Gameweek 6 Scout Picks features Spurs triple-up

The Scout Picks are tripling-up on Spurs players once again, this time for their Gameweek 6 trip to Burnley.

Our selection of best FPL players for the round also includes a Liverpool double-up and two assets from an in-form Aston Villa outfit.

As ever, the Scout Picks is chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by David, Neale, Tom and Andy.

This week we line up in a 3-4-3 formation, coming in at £82.3m, £0.7m below our budget of £83.0m.

Goalkeeper

Ahead of facing Leeds, Emiliano Martínez (£4.8m) grabs the goalkeeper jersey for the Scout Picks. Even though the former Arsenal man has played one fewer game than most other shot-stoppers, he has the most points of any other player in his position (31). That has come from three clean sheets that were supplemented by three additionals for saves and bonus in two matches – plenty of all-round appeal for Fantasy managers to enjoy.

Defenders

Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) gets the nod as we look to cover the Liverpool defence for Sheffield United’s trip to Anfield. Despite the absence of Virgil van Dijk, we fancy the Reds for a clean sheet considering their upcoming opponents have scored just once this season and currently sit in the Premier League’s bottom three for shots on target over the first five Gameweeks. Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s tendency to concede chances and crosses from their right flank plays into Robertson’s hands.

Burnley have had as many shots on target as the Blades thus far, which certainly boosts the chances of a Spurs clean sheet in Gameweek 6. Sergio Reguilón (£5.5m) is our chosen representative given how much he has contributed in such a short time. Despite playing just twice for Spurs this season, he already ranks joint-third among his colleagues for key passes and, across those two matches, Reguilón has created as many chances as Robertson, as well as more than Reece James, Aaron Cresswell and Ben Chilwell.

Brighton have only kept one clean sheet so far this season but a home meeting with West Bromwich Albion on Monday night is the perfect opportunity to get their second. The Baggies rank bottom of the league for shots in the box thus far and 18th for chances created. Marauding right-back Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) is our favourite member of the Brighton back-line, his advanced runs causing all sorts of problems this season, including earning two penalties – the same number West Brom have given up.

Midfielders

Five Gameweeks into the campaign, Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) currently ranks top of the league for shots in the box and sits behind just two others for shots on target. Throw into the equation that he has created more chances than any other Liverpool player and takes their penalties, the Egyptian retains serious all-round appeal for a home meeting with a Sheffield United side that has conceded 1.4 goals per game this season and is yet to keep a clean sheet since Dean Henderson left.

Only one Premier League player has been afforded more big chances than Son Heung-min (£9.4m) this season, which is why we expect him to continue his impressive run of form against Burnley. Spurs’ left-winger will line up against the right-hand side of the Clarets’ defence, which currently has some injury issues. Phil Bardsley is still self-isolating following a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test, stand-in Erik Pieters has a calf issue and Matt Lowton has only recently returned to training following a knee injury.

Phil Foden (£6.6m) could be an exciting option for Gameweek 6 as Manchester City travel to West Ham on Saturday lunch-time. The mid-priced midfielder has registered more shots in the box and big chances than any colleague so far this season and was handed a midweek rest in the Champions League. Featuring as a 68th-minute substitute, Foden managed to get an assist as Manchester City came from behind to beat Porto.

Based on their ongoing 100% record, it’s a good time to own Aston Villa assets, especially as they host Leeds in Gameweek 6. The Whites face this trip to Villa Park without key defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips and first-choice centre-back Liam Cooper could also be absent as he fights to be fit from a groin injury. Ross Barkley (£6.0m) is our choice to capitalise on Leeds’ issues at the back, offering decent value and more shots on target than any Villa player other than Ollie Watkins this season.

Forwards

Harry Kane (£10.8m) is one of the Premier League’s best all-round Fantasy assets right now having scored five times, provided seven assists and nine bonus – all for a league-high score of 60 points after the first five Gameweeks. We think that output is sustainable too, considering Kane is top of the league both for shots on target and big chances created. Plus, he has four goals across his last two league visits to Burnley.

Newcastle’s defence has been quite obliging this season, currently ranked third-worst in the Premier League for expected goals conceded (xGC). That bodes well for Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m) who has, unsurprisingly, registered more shots in the box and efforts on target than any other Wolves player this season.

No team has conceded more big chances than West Bromwich Albion this season, so we fancy Neal Maupay (£6.6m) to add to his tally on Monday night. The Brighton striker already has five attacking returns in 2020/21 and, after five Gameweeks, is in the division’s top 10 for big chances and shots on target.

Substitutes

Mat Ryan (£4.5m) is a cheaper alternative to Lamptey for anyone looking how to capitalise on that favourable match-up with West Brom.

Conor Coady (£5.0m) is the most nailed-on route into Wolves’ defence, which has kept three clean sheets from a possible five this season.

Matt Targett (£4.5m) is a cheaper route into the Aston Villa defence that has only conceded to Liverpool so far.

Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) impressed on his full Fulham debut, scoring and creating three chances against Crystal Palace – he could do well up against the weak-link in the Eagles defence, Joel Ward.

THE CAPTAIN

We chose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because the use of Fantasy Football Scout data is used so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Gameweek 6:

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The Community Member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Warby84 produced an excellent score of 73 for the Community Champions in Gameweek 5 although the Scout Picks racked up 89 points to take a 3-2 lead into this weekend.

karsworde takes us on for Gameweek 6, opting for a 3-4-3 line-up of Guaita; Robertson, Kilman, Lamptey; Salah, Foden, Barkley, Son; Kane, Maupay, Aguero.

AA33 is the current leader, defeating the Scout Picks by a 53-point margin in Gameweek 2.

