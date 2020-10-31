The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

The FPL deadline may have passed but there are still plenty of opportunities for us to get involved in the weekend’s action, especially for those who enjoy a small wager.

Every Saturday morning, we combine Fantasy football with a flutter as we take a punt on the upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Focusing exclusively on the Gameweek 7 matches, we’ll be turning to the vast array of data available in our Premium Members Area to inspire a few sensibly staked bets this weekend.

TORRES STRAIGHT (DOWN THE MIDDLE)

With Sergio Aguero sidelined and Gabriel Jesus not quite ready for a return to action, Pep Guardiola turned to Ferran Torres to lead the line in Marseille on Tuesday.

The young Spaniard duly responded with a 18th-minute strike in the Stade Velodrome, opening the scoring in a game the Citizens went on to win 3-0.

Torres earned his manager’s praise after the game:

It’s not easy as a striker playing a 4-5-1 because there are lots of players there and no space around so honestly, it’s not easy. But we don’t have many options. Until Gabriel and Sergio come back we don’t have many so we have an alternative playing Ferran in this position.

An out-of-position Torres is a generous 8/1 with bet365 to open the scoring in the lunchtime kick-off; compare that to the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, who are available at narrower odds (3/1 and 5/1 respectively).

Naturally, this is Guardiola we’re talking about here and it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see Torres warming the bench at Bramall Lane despite his midweek strike.

But unlike in FPL, a substitute’s role is not the end of the world – bet365 customers can opt to void their bet if the nominated player doesn’t start, which means you will get your stake back in the case of a benching or a complete no-show.

The bet365 first goalscorer market also gives punters the opportunity to bet each way on their players, as one would in a horse race – the details of which are below.

Each Way First Goalscorers Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match. If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

SILVA LINING

Chelsea and clean sheets haven’t been inseparable bedfellows for a while but the arrival of Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy has partially solidified their porous backline.

The Blues have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games in all competitions, with the exception being the 3-3 draw with Southampton – a game that, wouldn’t you just know it, Mendy and Silva both missed.

Frank Lampard’s troops are next up against Burnley, who are starting to look more like their old stingy selves.

It’s just one goal conceded in two league matches since the October international break for the Clarets, who made life very difficult for free-scoring Spurs last Monday.

Indeed, Sean Dyche’s side have conceded the fewest number of ‘big chances’ in the Premier League all season, with no other top-flight club boasting a better expected goals conceded (xGC) tally.

Under 2.5 goals in the game is 6/5 with bet365 and it’s worth another mention of their Bore Draw Money Back offer, which offers the safety net of a refund on certain bets if Burnley v Chelsea ends in an entirely possible dour goalless draw.

Bore Draw Money Back Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365. Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

ACCA-DEMIC

Such is the feat of predicting even one correct outcome in this topsy-turvy season, then getting multiple winners deserves a bit of an extra reward.

Bet365 are currently offering an accumulator bonus on a wide range of leagues and competitions, which increases with every line.

Should you be plumping for a treble, a four-fold or anything beyond, then make sure to take advantage of this particular offer to maximise your potential winnings.

A breakdown of the bet types and the associated bonus is listed below:

Bet Type Bonus Trebles 5% bonus 4-folds 10% bonus 5-folds 12% bonus 6-folds 15% bonus 7-folds 20% bonus 8-folds 25% bonus 9-folds 30% bonus 10-folds 35% bonus 11-folds 40% bonus 12-folds 50% bonus 13-folds 60% bonus 14-folds and upwards 70% bonus

Soccer Accumulator Bonus Up to 70% bonus for accumulators on a wide range of selected leagues and competitions. Applies to pre-match accumulators of 3+ selections on standard Full Time Result, Both Teams To Score or Result/Both Teams To Score markets only. Bonus percentage is dependent on number of selections. Bonus capped at £100k and applied to returns. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

LEEDS THE WAY

Fresh from his hat-trick against Aston Villa, Patrick Bamford next faces a Leicester City side who could potentially be without almost their entire first-choice defence.

Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira will definitely be missing, while Jonny Evans faces a late check on a back problem.

Bamford is 6/1 with bet365 to score first in Monday’s fixture.

The Leeds striker has racked up 20 shots over the last four Gameweeks, with nine of those arriving at Villa Park alone.

That’s an eye-catching stat even if you think his scoring streak is unsustainable: regardless of whether those goal attempts end up in the back of the net or otherwise, bet365 are offering 8/13 that Bamford records more than 2.5 shots against the Foxes and 11/8 that he has more than 1.5 efforts on target.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet.

