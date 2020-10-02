Best FPL Punts Gameweek 4

Just like many Che Adams owners, I’m going to take the Southampton man’s assist and run with it after Gameweek 3. It was only a matter of time before the budget forward registered some form of attacking return with his impressive stats, and that assist may be just enough to persuade owners to keep the faith ahead of a handsome looking run of fixtures.

In the other picks, Kurt Zouma gave way to Thiago Silva in the Chelsea defence in a switch that saw The Blues concede three goals against struggling West Brom. Zouma turned in a sterling performance midweek too, so a return to the starting XI wouldn’t be surprising. In midfield, Sheffield United’s 4.5 Oliver Burke looked decent against Leeds United but didn’t bring home any returns, though I can see many making the switch to the OOP option in that bench fodder slot too.

Here are three punts to keep an eye on for Gameweek 4.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Price: 5.0

Position: Defender

Ownership: 1.7%

Ainsley Maitland-Niles seems to be cementing his place in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal plans this season, despite plentiful transfer rumours surrounding his exit. The wing-back put in a terrific Community Shield display and should be an enticing fantasy prospect with his advanced role, but is yet to muster an attacking return or stats to show that one might be coming.

Whilst his role means an unexpected goal or assist could come, the defender is a good pick this week as Arsenal welcome Sheffield United to The Emirates. Chris Wilder’s side are yet to score this season with their forwards looking toothless, despite the recent introduction of Oliver Burke. You’d think a goal would be imminent, but it just doesn’t look to be coming for The Blades, so The Gunners look good bets for a shut out this weekend.

Miguel Almiron

Price: 5.9

Position: Midfield

Ownership: 0.7%

Having started the Premier League season in style against West Ham, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle capitulated against Brighton and claimed a very sneaky point away at Spurs. It’s an unpredictable Magpies team, but a home match against a Burnley side yet to pick up any points is the perfect chance to prove they mean business.

Miguel Almiron is one player who could have a say in that fixture. The nimble winger wormed his way back to a starting role and looks set to keep his role behind Callum Wilson after consistent performances – especially having sat out the side’s penalty slog against Newport County. Out of all players with over 100 minutes to their name this season, only Kevin de Bruyne has more frequently created chances (one per every 20 minutes) than Almirón (every 25). With the prolific Wilson and fit-again Andy Carroll up top to convert those, the Paraguayan could find his way into fantasy teams soon.

That bodes well against a Burnley side who have conceded five goals in their opening two matches. It’s an unusual defensive frailty for Sean Dyche’s side, but The Clarets’ backline could be punished for being slow out the blocks again by a new-look Newcastle side.

Tammy Abraham

Price: 7.3

Position: Forward

Ownership: 2.7%

It’s unsurprising that the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have been the focus of fantasy managers perusing the Chelsea squad. That means that last season’s hero Tammy Abraham is a name not often mentioned on fantasy forums.

However, a goal and a start against West Brom last week, along with a rest against Tottenham midweek, points to more minutes for the striker against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Whilst Abraham’s underlying stats aren’t quite as impressive as Werner, the Englishman has notched two goals and two assists in his two starts this season – an EFL Cup match against Barnsley his other start. He could well benefit from the hustle and bustle of Werner and Havertz in his central role this weekend too.

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side have been surprisingly resolute so far this season and currently sit sixth in the league. However, The Eagles have only kept three clean sheets on the road in the league since the start of the 2019/20 campaign and, if you needed any more convincing, Abraham bagged against the South London side twice last season.