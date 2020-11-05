298
Members November 5

Ask your FPL Gameweek 8 questions in our Members-only Q&A live stream today

As you may have seen last week, we trialled a Members-only Q&A through YouTube – and we’re doing another this week.

Andy and Sam will be taking your questions live, as well as showing and interacting with the Premium Members Area to help with your key decisions ahead of Gameweek 8.

Be it Danny Ings (£8.5m) replacements, which West Ham United assets to buy, what to do with Liverpool defenders or anything else that is plaguing you, this is your chance to have that problematic poser answered.

The stream will be live at 12pm GMT today (Thursday).

Come join the discussion and we’ll attempt to answer your burning questions live.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 8

  1. popcoin
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    I find my team in a real pickle. Got 5 or 6 dead weights. 2 FT and willing to take one hit. Any wise ideas welcome.

    Top of watchlist: Chilwell, Werner, Creswell/Coufal, Bruno, Ziyech, Wilson. Looking at Barkley/Son/Kane to Grealish/KdB/Vardy in GWs 9/10. Happy selling TAA and Salah (for 2 gw's).

    Martinez
    TAA Saiss James
    Salah Son Podence Barkley
    Kane DCL Brewster

    Peacock Mitchell Dunne Pulisic

    Thanking you.

  2. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    No BlackBox last night?

    1. Joey Tribbiani
      just now

      today

      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Nice

  3. BenDavies
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    How do people feel about Foden --> Soucek with my 1 FT?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      2pts in exchange of possible one. Not a good deal imo

  4. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Pulisic>Ziyech no brainer, right?

    1. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ye

  5. Jullepuu
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Batshuayi and Bruno to DCL and Grealish worth it? (On Fanteam btw)

  6. Alex1995
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Best Hammers defender? Cresswell or Coufal?

  7. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    A) R.James - Zouma/Creswell/Bellerin (which?)
    B) TAA - Chilwell
    C) save ft

    McCarthy
    TAA James Ayling
    Mane Bruno Son(c) Soucek
    Kane DCL Bamford
    (Button Bissouma CTaylor Mitchell)

