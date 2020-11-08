640
Dugout Discussion November 8

Over half of the top 10k hoping for Grealish returns in final Gameweek 8 match

640 Comments
The Premier League signs off for a fortnight after tonight’s match at the Emirates, as Arsenal v Aston Villa brings Gameweek 8 to a close.

Kick-off in north London is at 19:15 GMT.

Jack Grealish (£7.4m) is the most-owned Fantasy Premier League player in this match, both overall and within the top 10,000.

A further 320,000+ FPL managers brought Grealish into their squads after his 15-point haul against Southampton, which lifted his overall ownership figure to 32.6%.

That figure stands at 57.85% in the top 10k.

The England international is part of a Villa side that shows only one change from Gameweek 7, with Trezeguet (£5.3m) replacing the injured Bertrand Traore (£5.9m).

The Arsenal team news is even more uncomplicated, as Mikel Arteta has named exactly the same line-up as he did in the win at Old Trafford.

That means that Rob Holding (£4.4m) keeps his place at the heart of the Gunners’ defence, with the fit-again David Luiz (£5.5m) only among the substitutes.

Holding is part of an Arsenal backline that is the meanest in the division this season, with Arteta’s troops conceding on just seven occasions in as many Gameweeks.

Villa had also started the season in excellent defensive form, keeping clean sheets in three of their first four matches of 2020/21.

The Villans are yet to concede a single goal on the road.

Seven goals have flown past Emiliano Martinez (£4.8m) in the last two Gameweeks, however.

Martinez faces his former club tonight and remains the most-popular goalkeeper in FPL, with just over one in four of us owning the Argentine.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Partey, Elneny, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Barkley, Trezeguet, Watkins.

640 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hope everyone's Sunday afternoon is going alright, barring the KDB penalty miss.

    Martinez
    Robbo - Chilwell - Coufal
    Salah - Son - Grealish - Zaha
    Kane - DCL - Bamford

    (Forster) - (Dallas - Bissouma - Mitchell)
    2.4 ITB - 1 FT

    What to do here lads? Was thinking of rolling the FT and then pulling something like Robbo + Zaha -> Creswell + KDB. If not that, then could offload Mitchell with the FT as he's lost his spot? Not too convinced about offloading Son as he is explosive and will have his days, especially given how conventional top 6 teams are conceding at the moment...

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Frozen Mukluks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Roll the FT for the double change in GW 10 - Mitchell will always be bench fodder and that’s okay.

      Open Controls
  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    would you do kdb to bruno? thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Mate, here I was looking to bring him in with those upcoming fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        KDB ^

        Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        haha next fixture is great for utd plus could do werner to vardy with the extra cash the following week. i know the fixtures turn very soon but not sure city assets are worth the money right now

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hmm werner to vardy might make it worth it actually

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            just now

            cheers

            Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      No, I’m looking to get Kdb in after spurs

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sideways. KDB could have hauled today if he hadn't missed penalty

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Time for another peg

        Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
    4. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why would you sell KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        next fixture for utd is w brom. would probably captain bruno as well. plus could use cash to do werner to vardy later on.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          What about after that? Also West Brom had so many chances against Spurs. City will get them too!

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            this is where it is getting tricky...but do you think kdb is that essential so far this season?

            Open Controls
            1. Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Nowhere near being essential but the season has been crazy. But I have to say that he will get good amount of points in the upcoming gameweeks!

              Open Controls
    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      thanks all, 2 weeks to ponder 🙂

      Open Controls
  3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Has there been any new VAR nose hair offsides in second half?

    Open Controls
  4. antis0cial
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best def up to 4.9? Lamptey?

    Current def TAA* Zouma Coufal Ayling Mitchel

    Open Controls
  5. Bookkeeper
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Willian has been dreadful after GW1

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      3 year contract. Sitting pretty.

      Open Controls
  6. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which 2 should be my priority to sell this week?

    A. Foden
    B. Podence
    C. Kane
    D. Son
    E. Robbo

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      From these probably E then D if you're desperate to offload

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Actually scratch that, A & B. Foden is far too inconsistent and fixtures don't look the best for Podence

        Open Controls
    2. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      B & E

      Open Controls
    3. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A & B

      Open Controls
    4. Vazza
        11 mins ago

        A and B.

        Can you please respond to my revised WC draft mate? I am very confused and would appreciate your thoughts on the matter.

        Open Controls
      • tafrère
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        E., A., D.

        Open Controls
      • svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        E
        B

        Open Controls
      • Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        A of course, 6.5m mid who’s played 20 mins in 2 weeks

        Open Controls
      • Pumpy Pro
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Foden should have gone 2 weeks ago so him

        Open Controls
      • Jindaljain
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Wilcard

        Open Controls
      • how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        AB

        Open Controls
    5. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      TAA owners -> are you transferring him out now or waiting for more info? He could go drop in price tonight...

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I can wait. 0.1 doesn't matter anymore with so much value accrued from other players

        Open Controls
        1. KGFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Not sure he falls only 0.1 and that's my concern. I think it'll be a double fall.

          Open Controls
      2. Hybrid.power
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        It's international break, I have to wait. Wish others would too

        Open Controls
        1. KGFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          He is already -77% and falling quickly.

          Won't be surprised if he dropped tonight itself!

          Open Controls
      3. mdm
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Out now

        Open Controls
      4. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Always wait until all your players have played (Including internationals) before making transfers.

        Open Controls
    6. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      all this commentator says is that he would like to see Auba more central..

      Open Controls
      1. The Dance
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah just heard that, no idea why Arteta uses him like he does

        Open Controls
        1. Plant Based Footballer
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Better for Lacazette to sit on the bench. Then start Willian, Ayba and Pepe.

          Open Controls
    7. Dannyb
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sterling and Saiss to Bruno and Chilwell?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        looks v good

        Open Controls
      2. Jindaljain
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Do it now

        Open Controls
      3. Third Eye Vision
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Deffo.

        Open Controls
    8. Werner Bros
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Appreciate any opinions on this please, thinking now might be a good time to WC?

      Current team:
      McCarthy Nyland
      TAA Chilwell Justin Taylor Mitchell
      Salah Son Zaha Podence Bissouma
      Werner DCL Wilson

      WC team:
      Martinez Steer
      Chilwell Justin Coufal KWP Taylor
      Salah Bruno Grealish Zaha Bissouma
      Werner DCL Wilson

      Money in the bank to do Werner > Vardy and Bruno > KDB from GW10/11

      Open Controls
    9. Third Eye Vision
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Someone asked a few pages ago why people were getting rid of James Rodriguez given Everton’s next 3 fixtures.

      Obviously, people are bringing in Bruno, Ziyech, Grealish, City assets etc, but if anyone doesn’t know, James is likely to price drop tonight.

      Open Controls
    10. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Son to Bruno ( keeping Kane) and Saïss to Coufal good moves? -can wait until after these pointless internationals

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Good moves. As long as you can handle price changes I’d wait
        Did Saiss to Coufal myself this week. Son to Bruno looks good
        Tempted by Kane to Jesus the following week

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Same here- actually looking at prices only .1 m in hand if made the moves now so will watch for that.

          Open Controls
    11. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Apart from not having Bruno, any other issues in the WC team?

      Martinez Steer
      PvA Lamptey Justin Taylor Lewis
      Salah KdB Rashford Grealish Soucek
      Werner Richarlison Brewster

      1.3 ITB for Vardy in GW 10

      Open Controls
      1. Third Eye Vision
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not a fan of playing Soucek or rotating him or whatever.

        Needs Chelsea defence.

        Get the feeling you’ve asked this before. But there you go.

        Get Chilwell.

        Open Controls
        1. Slitherene
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
    12. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Grealish misses sitter 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Vantastic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Hardly a sitter

        Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Was sure he put that away

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Tight angle

        Open Controls
    13. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice attempt by Jack.

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Conflicting views

        Open Controls
    14. Vazza
        6 mins ago

        Repost

        McCarthy (Fodder)
        Robbo Bellerin Zouma (Fodder x2)
        Son Salah Grealish JRod (Bissouma)
        Kane DCL Jimenez

        WC to this ? =>

        McCarthy (Fodder)
        Lamptey Coufal Targett (Lewis, Fodder)
        KDB Rashford Salah Grealish JRod
        Kane DCL (Brewster)

        Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          just now

          chillsentail

          Open Controls
      • Captain Vantastic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Jack off at what time lads?

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          just before the nightly shower

          Open Controls
        2. how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Personal

          Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’m falling for Jack Grealish, what a wonderful player

        Open Controls
        1. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttuVUynl5SU

          Open Controls
      • how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        No one look at cs points please.

        Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Is Southgate blind, should be building a team round Jack?.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          He wants to remain the AVL player with most England caps

          Open Controls
      • Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Seems a long time ago the GW1 hype of Willian

        Open Controls
      • HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Slowly coming around to moving Robbo —> Chilwell
        Will assess post IB where that money goes but will help to upgrade Foden

        Open Controls
      • Hryszko
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        These look like sensible moves?

        Son & Trent > Fernandes & Cancelo this week..

        Then next GW, Fernandes > KDB?

        All for free.

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Not sure about the Bruno out move

          Open Controls
          1. Hryszko
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Well, it's a choice of Bruno or KDB to be honest, I'd rather have Fernandes against WBA, then move to KDB? Not sure how i can get them both in.

            Open Controls
        2. Ibralicious
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I like the move this week

          Open Controls
      • Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Cant beleive martinez is on just 1 save after 60 mins leading away at arsenal

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Plez dont jinx the CS

          Open Controls
          1. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            just now

            This

            Open Controls
      • Adetro
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        It's painful being an Arsenal fan.

        Open Controls
      • Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Pleaseee hold on Villa

        Open Controls

