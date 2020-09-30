319
Football Index September 30

How to set your own sell price in Football Index

319 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Football Index

It’s fair to say that I’m still very much learning as I go with Football Index (FI).

For those of you, like me, new to the concept, FI is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on footballers, with the value of these shares then going up or down based on market forces.

Over the first three weeks of the season, I’ve learned that the sell price – when you sell your shares in a player directly back to FI – generally lags way behind the buy price to stop people from disrupting the market with too much short-term trading.

But I’ve now discovered a way to do just that or at least to try and make money on players I have bet on, despite their low quick sell prices: FI gives you the option to trade with your fellow users as well as with their ‘official’ market.

So if you can find a trader willing to buy or sell shares in a player at a price you set, then the transaction happens.

Last week, I wrote about waiting for the right moment to sell Everton’s free-scoring Dominic Calvert-Lewin as I couldn’t see how his run of goals was sustainable. I was, of course, dead wrong about that as he scored again at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

But I’d sold him by them anyway – and at a price way beyond what I would have got from a quick sale back to FI.

I’d bought into him at £1.85 and enjoyed 40p per share in dividends while watching his price shoot up to the £2.30 mark. But his quick sell price, while rising as last week went on, was around £2.10. This would still mean a decent profit for me, but I felt like there was more to be had.

So I pressed the ‘Sell’ button and used the function to set my own price, which was far closer to the buy price – but only if fellow traders took the bait. And that they did, handing me nearly 40p per share profit, rather than the 25p I’d have made selling back to FI direct.

This got me into a small, if positive, lather as I promptly started trying out the same function, but this time setting buy prices for players I wanted to bet on.

Lo and behold, someone bit when I offered £1.60 per share for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, who was on the market at £1.83, but would have made his owners just £1.56 per share if they’d used the quick sell option.

I decided I wanted Jimenez for the medium term at least as Wolves have a good run of fixtures over the next four rounds, but I could have sold him for a profit within two days if I’d really wanted a shorter-term bet.

This may, or may not, be something I explore as the season progresses.

For now, I suspect it was beginner’s luck and I’m happy to hold on to Jimenez and Danny Ings, who I also bought from a trader at a relatively knockdown price. The Southampton striker has already earned me 10p per share in dividends as well.

This Week I’ll Mostly Be Buying…

Fantasy Football Scout to partner with Football Index for the 2020/21 season 2

Well, that really depends on freeing up some money from elsewhere.
My portfolio is not exactly bulging, but there are too many long-term options (Aubameyang, hopefully, and Rodrigo from Leeds if we gloss over his poor start) so I need to sell.

Callum Wilson is the obvious fall guy, and I would have sold him last week if I could have got anywhere above the £1.01 I bought him at – his buy and sell prices at the time of writing are £1.10 and 70p respectively.

If funds allow, I might take a bet on a West Brom player as the Baggies have a great schedule (sou | BUR | bha | ful | TOT), with Callum Robinson, at around 80p, a potential bargain if he can build on his two goals against Chelsea.

And I could always buy back into Everton’s stars now I know how to play the field. Sort of.

Sign up to Football Index today and take advantage of their seven-day £500 money-back guarantee. T&Cs available on https://trade.footballindex.co.uk/moneybackguarantee/.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

319 Comments Post a Comment
  1. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    really struggling this week, which is really frustrating the week after wildcarding.

    Martinez

    Robertson James Saiss
    Salah KDB Son Foden
    Werner DCL Bamford

    Steer Taylor Alzate Mitchell
    0.3ITB 1FT

    my plan was always Werner to Jimenez, but now I have Vardy sized green eyes. And Son is crocked.

    A) Son and Werner to Zaha and Vardy (-4)
    B) Werner to Ings (now prefer Ings to Jimenez)
    C) Son to Zaha

    Vardy or Ings would be my captain.

    Open Controls
    1. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      28 mins ago

      Just C mate

      Open Controls
    2. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      I still believe Jimenez will be good option after wake up call. But perhaps it's wait and see.

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Hold Son and play Taylor - Son could be back by GW5 and has great fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Would you then do Werner to ings or jiminez?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Depends, what would annoy you more, Werner hauling after selling or blanking after keeping?

          Open Controls
    4. Urchin
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Why drop Werner? he will come good.

      Open Controls
      1. MSTRKRFTSMN
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Would you bring him in now if you didn’t have him?

        Open Controls
        1. Urchin
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Please see below, I am considering it.

          Open Controls
    5. diabydoesgallas
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      A and captain vardy. He’s streaky .. and he’s on a hot streak!

      Open Controls
      1. MSTRKRFTSMN
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        I’m scared of a benching/rest

        Open Controls
        1. diabydoesgallas
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Wait for the presser before doing it I guess. Can’t see Rodgers letting up the pace right now.

          Open Controls
      2. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This is the ballsy move. I’ve already taken one hit and wildcarded so maybe I need to be sensible.

        Open Controls
  2. Merlinho
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Just got offered Reece James for Saiss on Draft H2H. Swap or stick? Saiss has great fixtures going forward and less rotation risk but James is better attacking potential...

    Open Controls
    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keep Saiss

      Open Controls
    2. Urchin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No way. James very soon loses his place in the team. Azpi & Chilwell first choice. saiss is nailed also has attacking threat.

      Open Controls
  3. JustSomeGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    ASM is likely going to drop again tonight, I've already moved Son out this week but as much as I know I shouldn't, I can't help but think of taking a -4 to save the drop.

    Please make me see sense.

    Open Controls
    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Ditch!!!

      Open Controls
      1. JustSomeGuy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Damn you!

        Open Controls
    2. diabydoesgallas
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Don’t take the hit. The occasional price drop isn’t as scary as it seems

      Open Controls
    3. Ashante'Kotoko
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      To bring who ?

      Open Controls
    4. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      0.1 isn’t worth a hit.

      The only caveat would be if you don’t have a starter so it’s 0.1 and no points. In which case 2 point hit and maybe worth it

      Open Controls
    5. Valar(Keith)
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you didn't own asm but you saw him priced at 5.3 would you want to buy him? If the answer is yes then keep. I'l be buying when he falls. Still the same player from last season and will be a good option when fit.

      Open Controls
  4. Urchin
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    What should i do with my 2FT 1.4 ITB

    McCarthy (4)
    TAA Davies Mitchel Justin Bellerin
    Salah KDB Klich JRod Bissouma
    Kane Wilson Mitrovic

    1. Lose Davies but for who?
    2. Kane to Werner & Davies to Robbo?
    3. Anything else

    Open Controls
    1. SchluppsIDidItAgain
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      I’ve got a Ben Davies shaped problem too... My gut is Jose loves him and he will keep his place this weekend, esp as spurs will likely be ultra defensive against utd. BUT if Davies plays on Thursday in Europa, I’ll be afraid, very afraid

      Open Controls
    2. SchluppsIDidItAgain
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Lamptey the obvs Davies replacement, even with bad fixture this weekend

      Open Controls
  5. MSTRKRFTSMN
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    What’s the general consensus on the Vardy yellow flag? If he’s gonna sit out the game then I’ll hold him. Worst case scenario is a cameo off the beach bench if he’s half fit. Also looks like he could get a price rise soon... Maybe even tonight

    Open Controls
    1. SchluppsIDidItAgain
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Vardy will start

      Open Controls
  6. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Any podence news?

    Is he training?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  7. Pépé Pig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    A) Mahrez + Castagne

    B) Barnes + Robertson

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Puntillimon
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    https://www.espn.com.sg/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4195555/premier-league-bows-to-pressure-over-handball-and-will-show-more-leniency-over-penalty-decisions

    Pen takers not so attractive now?

    Open Controls
    1. diabydoesgallas
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      the law isn’t going anywhere (unfortunately), just the leniency applied. Still reckon there’ll be a ton of penalties this season.

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Only a little less attractive. Dier penalty would have still stood.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Still worth having most penalty takers anyways since they're good from open play as well

        Open Controls
  9. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anyone wildcard this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. diabydoesgallas
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Been really tempted but going to save it.

      Open Controls
    2. MSTRKRFTSMN
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thinking about it. I took a -8 hit knowing I could play it later on the week depending on any Attractive transfer business Being done. If I sit. Play it this week I’ll probably save it for march/April

      Open Controls
      1. MSTRKRFTSMN
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        If I dont play it *^

        Open Controls
        1. baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          You can't 😉

          Open Controls
  10. JustSomeGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Although ranks don't mean much yet, I'm curious, what's your LiveFPL Rank + Template %?

    For myself, 1.2m / 47%

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      48%
      700k

      Open Controls
    2. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      1.6 55%

      Open Controls
    3. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      639K / 66%

      Open Controls
  11. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    Dias at 5.5 would be very attractive.

    Open Controls
    1. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      I wouldn't expect them to start keeping CS right away when Laporte is back and Dias comes in. It will take some time.

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Why would it take time? I disagree, Laporte and Dias after IB should do just fine. City CS record with and without Laporte is night and day.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Do u think Guardiola will stop rotating the CBs? I'd like to have Dias if that's the case

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            If Dias is as great as he's said to be then he'll be comfortably first choice ahead of Stones. I can't say for sure though, but he should play the majority of matches which is fine for a City CB. My main issue is it prevents triple City attack, I know I want Aguero + KDB for that GW10 fixture run but I can also add Sterling, Mahrez, Foden. On paper though, Dias is very appealing.

            Open Controls
  12. Fit_to_drop
    19 mins ago

    Views on this WC selection?

    Guiata
    Robbo Trent Justin
    KDB Mane Townsend Klich/Podence
    Bamford Vardy Wilson

    Nyland Lamptey, Podence/Klich, Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. diabydoesgallas
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Go without Salah at your peril

      Open Controls
      1. SchluppsIDidItAgain
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 mins ago

        Agree - pens alone sways it to salah

        Open Controls
      2. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I went mane gw1 , rage transferred and have been punished.

        He’s better than Salah and better away from home (which next 2 and 3 of next 5 are). Big gamble but he could easily match or exceed Salah

        Open Controls
        1. Klaren
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          He never did though on a season basis.

          Open Controls
  13. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Probably been asked before but is it worth switching Werner to Ings? Or just hold?

    Open Controls
    1. diabydoesgallas
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Switch if on a FT. Not for a hit

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Are u taking a hit?

      Open Controls
    3. Kannbury
      8 mins ago

      Werner due hail this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Kannbury
        7 mins ago

        *haul

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          He was due a haul v West Brom.

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            He didn't because due a haul means nothing. It's just owners keeping him hoping he scores

            Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        No sorry. He scored midweek. His due potential is gone now.

        Open Controls
    4. Fernandito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      would be a FT

      Open Controls
  14. lindeg
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    How much do you hate this team?

    McCarthy

    TAA, Vinagre, Justin

    Havertz, Foden, Sterling, ASM

    Werner, Martial, Adams

    Nyland, Dier, Son, Branthwaite

    Open Controls
    1. Easy Cheesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      I’d probably give it one week before probably wildcarding unless your front three, havertz and sterling deliver.

      Open Controls
      1. lindeg
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Cheers for reply!

        Open Controls
  15. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best option for defender between

    A Castagne
    B Digne
    C Saiss/Semedo
    D James

    Open Controls
    1. Kannbury
      just now

      A.

      Open Controls
  16. ChinaShopTaurus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 mins ago

    Please help my brain, last GW was my worst ever...

    McCarthy
    TAA Saiss Justin Lewis
    Salah KDB Son Podence
    Jiminez Martial

    (Steer, Mitchell, Bissouma, Davis)

    0FT, £1.5m itb

    1) Burn it with fire and WC
    2) Son to Bruno for -4
    3) Ride it out with bench to GW5 and reasess

    Open Controls
    1. Ashante'Kotoko
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Son and Davis to someone if you want.. no need to WC

      Open Controls
  17. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Will you wildcard this team?

    Mccarthy
    Taa digne james kwp
    Asm salah kdb townsend
    Werner jimmy(c)

    Nyland awb rice davis

    Open Controls
    1. Ashante'Kotoko
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  18. Theo Walcat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Mahrez, Soucek, Lamptey
    B) Zaha, Trossard, Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. Ashante'Kotoko
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B with Lamptey

      Open Controls
  19. Pépé Pig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?

    A) Mahrez + Castagne

    B) Barnes + Robertson

    Open Controls
    1. Ashante'Kotoko
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Theo Walcat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A if TAA owned

      Open Controls
  20. Pringle
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    What do you prefer?

    A. Werner --> Jimenez
    B. Save transfer

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ashante'Kotoko
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      If you want Jiminez for next run then yes
      Although I personally think Werner will score (non owner)

      Open Controls
  21. nani is michael jackson
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    So how do Villa shape up with Barkley (5.9) in there? They’re becoming more & more appealing this window.

    Open Controls
  22. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can't decide if I should keep Werner or move him on for Ings this week.

    If I keep Werner then it will be for the next 2 games (CRY, SOU) and then downgrade him in GW6 for a sub 7.5m striker which will free up money to get Robbo alongside TAA.

    If I sell him for Ings this week I'll be a little strapped for cash but I could get VVD alongside Trent or use the money to upgrade Podence/Foden in the coming weeks.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      I have a feeling my strike partnership will be Antonio-Aguero after GW10.

      Open Controls
    2. Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep Werner for now and get Robbo later.

      Open Controls
    3. HUATSHOOTER
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I really think we should sell werner. Cant see him scoring against crystal if he going to play left side. Whats worse is because of fitness he got bench this week

      Open Controls
  23. Chaste
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you have Townsend or Barnes as a punt?

    Open Controls
    1. HUATSHOOTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I have townsend!! Barnes is nt a punt

      Open Controls
  24. davies
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Complete the defence:

    TAA / Robbo / Lamptey / ***** / Mitchell

    A) Dunne
    B) Ferguson
    C) Vinagre
    D) Robinson

    Open Controls
  25. WenzelK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Please help me out. Pick 2 players for this gameweek. Thx

    Open Controls
  26. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 11 Years
    just now

    I found this interesting there seems to be little interest in Zaha from clubs as they feel the price is too high.

    https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1341803/Man-Utd-transfer-news-Wilfried-Zaha-clause-Crystal-Palace-Jadon-Sancho

    From the article (Roy Hodgson quoted)

    .He said: "It is a little bit frustrating. It would be nice to have Wilf with us without this cloud that hangs over him - is he really going to stay with us or are we going to have to wave goodbye to him?"

    "I am surprised that we do not get more people knocking on our door who are willing to pay a sensible price for him because I think he is such a good player.

    “And I think he finds it frustrating sometimes that we are not having to turn down offers every single day from some of the top clubs in the country and the world because he thinks he has the ability to play there and I think so too."

    -
    -
    Reading between the lines It seems Hodgson is trying to encourage Man U to put in a bid since they have a 25% sell on clause so should save some money.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.