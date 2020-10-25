44
Dugout Discussion October 25

Rodriguez passed fit to start as Sigurdsson returns to the Everton side for Saints clash

James Rodriguez (£8.0m) is fit to start for Everton this afternoon as the Premier League’s only unbeaten side head south to face Southampton.

Kick-off at St Mary’s is at 14:00 GMT.

It’s been a rollercoaster week for owners of Rodriguez, whose manager initially deemed him a major doubt for this Gameweek 6 clash.

The prognosis was a lot more hopeful in Friday’s press conference and, to complete his Lazarus-like recovery from a “haematoma”, Rodriguez is passed fit to feature against the Saints this afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti has been forced into two changes, however, with the injured Seamus Coleman (£5.0m) and the suspended Richarlison (£7.8m) unavailable.

Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) makes his first Premier League start for the Toffees at right-back, while Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) is recalled down the left flank.

The Everton has made another, unenforced alteration to his starting XI, dropping Andre Gomes (£5.5m) to the bench and handing a run-out to Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m).

That’s a significant inclusion from a penalty-taking perspective, of course, with the Iceland international having been first in line from 12 yards for the Toffees for several years now – albeit with mixed results.

The hosts’ one change from Gameweek 5 has also been imposed on them, with loanee Theo Walcott (£5.5m) ineligible to face his parent club.

The fit-again Stuart Armstrong (£5.8m), who returns from a period of self-isolation, is back in the Saints’ line-up on the right of midfield.

The flagged Rodriguez has suffered 423,083 Fantasy Premier League transfers out ahead of this fixture, although that was offset by 280,064 purchases.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s (£7.7m) popularity in FPL continues to rise, however, with the in-form striker now the most popular player in the game and boasting a 56.8% ownership.

He has scored in all five Premier League matches this season, taking his tally to 15 since Ancelotti first took charge at Goodison Park in Gameweek 19 last season.

Danny Ings (£8.5m), who starts for the Saints this afternoon, is the only FPL forward who can match that tally in that time.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Adams, Ings.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

  1. COK3Y5MURF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Still don't own Rodriguez or DCL. RIP me

    
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Only had Salah playing yesterday. Still haven’t dared look at my rank.

      
      1. COK3Y5MURF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'll look for you. Around 1.3m 😛

        
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Nooooooooooo! Wrong team linked 😛

          Hope I can claw my way back into top mil after today

          
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      ...apart

      
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Could be worse, I dont own any Spurs...
      Going offline tomorrow night and taking long walk in the woods.

      
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Keep your gps on x

        
  2. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hamez!!

    
  3. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    Have Rodriguez and DCL but Southampton aren't going to make this easy. Hope they let this be a goalfest like previous matches though

    
  4. Spab
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    I thought he'd been ruled out! Played Konsa instead.... How irritating.

    
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Curse of a strong bench

      
      1. Spab
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I'll be ok so long as he scores less than 1 point.

        
  5. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Season over after Jamez starts... Hauls for him incoming

    
  6. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    James, Digne and Ings in this one for me, considering how yesterday went i be happy with 1 to 2 returns between them.

    
  7. Gnu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    So this week was a captain fail (Salah) so I guess the approach will be to blame everyone else and the rules of the game I've been playing for over 11 years 😉

    Clearly this weeks fail highlights how the rule makers are destroying the beauty of the game (not last week though as I has Son)
    Somebody with not a very good team in my opinion can now score more than me this week which I think is very unfair.
    Did I mention I mention that this is destroying the beauty of the game?

    It's just not fair, I told everyone I had a great team and that my captain choice was clearly the correct one, yet Salah only scores 2 points, this is just not fair, it's destroying the game.
    How can someone with Bamford have a better score than me?

    Destroying the beauty of the game I tells ya.

    The captain pick is clearly the most important choice to make every week and after playing this game for so long I 'm obviously aware of this but having picked the wrong guy I can only see it as a fail on the behalf of the FPL reulemakers and their single handed quest to destroy the game.

    I've still got 6 players to play and they score well it will be pure skill on my behalf but clearly the rules are flawed because my pick, my captain, didn't score well.

    
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kane cappers getting the sausage rolls and vol-au-vents in for the party tomorrow.

      
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      This but unironically

      
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I actually think that game without x2 captain points would require more skill and would make every single point more valuable.
      As it is now hauling captain to cover for the whole team of underperfoming players.

      
  8. Captain Vantastic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who is on pens?

    
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Siggy

      
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Siggy suspected

      
    3. Captain Vantastic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thank you

      
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        We don’t know for sure, but you’re very welcome.

        
        1. Captain Vantastic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          xx

          
    4. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      just now

      s8ggy

      
  9. tc93
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    1FT for next week- which is the best option?:
    A) Ings + Bissouma —> Brewster + JRod (and switch to 3-5-2, brewster goes on the bench) (-4)
    B) TAA + KWP —> Chillwell + Digne (-4)
    C) Save

    Martinez
    TAA / taylor / Lamptey
    Salah / Son / Zaha / Grealish
    Kane / DCL / Ings

    Button, KWP, Michell, Bissouma.

    
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      You don’t have any pressing needs. I’d consider saving rather than sacrificing 4 pts.

      
      1. tc93
        • 2 Years
        just now

        yea true- scared that I dont own JRod tho- I rate him so highly- and think hes a bargain at 8 mil still- only thing is that Ings has 2 great up coming fixtures- so I may hold and move on after (and bring in Antonio for example)

        
  10. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Keep Sterling one more gw or ship him out for Hamez?

    
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Are you happy captaining Sterling? If not, good move.

      
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Keep

      
  11. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Really need a Southampton win

    Open Controls
    
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      You don't need it, you want it

      Open Controls
  
    7 mins ago

    As a non owner watching DCL feels like watching prime Didier Drogba v a non league team.

    
  13. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any news on Antonio? Why was he substituted early yesterday?

    
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Injured, might be minor though

      Open Controls
    
      3 mins ago

      He's flagged forever but always ends up starting.

      Open Controls
  
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    C'mon Danny boiii!

    Open Controls
  
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Need McCarthy + Ings masterclasses for my team today

    Open Controls
  
    3 mins ago

    Digne 18 pointer please

    Open Controls
  
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why is Pickford England's number one goalkeeper? He's calamitous at best.

    Open Controls
    
      just now

      Played well at World Cup

      Open Controls
      
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Is that it? Haha

        Open Controls
  
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Ings playing deeper and wider again. Adams playing has a ruined him as an option

    Open Controls
  
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Ings, DCL I don't care who scores. Nice for them both to do so...

    

