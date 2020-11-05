Ask your FPL Gameweek 8 questions in our Members-only Q&A live stream today

As you may have seen last week, we trialled a Members-only Q&A through YouTube – and we’re doing another this week.

Andy and Sam will be taking your questions live, as well as showing and interacting with the Premium Members Area to help with your key decisions ahead of Gameweek 8.

Be it Danny Ings (£8.5m) replacements, which West Ham United assets to buy, what to do with Liverpool defenders or anything else that is plaguing you, this is your chance to have that problematic poser answered.

The stream will be live at 12pm GMT today (Thursday).

Come join the discussion and we’ll attempt to answer your burning questions live.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT