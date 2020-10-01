196
Sky Sports October 1

Key transfer targets ahead of the Sky Sports Fantasy Football Overhaul period

As the Sky Sports Fantasy Football Overhaul drawing ever closer, Billy Lumsden looks at some of the most recent transfer trends.

Even though managers will have the chance to make unlimited transfers during that period, there is still value in making a switch ahead of this weekend.

After all, making effective transfers at the right time can be the difference between coming home empty-handed and landing the £50,000. 

Failing that, bragging rights in mini-leagues are always at stake. So keep an eye on the market’s movers and shakers this week and get the edge over your opponents.

The Overhaul, which runs from Sunday, October 4 to Saturday, October 17, is a pivotal part of the season. While you can make as many transfers as you wish, your squad does have to remain within the £100m budget.

Some players are more popular than others among Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers, but there are additional worthy considerations which could act as ‘differentials’ to make all the difference.

Here some of the names managers are looking at signing before the Overhaul.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – £9.3m

It has been quite the start for the Everton frontman. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (9.3m) has scored in all three of his Premier League matches so far, including a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion in between goals at Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

The Englishman has registered 38 Fantasy Football points, just one behind the current frontrunner Jamie Vardy (£10.8m). With a home fixture against Brighton before the Overhaul, Calvert-Lewin could add to his total and add to his selection percentage by continuing to deliver the goals.

Speaking of which, at the time of writing he is the most transferred-in player across the week, although he is still only owned by 11.7% despite the incredible start to the season. For that reason, he could well prove to be a differential asset if that figure does not rise, specifically as a cheaper option for your front three.

The 3-4-3 formation was the most popular coming into the start of the season, with 34.6% of Sky managers adopting this particular approach. With a price of £9.3m, Calvert-Lewin could play a pivotal role in your chosen formation, especially if you like two expensive options such as Mohamed Salah (£12m) and Harry Kane (£11.7m) in there alongside him.

Patrick Bamford – £8.2m

Bamford bags again as Sheffield United remain without a goal ahead of tough fixture run

Another player who has scored in three consecutive Premier League games is Patrick Bamford. The Leeds striker has had his fair share of critics, but he is now proving himself at the highest level. Bamford has secured 29 points so far, but it could have been more.

He did reach tier one bonus points (two shots on target) against Sheffield United thanks to his goal in the latter stages of the game. But Bamford registered a total of four shots in that game, proving he can be dangerous and effective as a Sky asset.

Ineligible to face his parent club, Jack Harrison (£6.9m) is absent for the visit of Manchester City, but his link-up with Bamford throughout the season will be paramount in earning a lot of points for Leeds. 

Marcelo Bielsa’s side has matched it with everyone they have faced so far, and Bamford has been offered value at £8.2m, putting up three goals and two assists in five games. However, his selection rate is just 3.9%, so snap him up as soon as you can.

Matty Cash – £6.5m

Since signing from Nottingham Forest, Matty Cash (£6.5m) has picked up 16 points from his first two matches for Aston Villa. As attackers are more likely to be at the forefront of your thoughts when making changes, having Cash in your side as a value option allows you to reinvest ‘cash’ (pardon the pun) in the midfield and forward areas.

Perhaps one to sway away from with Liverpool at home before the Overhaul, Villa’s upcoming fixtures include Leeds, Southampton, Brighton, West Ham and Newcastle after this point, all matches with potential at both ends of the pitch.

Selected by just 1.3%, Cash could be the perfect ‘bargain buy’ while offering an alternative to the more template defensive options. Transfers like this one could place you ahead of the pack.

James Justin – £6.3m

James Justin (£6.3m) was originally considered only as a replacement for Ricardo Pereira (£9.2m) during his end-of-season injury; now he has cemented himself as part of the Sky scene so far in 2020/21.

Among the top 1,000 managers, Leicester’s rampant wing-back is owned by 34.2%.

It is the £6.3m price that is Justin’s most attractive element, as it allows for greater investment further up the pitch, but the fact Justin has brought in 21 points is an additional positive to this particular asset.

Even in a game where Leicester conceded two goals against Manchester City, Justin found a way to bring in four points from tier two tackle bonus points. 

A goal, an assist and a clean sheet can reinforce the strong start to the season for Justin, and it is another worthy route to venture down when bringing in a defender.

Leandro Trossard – £7.6m

Leandro Trossard (£7.6m) must have had nightmares about the woodwork on Saturday night. 

Stirking the frame of the goal on three occasions against Manchester United, his Sky owners (currently 0.9%) will have been disappointed not to see his name on the scoresheet. 

That said, Trossard did walk away with a man-of-the-match award.

A goal against Chelsea and an assist against Newcastle before the Manchester United clash stands the Belgian in good stead for selection during the Overhaul. Four of Brighton’s fixtures post-Everton include Crystal Palace, West Brom, Burnley and Aston Villa.

An opportunity for points is available with Trossard, who has 17 points to his name after three games, the second most out of any Brighton individual.

  • Will you stick with the transfer trends, or will you take matters into your own hands with the Overhaul just a few days away? Play for free here.

196 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    A) Klich
    B) Semedo

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

  3. I AM THE FPL MONSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    A) Havertz to Mahrez

    B) Roll transfer

    Open Controls
    1. chelseabrad
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    4. LSK
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. chelseabrad
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Mccarthy Steer
    Digne James Dier Justin Mitchell
    Salah KDB Son Greenwood Soucek
    Werner Mitro Adams

    Have taken a hit so far every week to no prevail. Would love to get a Wolves asset in for their next 4 fixtures, but where do I take the hit? If I take Son out I may aswell go for Adama/Podence but then do I really want to leave 2.5m in the bank? Or do I just take Greenwood out and leave Son on the bench? Or do I just see it through and save the transfer til after the international break? Very stuck.

    Open Controls
  5. HurriKane
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Dallas/Ayling are popular but is it better to avoid them for coming weeks?

    Leeds face (mci WOL LEI ARS eve che) in 6 of their next 8 fixtures

    Could be high scoring matches and wouldn't expect too many cs's from those games

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I have Ayling. If I was on WC I wouldn't bring him in, but not too worried

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yh its a case of hold if you got but dont get in

        If your team is in fantastic shape then ia luxury transfer to a Lamptey could work

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      That fixture run is as tough as it gets. Go Lamptey/KWP/Taylor/Justin if you need 4.7 and below defenders right now.

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Exactly. Lamptey KWP rotates well too and both got decent attacking potential

        Open Controls
    3. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wolves attack is not that good at all. As long as you can rotate them out in the harder fixtures it’s fine

      Open Controls
  6. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/90sfootball/status/1311565669578813440
    Happy Birthday George Weah!

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Happy Birthday Mr President

      Open Controls
      1. wulfranian
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        You are from Liberia Miguel?

        Open Controls
      2. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks Sanchez!

        Open Controls
  7. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) Werner to Jimenez
    B) Werner to DCL
    C) Werner and Wilson to Jimenez and DCL (-4)
    D) Bruno and Wilson to Jimenez and Barnes (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      B - 2m price difference between them is pretty crazy

      Open Controls
    2. chelseabrad
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like C

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      C is the best imo but I don't like the fact that you need to take hit.

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I think option C can't be done without the hit...

        Open Controls
    4. merin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      or
      E) Werner and Bruno to Jimenez and Sterling (-4)

      Open Controls
    6. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A or B. Probably A for me

      Open Controls
    7. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      E Keep Werner

      Open Controls
    8. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I did Werner to DCL - DCL, Ings up top with Podence to support them from midfield.

      Open Controls
    9. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I know C is a hit, but I really think it could pay off long term. Should have done it before price rises really this week!

      Open Controls
  8. checkit_j
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Must have player for this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      DCL

      Open Controls
      1. checkit_j
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        So I hear. Would you rather martial or Werner alongside DCL this week?

        Open Controls
  9. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    4 captain options for me this week:
    DCL Vardy Ings KDB
    Probably going with KDB because in the past it worked captaining players who blanked the week before. But Ings is also a very very strong contender.

    Open Controls
  10. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    A)Robbo+Play Justin every week (433)
    B) Harvey Barnes+Rotate Justin and KWP (343)

    Open Controls
    1. Easy Cheesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Battling w that on my WC. Leaning towards Robbo as I’m picking for the long term

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. LSK
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Charlie Taylor will come into the team if Son doesn’t play.

    So...

    A) Roll transfer
    B) Son to Rashford
    C) Son to 4.5, Brewster to DCL -4

    Open Controls
  12. dando89
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Do I swap Werner out? Could go for either Ings or DCL. Leaning more towards Ings as I still hate DCL for last season and I also have Hamez already.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
    2. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      just now

      i hate him and still refusing to accept he is a good option. RIP me

      Open Controls
  13. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who to captain this week?

    A) Salah
    B) KDB
    C) Rodriguez
    D) DCL
    E) Ings
    F) Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      F v Fulham for me..

      Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      F

      Open Controls
    3. LSK
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      E - bet this poll helped

      Open Controls
    6. Hattrick Harry
      9 mins ago

      Salah hattrick on the cards and I saw the rabbit.

      Open Controls
    7. jb1985
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      F

      Open Controls
  14. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    So, what to do? I'm favouring A. 1 FT Zero ITB

    McCarthy (Button)

    Trent Justin Robbo (Mitchell Taylor)

    Salah KDB Foden Rodriguez(Biss)

    Wilson Werner Mitro

    A. Wilson/Werner to DCL/Ings exact cash tells me to do this.
    B. Werner to Jimi leaving .8 ITB
    C. Werner to DCL leaving 2 million ITB
    D. Anything else you suggest
    E. Save transfer and do mini WC with 3 next week if required.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. LSK
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I never want to sell players who can score in the same gw I am selling them and this is what will happen with your team. E ofc.

      Open Controls
    3. jb1985
      • 2 Years
      just now

      E - We have a 2 week break after GW4 so at least you can plan your transfers closer to deadline GW5 if anyone comes back with injuries etc

      Open Controls
  15. egan
    8 mins ago

    On WC...

    should I stick with this..
    TAA, *Digne, Casta
    Hamez, *Barnes, KDB, *Foden
    Jimenez, DCL, Ings
    Bench: Mendy,Mitchell,Saiss

    Or change it with..
    TAA, Saiss, Casta, *Konsa
    Hamez, *Mane, KDB
    Jimenez, DCL, Ings
    Bench: Mendy,Mitchell,*Soucek

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      just now

      B looks better to me

      Open Controls
  16. Ritchies Magic Hat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ryan
    TAA Justin Saiss KWP
    Salah Sterling (c) Rashford ASM
    DCL Werner

    Walton Mitchell Romeu Nketiah

    Gonna give Timo one more game
    1FT 0.3 itb
    Nketiah > Bamford (bench ASM) or hold this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Hattrick Harry
      5 mins ago

      No games for Frank’s mercenaries!

      Open Controls
      1. Hattrick Harry
        4 mins ago

        until name is Hakim

        Open Controls
  17. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Guy's..Is Bruno injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      What?

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      What would make you ask that?

      Open Controls
    3. Hattrick Harry
      3 mins ago

      Yes he was seen bathing in Algarve this morning.

      Open Controls
    4. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      That would be a real real shame

      Open Controls
  18. jg7u
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    I am all over the place wether to save, use 1 FT or take a hit. If I end up making a transfer which do you prefer?

    A) Rashford & Mitrovic > Foden/Barnes & Jimenez, -4
    B) Werner > Jimenez, 1 FT
    C) Werner > Ings, 1 FT

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  19. jb1985
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Would be nice if they paused all price changes for a week seeing as there is a 2 week break for everyone's mental health. Knowing there would be no price changes I wouldn't log on for a week to keep up with the latest news/transfers/injuries etc.

    TBh I doubt I will as have more important things to do for the next week at least after this, 1st baby is due now.

    Open Controls

