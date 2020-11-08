Over half of the top 10k hoping for Grealish returns in final Gameweek 8 match

The Premier League signs off for a fortnight after tonight’s match at the Emirates, as Arsenal v Aston Villa brings Gameweek 8 to a close.

Kick-off in north London is at 19:15 GMT.

Jack Grealish (£7.4m) is the most-owned Fantasy Premier League player in this match, both overall and within the top 10,000.

A further 320,000+ FPL managers brought Grealish into their squads after his 15-point haul against Southampton, which lifted his overall ownership figure to 32.6%.

That figure stands at 57.85% in the top 10k.

The England international is part of a Villa side that shows only one change from Gameweek 7, with Trezeguet (£5.3m) replacing the injured Bertrand Traore (£5.9m).

The Arsenal team news is even more uncomplicated, as Mikel Arteta has named exactly the same line-up as he did in the win at Old Trafford.

That means that Rob Holding (£4.4m) keeps his place at the heart of the Gunners’ defence, with the fit-again David Luiz (£5.5m) only among the substitutes.

Holding is part of an Arsenal backline that is the meanest in the division this season, with Arteta’s troops conceding on just seven occasions in as many Gameweeks.

Villa had also started the season in excellent defensive form, keeping clean sheets in three of their first four matches of 2020/21.

The Villans are yet to concede a single goal on the road.

Seven goals have flown past Emiliano Martinez (£4.8m) in the last two Gameweeks, however.

Martinez faces his former club tonight and remains the most-popular goalkeeper in FPL, with just over one in four of us owning the Argentine.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Partey, Elneny, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Barkley, Trezeguet, Watkins.

