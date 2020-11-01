122
Injuries November 1

Pickford benched as £4.0m FPL defender Nkounkou deputises for banned Digne

122 Comments
An under-strength Everton will attempt to bounce back to winning ways at St James’ Park this afternoon, following their first defeat of the campaign against Southampton.

The Toffees face Newcastle United in the second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday, with kick-off on Tyneside at 14:00 GMT.

Carlo Ancelotti is without the suspended Lucas Digne (£6.1m) and Richarlison (£7.8m) this afternoon, while James Rodriguez (£7.9m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) miss out through injury.

Budget Fantasy Premier League defenders Jonjoe Kenny (£4.3m) and Niels Nkounkou (£4.0m) are brought into the full-back positions in the absence of the aforementioned first-team regulars.

That defensive duo are among five changes that Ancelotti has made from the Gameweek 6 defeat on the south coast.

Andre Gomes (£5.5m) and Fabian Delph (£4.9m) are recalled in central midfield, while the most notable alteration sees Robin Olsen (£4.5m) replace the benched Jordan Pickford (£5.0m) between the posts.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m), who blanked for the first time this season in that defeat at Southampton, starts up front.

Cenk Tosun (£6.0m) returns from a lengthy lay-off and is among the substitutes.

As for the hosts, Steve Bruce makes one change to the team that drew 1-1 at Wolves last Sunday.

Sean Longstaff (£4.8m) comes into the centre of midfield in place of Ryan Fraser (£5.7m), who drops to the bench.

Jamaal Lascelles (£4.4m) has recovered from a knock to start in the centre of defence for the Magpies.

Digne and Rodriguez were the most-sold FPL assets of Gameweek 7, with each player sold by over 400,000 Fantasy managers ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Only Calvert-Lewin and Callum Wilson (£6.5m) have double-digit ownerships among the two starting XIs today.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Everton XI: Olsen, Kenny, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Gomes, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Allan, Delph, Calvert-Lewin

122 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    how bad was Ings injruy?

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looked bad but he walked (hobbled) off

      
      1. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        just now

        So did Van Dijk :/

        
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I thought it looked pretty bad. Knee ligament damage possible. Walked off but so did VVD..

      
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        This.

        
      2. mgilbert86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        yea but didn't VVD go straight down the tunnel?

        
    3. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Doesn't look good but wait for presser. Right now, it's all speculative.

      
    4. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Sat iced up.

      Guess there's not many immediate treatments whilst it settles down.

      
  2. n-doggg
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Rather have

    A. Jiminez and Bissouma (343)
    B. Ziyech and Brewster (352)

    Biss or Brewster would be on the bench

    
    1. Vazza
      just now

      A

      
  3. Teriyaki 69
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    is 45 with DCL kane (c) + son good enough??

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      No

      
    2. Vazza
      6 mins ago

      Decent score but not ground breaking

      
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      6 mins ago

      no

      
    4. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      70 is the average. So quite below par.

      
    5. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Prefer 44 with Son (c), Kane, Justin and Bissouma to go

      
    6. n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Green arrow I would have thought

      
    7. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Terrible. You need to improve your management skills. Spend more time on Youtube FPL video casts.

      
    8. Gnu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Great post.
      Tell us what Kane, Son & DCL will score and I'll give you my answer.

      
    9. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You're a failure. Get out.

      
  4. Harper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ancelotti: "Pickford will be back for the United game"

    For the fellow Pickford owners (if there are any) not wanting to make a GK transfer this week.

    
    1. mgilbert86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      he's dropped, thats just him not rubbing salt in the wound to the reporters

      
      1. Harper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Well all we have to go on is the comments from the manager and I am willing to trust him over any other speculation. I would really prefer not to use a FT on a GK.

        
        1. mgilbert86
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Its not for certain, but keepers don't need rests, so its really odd that he actually was benched because of fatigue

          
    2. DandyDon
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks was panicking a little. Annoying for today as it’s quite a good CS prospect, not to bench no bench keeper, but they have a good run of games coming up after Utd and another transfer I don’t need to make!

      
  5. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Grealish smash and grab

    
  6. DandyDon
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Glad Grealish kicked into gear at the end! Total surprise that checking final score. Unfortunately I also sold Watkins this week who is surprisingly taking their pens but Kane had just become essential to cover such high ownership.

    
    1. Harper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Watkins does not look so good. I am very surprised he took the pen (Grealish+Watkins owner)

      
      1. ivantys
        1 min ago

        Gives you more points than if G took it

        
      2. DandyDon
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yea I felt I needed to get Grealish in but didn’t trust villa enough for the double up. Watkins hadn’t looked great since the pool game. Got to move Jimi out before their bad run but think I’ll go Ings rather than get him back in

        
    2. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Grealish was going to take it and then let Watkins take it

      
  7. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    What are my biggest fires to put out here?

    Martinez (Steer)
    Trent - Coufal - Lamptey (Dallas & Taylor)
    Salah - Son - Zaha - Podence (Burke)
    DCL - Jimmy - Kane

    1.3m itb, 1ft.

    
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dcl and trent

      
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah, sell DCL right before the rest of the squad is back for Fulham.

        
    2. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nothing, save FT

      
    3. n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      You know there’s no fires there! Just get a plan for sterling or Kdb in a week or two

      
      1. Hryszko
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah thats what im thinking, just not sure where/ who to drop to bring one of them in!

        
    4. DandyDon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Looks good, think I was proved right bringing in Grealish over Zaha this week so I’d maybe make that swap

      
  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    1 from from 2 players in the Soton Villa game
    Yuck

    
  9. Fer Fuch's Ake
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thanks Jack for covering the points I won't get from Son

    
  10. Coys96
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    23 from 7

    Another absolute disaster

    
    1. Lazaretti
      • 3 Years
      just now

      22 from 6. 2x Spurs, 3x Leeds so you kind of what is going to happen. Leicester hammering Leeds

      
  11. Stand By Mee
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Grealish: sorry for saying I was downgrading you to a 5.5ish player

    
    1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Haha

      
  12. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Incoming DCL hat trick just for the haters

    
  13. davies
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Grealish worth buying still?

    
    1. n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Fixtures say yes

      
  14. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Barkley+1.3M over Grealish was a great shout. :/

    
    1. Joey Tribbiani
      3 mins ago

      "coverage"

      
    2. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Never rated Barkley... You get what you pay for 🙂

      
    3. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Outscored him by 8 at Leicester

      
    4. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Barkley was always a trap. Terrible player.

      
  15. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wilson to score?

    
  16. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Interesting (depressing) that saints do really tire in last 15.

    Plenty of late goals will happen

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Need to work on those Leeds fitness levels

      
      1. KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Those are unreal levels!
        Saints will need to find a way of closing matches. Giving three goals is just madness!

        
  17. what's my name
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    guess i’m now sticking with jack

    
  18. In Bale We Trust
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    ASM playing up front?

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Doesn't look like it.

      
      1. In Bale We Trust
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Right. Not watching so was wondering.

        
  19. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    The desire of Villa's players despite the 4 goals was amazing.

    
  20. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    stirling & klich > grealish & rashford for free?

    after the GW finishes obviously 🙂

    Y or N

    

