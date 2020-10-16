1722
Pro Pundits - Mark October 16

Why I’m refusing to waver on Klopp’s defensive double-up

1,722 Comments
Share

Mark Sutherns explains why he’s sticking to his guns amid the Liverpool defensive firesale.

I remain defiant when it comes to Liverpool’s full-backs. An avalanche of goals is flushing funds from Fantasy Premier League defences and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Andy Robertson (£7.0m) are rapidly being classified as disposable. But I’m not having it.

I’m not denying the logic. Liverpool have kept just four clean sheets in 13 matches since the restart and the injury to Alisson (£6.0m), a crucial component in Jurgen Klopp’s defensive jigsaw, nudges a hapless Adrian (£4.5m) into the firing line.

That worrying scenario provides a sub-plot to a season that, so far, has seen 144 goals scored, a rate of 3.79 goals per game. That’s a ridiculous figure: the record for a Premier League season was set in 1992/93 when we witnessed a rate of 2.65 goals per game.

So FPL managers are reassessing their team structure and flooding to the major benefactors of the goal rush, notably Spurs’ Harry Kane (£10.6m) and Son Heung-min (£9.1m).

Expensive defenders are being sacrificed and, should Alexander-Arnold and Robertson fail to return in Saturday’s Merseyside derby, the evacuation will only gather pace.

But the recent explosion from the Spurs pair isn’t enough to convince me to give up on my two defensive investments. I may well move funds from Lucas Digne (£6.1m) and Reece James (£5.1m) and replace them with £4.5m options, but I’m remaining steadfast on the Liverpool full-backs.

At this stage, FPL managers normally start to seek out trends and patterns vital to drive our decisions – our transfers, our early-season Wildcards.

But we’ve never experienced a start to the season like this. We’re in the midst of something extreme that, to my mind, makes it impossible to find the comforting foothold of reliable data and form.

So with just this small and extraordinary sample of matches as my reference, I’m refusing to write off a player who, prior to Gameweek 1, was the first name on almost every FPL teamsheet.

At the time of writing, over almost 240,000 managers have sold Alexander-Arnold heading into Saturday’s deadline.

Admittedly, his performances have contributed to that trend. He has been short of his best by some margin and has been strangely peripheral to Liverpool’s play. However, Alexander-Arnold’s numbers remain impressive: only West Ham’s Ryan Fredericks (£4.4m) and Aaron Cresswell (£4.9m) have created more chances among players in his Fantasy position, and with seven efforts on goal, no defender has bettered his direct threat. If you are brave enough to use data given the bizarre four Gameweeks we’ve had, there’s little in the numbers to drive you to sell.

Alexander-Arnold is a player that has provided 28 assists and five goals in his previous two campaigns, with his points tally improving from 185 points to 210. Since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, only Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) and Jack Grealish (£7.1m) have created more chances and on Boxing Day last year, the right-back coupled that creativity with an eye for goal to haul of 24-points, a record for a defender in the history of FPL.

Is this really an asset we can reject on the basis of four bizarre Gameweeks?

On Liverpool’s opposite flank, Robertson appears to be reaching new levels as an attacking outlet. He’s overshadowed Alexander-Arnold since the restart, creating more chances (22 vs 20) and more big chances (six versus three), while he’s surely passed the eye test.

The Scot is pouring forward on the left flank, overlapping Mane time and time again. He already has a first goal to his name and there should be more to come.

Fabinho bolsters Liverpool defence as Werner shows promise ahead of West Brom

Liverpool will be backed to be second only to Manchester City for goals scored again this season and, collectively, their full-backs have provided 34% of the assists since the start of the 2018/19 season.

So while the chances of clean sheets in the short-term may be diminished by Adrian’s tenure, Klopp’s side will have to score more goals to win matches and that will surely benefit their primary source of creativity.

And I’m not giving up on defensive returns, either.

We have to expect Klopp to react to the Villa Park mauling. He will surely focus on shutting down the gaps that were exploited in that defeat. The return of Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) and Sadio Mane (£11.9m) – both vital to Liverpool’s pressing game that denies opponents the time to exploit a high line – must also be factored in.

That aforementioned record of four clean sheets from 13 outings includes eight matches when the title was almost in the bag. But Liverpool cannot show any complacency now. Pep Guardiola will demand that his City side match Liverpool’s own relentless consistency, so Klopp will know that he has to quickly find a solution to their defensive frailties.

The fixture list convinces me that I can give him time.

Liverpool face just a Gameweek 8 trip to the Etihad and a home clash with Spurs in Gameweek 13 as major tests before the deadline for the first Wildcard.

So for this FPL manager, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson remain at the status they held before the madness ensued: unique assets who can present outstanding value.

They are investments worthy of that extra five million, particularly when I can compensate for that spend by investigating mid-price assets in attacking areas. We’ve already seen that Grealish, James Rodriguez (£7.6m), Dominic Calvert Lewin (£7.6m) and Michail Antonio (£6.3m) are options that offer the potential of returns that keep pace or even better the top tier players.

It’s going to take a Jose Mourinho team to go on scoring five and six goals a game to convince me otherwise. At that point, the madness shifts to a whole new level.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Mark Mark created the beast. He's now looking to tame it.”

1,722 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KDB4PREZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    RMWCT please and thank you. Any input appreciated

    Martinez/Forster

    Taa/Semedo/Lamptey/Dallas/3.9

    Salah/Son/Pulisic/Grealish/Trossard

    Kane/Richarlison/Brewster

    Open Controls
    1. Jacky boy
      • 4 Years
      just now

      G2g

      Open Controls
  2. H-SF
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    KDB drop tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      No, but Trent will.

      Open Controls
    2. Jacky boy
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Jacky boy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Just checked. Not very likely.

        Open Controls
    3. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Unlikely. Trent, maybe, but I'll say unlikely at this point in time

      Open Controls
  3. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Who's biting the bullet and holding KDB this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      o/

      Squad is strong enough to cope.

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        My replacements are Burke then Lewis. I'm tempted to hold and hope Burke plays at home to Fulham.

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          you never know. Probably more likely than Brewster starting, actually.

          Open Controls
  4. Scratch
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which one to get

    A. Grealish
    B. Pulisic
    C. Fernandes
    D. Jorginho then figure out which mid I really want & upgrading my £4.5m next week

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sorry to ask again

    Which one on WC??

    A) Werner + Reguilon
    B) Richarlison + Robertson

    *Own TAA, Pulisic and Hames
    Currently on A

    Open Controls
    1. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      If you don't have Dcl then B.

      Open Controls
      1. Jacky boy
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        No I don't

        Open Controls
  6. -RAKEY-
      6 mins ago

      A) Dallas & Trossard (352)
      or
      B) Semedo & Soucek + 0.1m (442)

      Open Controls
    • Muscout
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      How long is KDB likely out for?

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        No-one knows, but it looks a short term injury.

        Open Controls
    • -RAKEY-
        5 mins ago

        A) Dallas & Trossard (352)
        or
        B) Semedo & Soucek + 0.1m (442)

        Rest of team is:
        Martinez
        Chilwell - Robertson - Castagne - Lamptey - Dallas/Semedo
        Salah - Son - Rodriguez - Grealish - Trossard/Soucek
        Kane - Calvert-Lewin - Brewster

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          A imo

          Open Controls
          1. -RAKEY-
              just now

              Currently what I'm siding towards. Semedo is tempting me though

              Open Controls
        2. Lignja
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Wilson or Grealish for last spot on Wc?

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Grealish ez

            Open Controls
          2. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Grealish.

            Open Controls
          3. ...al
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Grealish all day don't look back

            Open Controls
        3. Sarriball Time
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          One question guys, Will Reece James start...? If he doesn't then should I swap him with Chilwell for -4...? Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. ...al
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Too Sideways Chance James with a decent first sub

            Open Controls
          2. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Not worth a -4. I'm starting him but don't have massive expectations. Who's your backup if he doesn't feature?

            Open Controls
            1. Sarriball Time
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Dunne from Burnley.

              Open Controls
              1. Twisted Saltergater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Dunne is your 4th defender?!

                Open Controls
          3. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            If you have a playable sub it's not worth.

            Open Controls
          4. Iceball
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Might not play but not worth -4. You probably have a fine sub if noshow from James anyway?

            Open Controls
          5. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Seems 50/50 on the Chelsea forums at least
            Not sure it's worth a -4 if you have a bench option

            Open Controls
        4. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Price changes in half an hour or hour and a half?

          Open Controls
          1. ...al
            • 11 Years
            just now

            latter

            Open Controls
          2. ZimZalabim
            • 4 Years
            just now

            h n a h

            Open Controls
          3. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Around hour and a half

            Open Controls
        5. LucasMoregametime
            2 mins ago

            Ryan (pickford)
            Rjames, VVD, Saiss (justin, mitchell)
            Salah, Son, Hamez, Zaha, Podence
            Kane (C), Jimi (brewster)

            G2G?

            Open Controls
            1. Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Is this WC?

              Open Controls
            2. storr84
              • 3 Years
              just now

              G2G.

              Open Controls
          • storr84
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Need help, please.


            Martinez

            James Justin TAA Saiss
            Salah KDB Barnes Podence
            Maupay DCL Jimenez

            Steer Mitchell Anguissa

            A KDB - Son
            B KDB - Rashford
            C KDB - Grealish
            D Something else

            1FT - 1.9itb

            Open Controls
          • FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Any Sheffield United fans know if Burke is likely to start on Sunday?

            Open Controls
          • jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            KdB + Foden + Ings to Son + Pulisic + Watkins (-8)
            ...back to my hit happy self 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Selling Ings with Kepa in goal? 😉

              Open Controls
            2. Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I'd only do KDB to Pulisic for free.

              Open Controls
              1. Pep Roulette
                • 3 Years
                just now

                KDB to Son**

                Open Controls
          • ZimZalabim
            • 4 Years
            just now

            so kdb to son for free ? any reason to wait ? any other option that looks better that ive missed ? or that is captainable ?

            own Salah and Sterling also

            Open Controls
          • Trophé Mourinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            TBH I have already used my FT and wasnt planning on doing another as I dont think I need to, but how would you upgrade this team (no wc).

            Guaita (Nyland)
            Saiss - Lamptey - Digne (KWP, Ferguson)
            Son - Trossard - Zaha - Bruno (Elneny)
            Jimi - Wood - DCL

            7.9 itb

            Open Controls
          • Muscout
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Is Mitchell likely to play any more?

            Best 4.2 or below defender now? On WC

            Open Controls
          • bitars
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Bench one of

            A) Lamptey

            B) Digne

            C) Saiss

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.