie
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Saiss for me from next week though

        Open Controls
    7. Vazza
        38 mins ago

        If you could only pick one Man U asset, who would you go for -

        A. Martial
        B. Rashford
        C. Bruno Fernandes

        Open Controls
        1. Original Pirate Material
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          34 mins ago

          Martial.

          Open Controls
        2. jamiejoe
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Ramsays Raw Steak
          • 3 Years
          34 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        4. Scout
          • 3 Years
          34 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        5. Hairy Potter
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        6. Sturridge Wars
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        7. Our Man Charlie
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          A for me

          Open Controls
        8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          30 mins ago

          A or C

          Open Controls
        9. Martial FC
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          A - best value

          Open Controls
        10. Yome
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • aDUUU
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        hi guys

        who would you rather start?

        A) Justin
        B) Ayling

        C) start both and bench James Ward-Prowse

        Open Controls
        1. Original Pirate Material
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          34 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        2. Scout
          • 3 Years
          34 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. KGFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          34 mins ago

          A+B

          Open Controls
      • Scout
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Justin shaw saiss
        Auba salah Sterling Bruno bissouma
        DCL and Wilson

        1) DCL and Bruno our for martial and 8.5 maybe willian
        2) DCL Bruno and shaw our for rashford lacazette and Lewis
        3) keep the same
        4) any other suggestions

        Open Controls
        1. Scout
          • 3 Years
          31 mins ago

          Or

          Auba salah Sterling ASM, bissouma
          Werner and martial

          Open Controls
      • HARLEY
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Nyland
        TAA Doherty Egan Justin
        Auba(C) Salah Son ASM
        Werner Adams
        (McCarthy KWP Stephens Brewster)

        1FT 1.0 itb

        1) Adams to Wilson
        2) Adams to DCL
        3) Save

        Can someone help me please

        Open Controls
        1. Scout
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
      • Goooo Rickie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        37 mins ago

        KDB & Dallas

        Or

        Jesus & Digne

        Help!!

        Open Controls
        1. Original Pirate Material
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          33 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
          1. Sturridge Wars
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            Jesus & Digne

            Open Controls
        2. Scout
          • 3 Years
          30 mins ago

          2 while Aguero is injuries

          Open Controls
        3. Martial FC
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
        4. Azathoth
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          KDB & Dallas

          Open Controls
      • Fero1905
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        How is this WC Team looking after gw2

        McCarthy --- Steer
        Ayling Gabriel Saiss Davies Ferguson
        Sterling KDB Salah Thiago Soucek
        Martial Jimenez Brewster

        I know its weak defense but very strong midfield

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Don’t see Thiago being a fantasy asset even at 6m

          Open Controls
      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        New Article

        Open Controls
      • Catastrophe
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Anything to improve this team chaps?

        Martinez
        TAA, Digne, Saiss, Justin
        Salah, Auba, Fernandes, Podence
        Martial, Wilson

        (Steer, Bissouma, Mitchell, Brewster)

        GW3 = Auba -> KDB
        GW4 = Upgrade Bench (0.5 ITB)

        Not been able to fit Chelsea in but could get James OR Werner in GW4.

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Scout
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Looks good

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      • Scout
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        Justin shaw saiss
        Auba salah Sterling Bruno bissouma
        DCL and Wilson

        1) DCL and Bruno our for martial and 8.5 maybe willian
        2) DCL Bruno and shaw our for rashford lacazette and Lewis
        3) DCL Bruno and wilson out for Werner martial and ASM

        Or keep as it is

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          looks great already. Prefer James to Shaw though. Good fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. Scout
            • 3 Years
            22 mins ago

            James nailed?

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 9 Years
              18 mins ago

              Very much looks it.

              If not on WC you should stick with Shaw

              Open Controls
              1. Scout
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
        2. DickFranDyke
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          keep

          Open Controls
          1. Scout
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        3. Whats the Huth
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          People are transferring DCL in.

          Martial is a wait and see for me

          Open Controls
          1. Scout
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            So what do you think? Keep the same?

            Open Controls
      • Will J 256
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        33 mins ago

        Would you WC this lot?
        Ryan
        Trent, Davies, C Taylor
        Salah, Auba, Pulisic, James Rodriguez, ASM
        Werner, Mitrovic

        Walton, KWP, Mitchell, Davis

        Open Controls
      • Sturridge Wars
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        James Rodriguez or Willian.

        Open Controls
        1. Scout
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Willian

          Open Controls
        2. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          Fixtures say Rod

          Open Controls
      • HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        Will Hoever be in contention to start for Wolves following his move from pool?

        Open Controls
      • Pedram
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Triple Everton owners unite

        Open Controls
        1. Scout
          • 3 Years
          25 mins ago

          Thoughts on DCL?

          Open Controls
      • DickFranDyke
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Salah,Watkins and Reed(bench fodder).
        or
        Werner,Jimenez & Davis(bench fodder)

        Open Controls
        1. Scout
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          2. Could do with some help above please

          Open Controls
      • Sturridge Wars
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Which one?

        A) KDB , JRod & DCL
        B) Son , Willian & Richarlison

        Open Controls
        1. Victor6359
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        Podence nailed now?

        Open Controls
        1. Pedram
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yep

          Open Controls
      • Whats the Huth
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Ings to Richarlison?
        For free

        Open Controls
      • Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Amazed by pools purchase of jota - good player, tad injury prone - mane to Barca?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          What player to be supper sub for last 30 mins against tired legs

          Open Controls
      • Victor6359
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Would you do Ings to Martial for a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I think so, best value United assets.

          Open Controls
      • Sulk
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Any certainties into Man City back line for next 5-6 weeks other than Ed and Walker?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.