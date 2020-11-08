1044
Dugout Discussion November 8

Bale makes first league start of season alongside well-owned Kane and Son

1,044 Comments
Share

After scoring a late winner against Brighton last Sunday, Gareth Bale (£9.5m) is set to make his first league start for Tottenham Hotspur since returning to north London.

The man on loan from Real Madrid will star in a fearsome front three alongside Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) – the season’s two highest FPL scorers – with Matt Doherty (£5.8m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m) retaining their spots at full-back.

Bale replaces Erik Lamela (£5.8m) in head coach Jose Mourinho’s only change from the 2-1 win over the Seagulls, which gave Spurs their first home win of the season.

It’s a different story for them on the road though, winning all three away matches at a combined score of 12-3. The many managers who have captained either Kane or Son this weekend will be expecting to repeat this 4-1 average against a winless side currently sat in 18th place.

Kane scored his 200th Spurs goal in Thursday night’s Europa League win over Ludogorets and has a superb record against today’s opponents West Bromwich Albion, netting seven times in seven matches.

This slow start to the season has put Slaven Bilic under pressure and his reaction is to make three changes from their 2-0 defeat at previously winless Fulham.

Matheus Pereira (£5.9m) and Grady Diangana (£5.5m) starred in the Baggies’ promotion push but both make way in an apparent switch to 5-4-1.

Branislav Ivanovic (£4.5m) is the third man to miss out, as he and Pereira have returned positive coronavirus tests ahead of the international break.

In their places come Callum Robinson (£5.5m), Kyle Bartley (£4.5m) and Dara O’Shea (£4.3m), with the latter two playing their first minutes since completing all of West Brom’s first four games.

Robinson scored twice in Gameweek 3’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Chelsea and Bilic is counting on both he and Karlan Grant (£5.9m) to provide the goals that could save his job.

West Brom are undefeated in their last three home clashes with Spurs.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION XI (5-4-1): Johnstone; Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, O’Shea, Townsend; Krovinovic, Livermore, Gallagher, Robinson; Grant.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Sissoko; Bale, Son, Kane

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

1,044 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bale subbed, incoming Son goal Kane assist

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Would love that

      Open Controls
  2. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wtf is going on this season

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Game of Thrones showrunners are writing the FPL script this season. They're subverting our expectations 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Lazaretti
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Well for example. Own Klich and Bamford lost 15-20pts bcs of clear penalty denied and disallowed goal bcs of Bam's finger was offside.

      Open Controls
  3. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Vardy, Barnes and Podence in the next game... Let's gooo!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      No Barnes mate on the bench

      Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Barnes benched

      Open Controls
    3. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      BArnes bench no?

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Might wanna check the lineup for one of those...

      Open Controls
    5. shiregeriatric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Barnes benched.

      Open Controls
    6. Right In The Stanchion
        1 min ago

        Is somebody going to tell him?

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Good luck mate Barnes might score from the bench

          Open Controls
    7. Teriyaki 69
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      time for the party to begin.

      Open Controls
    8. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bale off great!

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Change of position for Son?

        Open Controls
    9. The Yorkshire Pirlo
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane and Son to Vardy and Ziyech?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes and then reverse it when the other 2 blank

        Open Controls
      2. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Vardy and KDB

        Open Controls
    10. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Shoulda captained Ziyech or maybe even Salah lol. Looking at a 3rd captain blank in a row

      Open Controls
      1. Zilla
        • 3 Years
        just now

        6th one here rofl

        Open Controls
    11. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      i am depressed

      Open Controls
    12. Ohhhhh Gary Macca!
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      (C)hilwell has gone better than expected. Would of been even better with a CS and bps! Sterling and Mane left to play

      Open Controls
    13. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      2nd captain blank of the season it seems. Shame I didn't go with my gut and pick Chillwell

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Lol anyone who captains a defender is a huge casual

        Open Controls
        1. Ohhhhh Gary Macca!
          • 6 Years
          just now

          No, anyone that follows the crowd is a casual. Get it right

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Unless it's Laporte in a DGW

          Open Controls
        3. Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          just now

          If he is not your vice it doesn't count

          Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.