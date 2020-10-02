The best strikers to buy, sell and hold based on FPL goal threat from open play

With so many goals already this season, it’s all about strikers in Fantasy Premier League – but which ones should we sell, keep or buy?

We have already witnessed 103 goals over the first 28 matches of the campaign, an average of 3.68 per game. To put that into perspective, the previous Premier League record across the course of a full season was an average of 2.82 goals per game.

With nets bulging up and down the country, it is natural to assume that the bulk of the goals will be scored by strikers and, with the new handball regulations leading to more penalties being awarded, it is only natural to favour front-men on spot kick duties.

For example, the following forwards take penalties for their respective clubs:

Neal Maupay (£6.5m) – Brighton Chris Wood (£6.5m) – Burnley Richarlison (£8.0m) – Everton Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.0m) – Fulham Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) – Leicester City Callum Wilson (£6.4m) – Newcastle Danny Ings (£8.4m) – Southampton Harry Kane (£10.5m) – Spurs Charlie Austin/Hal Robson-Kanu (£5.4m) – West Brom Michail Antonio (£6.4m) – West Ham Raul Jimenez (£8.6m) – Wolves

CHECK OUT THE FULL PENALTY TAKERS LIST HERE

That’s a pretty large share out of the 20 teams. So, while 3-5-2 has been gaining popularity over the last few years, the number of penalty takers available at budget prices in forward positions may very well help cement the classic 3-4-3 as the preferred formation.

But do we want to be investing in strikers who rely exclusively on penalties? While there could be merit in that approach, surely we want to investing those who offer plenty of threat from open play as well.

So, let’s have a look how the league’s strikers have done so far using the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area.

