The Fantasy Flutter: Villa to exploit injury-hits Foxes?

Every Saturday morning, we combine Fantasy football with a flutter as we put a small wager or two on the weekend fixtures.

Focusing exclusively on the Gameweek 5 matches, we’ll be turning to the vast array of data available in our Premium Members Area to inspire a few sensibly staked bets this weekend.

EVANS ABOVE

Leicester’s plethora of fitness worries and Aston Villa’s purple patch of form suddenly makes Sunday’s match at the King Power Stadium that bit tougher to call.

The Foxes are injury-riddled going into Gameweek 5, particularly at the back with Caglar Soyuncu, Wilfried Ndidi and Daniel Amartey out and Jonny Evans and Wes Morgan doubts.

Villa meanwhile are on a high from their 7-2 (that’s the scoreline, let’s remind ourselves, not the odds) win over Liverpool a fortnight ago.

Jack Grealish is a tempting 9/1 with bet365 to follow up his brace against the Reds with the first goal against Leicester but it’s his new teammate who really catches our eye.

Ross Barkley had twice as many goals attempts as Grealish (six v three) in that demolition of Jurgen Klopp’s side and more than anyone else on show at Villa Park, with the on-loan Chelsea man often getting forward in advance of who Gareth Southgate views as the poor man’s Mason Mount.

Barkley is 14/1 to open the scoring at the King Power and 9/2 to score at any time.

MISERLY MERSEYSIDERS

Without wanting to play doom-monger, five of the last six Merseyside derbies have ended either 0-0 or 1-0.

This is a season like no other, however, as evidenced by the nutty goings-on in Gameweek 4 a fortnight ago.

Looking elsewhere in the market, Dominic Calvert-Lewin seems generously priced at 6/1 to be the first goalscorer, given how free-scoring the Toffees have been this season, how porous the Reds are at the back and… well, Adrian.

For those who think goals are overrated and prefer to indulge in the underlying stats, Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison (who are roughly averaging four shots each per 90 minutes) are around even money to register more than 2.5 attempts on goal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

THE WEST HAM WAY?

Fantasy managers are moving en masse for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min this week, so we all know what happens next.

West Ham United have transformed from 2002-era Saudi Arabia to 1990s AC Milan over the last month, with David Moyes’ move to a 3-4-3 leading to improved displays and back-to-back clean sheets.

No side has conceded fewer big chances or shots on target than the Hammers this season, while their tally of two shut-outs can’t be beaten, either.

If you’re the bet-hedging type and are backing Kane or Son with the armband in Gameweek 4, then you can get decent odds on West Ham emulating their achievements against Wolves and Leicester.

Moyes’ troops are 9/1 to win to nil in north London, which they did in Gameweeks 3 and 4.

Michail Antonio to score first in a West Ham win of any scoreline is 14/1, meanwhile.

