Pickford benched as £4.0m FPL defender Nkounkou deputises for banned Digne

An under-strength Everton will attempt to bounce back to winning ways at St James’ Park this afternoon, following their first defeat of the campaign against Southampton.

The Toffees face Newcastle United in the second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday, with kick-off on Tyneside at 14:00 GMT.

Carlo Ancelotti is without the suspended Lucas Digne (£6.1m) and Richarlison (£7.8m) this afternoon, while James Rodriguez (£7.9m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) miss out through injury.

Budget Fantasy Premier League defenders Jonjoe Kenny (£4.3m) and Niels Nkounkou (£4.0m) are brought into the full-back positions in the absence of the aforementioned first-team regulars.

That defensive duo are among five changes that Ancelotti has made from the Gameweek 6 defeat on the south coast.

Andre Gomes (£5.5m) and Fabian Delph (£4.9m) are recalled in central midfield, while the most notable alteration sees Robin Olsen (£4.5m) replace the benched Jordan Pickford (£5.0m) between the posts.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m), who blanked for the first time this season in that defeat at Southampton, starts up front.

Cenk Tosun (£6.0m) returns from a lengthy lay-off and is among the substitutes.

As for the hosts, Steve Bruce makes one change to the team that drew 1-1 at Wolves last Sunday.

Sean Longstaff (£4.8m) comes into the centre of midfield in place of Ryan Fraser (£5.7m), who drops to the bench.

Jamaal Lascelles (£4.4m) has recovered from a knock to start in the centre of defence for the Magpies.

Digne and Rodriguez were the most-sold FPL assets of Gameweek 7, with each player sold by over 400,000 Fantasy managers ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Only Calvert-Lewin and Callum Wilson (£6.5m) have double-digit ownerships among the two starting XIs today.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Everton XI: Olsen, Kenny, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Gomes, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Allan, Delph, Calvert-Lewin

