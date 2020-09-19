The Fantasy Flutter: Hot favourites at home in Saturday’s top-flight games

We’re combining Fantasy football with a flutter as we take a small bet or two on the upcoming Premier League action.

Once again we’re turning to the vast array of player and team statistics available on our site to lay the groundwork for our selections, although we’ll be leaving room for our (ample) gut to inspire a pick.

After an eight-game Blank Gameweek 1, we have a full complement of fixtures to pore over this weekend with both Manchester clubs, Burnley and Aston Villa getting their 2020/21 league campaigns underway.

The odds featured in this piece are all provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365.

But please always remember with gambling: when the fun stops, stop.

BRAZILIAN TO GO NUTS?

Only Mohamed Salah had more attempts on goal than Richarlison in Gameweek 1, with the Brazilian racking up seven attempts – five of them in the box – against Spurs last Sunday.

Further encouragement can perhaps be drawn from the fact that this weekend’s opponents, West Bromwich Albion, allowed Harvey Barnes five efforts on goal in their 3-0 defeat to Leicester City.

The relevance there? Barnes, like Richarlison, occupied a wide-left position on the opening weekend.

The Everton man is 4/1 with bet365 to score first at Goodison Park this weekend and 5/4 to have over 3.5 efforts on goal – that’s half of what he managed in north London.

He is 6/1 to bag a brace, meanwhile.

SLAM DUNK

Lewis Dunk’s horror miss against Chelsea will still be haunting him but it underscored his goal threat from dead-ball situations.

No Premier League centre-half had more efforts on goal than the Brighton stopper last season.

Albion face Newcastle United this weekend, with the Magpies ranked bottom or joint-bottom for chances conceded from set plays in each of the last three seasons – including this embryonic one.

An outside bet he might be, but Dunk is 28/1 to get the first goal on Tyneside on Sunday or 12/1 to score at any time.

Both meetings between these two sides finished 0-0 last season – which brings us to bet365’s Bore Draw Money Back offer.

If you fancy a 1-0 Brighton or a Newcastle win by the same margin (both 7/1), bet365 will refund your stake if the game finishes goalless.

Bore Draw Money Back Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365. Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

PAYING (OUT ON) THE PENALTY

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace this weekend, with the Red Devils’ 2020/21 campaign finally getting underway after a delayed start.

The Red Devils were awarded a league-high 14 spot-kicks in the top flight in 2019/20, with a further eight arriving in the cup competitions.

It was a United-Palace one-two for penalty awards in 2018/19, meanwhile, with the Eagles top of the charts in the preceding season as well.

With a number of rapid, foul-drawing wingers and forwards on show at Old Trafford on Saturday, who would bet against another spot-kick award?

It’s 7/4 for any penalty to be given (converted or not) in the United v Palace game on Saturday, with the hosts 4/1 to score one and the Eagles 12/1 to do likewise.

HOME BANKERS?

If some of the punts above seem a bit leftfield, then an accumulator on the four Premier League teams who are at home – and odds-on favourites to win – on Saturday takes us right back into mainstream territory.

Backing Arsenal, Manchester United, Leeds United and Everton all to win returns 3.72/1 with bet365, at the time of writing.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet.

Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+. Gamble responsibly: BeGambleAware.org

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT