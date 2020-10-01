Key transfer targets ahead of the Sky Sports Fantasy Football Overhaul period

As the Sky Sports Fantasy Football Overhaul drawing ever closer, Billy Lumsden looks at some of the most recent transfer trends.

Even though managers will have the chance to make unlimited transfers during that period, there is still value in making a switch ahead of this weekend.

After all, making effective transfers at the right time can be the difference between coming home empty-handed and landing the £50,000.

Failing that, bragging rights in mini-leagues are always at stake. So keep an eye on the market’s movers and shakers this week and get the edge over your opponents.

The Overhaul, which runs from Sunday, October 4 to Saturday, October 17, is a pivotal part of the season. While you can make as many transfers as you wish, your squad does have to remain within the £100m budget.

Some players are more popular than others among Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers, but there are additional worthy considerations which could act as ‘differentials’ to make all the difference.

Here some of the names managers are looking at signing before the Overhaul.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – £9.3m

It has been quite the start for the Everton frontman. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (9.3m) has scored in all three of his Premier League matches so far, including a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion in between goals at Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

The Englishman has registered 38 Fantasy Football points, just one behind the current frontrunner Jamie Vardy (£10.8m). With a home fixture against Brighton before the Overhaul, Calvert-Lewin could add to his total and add to his selection percentage by continuing to deliver the goals.

Speaking of which, at the time of writing he is the most transferred-in player across the week, although he is still only owned by 11.7% despite the incredible start to the season. For that reason, he could well prove to be a differential asset if that figure does not rise, specifically as a cheaper option for your front three.

The 3-4-3 formation was the most popular coming into the start of the season, with 34.6% of Sky managers adopting this particular approach. With a price of £9.3m, Calvert-Lewin could play a pivotal role in your chosen formation, especially if you like two expensive options such as Mohamed Salah (£12m) and Harry Kane (£11.7m) in there alongside him.

Patrick Bamford – £8.2m

Another player who has scored in three consecutive Premier League games is Patrick Bamford. The Leeds striker has had his fair share of critics, but he is now proving himself at the highest level. Bamford has secured 29 points so far, but it could have been more.

He did reach tier one bonus points (two shots on target) against Sheffield United thanks to his goal in the latter stages of the game. But Bamford registered a total of four shots in that game, proving he can be dangerous and effective as a Sky asset.

Ineligible to face his parent club, Jack Harrison (£6.9m) is absent for the visit of Manchester City, but his link-up with Bamford throughout the season will be paramount in earning a lot of points for Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side has matched it with everyone they have faced so far, and Bamford has been offered value at £8.2m, putting up three goals and two assists in five games. However, his selection rate is just 3.9%, so snap him up as soon as you can.

Matty Cash – £6.5m

Since signing from Nottingham Forest, Matty Cash (£6.5m) has picked up 16 points from his first two matches for Aston Villa. As attackers are more likely to be at the forefront of your thoughts when making changes, having Cash in your side as a value option allows you to reinvest ‘cash’ (pardon the pun) in the midfield and forward areas.

Perhaps one to sway away from with Liverpool at home before the Overhaul, Villa’s upcoming fixtures include Leeds, Southampton, Brighton, West Ham and Newcastle after this point, all matches with potential at both ends of the pitch.

Selected by just 1.3%, Cash could be the perfect ‘bargain buy’ while offering an alternative to the more template defensive options. Transfers like this one could place you ahead of the pack.

James Justin – £6.3m

James Justin (£6.3m) was originally considered only as a replacement for Ricardo Pereira (£9.2m) during his end-of-season injury; now he has cemented himself as part of the Sky scene so far in 2020/21.

Among the top 1,000 managers, Leicester’s rampant wing-back is owned by 34.2%.

It is the £6.3m price that is Justin’s most attractive element, as it allows for greater investment further up the pitch, but the fact Justin has brought in 21 points is an additional positive to this particular asset.

Even in a game where Leicester conceded two goals against Manchester City, Justin found a way to bring in four points from tier two tackle bonus points.

A goal, an assist and a clean sheet can reinforce the strong start to the season for Justin, and it is another worthy route to venture down when bringing in a defender.

Leandro Trossard – £7.6m

Leandro Trossard (£7.6m) must have had nightmares about the woodwork on Saturday night.

Stirking the frame of the goal on three occasions against Manchester United, his Sky owners (currently 0.9%) will have been disappointed not to see his name on the scoresheet.

That said, Trossard did walk away with a man-of-the-match award.

A goal against Chelsea and an assist against Newcastle before the Manchester United clash stands the Belgian in good stead for selection during the Overhaul. Four of Brighton’s fixtures post-Everton include Crystal Palace, West Brom, Burnley and Aston Villa.

An opportunity for points is available with Trossard, who has 17 points to his name after three games, the second most out of any Brighton individual.

Will you stick with the transfer trends, or will you take matters into your own hands with the Overhaul just a few days away? Play for free here.

