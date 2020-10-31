30
Scout Betting October 31

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

30 Comments
Share

Sponsored by bet365

The FPL deadline may have passed but there are still plenty of opportunities for us to get involved in the weekend’s action, especially for those who enjoy a small wager.

Every Saturday morning, we combine Fantasy football with a flutter as we take a punt on the upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Focusing exclusively on the Gameweek 7 matches, we’ll be turning to the vast array of data available in our Premium Members Area to inspire a few sensibly staked bets this weekend.

The odds featured in this piece are all provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365.

Please gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

TORRES STRAIGHT (DOWN THE MIDDLE)

With Sergio Aguero sidelined and Gabriel Jesus not quite ready for a return to action, Pep Guardiola turned to Ferran Torres to lead the line in Marseille on Tuesday.

The young Spaniard duly responded with a 18th-minute strike in the Stade Velodrome, opening the scoring in a game the Citizens went on to win 3-0.

Torres earned his manager’s praise after the game:

It’s not easy as a striker playing a 4-5-1 because there are lots of players there and no space around so honestly, it’s not easy. But we don’t have many options. Until Gabriel and Sergio come back we don’t have many so we have an alternative playing Ferran in this position.

An out-of-position Torres is a generous 8/1 with bet365 to open the scoring in the lunchtime kick-off; compare that to the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, who are available at narrower odds (3/1 and 5/1 respectively).

Naturally, this is Guardiola we’re talking about here and it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see Torres warming the bench at Bramall Lane despite his midweek strike.

But unlike in FPL, a substitute’s role is not the end of the world – bet365 customers can opt to void their bet if the nominated player doesn’t start, which means you will get your stake back in the case of a benching or a complete no-show.

The bet365 first goalscorer market also gives punters the opportunity to bet each way on their players, as one would in a horse race – the details of which are below.

Each Way First Goalscorers

Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match.

If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

SILVA LINING

Chelsea and clean sheets haven’t been inseparable bedfellows for a while but the arrival of Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy has partially solidified their porous backline.

The Blues have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games in all competitions, with the exception being the 3-3 draw with Southampton – a game that, wouldn’t you just know it, Mendy and Silva both missed.

Frank Lampard’s troops are next up against Burnley, who are starting to look more like their old stingy selves.

It’s just one goal conceded in two league matches since the October international break for the Clarets, who made life very difficult for free-scoring Spurs last Monday.

Indeed, Sean Dyche’s side have conceded the fewest number of ‘big chances’ in the Premier League all season, with no other top-flight club boasting a better expected goals conceded (xGC) tally.

Under 2.5 goals in the game is 6/5 with bet365 and it’s worth another mention of their Bore Draw Money Back offer, which offers the safety net of a refund on certain bets if Burnley v Chelsea ends in an entirely possible dour goalless draw.

Bore Draw Money Back

Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365.

Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

ACCA-DEMIC

Such is the feat of predicting even one correct outcome in this topsy-turvy season, then getting multiple winners deserves a bit of an extra reward.

Bet365 are currently offering an accumulator bonus on a wide range of leagues and competitions, which increases with every line.

Should you be plumping for a treble, a four-fold or anything beyond, then make sure to take advantage of this particular offer to maximise your potential winnings.

A breakdown of the bet types and the associated bonus is listed below:

Bet TypeBonus
Trebles5% bonus
4-folds10% bonus
5-folds12% bonus
6-folds15% bonus
7-folds20% bonus
8-folds25% bonus
9-folds30% bonus
10-folds35% bonus
11-folds40% bonus
12-folds50% bonus
13-folds60% bonus
14-folds and upwards70% bonus

Soccer Accumulator Bonus

Up to 70% bonus for accumulators on a wide range of selected leagues and competitions. Applies to pre-match accumulators of 3+ selections on standard Full Time Result, Both Teams To Score or Result/Both Teams To Score markets only.

Bonus percentage is dependent on number of selections. Bonus capped at £100k and applied to returns. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

LEEDS THE WAY

Fresh from his hat-trick against Aston Villa, Patrick Bamford next faces a Leicester City side who could potentially be without almost their entire first-choice defence.

Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira will definitely be missing, while Jonny Evans faces a late check on a back problem.

Bamford is 6/1 with bet365 to score first in Monday’s fixture.

The Leeds striker has racked up 20 shots over the last four Gameweeks, with nine of those arriving at Villa Park alone.

That’s an eye-catching stat even if you think his scoring streak is unsustainable: regardless of whether those goal attempts end up in the back of the net or otherwise, bet365 are offering 8/13 that Bamford records more than 2.5 shots against the Foxes and 11/8 that he has more than 1.5 efforts on target.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet. 

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

30 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Amey
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Burnley for the win today 😎

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Just a goal from them would be nice

      Open Controls
    2. Necroz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      and Taylor get 3 assists

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        just now

        That's his quota for the season mate 😉

        Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Werner and Chilwell for the win today

      Open Controls
  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 mins ago

    What’s everyone doing with wolves assets, ive got 2 FT and jimi and Semado, no other real problems in my team

    If I don’t have any other obvious transfers i might be tempted just to do Semado > Kilman in order to free some cash out of defence for Rashford/Bruno etc in gw 9

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Giving Semedo two more weeks before I may switch to Dias

      Podence no idea

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I have Saiss, Kilman and Jimenez.

      Saiss is the obvious first one out and will be sold for Coufal/Cresswell this GW. Jimenez can wait a bit but might sell for Antonio once fit.

      Open Controls
  3. Brimble82
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Random Question:
    Rhys Williams - played twice in the CL and twice in the Carabao. Not played in the PL yet.
    Why is he not an existing player on FPL?
    And at what point does someone get registered?
    Nico Williams & Nathaniel Phillips haven’t played PL this season, but they’re registered.

    Was looking to him to be my £4.0m punt this week.
    Any of you informed bods know what is required for a player to be registered? Is it to do with matchday squad?

    Open Controls
  4. Hits from the Bong
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which 2 to get in for Saiss and Justin? Cheers

    A. Kilman
    B. Coufal
    C. KWP
    D. Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers
        Lose Justin or Mitchell

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Mitchell

          Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      BC for me

      Open Controls
  5. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    The temptation of running a KDB-Mane-Sterling in midfield by GW10 may prove too enticing

    Open Controls
    1. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      May also prove too expensive?

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Indeed

        It wouldn't be long term at all but both teams have excellent fixture runs, especially City

        Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      What's the timeline for Jesus return ?
      He can be a great differential

      Open Controls
      1. jamiejoe
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It was the year 2000, but now we've got this pandemic and still no sign of the saviour!?

        Open Controls
  6. jamiejoe
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who scores most this weekend?

    1) KDB
    2) Grealish, or
    3) Greenwood?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. jamiejoe
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers guys,

        My issue is with the Rodriguez injury i pretty much need him to outscore both now!

        Bissouma on the bench doesn't offer me much hope!

        Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Grealish vs KWP
      Can see him scoring a 10+

      Open Controls
      1. jamiejoe
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Oh, probably and a brace for Greenwood after i lost patience!

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Ha
          Arsenal ain't that open now adays ....
          I'd love that though even if i don't own GW 😉

          Open Controls
    4. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Who knows

      Open Controls
  7. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you be looking at doing TAA to Chiwell even if you won't be using that 1.5m immediately?

    Open Controls
    1. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  8. ace3.1415
      1 min ago

      Is podence a keep now?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.